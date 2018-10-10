FIFA 19 Career Mode: Best Tacklers

Is your team struggling to win the ball back on FIFA 19 Career Mode? Here we look at ALL the top tacklers on FIFA 19 that are specialists in winning the ball back and stopping opposition attackers. The top ten list is made up of the players with the best combined ratings of standing tackle and sliding tackle on Career Mode.

See table at the bottom of page for a full list of ALL the best tacklers in FIFA 19.

Sergio Ramos (OVR 91)

Age: 32Position: CBClub: Real MadridCountry: SpainTackling Stats: 92 Standing Tackle, 91 Sliding TackleCost: £92 million (release clause)Wage: £378,000

Sergio Ramos was one of three Real Madrid defenders acknowledged in the FIFA FIFPro World 11 after another successful Champions League campaign. The Spaniard has led Los Blancos to four Champions League trophies in the past five seasons and has developed into the best centre back in the world, and on FIFA 19.

All the top sides in Europe would take Ramos in a heartbeat and the Spaniard would be available on FIFA 19 Career Mode for £92 million per his release clause. Top managers will be purchasing the best defender in the game who can also offer a threat going forward with 93 jumping and 91 heading accuracy. With 92 standing tackle and 91 sliding tackle, the 32-year-old is also the best tackler on FIFA 19 and will be extremely difficult to beat.

Giorgio Chiellini (OVR 89)

Age: 34Position: CBClub: JuventusCountry: ItalyTackling Stats: 93 Standing Tackle, 90 Sliding TackleCost: £39.2 million (release clause)Wage: £198,000

At 34 Giorgio Chiellini is one of the oldest players on the list, despite this he is still the joint best tackler on FIFA 19 along with Ramos. Chiellini’s tackles per game is relatively low in league play for Juventus with just over one per game although this doubles during Champions League play when facing stronger opposition.

92 aggression and 87 strength to accompany his formidable 93 standing tackle and 90 sliding tackle stats make Chiellini a defender you do not want to mess with. For £39.2 million, Career Mode managers on FIFA 19 will be able to sign the Italian although at 34 he will not sign a long term contract.

Mats Hummels (OVR 89)

Age: 29Position: CBClub: BayernCountry: GermanyTackling Stats: 92 Standing Tackle, 90 Sliding TackleCost: £74.8 million (release clause)Wage: £154,000

2014 World Cup winner Mats Hummels often goes under the radar when the best defenders in the world are discussed. The 6’3” German international has been a top performer in the Bundesliga for years now and was part of the Dortmund side that de-throned Bayern under Jurgen Klopp.

Hummels is an all-round central defender with no clear weaknesses, he is tall, has 85 strength and 92 interceptions to go with his brilliant tackling attributes. He is also an accomplished passer with 82 short passing and 85 long passing. All this will be available to Career Mode managers for his whopping £74.8 million release clause, and at 29 years old he still has a few more seasons left at the top level.

Diego Godin (OVR 90)

Age: 32Position: CBClub: Atletico MadridCountry: UruguayTackling Stats: 89 Standing Tackle, 89 Sliding TackleCost: £79.4 million (release clause)Wage: £110,000

Diego Godin is a crucial part of the Atletico Madrid defence that kept 23 clean sheets in La Liga last season. Under Diego Simeone, Atletico have transformed themselves in a dogged and disciplined team capable of competing with the very best and Uruguayan defender Godin is the embodiment of the qualities.

Another defender sure to improve any side on FIFA 19 Career Mode, Godin is expensive with a release clause near £80 million. He is also 32 years old and unlikely to sign anything longer than a two-year contract, however in comparison to the players already on this list his wages are lower at £110,000 a week.

Casemiro (OVR 88)

Age: 26Position: CDMClub: Real MadridCountry: BrazilTackling Stats: 90 Standing Tackle, 87 Sliding TackleCost: £115 million (release clause)Wage: £251,000

Real Madrid defensive midfielder Casemiro has established himself as one of the best central midfielders in Europe over the last few seasons. He is an integral part of Madrid’s midfield trio alongside Toni Kroos and Luka Modric which has dominated the Champions League, winning four of the last five trophies.

