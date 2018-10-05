FIFA 19 Career Mode: Best cheap high potential left wingers (LW) and midfielders (LM)

Wingers can be extremely destructive and influential from an early age. The likes of Neymar, Ousmane Dembele, and Thomas Lemar have torn defences apart at the start of their career and made big money moves because of their talents. Not every team can afford to wait and see who develops and then splash the cash to sign them though. Most need to take the leap beforehand and develop their own star wingers.

How to choose the best cheap high potential left wingers (LWs) and midfielders (LMs) in FIFA 19 Career Mode

Here we are looking at the best cheap high potential left wingers (LWs) and left midfielders (LMs) in FIFA 19's career mode. These are players with the potential to hit at least 80 overall and can be signed for less that £5 million, making them available for nearly every team without breaking the bank. These are players you can develop into high class left-sided players.

Abdoulaye Dabo (OVR 63 - POT 87)

Age: 17

Positions: LM, CM

Club: Nantes

Country: France

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 69 short pass, 69 acceleration, 69 ball control

Cost: £2 million (release clause)

Wage: £2,000 a week

Abdoulaye Dabo joined Nantes in 2014 and had risen through their youth system to break into the senior squad this season. He has also risen in France's ranks, winning 10+ caps at U16 and U17 level before making the under-18 team this year.

In FIFA 19 Dabo is very much a work in progress. He doesn't have a single stat over 70, but his 69 short passing, 69 acceleration and 69 ball control should encourage you enough to make a move. They will grow as the 17-year-old's 63 overall rises to an 87 potential, meaning he will cost £2 million and wages of £2,000 a week.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (OVR 68 - POT 87)

Age: 17

Positions: LW, CAM, RW

Club: Chelsea

Country: England

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 84 acceleration, 82 sprint speed, 78 agility

Cost: £3.9 million (release clause)

Wage: £28,000 a week

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been a Chelsea player for his entire career, and has some how avoided going out on loan. He's made two appearances for the senior team to date, and has risen through the ranks of England to reach the under-19 team.

Hudson-Odoi is a good athlete (84 acceleration, 82 sprint speed) and has strong ball skills already (74 dribbling, 70 ball control). £3.9 million will get you the England U17 World Cup winner, with wages starting at £28,000 a week.

Brahim Diaz (OVR 69 - POT 86)

Age: 19

Positions: LW, RW, CAM

Club: Manchester City

Country: Spain

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 84 balance, 81 agility, 78 acceleration

Cost: £4.7 million (release clause)

Wage: £31,000 a week

Brahim Diaz joined Manchester City from Malaga in 2015 for an initial fee of just £200,000. Since then he has developed into one of the most promising left wingers in the world. He has made five appearances for the Manchester City senior team and been promoted up to the Spain U21 side.

Diaz possesses good ball skills (76 dribbling, 74 ball control) and solid athleticism (78 acceleration, 81 agility, 71 sprint speed) as well as reasonable passing (71 short pass, 53 crossing, 50 long pass). £4.7 million and wages of £31,000 a week will get you the 19-year-old's 69 overall and 86 potential.

Kamil Jozwiak (OVR 66 - POT 84)

Age: 20

Positions: LM, RM

Club: Lech Poznan

Country: Poland

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 92 sprint speed, 86 acceleration, 75 stamina

Cost: £2.5 million

Wage: £2,000 a week

Kamil Jozwiak joined Lech Poznan from UKP Zielona Gora in 2011 and quickly rose through the ranks, making his senior debut in 2016. Last season he made 20 league appearances and scored three goals for Lech Poznan. He's also made 19 appearances for the Poland under-19 team.

In FIFA 19 Jozwiak possesses excellent pace (92 sprint speed, 86 acceleration) and the stamina (75) to run all day unlike many other young wingers. The 20-year-old can improve from 66 to 84 in Career Mode, costing you £2.5 million with wages of £2,000 a week.

