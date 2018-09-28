FIFA 19 Career Mode: Best midfielders (CDM, CM, CAM)

Regardless of what formation or style you play, you need central midfielders. They don't all come in the same form though. Attacking, defensive, and balanced midfielders are all key parts of a teams strategy and play.
How to choose the best midfielders in FIFA 19 career mode
We are looking for the best central midfielders in FIFA 19. These are players with their primary position as either CAM, CM, or CDM and an overall rating of 82 or more. All these players are quality options for any team, but to get them you'll need to be ready to open your wallet and pay the price.
A complete list of all best midfielders can be found at the bottom of the page
Attacking midfielders (CAM)
Kicking us off are the number 10s these are quality players that can unlock the defence.
Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91 - POT 92)
Age: 27
Positions: CAM, CM
Club: Manchester City
Country: Belgium
Work rate: High/High
Best stats: 93 crossing, 92 short passing, 91 long passing
Cost: £148.3 million
Wage: £348k
Manchester City's creative dynamo Kevin De Bruyne is the best attacking midfielder in FIFA 19. The 27-year-old Belgian is at home behind the striker or in the heart of the midfield, and is one of the best passers in FIFA 19 (92 short pass, 91 long pass) and can even send in excellent crosses (93) if he drifts out wide. De Bruyne is not only a creative genius but has the skill to go past defenders (91 ball control, 86 dribbling) and is deadly in front of goal (91 shot power, 91 long shots, 83 finishing).
Paulo Dybala (OVR 89 - POT 94)
Age: 24
Positions: CAM, CF, ST
Club: Juventus
Country: Argentina
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 92 dribbling, 92 ball control, 88 long shots
Cost: £135.1 million (release fee)
Wage: £189k
Paulo Dybala is one of the best young stars in world football. He has terrific skill on the ball (92 dribbling, 92 ball control) and has good athleticism to allow him to burst into space (87 acceleration, 83 sprint speed, 91 agility). Dybala is excellent at distributing the ball (87 vision, 87 short passing, 82 crossing) and can be deadly in front of goal too (84 finishing, 84 composure, 88 long shots).
Isco (OVR 89 - POT 92)
Age: 26
Positions: CAM, CM, LW
Club: Real Madrid
Country: Spain
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 95 ball control, 94 dribbling, 90 balance
Cost: £128.3 million
Wage: £299k
Isco is one of the main reasons Real Madrid felt they could sell Ronaldo this summer. The young Spanish star is a creative genius who can take on defenders or distribute the ball. He isn't a speedster (69 sprint speed, 75 acceleration) but he is a wizard with the ball at his feet (95 ball control, 94 dribbling). Isco can find a pass in almost any situation (90 vision, 89 short pass, 84 long pass, 86 composure) and is also deadly around the goal (89 long shot, 85 finishing).
David Silva (OVR 89 - POT 89)
Age: 32
Positions: CAM, CM
Club: Manchester City
Country: Spain
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 92 short pass, 92 composure, 92 vision
Cost: 53.2 million
Wage: £251k
David Silva is no spring chicken, but he is still one of the best midfielders in the world. The Spanish star is a creative genius in the centre of the park that can generate chance after chance for the rest of his team. With excellent ball skills (93 ball control, 89 dribbling) and good small-area quickness (92 agility, 90 balance), Silva can slip past defenders to put himself in a goal-scoring position or find a teammate seemingly at will (92 short passing, 92 vision, 81 long passing).
Central midfielders (CM)
The central midfielders are box-to-box players who can make tackles and hit passes.
Luka Modric (OVR 91 - POT 91)
Age: 33
Positions: CM, CDM
Club: Real Madrid
Country: Croatia
Work rate: High/High
Best stats: 94 balance, 93 short pass, 93 ball control
Cost: £73.2 million
Wage: £414k
Luka Modric has long been the model centre midfielder. The Real Madrid man is the perfect distributor (93 short pass, 92 vision, 88 long pass) and has excellent quickness (94 balance, 93 agility) to get himself space. He is brilliant with the ball at his feet (93 ball control, 90 dribbling) and can also score when the opportunity presents itself (82 long shots, 79 shot power, 72 finishing).