Casemiro is the toughest tackling midfielder on the game, coupled with his 89 strength and 87 aggression he shields his defence fiercely. He has a 91 potential but will set managers on Career Mode back £115 million to release him from his contract. His £273,000 wages may also prove a stumbling block for any team outside of Europe’s elite.

Radja Nainggolan (OVR 85)

Age: 30Position: CMClub: InterCountry: BelgiumTackling Stats: 86 Standing Tackle, 90 Sliding TackleCost: £53.1 million (release clause)Wage: £92,000

Fearsome midfielder Radja Nainggolan combines his physicality with technique to form a terrific all-round CM. The Belgian made an average of 1.6 tackles per game in Serie A last season earning himself an enormous 90 sliding tackle attribute.

Another player sure to improve any side on Career Mode, Nainggolan is expensive with a release clause near £55 million and with wages of £92,000 a week.

Kostas Manolas (OVR 85)

Age: 27Position: CBClub: RomaCountry: GreeceTackling Stats: 87 Standing Tackle, 89 Sliding TackleCost: £58.6 million (release clause)Wage: £84,000

Greek defender Kostas Manolas helped Roma to third place in Serie A and a place in this season’s Champions League. The 27-year-old averaged one tackle per game last season and 1.6 interceptions in his 27 Serie A appearances, establishing himself as one of the leagues top defenders.

Manolas is available to Career Mode managers on FIFA 19 for £58.6 million per his release clause and offers a mobile option at centre back. His 83 pace and 82 physical stats make him athletic enough to deal with any forward, but those stats are trumped by his brilliant tackling attributes making Manolas a tough man to beat.

Cesar Azpilicueta (OVR 86)

Age: 29Position: CBClub: ChelseaCountry: SpainTackling Stats: 90 Standing Tackle, 86 Sliding TackleCost: £68.6 million (release clause)Wage: £154,000

Cesar Azpilicueta has become a fan favourite since arriving at Chelsea with his consistent performance in defence. Azpilicueta has been used all across the backline with different managers preferring different systems and the Spaniard has adapted to all of them.

Azpilicueta possesses excellent defensive attributes but is only 5’10” meaning he could struggle to deal with a big target man. However, the Spanish international offers versatility and is more than capable of playing at full back or even in a midfield role with his 78 passing stats. The 29-year-old will cost managers £68.6 million but he will be worth the investment as a world class utility player in defence.

Toby Alderweireld (OVR 85)

Age: 29Position: CBClub: SpursCountry: BelgiumTackling Stats: 91 Standing Tackle, 85 Sliding TackleCost: £57.6 million (release clause)Wage: £123,000

Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld missed a large part of the 2017/18 season due to a hamstring injury meaning he made just 14 appearances in the Premier League. Already this season Alderweireld has made 1.6 tackles per match in his seven games highlighting his strength in the tackle which is rated at 91 on FIFA 19.

29-year-old Alderweireld can reach an 86 OVR on Career Mode but he won't come cheap if Spurs are unwilling to negotiate. He is comfortable on the ball but his outstanding attributes are his 90 marking and 91 standing tackle making him a formidable player in the heart of defence.

N’Golo Kante (OVR 89)

Age: 27Position: CDMClub: ChelseaCountry: FranceTackling Stats: 91 Standing Tackle, 85 Sliding TackleCost: £106.7 million (release clause)Wage: £198,000

All-action midfielder N’Golo Kante has become one of the top players in Europe since his arrival in the Premier League. The World Cup winner helped Leicester to the Premier League title before moving to Chelsea and cementing his place among the world’s best. Kante has made nearly two tackles per game and is excellent at winning the ball back for his side.

Kante is brilliant on FIFA 19 as he possesses a huge 97 stamina to accompany his excellent mobility attributes allowing him to cover every blade of grass on the pitch. His enormous 91 standing tackle attribute make him the ideal defensive midfielder and managers on Career Mode will have to fork out over £100 million to sign him.

All the best tacklers on FIFA 19