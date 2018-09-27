FIFA 19 Career Mode: Best Centre Backs (CB)

At the heart of every great team is a solid defence and most crucially a solid central partnership whether it is part of a pairing or back three. FIFA 19 will be no different as we take a look at the very best central defenders available on the new edition of Career Mode.

Sergio Ramos (OVR 91 - POT 91)

Age: 32Position: CBClub: Real MadridCountry: SpainBest Stats: 93 Jumping, 92 Standing Tackle, 91 Sliding TackleCost: £92 million (release clause)Wage: £378,000

Part of the furniture at the Bernabeu since his arrival from Sevilla in 2005, Sergio Ramos has developed into the best central defender in the world and will go down as an all-time great. He has come up with some crucial goals for Real Madrid in recent years, none more so than his late equaliser against Madrid rivals Atletico in the Champions League Final 2014.

On FIFA 19 Ramos is a complete player. He is excellent in the air with 93 jumping and 91 heading accuracy, solid in defence with 92 tackling and good on the ball with 84 ball control. Despite this, many managers will be put off by his age and staggering wages at £378,000 per week!

Diego Godin (OVR 90 - POT 90)

Age: 32Position: CBClub: Atletico MadridCountry: UruguayBest Stats: 92 Heading Accuracy, 91 Jumping, 90 StrengthCost: £79.4 million (release clause)Wage: £110,000

Experienced central defender Diego Godin has been a stalwart in the heart of Atletico Madrid’s defence following his arrival in 2010. He developed an excellent partnership with the departed Miranda after Diego Simeone took charge and now plays alongside fellow Uruguayan Jose Gimenez in a formidable Atletico defence.

Possessing excellent physical and defensive attributes Godin is a no-nonsense defender and one of the best there is on FIFA 19. However, at 32 his £79.4 million release clause is very high considering he will not sign a long contract. If you can negotiate a transfer fee, then his wages will not break the bank and you will be signing a world class centre back.

Mats Hummels (OVR 89 - POT 89)

Age: 29Position: CBClub: BayernCountry: GermanyBest Stats: 92 Interceptions, 92 Standing Tackle, 91 ComposureCost: £74.8 million (release clause)Wage: £154,000

German defender Mats Hummels shot to prominence during his time at Dortmund when they won two league titles and challenged Bayern for several seasons. Hummels then returned to Bayern and has since won back-to-back league titles, although Bayern will be disappointed at their Champions League campaigns.

A giant at the back, 6’3” Hummels is much more than a brute, he boasts 85 long passing and 81 ball control displaying his competency on the ball. The ball-playing German international would be a brilliant signing for any team on Career Mode but will not come cheap per his £74.8 million release clause.

Giorgio Chiellini (OVR 89 - POT 89)

Age: 34Position: CBClub: JuventusCountry: ItalyBest Stats: 93 Marking, 93 Standing Tackle, 92 AggressionCost: £39.2 million (release clause)Wage: £198,000

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini has made over 550 club appearances in his long career to date but unfortunately for the Italian he has been a ‘nearly’ man on many occasions. Chiellini has runners-up medals in the European Championship with Italy and Champions League with Juventus and has never won a major international competition.

34-year-old Chiellini still has lots to offer on FIFA 19 but if you are going to sign him, you will need to do it quickly to get the best out of him. He is unlikely to sign a long contract and his attributes will start to decline throughout the first season. Despite this, he is a cheaper option than others on this list but his wages may need negotiating down for managers of smaller clubs on Career Mode.

Thiago Silva (OVR 88 - POT 88)

Age: 33Position: CBClub: Paris Saint-GermainCountry: BrazilBest Stats: 90 Jumping, 89 Standing Tackle, 89 InterceptionsCost: £39.1 million (release clause)Wage: £154,000

Thiago Silva captained PSG last year as they won every domestic trophy possible, however European glory still eludes the French club that has invested so much money in transfers recently. Silva was also part of the Brazil side that was defeated by Belgium in the 2018 World Cup quarter-finals.

