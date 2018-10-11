FIFA 19 Career Mode: Best cheap high potential right wingers (RW) and midfielders (RM)

You probably don’t have enough cash to sign star right wingers like Mohamed Salah, Gareth Bale or Kylian Mbappe on FIFA 19 Career Mode, so you need to be savvy in the transfer market. Planning ahead is the key, with some talented wide players holding very strong potentials able to be bought for a fraction of the price.

How to choose the best cheap high potential right wingers (RW) and midfielders (RM) in FIFA 19 Career Mode

We are looking at the best cheap high potential right wingers (RW) and right midfielders (RM) in FIFA 19 Career Mode. All of these players have a release clause of £5 million or less, with the potential to reach an overall of 80. They may not be ready for regular first team football just yet, but can emerge into some of the best players on the planet. Our top 10 has been compiled by looking at payer potential, age and player stats.

Tahith Chong (OVR 65 – POT 85)

Age: 18

Positions: RW, LW, CAM

Club: Manchester United

Country: Holland

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 78 acceleration, 77 sprint speed, 76 agility

Cost: £2.8 million (release clause)

Wage: £11,000 a week

Tahith Chong is yet to appear for the Manchester United first team, and given the depth at Old Trafford, it may be some time before we see him take to the field. He has performed extremely well in youth football however, with seven goals and seven assists in 21 games for United’s U18 side, and currently finds himself in the Dutch U20 squad after notching 38 caps for their other youth teams.

Chong, who can operate on either flank or as a number 10, has a £2.8 million release clause on FIFA 19, with an £11,000 wage. That will get you the 18-year-old’s 78 acceleration, 77 sprint speed and 76 agility, which take him to a 65 overall and 85 potential.

Calvin Stengs (OVR 69 – POT 84)

Age: 19

Positions: RW

Club: AZ Alkmaar

Country: Holland

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 80 agility, 79 acceleration, 77 sprint speed

Cost: £4.2 million (release clause)

Wage: £4,000 a week

Calvin Stengs has had a taste of senior football, and what a start it has been for the 19-year-old. The right winger has two goals and two assists for AZ Alkmaar in just seven games, but an injury nightmare has seen him on the sidelines since the start of last season. If the right winger can continue from where he left off, we are looking at one of the brightest prospects in Europe.

Abilities of 80 agility, 79 acceleration and 77 sprint speed take Stengs to a 69 overall, rising to an 84 potential. The Dutchman comes with a £4.2 million release clause and £4,000 a week wages.

Anthony McDonald (OVR 62 – POT 84)

Age: 17

Positions: RM, CAM

Club: Hearts

Country: Scotland

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 79 sprint speed, 79 balance, 75 agility

Cost: £1.6 million (release clause)

Wage: £880 a week

Five assists in 18 games for Scottish Premiership side Hearts is a very strong start to Anthony McDonald’s career. The 17-year-old's performances have seen him called into the Scotland U18 squad, with his ability to play as a right or attacking midfielder a real asset.

McDonald has a 62 overall, rising to an 84 potential on FIFA 19's Career Mode. Stats of 79 sprint speed, 79 balance and 75 agility will cost you £1.6 million and a wage starting at £880 a week.

Moussa Diaby (OVR 68 – POT 83)

Age: 19

Positions: RW, LW

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: France

Work rate: Medium/Low

Best stats: 86 balance, 82 agility, 79 acceleration

Cost: £4 million (release clause)

Wage: £12,000 a week

PSG do have some youth talent coming through to support their expensive superstars, with Moussa Diaby being given a chance at the club. The 19-year-old right or left winger has made six appearances for the French champions, scoring once and setting up a further two.

French U20 international Diaby costs £4 million with wages of £12,000 a week, getting you his 68 overall. Due to an 83 potential, attributes of 86 balance, 82 agility and 79 acceleration still have plenty of growth in them.

Petar Micin (OVR 66 – POT 83)

Age: 20

Positions: RW, ST, LW

Club: Udinese

Country: Serbia

Work rate: High/Low

Best stats: 72 ball control, 71 sprint speed, 71 dribbling

Cost: £2.9 million (release clause)

Wage: £4,000 a week

Petar Micin is yet to represent Udinese following his summer switch from Serbian side Cukaricki, but five goals in 17 games last season suggest he has some talent. The 20-year-old is already in the Serbian U21 squad, with five caps to his name.

