FIFA 19 Career Mode: Best cheap high potential strikers (ST & CF)

You’re only as good as your strikers, so it's vital you have plenty of attacking options in FIFA 19 Career Mode. Of course, not every side has heaps of finances, so if you are a lesser team, you will need to be savvy in the transfer window. Being strapped for cash, going for long-term prospects may not be your top priority, but with some clubs requiring to sign high potential players as part of their managerial objectives, it is worth knowing who the stars of the future are.

How to choose the best cheap high potential strikers (ST) and centre forwards (CF) in FIFA 19 Career Mode

Here we are looking for the best cheap high potential strikers (ST) and centre forwards (CF) in FIFA 19’s Career Mode. These players have the potential to hit at least 80 and all have release clauses of less than £5 million. We have not included any players on loan. These men can be developed into world class talent and can slot into any team in the world, but have the current price to come in under budget for most teams in the game.

For a full list of ALL our best cheap high potential strikers (ST) and centre forwards (CF), please look at the table towards the end of the page

Jann-Fiete Arp (OVR 69 – POT 88)

Age: 18

Positions: ST

Club: Hamburg

Country: Germany

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 80 agility, 74 finishing, 74 positioning

Cost: £4.3 million (release clause)

Wage: £4,000 a week

Jann-Fiete Arp came into the Hamburg side during their relegation campaign from the top-flight last season. Two goals in his first three Bundesliga games was a real statement from the striker, who also has 18 goals in 19 games for the German U17s.

Abilities of 80 agility, 74 finishing and 74 positioning highlight Arp’s talent, with 73 reactions, 71 acceleration and 71 balance making him an all-round forward. The 18-year-old costs £4.3 million and £4,000 a week in wages, getting you his 69 overall and 88 potential.

Pietro Pellegri (OVR 67 – POT 88)

Age: 17

Positions: ST

Club: Monaco

Country: Italy

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 73 sprint speed, 70 finishing, 68 positioning

Cost: £4.3 million (release clause)

Wage: £9,000 a week

Pietro Pellegri is yet to make a breakthrough at Monaco, restricted to just six appearances for the club since arriving in January. Three goals in 10 games for previous employers Genoa suggests there is potential for the 17-year-old, who was called up to the senior Italy squad in September 2018.

73 sprint speed, 70 finishing and 68 positioning take Pellegri to a 67 overall, growing to a potential of 88. Other stats of 68 dribbling, 67 ball control ad 67 strength give the youngster many weapons, costing £4.3 million and wages of £9,000 a week.

Amine Gouiri (OVR 67 – POT 86)

Age: 18

Positions: ST

Club: Lyon

Country: France

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 73 sprint speed, 71 agility, 70 dribbling

Cost: £3.5 million (release clause)

Wage: £9,000 a week

Amine Gouiri is yet to score in ten games for Lyon, but his record at French youth level is frightening. The striker scored 20 goals in 15 games for France U17s, then five in four for the U18s and now has five in eight for the U19s.

On FIFA 19 the 18-year-old Gouiri’s 67 overall consists of stats of 73 sprint speed, 71 agility and 70 dribbling. These can improve as he nears an 86 potential, and he will be calm in front of goal with 69 composure and 69 finishing. £3.5 million and wages of £9,000 a week will get you the forward.

Willem Geubbels (OVR 64 – POT 86)

Age: 17

Positions: ST

Club: Monaco

Country: France

Work rate: Medium/Low

Best stats: 85 acceleration, 84 sprint speed, 76 agility

Cost: £2.6 million (release clause)

Wage: £5,000 a week

Just 17 years’ old, Willem Geubbels has a long career ahead of him. The new Monaco signing has just five professional appearances and only 94 minutes to his name, but has showed promise at youth level to suggest he can become a star. The striker netted six in six for France U16s, four in eight for the U17s and two in seven for the U18s.

85 acceleration, 84 sprint speed and 76 agility suggests the youngsters will become a speedster, with stats of 66 volleys, 65 finishing and 63 composure making him assured in front of goal. Those give him a 64 overall rising to an 86 potential, costing £2.6 million and wages of £5,000 a week, but you will need to hold off until January following his recent move from Lyon.

Timothy Weah (OVR 69 – POT 85)

Age: 18

Positions: ST, LW

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: United States

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 83 acceleration, 83 sprint speed, 75 agility

Cost: £4.8 million (release clause)

Wage: £14,000 a week

Son of Monaco and AC Milan great George Weah, Timothy Weah is on the PSG books and is already a US international. The striker or left winger has not elected to play for Liberia, where his father is now president. Weah Jr has played just six times for the French champions, scoring twice and has one goal in five games for the USMNT.

