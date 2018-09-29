FIFA 19 Career Mode: Best Left Backs (LB)

Modern full-backs are now required to balance both defence and attack in affecting both ends of the pitch. A key trend on this list is stamina which will allow your full-backs to cover in defence and get up to support your wingers on FIFA 19. Below we look at who the best left backs are on FIFA 19's Career Mode this season.

Marcelo (OVR 88 - POT 88)

Age: 30Position: LBClub: Real MadridCountry: BrazilBest Stats: 92 Ball Control, 91 Stamina, 90 DribblingCost: £77.6 million (release clause)Wage: £273,000

Marcelo scored three goals and assisted four in Real Madrid’s successful Champions League campaign in 2017/18 as they won their fourth European title in five years. The Brazilian also averaged two tackles per game in La Liga showing that his defensive duties were not neglected.

30-year-old Marcelo is an expensive option with a release clause of £77.6 million on FIFA 19. The Real Madrid defender boasts a wealth of incredible attributes but his 90 dribbling and 90 crossing make him a real threat from out wide.

Jordi Alba (OVR 87 - POT 87)

Age: 29Position: LBClub: BarcelonaCountry: SpainBest Stats: 93 Acceleration, 93 Sprint Speed, 91 StaminaCost: £68.6 million (release clause)Wage: £220,000

Jordi Alba has become one of the best fullbacks on the planet since arriving at the Nou Camp in 2012. Alba contributed eight assists last year as Barcelona won yet another league title although their focus this year will be on the Champions League having seen bitter rivals Real Madrid win four of the last five competitions.

Spanish left back Alba will be a constant menace down the left on FIFA 19 with 93 pace and 91 stamina, his athletic ability is not wasted either as his 87 crossing ensures quality end product. With massive wages Alba is realistically only a target for the biggest clubs on Career Mode.

Alex Sandro (OVR 86 - POT 86)

Age: 27Position: LB, LMClub: JuventusCountry: BrazilBest Stats: 92 Stamina, 86 Sprint Speed, 84 Standing TackleCost: £53 million (release clause)Wage: £154,000

Brazilian defender Alex Sandro is unlucky to be in a generation of excellent Brazilian left backs with Marcelo and Filipe Luis both preferred over him. Sandro averaged a key pass every game last season and contributed four assists in his 23 league appearances, highlighting his attacking potential.

Alex Sandro is a more reliable defender than both Alba and Marcelo due to his superior 81 marking and he also possesses an attacking threat making him a brilliantly balanced left back. His 92 stamina allow him to run for 90 minutes and he is the ideal left back in any system, he is available for £53 million in Career Mode and will be worth every penny.

David Alaba (OVR 85 - POT 87)

Age: 26Position: LB, CB, CMClub: BayernCountry: AustriaBest Stats: 87 Stamina, 85 Acceleration, 84 InterceptionsCost: £57.7 million (release clause)Wage: £97,000

Austrian international David Alaba is a complete player on FIFA 19 and the Bayern left back is capable of playing across the back four and in midfield. With 89% of his passes completed in 2017/18, Alaba boasts an 80 passing stat along with his excellent physical attributes.

With a £57.7 million release clause, 26-year-old Alaba is an excellent investment for any top team as he has a potential of 87. His wages are reasonable for a top player and managers on Career Mode will be able to tie him to a long-term contract.

Filipe Luis (OVR 85 - POT 85)

Age: 33Position: LBClub: Atletico MadridCountry: BrazilBest Stats: 89 Stamina, 88 Composure, 86 CrossingCost: £18.9 million (release clause)Wage: £71,000

Filipe Luis is in his second stint at Atletico Madrid following a disappointing spell at Chelsea in 2014/15. The 33-year-old has started this season in excellent form averaging a whopping 4.4 tackles per game helping Atletico to keep three clean sheets in six matches.

Brazilian international Filipe Luis’ contract is up at the end of the season and Career Mode managers may be able to sign him for free on a pre-contract. He is a reliable defender with a combined 85 tackling rating and 84 interceptions whilst his 89 stamina ensures he works hard for 90 minutes.