Toni Kroos (OVR 90 - POT 90)
Age: 28
Positions: CM, CDM
Club: Real Madrid
Country: Germany
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best stats: 93 long pass, 92 short pass, 92 long shots
Cost: £92.6 million
Wage: £312k
Toni Kroos is, like his Real Madrid teammate, a brilliant centre midfielder. A remarkable passer (93 long pass, 92 short pass, 88 crossing), Toni Kroos is also deadly from range (92 long shots, 86 curve, 84 fk accuracy) making him one of the best attacking players in FIFA 19. Kroos can also make tackles when needed (82 stand tackle) and break up opposition attacks (81 interceptions).
Paul Pogba (OVR 88 - POT 91)
Age: 25
Positions: CM, CDM
Club: Manchester United
Country: France
Work rate: High/Low
Best stats: 90 long pass, 90 ball control, 90 stamina
Cost: £123.7 million (release clause)
Wage: £242k
Paul Pogba has been around forever and yet is only 25. The Manchester United midfielder is a powerful player (90 stamina, 89 strength) and excellent on the ball (90 ball control, 87 dribbling). Pogba can make every pass (90 long pass, 87 short pass, 87 vision) and can score too (90 shot power, 85 volleys, 81 long shots, 73 finishing). Pogba isn't great without the ball, but his strength allows him to muscle others off the ball and he is decent tackler (70 stand tackle, 68 slide tackle).
Marek Hamsik (OVR 87 - POT 87)
Age: 31
Positions: CM
Club: Napoli
Country: Slovakia
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 88 short pass, 88 positioning, 87 ball control
Cost: £53.2 million
Wage: £110k
Marek Hamsik is Napoli's creative force in the middle of the park. A strong passer (88 short pass, 86 vision, 83 long pass) who can pose a threat to goal (83 long shots, 82 shot power, 80 curve, 79 finishing), Hamsik is one of the most complete forward-thinking midfielders in FIFA 19. He is well-rounded too, capable of playing without the ball (75 marking, 73 stand tackle).
Defensive midfielders (CDM)
Central defensive midfielders are vital to keeping the midfield ticking. These players act as the engine room, shield the defence and connect the attack.
N'Golo Kante (OVR 89 - POT 90)
Age: 27
Positions: CDM, CM
Club: Chelsea
Country: France
Work rate: Medium/High
Best stats: 96 stamina, 92 interceptions, 91 stand tackle
Cost: £73.2 million
Wage: £202k
Ngolo Kante is the best defensive midfielder in FIFA 19. He is a workhorse who can run forever (96 stamina) and is a master at breaking up opposition attacks (92 interceptions, 91 stand tackle, 90 marking, 85 slide tackle). Kante can also participate going forward as well (86 short pass, 81 long pass), making him one of the most complete midfielders around.
Casemiro (OVR 88 - POT 91)
Age: 26
Positions: CDM
Club: Real Madrid
Country: Brazil
Work rate: Medium/High
Best stats: 90 stand tackle, 89 strength, 88 marking
Cost: £71.4 million
Wage: £273k
Casemiro doesn't fit the stereotype of a Real Madrid midfielder, but every team needs their water carrier, and his presence allows the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos to play with more of an attacking mindset. Casemiro's physicality (89 strength, 87 stamina, 87 aggression) and brilliant tackling ability (90 stand tackle, 87 slide tackle) make it tough to navigate the ball around him as he shields the back four, and thanks to good passing stats (85 short pass, 82 long pass) he can launch attacks after winning the ball back.
Sergio Busquets (OVR 88 - POT 88)
Age: 30
Positions: CDM, CM
Club: Barcelona
Country: Spain
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best stats: 90 marking, 88 short pass, 87 interceptions
Cost: £58.2 million
Wage: £286k
Sergio Busquets performs the same job for Barcelona as Casemiro does for Real Madrid. As the defensive shield, Busquets can track attackers and pick off passes well (90 marking, 87 interceptions) even if he isn't as strong in the tackle as others (86 stand tackle, 80 slide tackle, 77 strength). Busquets is able to launch attacks well too (88 short pass, 86 vision, 79 long pass).
