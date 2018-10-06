FIFA 19 Career Mode: Best young central midfielders (CM) to sign

True central midfielders seem to be a dying breed, with so much demanded in the middle of the park. Traditionally, centre mids were box-to-box players, needing to be able to tackle, pass and even pop up with the occasional goal. This still applies, but there is a greater variety of roles nowadays. If you look at Manchester City pairing Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva they have both transitioned from number 10s in to a midfield three, but entitled to drive with the ball and open up space for the attackers to play in. At a club like Liverpool, the midfielders like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Georginio Wijnaldum press high to win the ball back early.

So many tools are required, making it difficult to find a young player to come into your side. If you hunt for them, some great signings aged 23 and under can be found.

How to choose the best young central midfielders (CMs) on FIFA 19 Career Mode

These are the best young central midfielders (CMs) on FIFA 19 Career Mode. They are all aged 23 and under at the start of Career Mode and hold an overall of at least 76 but can improve to a potential of 82 or more.

Player can surpass their potential on Career Mode, but they must be performing at the top of their game for a prolonged period. High potential players do not come cheap however, so be prepared to pay top dollar for their talented futures.

Saul (OVR 85 – POT 91)

Age: 23

Positions: CM, LM, RM

Club: Atletico Madrid

Country: Spain

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 85 short passing, 85 ball control, 83 composure

Cost: £80 million

Wage: £68,000 a week

Now a world class player, Saul has it all. The central midfielder is capable of playing on either flank, and can dribble, pass, tackle and score goals. Atletico Madrid should look to keep hold of the 23-year-old for the foreseeable future as you would imagine he will be subject to significant bids from the various European heavyweights in the coming seasons.

Saul will cost a whopping £80 million on Career Mode, which will get you his 85 overall which can improve to a fantastic 91 potential. 85 short passing, 85 ball control and 83 composure can also be yours if you improve his £68,000 a week wages.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (OVR 85 – POT 90)

Age: 23

Positions: CM, CAM

Club: Lazio

Country: Serbia

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 88 strength, 87 ball control, 86 dribbling

Cost: £70 million

Wage: £65,000 a week

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic blew up last season, causing Manchester United to become heavily interested in the players. The Serb has stayed and signed a new contract at Lazio however where he scored 14 goals and bagged eight assists last season. Keep an eye on the 23-year-old this year.

Milinkovic-Savic’s overall improves by five this year to an 85 overall, with his potential also rising to 90. Abilities of 88 strength, 87 ball control and 86 ball control will cost you a big £70 million along with wages starting at £65,000 a week.

Naby Keita (OVR 83 – POT 88)

Age: 23

Positions: CM, CDM, CAM

Club: Liverpool

Country: Guinea

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 90 balance, 89 agility, 88 dribbling

Cost: £56 million

Wage: £106,000 a week

Naby Keita drops down from first to third in the best young CMs this year, but through no fault of his own. At RB Leipzig last season the Guinea captain scored nine goals and added seven assists before sealing a £53 million move to Liverpool. He has made eight appearances for the Reds so far in the campaign as the 23-year-old finds his feet at Anfield.

Central, defensive or attacking midfielder Keita will set you back £56 million on FIFA 19 with wages of £106,000 a week, but you must wait until January to make a move. Only then can you get his abilities of 90 balance, 89 agility and 88 dribbling, taking him to an 83 overall and potential of 88.

Leon Goretzka (OVR 83 – POT 88)

Age: 23

Positions: CM, CAM, CDM

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 86 stamina, 84 short passing, 84 acceleration

Cost: £50 million

Wage: £75,000 a week

Another man to change clubs over the summer, but Leon Goretzka's move to Bayern Munich from Schalke cost absolutely nothing. Last season he scored four goals and bagged five assists for Die Konigsblauen, earning him a spot in Germany’s World Cup squad.

86 stamina, 84 short passing and 84 acceleration take Goretzka’s overall rating to 83 which can grow to a potential of 88. The central, attacking or defensive midfielder will cost around £50 million in January with wages of £75,000 a week.

Corentin Tolisso (OVR 83 – POT 88)

Age: 23

Positions: CM, CDM

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: France

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 90 jumping, 87 stamina, 86 long passing

Cost: £50 million

Wage: £75,000 a week

Another Bayern player, but the arrival of Goretzka could put pressure on fellow 23-year-old Corentin Tolisso. The central or defensive midfielder has made just three appearances so far this season, but is now a world champion and did score ten goals with seven assists last season.

