FIFA 19 Career Mode: Shortest players

Height is not a search parameter available FIFA 19, however in this list we look at the smallest players available in this season's Career Mode. Whether you are creating a novelty team with your friends or need a pacey winger this list will provide you with the answers you are looking for. ﻿

Hiroto Nakagawa (OVR 69 – POT 72)

Height: 5’1”

Age: 23

Position: CAM, ST

Club: Kashiwa Reysol

Country: Japan

Best Stats: 95 Agility, 93 Acceleration, 93 Balance

Cost: £1.6 million (release clause)

Wage: £4,000

23-year-old Hiroto Nakagawa contributed two goals in his 11 appearances as Kashiwa Reysol narrowly avoided relegation from the J-League in 2018. Having progressed through the youth system, Nakagawa will be hoping for a better return this season as he looks to make himself a permanent fixture in the starting lineup.

5’1” Nakagawa provides a cheap option for any manager looking to add an injection of pace into their midfield on FIFA 19 as he is available for £1.6 million. The attacking midfielder can also play out wide and will terrify defences with his 93 acceleration while his 91 stamina attribute allows him to run relentlessly at the opposition.

Nahuel Barrios (OVR 69 – POT 82)

Height: 5’1”

Age: 20

Position: LM, CAM

Club: San Lorenzo

Country: Argentina

Best Stats: 94 Balance, 83 Acceleration, 73 Dribbling

Cost: £3.8 million (release clause)

Wage: £6,000

Young Argentine prospect Nahuel Barrios is the joint smallest player on FIFA 19 standing at just 5’1”. The winger made 16 appearances for San Lorenzo last season, scoring two goals and will hope to improve on that tally this season.

For just £3.8 million, managers on Career Mode may find Barrios to be worth the investment as he has the potential to reach 82 OVR. His potential is the highest of any player on this list and managers will certainly be able to make a profit on Barrios if they sign him early on.

Joao Plata (OVR 74 – POT 74)

Height: 5’2”

Age: 26

Position: LW, ST

Club: Real Salt Lake

Country: Ecuador

Best Stats: 94 Agility, 91 Acceleration, 90 Balance

Cost: £7.9 million (release clause)

Wage: £8,000

Eight goals and eight assists so far in 2018 make good reading for Ecuador winger Joao Plata as Real Salt Lake seek a play-off spot. Plata’s most productive season was in 2016 where he contributed towards 18 goals however he could surpass that in 2018.

5’2” pocket rocket Joao Plata will frighten opposition defenders with electrifying 91 acceleration and superb movement attributes making him a threat with the ball at his feet. Managers will want to try and negotiate a transfer fee for Plata as his release clause is a little high although his wages are certainly affordable.

Cristian Techera (OVR 69 – POT 70)

Height: 5’2”

Age: 26

Position: RM, LM

Club: Vancouver Whitecaps

Country: Uruguay

Best Stats: 94 Balance, 91 Agility, 79 Acceleration

Cost: £1.7 million (release clause)

Wage: £4,000

2018 represents Cristian Techera’s best goal tally in the MLS with eight goals in 20 matches so far. Since joining Vancouver Whitecaps, 5’2” Techera has scored 29 goals in 119 games which is a decent return for a wide midfield player.

Techera lacks the pace of some of the other players on this list and with just 31 strength many managers may be put off by him. However, for just £1.7 million you can buy a tricky winger who is great on the ball and has an eye for goal too.

Elton (OVR 73 – POT 73)

Height: 5’2”

Age: 32

Position: CAM, RW, LW, RM

Club: Al Qadisiyah

Country: Brazil

Best Stats: 86 FK Accuracy, 85 Sprint Speed, 84 Acceleration

Cost: £4.5 million (release clause)

Wage: £15,000

Elton is an experienced player in the middle east having played predominantly in Saudi Arabia but also in Qatar and UAE. The Brazilian has a penchant for free-kicks and has already scored twice for Al Qadisiyah in five appearances in 2018/19.

Adept at playing out wide or behind the striker, Elton can improve many lesser clubs with his pace and set-piece ability. With reasonable wages the 32-year-old is an interesting proposition on FIFA 19's Career Mode, if managers are willing to wait they could sign him for free with his contract ending in 2019.

