FIFA 19 Career Mode: Worst Players

Realistically, the players on the following list will not excite managers on FIFA 19 Career Mode with a lack of physical or technical ability. However, for managers looking to challenge themselves and take the worst group of players on FIFA 19 to the very top then these are the players you will be doing it with!

Jordan Young (OVR 47 - POT 62)

Age: 19Position: STClub: Swindon TownCountry: ScotlandBest Stats: 80 Balance, 77 Jumping, 65 AccelerationCost: £125k (release clause)Wage: £1,000

Jordan Young has had to be patient since his debut for Swindon Town back in February 2016 having gone on to make just six further league appearances. Young’s only senior goal came on the last day of the 2015/16 season in a 3-0 win over Shrewsbury and the young Scot will hope for more goals when the opportunity comes his way.

19-year-old striker Young holds the unwanted the tag of one of worst players on FIFA 19 with a rating of just 47. The Swindon forward does have the potential to reach 62 OVR and is available for just £125k, although his 56 pace and lack of physicality will put off many managers on Career Mode.

Kotaro Fujikawa (OVR 47 - POT 61)

Age: 20Position: CMClub: Jubilo IwataCountry: JapanBest Stats: 79 Balance, 63 Jumping, 60 AgilityCost: £99k (release clause)Wage: £880

Jubilo Iwata midfielder Kotaro Fujikawa has made just five appearances in his short career to date, scoring once. The 20-year-old can play anywhere in the centre of the park but is most used as an attacking midfielder and will hope for more league action next season.

Managers on FIFA 19 Career Mode with a low budget may look to sign young players on the cheap and train them until they are ready for first team action. Fujikawa can reach a 61 OVR and for just £99k he is a bargain, although he does start with just a 47 OVR.

Josh Lundstram (OVR 47 - POT 65)

Age: 19Position: CMClub: Crewe AlexandraCountry: EnglandBest Stats: 76 Balance, 60 Agility, 57 Sprint SpeedCost: £125k (release clause)Wage: £1,000

Yet to make his professional debut, Josh Lundstram has been a regular part of Crewe Alexandra’s matchday squads in the last year. Lundstram will hope 2018/19 will be the year he can progress and break into the first team at Crewe.

5’9” midfielder Lundstram is versatile and can also play right-back providing a cheap option for filling out your squad on a budget. His 65 potential means he can become a first team regular in the lower leagues although his current stats will make it difficult for him to feature in the starting XI.

Christoph Ehlich (OVR 47 - POT 59)

Age: 19Position: RBClub: SpVgg UnterhachingCountry: GermanyBest Stats: 70 Balance, 69 Jumping, 68 AgilityCost: £58k (release clause)Wage: £880

19-year-old Christoph Ehlich captained German third tier side SpVgg Unterhaching’s under 19’s team last season, playing as a centre forward. Ehlich will hope to play a part in the first team squad as the Bavarian club look to improve on their ninth-place finish last season.

Ehlich’s movement and power attributes make him a better option as his other attributes are trainable, although his potential is lower than the other youngsters on this list at just 59. The young German is also versatile with average stats across the board.

Alexander Kaltner (OVR 47 - POT 61)

Age: 18Position: STClub: SpVgg UnterhachingCountry: GermanyBest Stats: 81 Jumping, 70 Balance, 67 AgilityCost: £110k (release clause)Wage: £880

The second player on this list from SpVgg Unterhaching, Alexander Kaltner bagged eight goals in the under 19 side last season. The forward can play anywhere across the front line and has an eye for goal that may warrant a place in the matchday squads in the German third tier.

81 Jumping make Kaltner effective in the air although his 30-rated heading accuracy needs training. For just £110k, managers on Career Mode can purchase the young forward with potential of 61 who can push for a place in the starting XI with some training on his attacking attributes.

Zhang Yufeng (OVR 47 - POT 64)

Age: 20Position: CMClub: Beijing RenheCountry: ChinaBest Stats: 77 Agility, 70 Sprint Speed, 66 BalanceCost: £147k (release clause)Wage: £1,000

Zhang Yufeng managed just three substitute appearances last season for Chinese Super League club Beijing Renhe. The 20-year-old central midfielder is a promising player and will hope for more first team action in the upcoming season.

With a 64 potential, Yufeng is available for just £147k and managers will certainly be able to make a profit from him. His 47 OVR does make him one of the worst players on FIFA 19 but with some training to his skill attributes he can be an effective player on the ball.

Noah Christoffersson (OVR 47 - POT 63)

Age: 19Position: STClub: Trelleborgs FFCountry: SwedenBest Stats: 67 Strength, 52 Finishing, 52 Heading AccuracyCost: £99k (release clause)Wage: £880

Trelleborgs FF striker Noah Christoffersson is another young player on this list looking to build on a handful of first team appearances. His three cup appearances last season yielded a goal as Trelleborgs crashed out in the second round.

The 6’3” target man can use his 67 strength to beat defenders to balls in the air, however his 40 pace make him a lot easier to deal with when the ball is on the floor. Managers on FIFA 19 Career Mode can sign the 19-year-old for under £100k and he can grow to a 63 OVR.

Kieron Olsen (OVR 47 - POT 65)

Age: 18Position: RBClub: Carlisle UnitedCountry: EnglandBest Stats: 59 Acceleration, 58 Aggression, 57 Sprint SpeedCost: £105k (release clause)Wage: £880

Versatile 18-year-old Kieron Olsen can play in defence or in midfield, however, he is yet to make a senior appearance for Carlisle United since progressing from the academy in July. Carlisle find themselves mid-table in League Two and could hand Olsen the opportunity to impress in the first team.

With a potential of 65, signing Olsen is certainly planning for the future as his starting attributes do not make great reading. His 58 pace is his strength and there are just a handful of other stats rated over 50 which include his short and long passing attributes.

Lee Watkins (OVR 47 - POT 67)

Age: 18Position: CMClub: Cambridge UnitedCountry: EnglandBest Stats: 61 Balance, 61 Stamina, 55 StrengthCost: £145k (release clause)Wage: £880

Lee Watkins was one of four academy graduates to sign a contract at the beginning of the season for Cambridge United. The midfielder is yet to make his professional debut and is more likely to feature in one of the various cup competitions but will hope to grab his chance with both hands either way.

18-year-old Watkins boasts the highest potential on the list as he can reach a 67 OVR. For just £145k managers on a budget can sign the promising midfielder although they may have to wait a while before he is ready for first team action.

Jordan Norville-Williams (OVR 47 - POT 65)

Age: 18Position: LBClub: Cambridge UnitedCountry: EnglandBest Stats: 61 Acceleration, 61 Jumping, 59 BalanceCost: £105k (release clause)Wage: £880

Another of the four Cambridge academy graduates, Jordan Norville-Williams was signed following his release by Arsenal. Norville-Williams has not featured for the first team yet but did make the matchday squad for the penalty shootout loss to Northampton in the EFL Trophy last season.

5’11” left back Norville-Williams has the potential to reach a 65 OVR meaning he will be a regular in the lower divisions on FIFA 19 Career Mode. Managers will be able to afford the youngster and can definitely turn a profit as he develops into a decent full back.

The worst players on FIFA 19