Tolisso’s 83 overall rating can improve to an 88 potential, so expect considerable rises to his stats of 90 jumping, 87 stamina and 86 long passing. £50 million will get the French international with wages of £75,000 a week.

Adrien Rabiot (OVR 83 – POT 87)

Age: 23

Positions: CM, CDM

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: France

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 85 short passing, 83 long passing, 83 ball control

Cost: £47 million

Wage: £80,000 a week

A talented player, this season could be the one Adrien Rabiot earns the plaudits he deserves. The 23-year-old works tirelessly on and off the ball behind PSG’s mesmerising front three, shown by his 50 appearances for the club last season.

Central or defensive midfielder Rabiot has an 83 overall on FIFA 19 which can improve to a potential of 87. Stats of 85 short passing, 83 long passing and 83 ball control will set you back £47 million and wages of £80,000 a week.

Arthur (OVR 82 – POT 90)

Age: 21

Positions: CM, CDM

Club: Barcelona

Country: Brazil

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 85 short passing, 84 composure, 83 ball control

Cost: £45 million

Wage: £110,000 a week

A player you may still not be aware of his Barcelona’s Arthur who shone for Brazilian side Gremio for two seasons. That earned him the £25 million switch to the Camp Nou, where he's made five appearances so far.

21-year-old central or defensive midfielder Arthur has an 82 overall and potential of 90 on Career Mode, with stats of 85 short passing, 84 composure and 83 ball control. £45 million in January can get the twice-capped Brazil international with wages of £110,000 a week.

Rodri (OVR 82 – POT 87)

Age: 22

Positions: CM, CDM

Club: Atletico Madrid

Country: Spain

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 86 stamina, 82 ball control, 81 short passing

Cost: £40 million

Wage: £52,000 a week

Rodri has just joined Atletico Madrid to add to their solid army of midfielders. It was his final season at Villarreal where he came to life, making 47 appearances in the campaign and was rewarded with his first Spain cap. Six games so far for Atletico suggests that the £18 million signing will fight for a starting place this year.

An 82 overall for Rodri can improve to an 87 potential, so his stats of 86 stamina, 82 ball control and 81 short passing will get close to the 90 mark. £40 million at the start of 2019 can get you the Spanish international plus wages of £52,000 a week.

Fabian (OVR 81 – POT 85)

Age: 22

Positions: CM, CDM, CAM

Club: Napoli

Country: Spain

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 83 ball control, 82 long shots, 81 dribbling

Cost: £32 million

Wage: £57,000 a week

Now at Napoli, it was Fabian’s impressive campaign at Real Betis that saw him catch the eye. Three goals and six assists from the central, defensive or attacking midfielder meant he earned a £27 million move to Serie A, where he can learn off quality midfielder Marek Hamsik (OVR 87) and look to challenge Allan (OVR 82) and Piotr Zielinski (OVR 80) for a starting place.

Fabian is priced at £32 million on FIFA 19's Career Mode, with wages of £57,000 a week but you must wait until January to make a move for him. Only then can you get his 81 overall, 85 potential and stats of 83 ball control, 82 long shots and 81 dribbling.

Giovani Lo Celso (OVR 80 – POT 86)

Age: 22

Positions: CM, CAM, CDM

Club: Real Betis (on loan from Paris Saint-Germain)

Country: Argentina

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 82 ball control, 82 curve, 81 dribbling

Cost: n/a

Wage: £63,000 a week

It’s a surprise to see Giovani Lo Celso head out on loan from PSG to Real Betis this season, after the Argentine impressed so much in Paris. The Parisians have a shortage of conventional central midfielders with Angel Di Maria (OVR 84) and Julian Draxler (OVR 83) often used in a midfield trio.

Lo Celso can operate as a central, attacking or defensive midfielder, with his stats of 82 ball control, 82 curve and 81 dribbling hinting he comes alive with the ball at his feet. The 22-year-old has an 80 rating on the game rising to an 86 potential, but you must hold off until next season to snap him up where he should cost close to £30 million with £63,000 a week wages.

All the best young central midfielders (CMs) on FIFA 19