Able to play anywhere across the front three, Micin has 72 ball control, 71 sprint speed and 71 dribbling in his arsenal. Those abilities take him to a 66 overall growing to an 83 potential, which can be yours in January for £2.9 million and wages of £4,000 a week.

Jonathan Leko (OVR 66 – POT 83)

Age: 19

Positions: RW, ST, LW

Club: West Bromwich Albion

Country: England

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 89 sprint speed, 88 acceleration, 78 penalties

Cost: £3.1 million (release clause)

Wage: £5,000 a week

Jonathan Leko first appeared for the West Brom first team during the 2015/16 season, and over two years later, you would have hoped the attacker would have kicked on a bit by now. The winger or striker is still only 19 so has time on his side and has made 29 professional appearances across his time with the Baggies and out on loan at Bristol City.

Leko’s 89 sprint speed, 88 acceleration and 78 penalties will cost £3.1 million with a wage of £5,000 a week on FIFA 19. His 66 overall can grow to a potential of 83, so you should consider a move for the former England U19 international.

Alexis Saelemaekers (OVR 70 – POT 82)

Age: 19

Positions: RM, RB

Club: Anderlecht

Country: Belgium

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 81 agility, 77 acceleration, 75 crossing

Cost: £4.6 million (release clause)

Wage: £5,000 a week

All ten of Alexis Saelemaekers league appearances have been starts, and with three goals in that time, the 19-year-old can be happy with the start to his career. The Anderlecht man has earned two Belgian U21 caps, with his ability to play at right midfield and right back offering defensive protection in wide areas.

A 70 overall for Saelemaekers can grow to a potential of 82, so expect significant rises to his stats of 81 agility, 77 acceleration and 75 crossing in the years ahead. The midfielder can be yours for £4.6 million and wages of £5,000 a week.

Diego Lainez (OVR 70 – POT 82)

Age: 18

Positions: RM, LM, CAM

Club: Club America

Country: Mexico

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 93 balance, 85 agility, 81 sprint speed

Cost: £4.9 million (release clause)

Wage: £12,000 a week

Diego Lainez has already racked up 42 games for Mexican giants Club America, with the 18-year-old settling this season and notching his first goals and assist for the club. The wide or attacking midfielder has also earned his first international caps, making his debut for El Tri in September 2018.

Lainez’s 70 overall consists of dangerous stats including 93 balance, 85 agility and 81 sprint speed, which will become frightening when he reaches his 82 potential. Look to sign the youngster for £4.9 million with a £12,000 a week starting wage.

Jeff Reine-Adelaide (OVR 68 – POT 82)

Age: 20

Positions: RM, RW

Club: Angers

Country: France

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 82 agility, 81 acceleration, 76 dribbling

Cost: £4.5 million (release clause)

Wage: £6,000 a week

After failing to make the breakthrough at Arsenal, Jeff Reine-Adelaide has returned to France, and has already doubled the amount of appearances he made for the Gunners. The right midfielder or winger joined Angers in January 2018, and has been used in rotation with 18 games so far, but aged 20 he has time to nail down a first team place.

Now in the France U21 squad, Reine-Adelaide has abilities of 82 agility, 81 acceleration and 76 dribbling on FIFA 19, which take him to a 68 overall. His 82 potential means you will need £4.5 million to sign him and a £6,000 a week wage.

Luke Bolton (OVR 61 – POT 82)

Age: 18

Positions: RM

Club: Manchester City

Country: England

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 82 acceleration, 78 sprint speed, 75 agility

Cost: £1.4 million (release clause)

Wage: £6,000 a week

It may be some time before we see Luke Bolton in a Manchester City senior shirt due to the prominence of their wide players, but the 18-year-old Englishman could come through in a few seasons’ time. In 29 games for the City U18s, the right midfielder has bagged 13 assists with an additional three goals, which earned him a spot in the England U20 squad.

Bolton’s 61 overall can climb significantly to 82, so keep an eye on his stats of 82 acceleration, 78 sprint speed and 75 agility in the years ahead. To sign him you only need £1.4 million and a £6,000 a week wage.