Weah should become very pacey, judging by his 83 acceleration, 83 sprint speed and 75 agility attributes. 70 finishing, 70 shot power and 69 dribbling are also encouraging stats, and they help take him to a 69 overall with an 85 potential. He will cost £4.8 million with £14,000 a week wages.

Jonathan David (OVR 68 – POT 85)

Age: 18

Positions: ST

Club: Gent

Country: Canada

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 81 acceleration, 80 sprint speed, 78 jumping

Cost: £3.5 million (release clause)

Wage: £4,000 a week

The 18-year-old has just 13 professional appearances to his name, but has made a fantastic start to his career this season. The striker has six goals in his first 11 games for Gent, earning him a call-up to the Canadian national team where he netted a brace on his debut.

81 acceleration, 80 sprint speed and 78 jumping help David to a 68 overall, which can improve to an 85 potential. With 76 agility, 73 finishing and 71 shot power the youngster is a powerful player, and costs £3.5 million with wages of £4,000 a week on FIFA 19.

Matheus Cunha (OVR 68 – POT 85)

Age: 19

Positions: ST, RM, CF

Club: RB Leipzig

Country: Brazil

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 86 sprint speed, 78 acceleration, 73 jumping

Cost: £4 million (release clause)

Wage: £9,000 a week

RB Leipzig have a reputation for signing young talented players with Matheus Cunha looking to follow in the footsteps of Timo Werner (OVR 83), Naby Keita (OVR 83) and Emil Forsberg (OVR 82). Striker, right midfielder or centre forward Cunha scored ten goals and bagged eight assists for previous employers FC Sion, and has already claimed four goals with an assist in his first 12 games at Leipzig.

The Brazilian Cunha has 86 sprint speed, 78 acceleration and 73 jumping to his game, taking him to a 68 overall. 71 shot power, 71 ball control and 69 balance will grow as he improves to an 85 potential, costing £4 million and wages of £9,000 a week.

Myron Boadu (OVR 66 – POT 85)

Age: 17

Positions: ST

Club: AZ Alkmaar

Country: Holland

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 91 jumping, 84 acceleration, 80 sprint speed

Cost: £2.4 million

Wage: £2,000 a week

With three goals and three assists in his first eight games for AZ Alkmaar, Myron Boadu has made an exceptional start to his career. Those performances have brought the 17-year-old into the Dutch U19 squad, having worked his way up through the U15s, U16s and U17s.

91 jumping, 84 acceleration and 80 sprint speed help Boadu to a 66 overall with a potential of 85. 78 agility, 71 dribbling and 70 ball control make him a very direct player, who you can sign for £2.4 million and wages of £2,000 a week.

Erling Braut Haland (OVR 65 – POT 85)

Age: 18

Positions: ST

Club: Molde

Country: Norway

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 84 strength, 80 sprint speed, 77 acceleration

Cost: £2.4 million (release clause)

Wage: £2,000 a week

Molde front man Erling Braut Haland has already represented the club 48 times aged just 18. In that time he has netted 19 goals, seeing him quickly progress to the Norway U21 side. Across U18 & U19 level, he scored 12 goals in as many games.

Haland can be signed for £2.4 million with wages of £2,000 a week. That will get you his stats of 84 strength, 80 sprint speed and 77 acceleration, which contribute to a 65 overall. With a potential of 85, watch his 68 jumping, 68 agility and 68 penalties grow in the coming years.

Reo Griffiths (OVR 61 – POT 84)

Age: 18

Positions: ST

Club: Lyon

Country: England

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 69 sprint speed, 68 acceleration, 67 strength

Cost: £1.5 million (release clause)

Wage: £4,000 a week

Young English players going abroad seems to be a theme at the minute, with Reo Griffiths leaving Tottenham’s youth setup to head to Lyon this past summer. He is yet to play for his new club, but judging by his 39 goals and 12 assists in 43 games for Spurs U18 side, he has something about him.

Former England U17 international Griffiths has stats of 69 sprint speed, 68 acceleration and 67 strength to take him to a 61 overall, but this can grow to an 84 potential. 67 strength, 65 finish and 65 penalties suggest that the forward will be well-rounded in the future. A £1.5 million release clause is a fantastic price, but you will need to wait until January and pay Griffiths’ £4,000 a week.

All the best cheap high potential strikers (ST & CF) on FIFA 19