Glenn Middleton (OVR 64 - POT 84)

Age: 18

Positions: LW

Club: Rangers

Country: Scotland

Work rate: High/Low

Best stats: 88 acceleration, 86 sprint speed, 84 agility

Cost: £2.3 million (release clause)

Wage: £8,000 a week

Glenn Middleton started his football career with Norwich City in 2012 before joining Rangers in January 2018. He made his senior debut for Rangers in July 2018 and has already scored his first goal for the team. He has progressed through the Scotland youth teams and is now capped at U21 level.

Middleton possesses good pace (88 acceleration, 86 sprint speed, 84 agility) helping him to a 64 overall which can grow to an 84 potential. The 18-year-old costs £2.3 million with wages of £8,000 a week.

Braian Mansilla (OVR 69 - POT 84)

Age: 21

Positions: LW, ST

Club: Racing Club

Country: Argentina

Work rate: Medium/Low

Best stats: 92 sprint speed, 90 acceleration, 86 agility

Cost: £4.3 million (release clause)

Wage: £9,000 a week

Braian Mansilla has spent his whole career at Racing Club and made his senior debut in 2015. He's since appeared for the team 37 times, scoring twice. He is yet to represent his country at any level.

Mansilla is extremely quick (92 sprint speed, 90 acceleration, 86 agility) and has solid ball skills (69 dribbling, 68 ball control). Those stats alone could make him a solid player for a lower league team, so you should try to pay the £4.3 million for him and wages of £9,000 a week.

Mattias Svanberg (OVR 68 - POT 83)

Age: 19

Positions: LM, RM

Club: Bologna

Country: Sweden

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 83 sprint speed, 82 acceleration, 77 agility

Cost: £3.9 million (release clause)

Wage: £9,000 a week

Mattias Svanberg joined Bologna this summer from Malmo where he made 36 senior team appearances and scored five goals. He has also progressed to the Sweden U21 side.

In FIFA 19, Svanberg is a solid athlete (83 sprint speed, 82 acceleration) who is already good on the ball (72 ball control, 71 dribbling) and is developing the rest of his game. A 68 overall can rise to an 83 potential, worth £3.9 million and wages of £9,000 a week.

Dennis Jastrzembski (OVR 65 - POT 83)

Age: 18

Positions: LW, LM, CAM

Club: Hertha Berlin

Country: Germany

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 79 acceleration, 79 sprint speed, 73 jumping

Cost: £2.3 million (release clause)

Wage: £4,000 a week

Dennis Jastrzembski joined Hertha Berlin in 2015 and made his professional debut in August 2018. After playing at under-15 and under-16 level for Poland he switched to Germany and has progressed to the German under-18 side.

Jastrzembski has reasonable pace (79 acceleration, 79 sprint speed) to help him to a 65 overall rating, rising to a potential of 83. The 18-year-old costs £2.3 million with wages of £4,000 a week.

Oliver Batista Meier (OVR 63 - POT 83)

Age: 17

Positions: LM, LW

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 76 acceleration, 75 agility, 74 dribbling

Cost: £1.7 million (release clause)

Wage: £5,000 a week

Oliver Batista Meier has been with Bayern Munich since 2016 and has performed well for the reserve side, scoring 20 goals last season. He has also made 11 appearances for the Germany under-17 side.

In FIFA 19 Batista Meier is a strong dribbler (74 dribbling, 73 balance, 68 ball control) who possesses solid pace (76 acceleration, 73 sprint speed). Those stats take him to a 63 overall and 83 potential. meaning he will cost £1.7 million and wages worth £5,000 a week.

Emile Smith Rowe (OVR 61 - POT 83)

Age: 18

Positions: LW, RW

Club: Arsenal

Country: England

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 76 sprint speed, 75 acceleration, 69 shot power

Cost: £1.4 million (release clause)

Wage: £9,000 a week

Emile Smith Rowe has spent his whole career with Arsenal, but is yet to make his senior team competitive debut. He has progressed to England's under-18 side after making eight appearances and scoring twice for the under-17s.

Smith Rowe has reasonable pace in FIFA 19 (76 sprint speed, 75 acceleration) and that should be the basis of him becoming a top player. His 61 overall can rise to an 83 potential, so you can sign him for £1.4 million and wages of £9,000 a week.