Nemanja Matic (OVR 86 - POT 86)
Age: 30
Positions: CDM, CM
Club: Manchester United
Country: Serbia
Work rate: Medium/High
Best stats: 87 interceptions, 86 short pass, 85 stand tackle
Cost: £42.6 million
Wage: £185k
Nemanja Matic has followed Jose Mourinho to Old Trafford and immediately done everything his manager could want. An expert at breaking up attacks (87 interception, 85 marking, 85 stand tackle), Matic is also a capable passer (86 short pass, 84 long pass) and is also an aerial threat at set pieces (74 heading accuracy). He's got good physicality (85 strength, 84 stamina) too, making him a very well rounded player.
All the best Attacking Midfielders (CAM) in FIFA 19
|Name
|Age
|Pos
|Club
|Country
|Cost
|Wage
|OVR
|POT
|Kevin De Bruyne
|27
|CAM CM
|Manchester City
|Belgium
|£148.3m
|£348k
|91
|92
|Paulo Dybala
|24
|CAM CF ST
|Juventus
|Argentina
|£135.1m
|£189k
|89
|94
|Isco
|26
|CAM CM LW
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|£128.3m
|£299k
|89
|92
|David Silva
|32
|CAM CM
|Manchester City
|Spain
|£53.2m
|£251k
|89
|89
|James Rodriguez
|26
|CAM CM RM
|Bayern Munich
|Colombia
|£61.2m
|£299k
|88
|89
|Christian Eriksen
|26
|CAM RM CM
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Denmark
|£124.5m
|£194k
|88
|91
|Mesut Ozil
|29
|CAM RM RW
|Arsenal
|Germany
|£72.7m
|£180k
|86
|86
|Nabil Fekir
|24
|CAM ST
|Olympique Lyonnais
|France
|£86.9m
|£81k
|85
|89
|Dele Alli
|22
|CAM
|Tottenham Hotspur
|England
|£76.7m
|£110k
|84
|90
|Henrikh Mkhitaryan
|29
|CAM LM RM RW
|Arsenal
|Armenia
|£51m
|£154k
|84
|84
|Dimitri Payet
|31
|CAM LM
|Olympique Marseille
|France
|£46m
|£72k
|84
|84
|Bruno Fernandes
|23
|CAM CM
|Sporting CP
|Portugal
|£62.1m
|£16k
|83
|87
|Shinji Kagawa
|29
|CAM CM
|Borussia Dortmund
|Japan
|£38.1m
|£62k
|83
|83
|Giuliano
|28
|CAM RW
|Al Nassr
|Brazil
|£38.9m
|£51k
|83
|83
|Ever Banega
|30
|CAM CM CDM
|Sevilla
|Argentina
|£45.3m
|£23k
|83
|83
All the best central midfielders (CM) in FIFA 19
|Name
|Age
|Pos
|Club
|Country
|Cost
|Wage
|OVR
|POT
|Luka Modric
|32
|CM CDM
|Real Madrid
|Croatia
|£73.2m
|£414k
|91
|91
|Toni Kroos
|28
|CM CDM
|Real Madrid
|Germany
|£92.6m
|£312k
|90
|90
|Paul Pogba
|25
|CM CDM
|Manchester United
|France
|£123.7m
|£242k
|88
|91
|Marek Hamsik
|30
|CM
|Napoli
|Slovakia
|£53.2m
|£110k
|87
|87
|Ivan Rakitic
|30
|CM
|Barcelona
|Croatia
|£83.9m
|£229k
|87
|87
|Andres Iniesta
|34
|CM LM
|Vissel Kobe
|Spain
|£27m
|£20k
|87
|87
|Marco Verratti
|25
|CM CDM
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Italy
|£93.2m
|£128k
|86
|89
|Parejo
|29
|CM CDM CAM
|Valencia
|Spain
|£78.5m
|£68k
|86
|86
|Thiago
|27
|CM CAM CDM
|Bayern Munich
|Spain
|£66.1m
