header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

FIFA

08 Oct 2018

FIFA 19: Complete controls guide (goalkeeper, defence & attack) on PS4 & Xbox One

FIFA 19: Complete controls guide (goalkeeper, defence & attack) on PS4 & Xbox One

We've listed ALL the goalkeeper, defence, attacking, penalties, free kicks, corner, timed finishing and new on-the-fly tactic controls and tips on PS4 and Xbox One.

Jump To
link decal

FIFA 19 Movement Controls

A new FIFA, and you’re expecting to grab up the controller and pick up from where you left off just a few months ago. Well, you’re in for a surprise on FIFA 19 with the game having the biggest redevelopment we’ve seen since the launch of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.

So, where do you start? It may seem a bit simple but looking through the controls can give you an upper hand when learning the game, so we’ve done the hard work for you at RealSport. Here are ALL the controls for the game, as we detail what's new for FIFA 19. 

FIFA 19 Movement Controls

Action PS4 controls Xbox One controls
Move playerMove L stickMove L stick
SprintHold R2Hold RT
Change player (defence)L1LB
Change player (manual)R stickR stick
Shield ball (attack)/jockey or grab & hold (defence)/jockey (ball in air)Hold L2Hold LT
First touch/knock-on (with ball)R2 + move R stickRT + move R stick
Skill moves (with ball)R stickR stick
Stop and face goal (with ball)L1 + no directionLB + no direction
Face up dribblingL2 + R2LT + RT
Stop ballR2 + no directionRT + no direction
No touch feintsR1 + LRB + L
Call for teammate runL1LB
Call for supportR1RB
Let ball runR1 press and hold + L away from ballRB press and hold + L away from ball
Slow dribbleL1 + L + directionLB + L + direction
Disguised first touchR1 press and hold + L towards ballRB press and hold + L towards ball

There a few subtle things on the ball that can give you the edge over your mates on FIFA 19. The biggest one is shielding the ball (hold L2/LT), whether you have the ball or challenging for it, make sure you have this on. If your opponent doesn’t, the ball will be yours. Timing is important however, as using this while sprinting can cause you to lose balance. 

Call for support (R1/RB) is fantastic if you find yourself isolated high up the field, and can even be used for a smart give and go to spin in behind the defence.

As for dribbling, there are various ways to get half a yard on your opponent, with face up dribbling (L2 + R2/LT + RT) giving you greater control and no touch feints (R1 + L/RB + L) there to trick the defender.

Disguised first touch (R1/RB press and hold + L towards ball) can surprise your marker and get you past him when receiving the ball, with the added bonus of plenty of flair.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy