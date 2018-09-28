FIFA 19 Career Mode: Best midfielders (CDM, CM, CAM)

Regardless of what formation or style you play, you need central midfielders. They don't all come in the same form though. Attacking, defensive, and balanced midfielders are all key parts of a teams strategy and play.

How to choose the best midfielders in FIFA 19 career mode

We are looking for the best central midfielders in FIFA 19. These are players with their primary position as either CAM, CM, or CDM and an overall rating of 82 or more. All these players are quality options for any team, but to get them you'll need to be ready to open your wallet and pay the price.

A complete list of all best midfielders can be found at the bottom of the page

Attacking midfielders (CAM)

Kicking us off are the number 10s these are quality players that can unlock the defence.

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91 - POT 92)

Age: 27

Positions: CAM, CM

Club: Manchester City

Country: Belgium

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 93 crossing, 92 short passing, 91 long passing

Cost: £148.3 million

Wage: £348k

Manchester City's creative dynamo Kevin De Bruyne is the best attacking midfielder in FIFA 19. The 27-year-old Belgian is at home behind the striker or in the heart of the midfield, and is one of the best passers in FIFA 19 (92 short pass, 91 long pass) and can even send in excellent crosses (93) if he drifts out wide. De Bruyne is not only a creative genius but has the skill to go past defenders (91 ball control, 86 dribbling) ﻿and is deadly in front of goal (91 shot power, 91 long shots, 83 finishing).﻿

Paulo Dybala (OVR 89 - POT 94)

Age: 24

Positions: CAM, CF, ST

Club: Juventus

Country: Argentina

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 92 dribbling, 92 ball control, 88 long shots

Cost: £135.1 million (release fee)

Wage: £189k

Paulo Dybala is one of the best young stars in world football. He has terrific skill on the ball (92 dribbling, 92 ball control) and has good athleticism to allow him to burst into space (87 acceleration, 83 sprint speed, 91 agility). Dybala is excellent at distributing the ball (87 vision, 87 short passing, 82 crossing) and can be deadly in front of goal too (84 finishing, 84 composure, 88 long shots).

Isco (OVR 89 - POT 92)

Age: 26

Positions: CAM, CM, LW

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Spain

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 95 ball control, 94 dribbling, 90 balance

Cost: £128.3 million

Wage: £299k

Isco is one of the main reasons Real Madrid felt they could sell Ronaldo this summer. The young Spanish star is a creative genius who can take on defenders or distribute the ball. He isn't a speedster (69 sprint speed, 75 acceleration) but he is a wizard with the ball at his feet (95 ball control, 94 dribbling). Isco can find a pass in almost any situation (90 vision, 89 short pass, 84 long pass, 86 composure) and is also deadly around the goal (89 long shot, 85 finishing).

David Silva (OVR 89 - POT 89)

Age: 32

Positions: CAM, CM

Club: Manchester City

Country: Spain

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 92 short pass, 92 composure, 92 vision

Cost: 53.2 million

Wage: £251k

David Silva is no spring chicken, but he is still one of the best midfielders in the world. The Spanish star is a creative genius in the centre of the park that can generate chance after chance for the rest of his team. With excellent ball skills (93 ball control, 89 dribbling) and good small-area quickness (92 agility, 90 balance), Silva can slip past defenders to put himself in a goal-scoring position or find a teammate seemingly at will (92 short passing, 92 vision, 81 long passing).

Central midfielders (CM)

The central midfielders are box-to-box players who can make tackles and hit passes.

Luka Modric (OVR 91 - POT 91)

Age: 33

Positions: CM, CDM

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Croatia

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 94 balance, 93 short pass, 93 ball control

Cost: £73.2 million

Wage: £414k

Luka Modric has long been the model centre midfielder. The Real Madrid man is the perfect distributor (93 short pass, 92 vision, 88 long pass) and has excellent quickness (94 balance, 93 agility) to get himself space. He is brilliant with the ball at his feet (93 ball control, 90 dribbling) and can also score when the opportunity presents itself (82 long shots, 79 shot power, 72 finishing).

Toni Kroos (OVR 90 - POT 90)

Age: 28

Positions: CM, CDM

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Germany

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 93 long pass, 92 short pass, 92 long shots

Cost: £92.6 million

Wage: £312k

Toni Kroos is, like his Real Madrid teammate, a brilliant centre midfielder. A remarkable passer (93 long pass, 92 short pass, 88 crossing), Toni Kroos is also deadly from range (92 long shots, 86 curve, 84 fk accuracy) making him one of the best attacking players in FIFA 19. Kroos can also make tackles when needed (82 stand tackle) and break up opposition attacks (81 interceptions).

Paul Pogba (OVR 88 - POT 91)

Age: 25

Positions: CM, CDM

Club: Manchester United

Country: France

Work rate: High/Low

Best stats: 90 long pass, 90 ball control, 90 stamina

Cost: £123.7 million (release clause)

Wage: £242k

Paul Pogba has been around forever and yet is only 25. The Manchester United midfielder is a powerful player (90 stamina, 89 strength) and excellent on the ball (90 ball control, 87 dribbling). Pogba can make every pass (90 long pass, 87 short pass, 87 vision) and can score too (90 shot power, 85 volleys, 81 long shots, 73 finishing). Pogba isn't great without the ball, but his strength allows him to muscle others off the ball and he is decent tackler (70 stand tackle, 68 slide tackle).

Marek Hamsik (OVR 87 - POT 87)

Age: 31

Positions: CM

Club: Napoli

Country: Slovakia

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 88 short pass, 88 positioning, 87 ball control

Cost: £53.2 million

Wage: £110k

Marek Hamsik is Napoli's creative force in the middle of the park. A strong passer (88 short pass, 86 vision, 83 long pass) who can pose a threat to goal (83 long shots, 82 shot power, 80 curve, 79 finishing), Hamsik is one of the most complete forward-thinking midfielders in FIFA 19. He is well-rounded too, capable of playing without the ball (75 marking, 73 stand tackle).

Defensive midfielders (CDM)

Central defensive midfielders are vital to keeping the midfield ticking. These players act as the engine room, shield the defence and connect the attack.

N'Golo Kante (OVR 89 - POT 90)

Age: 27

Positions: CDM, CM

Club: Chelsea

Country: France

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 96 stamina, 92 interceptions, 91 stand tackle

Cost: £73.2 million

Wage: £202k

Ngolo Kante is the best defensive midfielder in FIFA 19. He is a workhorse who can run forever (96 stamina) and is a master at breaking up opposition attacks (92 interceptions, 91 stand tackle, 90 marking, 85 slide tackle). Kante can also participate going forward as well (86 short pass, 81 long pass), making him one of the most complete midfielders around.

Casemiro (OVR 88 - POT 91)

Age: 26

Positions: CDM

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Brazil

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 90 stand tackle, 89 strength, 88 marking

Cost: £71.4 million

Wage: £273k

Casemiro doesn't fit the stereotype of a Real Madrid midfielder, but every team needs their water carrier, and his presence allows the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos to play with more of an attacking mindset. Casemiro's physicality (89 strength, 87 stamina, 87 aggression) and brilliant tackling ability (90 stand tackle, 87 slide tackle) make it tough to navigate the ball around him as he shields the back four, and thanks to good passing stats (85 short pass, 82 long pass) he can launch attacks after winning the ball back.﻿

Sergio Busquets (OVR 88 - POT 88)

Age: 30

Positions: CDM, CM

Club: Barcelona

Country: Spain

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 90 marking, 88 short pass, 87 interceptions

Cost: £58.2 million

Wage: £286k

Sergio Busquets performs the same job for Barcelona as Casemiro does for Real Madrid. As the defensive shield, Busquets can track attackers and pick off passes well (90 marking, 87 interceptions) even if he isn't as strong in the tackle as others (86 stand tackle, 80 slide tackle, 77 strength). Busquets is able to launch attacks well too (88 short pass, 86 vision, 79 long pass).

Nemanja Matic (OVR 86 - POT 86)

Age: 30

Positions: CDM, CM

Club: Manchester United

Country: Serbia

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 87 interceptions, 86 short pass, 85 stand tackle

Cost: £42.6 million

Wage: £185k

Nemanja Matic has followed Jose Mourinho to Old Trafford and immediately done everything his manager could want. An expert at breaking up attacks (87 interception, 85 marking, 85 stand tackle), Matic is also a capable passer (86 short pass, 84 long pass) and is also an aerial threat at set pieces (74 heading accuracy). He's got good physicality (85 strength, 84 stamina) too, making him a very well rounded player.﻿