Alex Telles (OVR 84 - POT 87)

Age: 25Position: LBClub: PortoCountry: BrazilBest Stats: 92 Stamina, 89 Crossing, 87 CurveCost: £58.4 million (release clause)Wage: £21,000

Alex Telles enjoyed an excellent 2017/18 with Porto. The Brazilian defender scored three and assisted 13 goals in a phenomenal season for the Portuguese champions. This incredible attacking contribution meant he was involved in a goal every other match, an incredible return from left back!

92 stamina enable Telles to bomb forward at every opportunity and his 89 crossing and 86 long passing mean he has great ability in the final third. His 80 defending make him a reliable defender with good pace and his 87 potential makes him worth his release fee of £58.4 million, especially given his low wage demands.

Lucas Hernandez (OVR 82 - POT 89)

Age: 22Position: LB, CBClub: Atletico MadridCountry: FranceBest Stats: 86 Sliding Tackle, 84 Sprint Speed, 83 Standing TackleCost: £51.5 million (release clause)Wage: £46,000

Fresh from helping France lift the World Cup in the summer, 22-year-old Hernandez featured in every game for Les Bleus. The young left-back alternates with Filipe Luis for club side Atletico Madrid and Hernandez averaged 3.4 tackles per game in La Liga last season.

Frenchman Hernandez is more defensively minded than other players on this list with less attacking output. His tackling stats are strong with 86 sliding tackle and 83 standing tackle and he is capable of playing at centre back too. With 89 potential, Hernandez has the ability to become the best left back on FIFA 19 so his £51.5 million release clause is a great investment.

Marcos Alonso (OVR 82 - POT 83)

Age: 27Position: LB, LWBClub: ChelseaCountry: SpainBest Stats: 90 Stamina, 86 FK Accuracy, 85 CurveCost: £34.7 million (release clause)Wage: £101,000

The signing of Marcos Alonso raised a few eyebrows around Stamford Bridge, however the Spaniard has silenced any doubters with two excellent seasons in South London. Alonso has contributed 13 goals from left back during his time at Chelsea and was rewarded with an international call-up for Spain in September.

Alonso is not the quickest with just 73 pace, but he makes up for it with his 90 stamina meaning he runs all day. For £34.7 million Career Mode managers will get a solid set of defensive stats but also a threat from set-pieces as Alonso boasts 86 FK Accuracy.

Aleksandar Kolarov (OVR 82 - POT 82)

Age: 32Position: LB, CBClub: RomaCountry: SerbiaBest Stats: 91 Shot Power, 91 Crossing, 88 ComposureCost: £18.7 million (release clause)Wage: £64,000

Aleksandar Kolarov developed a reputation for spectacular long shots and free-kicks during his time at Manchester City and it shows with his massive 91 shot power rating. The Serbian international contributed eight assists for Roma last season showing how dangerous he can be when he joins in the attack.

Like Alonso, Kolarov is not the fastest defender, however he does possess excellent shooting and crossing stats making him a threat in the opponent’s half. For just £18.7 million managers will be able to sign an experienced defender who can also play at centre back.

Andrew Robertson (OVR 81 - POT 86)

Age: 24Position: LBClub: LiverpoolCountry: ScotlandBest Stats: 87 Stamina, 86 Sprint Speed, 84 CrossingCost: £33.9 million (release clause)Wage: £80,000

Scottish international Andrew Robertson cemented himself as Liverpool’s first choice left back last season as the 24-year-old claimed five assists and a goal in his 22 appearances. Robertson has started all of Liverpool’s league games so far this season and is quickly becoming a fan favourite with his energetic displays.

Career Mode managers looking to sign a left back will love Robertson, the Scot combines his high work rates with 87 stamina and 84 pace to cover every blade of grass down the left. For just over £30 million managers will be signing a player with 86 potential OVR on FIFA 19.

All the best left backs (LBs) in FIFA 19