The Brazilian international used to be a fan favourite on the FIFA games as he was a lightning quick centre back, his pace has dropped over the years, but he remains one of the best defenders around with an 88 defensive stat. Silva’s best days will be behind him on Career Mode but he is still a solid option for any manager looking to add quality and experience to their team.

Samuel Umtiti (OVR 87 - POT 92)

Age: 24Position: CBClub: BarcelonaCountry: FranceBest Stats: 90 Marking, 89 Standing Tackle, 89 JumpingCost: £106.6 million (release clause)Wage: £180,000

Samuel Umtiti is already a world class defender but has the potential to become the very best in the next few years. The 24-year-old has just helped France to win the 2018 World Cup as well as club side Barcelona winning La Liga.

Umtiti has the potential to reach 92 OVR on FIFA 19's Career Mode making him one of the most sought-after players this season. His excellent 82 physical stats combine well with massive 89 standing tackle to make him a formidable centre back.

Kalidou Koulibaly (OVR 87 - POT 90)

Age: 27Position: CBClub: NapoliCountry: SenegalBest Stats: 94 Strength, 91 Marking, 88 InterceptionsCost: £79.7 million (release clause)Wage: £101,000

Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly has been rewarded for another fine season with a big upgrade from 84 to a 87 OVR. Koulibaly helped Napoli keep a league high 19 clean sheets as they pushed Juventus all the way in Serie A. The Senegalese international also impressed at the World Cup alongside Salif Sane.

With a whopping 94 strength Koulibaly is the joint second strongest player on FIFA 19. Strangely his height has dropped from 6’5” to 6’2” this season but that should not affect the powerhouse defender too much. With the potential to reach 90 OVR, Koulibaly may be worth paying his £79.7 million release clause.

Jan Vertonghen (OVR 87 - POT 87)

Age: 31Position: CBClub: SpursCountry: BelgiumBest Stats: 90 Marking, 89 Interceptions, 88 Sliding TackleCost: £55.4 million (release clause)Wage: £136,000

Jan Vertonghen has already beaten his goal tally from last season with his strike against Newcastle as he failed to score throughout 2017/18. The Belgian enhanced his reputation at this summers World Cup as Belgium achieved a third-place finish, losing out to eventual winners France in the semi-final.

For the right price Vertonghen can be an excellent signing for any top side on FIFA 19 Career Mode. If you can negotiate a reasonable transfer fee instead of paying the release clause, the 31-year-old will provide a solid all-round defender who is good on the ball with a 79 short passing attribute.

Gerard Pique (OVR 87 - POT 87)

Age: 31Position: CBClub: BarcelonaCountry: SpainBest Stats: 91 Marking, 86 Composure, 86 Standing TackleCost: £61.3 million (release clause)Wage: £211,000

Vastly experienced Spanish defender Gerard Pique has won it all. The Barcelona centre back has won every club competition he can with Barcelona as well as the World Cup and European Championship with Spain, showcasing what an exceptional defender he has been throughout his career.

On FIFA 19 Pique is not worth his £61.3 million release clause as his age means his physical attributes are on the decline. With just 49 acceleration the Spaniard will need mobile defenders around him but he does offer an aerial presence standing at 6’4” and strong positional awareness with 91 marking and 88 interceptions.

Raphael Varane (OVR 86 - POT 92)

Age: 25Position: CBClub: Real MadridCountry: FranceBest Stats: 88 Standing Tackle, 87 Sliding Tackle, 87 MarkingCost: £102 million (release clause)Wage: £202,000

Along with Samuel Umtiti, Raphael Varane has long been touted as a future world class centre back. The two Frenchman were the backbone of their country’s successful World Cup campaign and look set to continue their formidable partnership for many years to come.

Do not let Varane’s enormous release clause put you off. By signing the central defender, you will be getting a top-class defender with a 92 potential on FIFA 19's Career Mode. The 6’3” Frenchman boasts a frightening 84 pace stat as well as 84 strength to cope with even the most physical strikers.

All the best centre backs (CB) in FIFA 19