All the best Attacking Midfielders (CAM) in FIFA 19

Name Age Pos Club Country Cost Wage OVR POT Kevin De Bruyne 27 CAM CM Manchester City Belgium £148.3m £348k 91 92 Paulo Dybala 24 CAM CF ST Juventus Argentina £135.1m £189k 89 94 Isco 26 CAM CM LW Real Madrid Spain £128.3m £299k 89 92 David Silva 32 CAM CM Manchester City Spain £53.2m £251k 89 89 James Rodriguez 26 CAM CM RM Bayern Munich Colombia £61.2m £299k 88 89 Christian Eriksen 26 CAM RM CM Tottenham Hotspur Denmark £124.5m £194k 88 91 Mesut Ozil 29 CAM RM RW Arsenal Germany £72.7m £180k 86 86 Nabil Fekir 24 CAM ST Olympique Lyonnais France £86.9m £81k 85 89 Dele Alli 22 CAM Tottenham Hotspur England £76.7m £110k 84 90 Henrikh Mkhitaryan 29 CAM LM RM RW Arsenal Armenia £51m £154k 84 84 Dimitri Payet 31 CAM LM Olympique Marseille France £46m £72k 84 84 Bruno Fernandes 23 CAM CM Sporting CP Portugal £62.1m £16k 83 87 Shinji Kagawa 29 CAM CM Borussia Dortmund Japan £38.1m £62k 83 83 Giuliano 28 CAM RW Al Nassr Brazil £38.9m £51k 83 83 Ever Banega 30 CAM CM CDM Sevilla Argentina £45.3m £23k 83 83

All the best central midfielders (CM) in FIFA 19

Name Age Pos Club Country Cost Wage OVR POT Luka Modric 32 CM CDM Real Madrid Croatia £73.2m £414k 91 91 Toni Kroos 28 CM CDM Real Madrid Germany £92.6m £312k 90 90 Paul Pogba 25 CM CDM Manchester United France £123.7m £242k 88 91 Marek Hamsik 30 CM Napoli Slovakia £53.2m £110k 87 87 Ivan Rakitic 30 CM Barcelona Croatia £83.9m £229k 87 87 Andres Iniesta 34 CM LM Vissel Kobe Spain £27m £20k 87 87 Marco Verratti 25 CM CDM Paris Saint-Germain Italy £93.2m £128k 86 89 Parejo 29 CM CDM CAM Valencia Spain £78.5m £68k 86 86 Thiago 27 CM CAM CDM Bayern Munich Spain £66.1m £123k 86 86 Miralem Pjanic 28 CM CDM Juventus Bosnia Herzegovina £63.9m $172k 86 86 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 23 CM CAM Lazio Serbia £78.9m £65k 85 90 Saul 23 CM LM RM Atletico Madrid Spain £103m £68k 85 91 Paulinho 29 CM CAM CDM RM Guangzhou Evergrande Brazil £32.6m £207k 85 85 Sami Khedira 31 CM CDM Juventus Germany £47.9m £141k 85 85 Radja Nainggolan 30 CM CAM Inter Milan Belgium £53.1m £92k 85 85 Jorginho 26 CM Chelsea Italy £64.4m £145k 84 87 Illarramendi 28 CM CDM Real Sociedad Spain £57.3m £49k 84 84 Ilkay Gundogan 27 CM CDM Manchester City Germany £59.3m £167k 84 85 Cesc Fabregas 31 CM CDM Chelsea Spain £43.1m £145k 84 84 Moussa Dembele 30 CM CDM Tottenham Hotspur Belgium £47.2m £128k 84 84 Naby Keita 23 CM CDM CAM Liverpool guinea £57.6m £97k 83 88 Corentin Tolisso 23 CM CDM Bayern Munich France £51.6m £69k 83 88 Adrien Rabiot 23 CM CDM Paris Saint-Germain France £55.9m £73k 83 87 Leon Goretzka 23 CM CAM CDM Bayern Munich Germany £51.6m £69k 83 88 Mateo Kovacic 24 CM Chelsea Croatia £30.8m £132k 83 89 Manu Trigueros 26 CM CDM LM Villarreal Spain £60.3m £40k 83 86 Julian Draxler 24 CM LW LM CAM Paris Saint-Germain Germany £55.1m £73k 83 86 Pizzi 24 CM Benfica Portugal £44.9m £17k 83 83 Kevin Strootman 28 CM CDM Olympique Marseille Netherlands £42.6m £58k 83 83

All the best defensive midfielders (CDM) in FIFA 19