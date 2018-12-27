FIFA 19: December Bundesliga Player of the Month Prediction

With the Bundesliga now on a winter break and not returning until January 18th, we can already weigh up the contenders for the Player of the Month award. The nominees will be put up for a public vote, with the winner claiming a special POTM card on FIFA Ultimate Team. You can then get your hands on this card by completing various squad building challenges (SBCs) on the game.

Only two players have received the award and POTM card on FIFA 19, Borussia Dortmund pair Marco Reus and Jadon Sancho. BVB may still be top of the table, but their unbeaten start to the season has gone after a shock loss to promoted side Fortuna Dusseldorf. This opens the door in the league to the chasing pack, and also gives other players in the top-flight a great shot of the Player of the Month award.

RealSport runs through the top five contenders for the prize from December.

Timo Werner (OVR 83 – POTM 88)

Such a dangerous forward, and the form of Timo Werner this season has helped RB Leipzig into the top four at the halfway stage. The German striker has netted 11 goals so far this term, with five of those coming in December. The 22-year-old Werner netted braces against both Borussia Monchengladbach and Mainz, and bagged a goal in the 3-2 victory over Werder Bremen.

Werner’s 83 overall rating is likely to rise to a POTM 88 card on Ultimate Team if he wins the prize. The forward’s normal card costs 2,000 coins on both PS4 and Xbox One, while his 87 third in-form card from TOTW 12 will set you back 384,000 on PS4 and 364,000 on Xbox One.

Franck Ribery (OVR 85 – POTM 89)

At 35, Franck Ribery shows no sign of letting up. In December, the Frenchman spearheaded a Bayern Munich revival after a tricky start to the season, picking up four goals. Those strikes are his only goals of the season thus far, with efforts against Nurnberg, RB Leipzig and a brace in a 3-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt. With Bayern winning all five of their games in December and a firing Ribery, they are back in the title hunt, trailing Borussia Dortmund by six points.

Ribery has an 85 overall on Ultimate Team, which could jump up to 89 with a POTM card. His base rating is priced at 13,250 coins on PS4 and 14,000 on Xbox One, with the let midfielder 86 Champions League card worth 26,500 on Xbox One and 29,750 on PS4. An 86 in-form LW card from TOTW 15 will cost 40,000 on PS4 and 42,000 on Xbox One.

Kai Havertz (OVR 79 – POTM 86)

One of the finest wonderkids in the Bundesliga, Kai Havertz’s potential is coming to fruition with the attacking midfielder claiming three goals during December. The Bayer Leverkusen youngster scored in a 1-1 draw with Nurnberg before a brace in a 3-1 victory over Hertha Berlin. The 19-year-old has helped lift the club to ninth in the Bundesliga, an impressive recovery given they began the campaign with three straight losses.

Havertz’s 79 overall rating is likely to climb to 86 if he picked up the Player of the Month award. His base card will set you back 1,700 coins on PS4 and 1,500 on Xbox One, with an 82 Europa League Team of the Group Stage rating costing around 11,000 coins on both consoles. An 84 in-form from TOTW 15 is worth 22,250 on PS4 and 23,750 on Xbox One.

Marco Reus (OVR 85 – POTM 91)

A winner of two Player of the Month awards already, you wouldn’t put it past Marco Reus making it a third given his performances in December, popularity and public desire for an even higher FUT card. The Dortmund captain scored three times this month and added an assist, as his side claimed the ‘Autumn Champions’ title for leading the division at the halfway stage. Reus picked up goals against Freiburg (2-0), Werder Bremen (2-1) and Borussia Monchengladbach (2-1), as well as setting up Thomas Delaney in the 2-1 win over Schalke.

Reus’ 85 rating would hit a crazy 91 if he claimed the POTM award again, with his position expected to move from left to attacking midfield once more. His base card will set you back 17,500 coins on PS4 and 17,250 on Xbox One with his 86 Champions League item worth 135,000 on both consoles. An 87 CAM second in-form from TOTW 9 costs 365,000 on PS4 and 355,000 on Xbox One.

Kaan Ayhan (OVR 75 – POTM 84)

Fortuna Dusseldorf’s form in December must be recognised, with three straight victories, including a shock 2-1 win over leader Borussia Dortmund, taking the newly promoted side out of the relegation places. Kaan Ayhan should be the hero, with the centre back netting a brace in the 2-0 victory over Freiburg, whilst keeping things tight against Dortmund and the 1-0 win against Hannover.

The Turkish Ayhan has a base rating of 75, which could rise emphatically to 84 with a surprise POTM award. His normal card costs 1,400 coins on PS4 and 1,000 on Xbox One, with an 81 in-form from TOTW 14 worth 12,750 on PS4 and 13,250 on Xbox One.