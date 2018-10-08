FIFA 19: Complete controls guide (goalkeeper, defence & attack) on PS4 & Xbox One

A new FIFA, and you’re expecting to grab up the controller and pick up from where you left off just a few months ago. Well, you’re in for a surprise on FIFA 19 with the game having the biggest redevelopment we’ve seen since the launch of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.

So, where do you start? It may seem a bit simple but looking through the controls can give you an upper hand when learning the game, so we’ve done the hard work for you at RealSport. Here are ALL the controls for the game, as we detail what's new for FIFA 19.

FIFA 19 Movement Controls

Action PS4 controls Xbox One controls Move player Move L stick Move L stick Sprint Hold R2 Hold RT Change player (defence) L1 LB Change player (manual) R stick R stick Shield ball (attack)/jockey or grab & hold (defence)/jockey (ball in air) Hold L2 Hold LT First touch/knock-on (with ball) R2 + move R stick RT + move R stick Skill moves (with ball) R stick R stick Stop and face goal (with ball) L1 + no direction LB + no direction Face up dribbling L2 + R2 LT + RT Stop ball R2 + no direction RT + no direction No touch feints R1 + L RB + L Call for teammate run L1 LB Call for support R1 RB Let ball run R1 press and hold + L away from ball RB press and hold + L away from ball Slow dribble L1 + L + direction LB + L + direction Disguised first touch R1 press and hold + L towards ball RB press and hold + L towards ball

There a few subtle things on the ball that can give you the edge over your mates on FIFA 19. The biggest one is shielding the ball (hold L2/LT), whether you have the ball or challenging for it, make sure you have this on. If your opponent doesn’t, the ball will be yours. Timing is important however, as using this while sprinting can cause you to lose balance.

Call for support (R1/RB) is fantastic if you find yourself isolated high up the field, and can even be used for a smart give and go to spin in behind the defence.

As for dribbling, there are various ways to get half a yard on your opponent, with face up dribbling (L2 + R2/LT + RT) giving you greater control and no touch feints (R1 + L/RB + L) there to trick the defender.

Disguised first touch (R1/RB press and hold + L towards ball) can surprise your marker and get you past him when receiving the ball, with the added bonus of plenty of flair.