FIFA 19: EFL Team of the Season (TOTS) Prediction

Just five rounds of fixtures remain in the English Football League (EFL), with sides battling out to win promotion. The Championship and EFL Leagues One & Two showcases ‘proper’ football for many English fans, with desire, hard-work and passion often outweighing technical skill.

The end of season awards have already started rolling out for the EFL, with Norwich’s Teemu Pukki named the Championship Player of the Season ahead of Sheffield United man Billy Sharp and Che Adams of Birmingham. On FIFA 19, an EFL Team of the Season will be released on Ultimate Team, and here at RealSport we look at which 11 men could make the starting lineup for the side.

Darren Randolph (OVR 71 – TOTS 82)

Undeniably the best goalkeeper in the Football League, Darren Randolph could still be cutting in the top-flight after his performances this season. The Middlesbrough and Republic of Ireland number 1 made 16 clean sheets in the Championship this season, helping Boro’s playoff push.

A 71 overall rating for Randolph should see him improve to a Team of the Season card. His silver Ultimate Team item costs 1,100 coins on PS4 and 1,500 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Adam Davies (OVR 67)

Max Aarons (OVR 58 – TOTS 84)

Max Aarons claimed the EFL Young Player of the Season award, with the 19-year-old starring in his breakthrough year for Championship front runners Norwich. The right back hadn’t played first team football before this season, but 35 appearances later and he is the best attacking full back in the division.

Aarons’ is rated only 58 on Ultimate Team, but that didn’t stop him from receiving an 84 Award Winner card. That is only available on an SBC (squad building challenge), but his TOTS card should match it.

Under threat from: Krystian Pearce (OVR 66)

Reece James (OVR 63 – TOTS 83)

If Max Aarons is the best attacking full back, then Wigan’s Reece James may just be the best defensive one. The Chelsea loanee has even played as defensive midfielder for the Latics this season such is his composure on the ball, and there have even been calls for the England U20 international to be given a shot with his parent club next term.

James should see his 63 overall rating climb to an 83 TOTS card, and you can claim the defender’s base item for 800 coins on PS4 and 350 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Matt Clarke (OVR 68)

James Justin (OVR 61 – TOTS 80)

Our representative from League One in the starting lineup is Luton’s James Justin, with the right back contributing in both boxes this season. Going forward he has chipped in with six assists, but also been one quarter of a defence that has only conceded 34 goals this season.

Hatters man Justin should improve from 61 to an 80 TOTS card, with his base card worth just 200 coins on both consoles in Ultimate Team.

Under threat from: Jamal Lewis (OVR 66)

Jarrod Bowen (OVR 69 – TOTS 83)

Hull still have work to do to finish in the playoffs, but that is no fault of wide man Jarrod Bowen. The 22-year-old has scored 20 goals this season, more than any other midfielder, and chipped in with four assists as the Tigers look to correct their form and steal a playoff spot.

Bowen’s 69 overall should rise to a TOTS rating of 83, with his base card priced at 700 coins on PS4 and 1,000 on Xbox One. A 77 in-form from the right midfielder costs 22,000 on PS4 and 29,250 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Jamal Lowe (OVR 68)

Jay O’Shea (OVR 65 – TOTS 81)

We drop down to League Two, with Jay O’Shea another fine goal scoring midfielder. The Bury man has bagged 15 goals and six assists for the Shakers, putting them on the cusp of the automatic promotion places.

O’Shea’s 65 overall is likely to rise to 81 if he makes the Team of the Season, and you can claim the attacking midfielder for 450 coins on PS4 and 550 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Kalvin Phillips (OVR 71)

Conor Hourihane (OVR 74 – TOTS 82)

Some late season form looks set to secure Aston Villa a playoff spot, and given their experience, you would be foolish to bet against them returning to the top flight. Conor Hourihane has been key to their success this season, setting up 10 goals for the Villans and chipping in with seven goals.

Hourihane’s 74 overall should improve to 82 for the TOTS, with the Republic of Ireland international worth 3,200 coins on PS4 and 4,000 on Xbox One in Ultimate Team.

Under threat from: Oliver Norwood (OVR 72)

Pablo Hernandez (OVR 73 – TOTS 83)

Pablo Hernandez has been the main man for Leeds this season, with the 34-year-old showing no signs of letting up. The former Spain international scored 12 goals and set up the likes of Kemar Roofe and Patrick Bamford 11 times over the campaign. One last push and they can hold on to automatic promotion.

Hernandez has a 73 rating on Ultimate Team, and this is likely to increase to 83 in the Team of the Season with his position moving from left to right midfield. His base card costs 800 coins on PS4 and 1,300 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Said Benrahma (OVR 68)

Billy Sharp (OVR 70 – TOTS 85)

On to the attack, and another incredible season for Billy Sharp has teen him become the Football League’s top scorer of all time. The Sheffield United hero has bagged 23 this season, seeing him overtake former Southampton striker Rickie Lambert with 227 goals in England’s top four divisions.

A 70 overall rating for Sharp should rise to 85 for the Team of the Season, with his base card priced at 500 coins on PS4 and 1,200 on Xbox One. An 82-rated second in-form card of the campaign will cost 27,750 on PS4 and 29,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: James Norwood (OVR 64)

Teemu Pukki (OVR 71 – TOTS 86)

The Championship Player of the Year, Teemu Pukki looks to have fired Norwich to the league title. The Finnish international has scored an impressive 26 goals this season and set up his teammates a further 10 times, as Canaries fans wait eagerly to see him strut his stuff in the Premier League next season.

Pukki’s 71 overall rating is set to improve to a TOTS 86, matching his Player of the Season SBC card. His base item will set you back 1,500 coins on PS4 and 4,800 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: James Collins (OVR 68)

Che Adams (OVR 71 – TOTS 84)

We finish with Birmingham City’s Che Adams, who has scored 22 times in an unconvincing Birmingham side this season. The striker was in the running for the Championship Player of the Season prize, and his performances this year would have certainly caught the attentions of teams higher up the division or even in the Premier League.

Adams has a 71 overall rating on the game, with his base card likely to increase to 84 for the Team of the Season. His silver item costs 1,200 coins on PS4 and 3,500 on Xbox One, whilst a 78 in-form from TOTW 22 is priced at 34,000 on PS4 and 50,000.

Under threat from: Tammy Abraham (OVR 74)

RealSport's EFL TOTS prediction