Maxi Moralez (OVR 76 – POT 76)

Height: 5’2”

Age: 31

Position: CAM, CM

Club: New York City

Country: Argentina

Best Stats: 84 Acceleration, 83 Agility, 78 Balance

Cost: £9.2 million (release clause)

Wage: £8,000

Nine goals in the MLS this season for tricky Argentine ace Maxi Moralez has helped New York City into a strong position to make the play-offs. After an excellent start to the season, Moralez’s form has dipped however he will hope to rediscover the form that saw him grab four goals in six matches and fire New York City to play-off glory.

Moralez is the highest rated player on the list with his 76 OVR and is very comfortable on the ball. The 5’2” midfielder may struggle in more physical leagues such as the Premier League but can dominate lesser leagues with his technical ability. His contract ends at the end of the MLS season, this means managers can avoid paying his £9.2 million release clause and sign him for free.

Daniel Villalva (OVR 72 – POT 73)

Height: 5’2”

Age: 26

Position: LM, ST, CF

Club: Queretaro

Country: Argentina

Best Stats: 91 Balance, 85 Agility, 79 Acceleration

Cost: N/A

Wage: £6,000

5’2” forward Daniel Villalva has struggled thus far for his new side Queretaro with just one goal and one assist in 15 matches. The diminutive Argentine is capable of playing anywhere across the front line and will hope for a better goal return as the season progresses.

Villalva’s dribbling skills are his main weapon as his 91 balance makes him a difficult player to dispossess. 70 long shots make him a threat from around the box but his stature and 32 strength rating may put managers off signing the 26-year-old who is currently on loan.

Chanathip Songkrasin (OVR 66 – POT 69)

Height: 5’2”

Age: 25

Position: LW, RW, CAM

Club: Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo

Country: Thailand

Best Stats: 92 Acceleration, 91 Agility, 81 Sprint Speed

Cost: £962k (release clause)

Wage: £1,000

Thai international Chanathip Songkrasin is one of just five players from his country on FIFA 19, each of which ply their trade in the J-League. Songkrasin impressed enough during a loan spell at Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo to make the move permanent and has scored six goals in 2018.

Unsurprisingly, the 5’2” winger’s strengths are his pace and dribbling ability, with scintillating 92 acceleration and 91 agility making him lightning quick off the mark. Managers on FIFA 19 Career Mode will be able to sign the 25-year-old for under £1 million making him a bargain for lesser clubs.

Alexis Araujo (OVR 68 – POT 75)

Height: 5’3”

Age: 21

Position: RM, CAM

Club: GFC Ajaccio

Country: Portugal

Best Stats: 92 Balance, 84 Agility, 81 Acceleration

Cost: £2.2 million (release clause)

Wage: £2,000

Alexis Araujo is a promising young Portuguese winger currently on loan from Lille at GFC Ajaccio, although this loan deal is not recognised on FIFA 19. Araujo has been limited to six substitute appearances in Ligue 2 so far and has yet to contribute towards a goal.

The 21-year-old excels on the ball with 73 ball control and dribbling attributes complimenting the incredible 92 balance. Weighing just 116 lbs, Araujo may struggle to cope with more physical opponents but the winger is available for around £2 million with some negotiation and has the potential to reach a 75 OVR.

Vladimir Hernandez (OVR 75 – POT 75)

Height: 5’3”

Age: 29

Position: CAM, LM

Club: Atletico Nacional

Country: Colombia

Best Stats: 94 Balance, 93 Agility, 91 Jumping

Cost: £8 million (release clause)

Wage: £6,000

Versatile attacker Vladimir Hernandez has played all across the front four in his first season for Atletico Nacional. Hernandez predominantly played on the left side of midfield and has scored six goals in 24 appearances so far as Atletico Nacional find themselves in ninth place.

Hernandez is as tricky as they come on the wing, the skilful 5’3” Colombian boasts 89 pace as well as his 94 balance and 93 agility to turn defenders inside out. For just £8 million, managers can sign the rapid winger with the 29-year-old demanding low wages too.

All the smallest players in FIFA 19