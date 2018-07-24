FIFA 19: Active touch system, timed finishing and more gameplay features revealed

It's coming home, it's coming, football's coming home.

Wait a minute... Football might not be coming home, but FIFA 19 is. As the new season rapidly approaches, so too does FIFA 19, scheduled for release on September 28th. RealSport take a look at the brand new features.

Champions League Game Mode

Brought to you by a new commentary team of Derek Rae and Lee Dixon - as if Martin Tyler and Alan Smith could ever get boring, though - FIFA 19 present a fully licenced Champions League game mode.

The pinnacle of club football, the tournament in which dreams are realised and heroes are forever entrenched in the annals of European competition, now you can experience the magical aura and awe-inspiring atmosphere of Tony Britten's 1992 anthem from the comfort of your sofa.