|£123k
|86
|86
|Miralem Pjanic
|28
|CM CDM
|Juventus
|Bosnia Herzegovina
|£63.9m
|$172k
|86
|86
|Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
|23
|CM CAM
|Lazio
|Serbia
|£78.9m
|£65k
|85
|90
|Saul
|23
|CM LM RM
|Atletico Madrid
|Spain
|£103m
|£68k
|85
|91
|Paulinho
|29
|CM CAM CDM RM
|Guangzhou Evergrande
|Brazil
|£32.6m
|£207k
|85
|85
|Sami Khedira
|31
|CM CDM
|Juventus
|Germany
|£47.9m
|£141k
|85
|85
|Radja Nainggolan
|30
|CM CAM
|Inter Milan
|Belgium
|£53.1m
|£92k
|85
|85
|Jorginho
|26
|CM
|Chelsea
|Italy
|£64.4m
|£145k
|84
|87
|Illarramendi
|28
|CM CDM
|Real Sociedad
|Spain
|£57.3m
|£49k
|84
|84
|Ilkay Gundogan
|27
|CM CDM
|Manchester City
|Germany
|£59.3m
|£167k
|84
|85
|Cesc Fabregas
|31
|CM CDM
|Chelsea
|Spain
|£43.1m
|£145k
|84
|84
|Moussa Dembele
|30
|CM CDM
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Belgium
|£47.2m
|£128k
|84
|84
|Naby Keita
|23
|CM CDM CAM
|Liverpool
|guinea
|£57.6m
|£97k
|83
|88
|Corentin Tolisso
|23
|CM CDM
|Bayern Munich
|France
|£51.6m
|£69k
|83
|88
|Adrien Rabiot
|23
|CM CDM
|Paris Saint-Germain
|France
|£55.9m
|£73k
|83
|87
|Leon Goretzka
|23
|CM CAM CDM
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|£51.6m
|£69k
|83
|88
|Mateo Kovacic
|24
|CM
|Chelsea
|Croatia
|£30.8m
|£132k
|83
|89
|Manu Trigueros
|26
|CM CDM LM
|Villarreal
|Spain
|£60.3m
|£40k
|83
|86
|Julian Draxler
|24
|CM LW LM CAM
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Germany
|£55.1m
|£73k
|83
|86
|Pizzi
|24
|CM
|Benfica
|Portugal
|£44.9m
|£17k
|83
|83
|Kevin Strootman
|28
|CM CDM
|Olympique Marseille
|Netherlands
|£42.6m
|£58k
|83
|83
All the best defensive midfielders (CDM) in FIFA 19
|Name
|Age
|Pos
|Club
|Country
|Cost
|Wage
|OVR
|POT
|N'Golo Kante
|27
|CDM CM
|Chelsea
|France
|£73.2m
|£202k
|89
|90
|Casemiro
|26
|CDM
|Real Madrid
|Brazil
|£71.4m
|£273k
|88
|91
|Sergio Busquets
|29
|CDM CM
|Barcelona
|Spain
|£58.2m
|£286k
|88
|88
|Nemanja Matic
|29
|CDM CM
|Manchester United
|Serbia
|£42.6m
|£185k
|86
|86
|Fernandinho
|33
|CDM
|Manchester City
|Brazil
|£29.3m
|£176k
|86
|86
|Fabinho
|24
|CDM
|Liverpool
|Brazil
|£72m
|£114k
|85
|89
|Arturo Vidal
|31
|CDM CM
|Barcelona
|Chile
|£46.9m
|£180k
|85
|85
|Blaise Matuidi
|31
|CDM CM
|Juventus
|France
|£37.8m
|£128k
|85
|85
|William Carvalho
|26
|CDM CM
|Real Betis
|Portugal
|£60.3m
|£36k
|84
|86
|Javi Martinez
|29
|CDM CB
|Bayern Munich
|Spain
|£34.8m
|£101k
|84
|84
|Danilo Pereira
|26
|CDM CM CB
|Porto
|Portugal
|£49.3m
|£17k
|83
|86
|Luiz Gustavo
|30
|CDM CB
|Olympique Marseille
|Brazil
|£31.8m
|£50k
|83
|83
|Lucas Leiva
|31
|CDM CB
|Lazio
|Brazil
|£26.2m
|£52k
|83
|83
|Daniele De Rossi
|34
|CDM
|Roma
|Italy
|£12m
|£64k
|83
|83