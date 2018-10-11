FIFA 19 Career Mode: Best cheap high potential right backs (RB)

With few genuine top class right backs available in the transfer market, you will need to look the future. Fortunately for you, there are some very talented defenders who you can pick up on the cheap, fitting into most teams’ budgets on FIFA 19 Career Mode.

How to choose the best cheap high potential right back and wing back (RB & RWB) players in FIFA 19 Career Mode

Here we are looking at the best cheap high potential right backs (RB) and right wing backs (RWB) on FIFA 19’s Career Mode. All of these players have a release clause of £5 million or less, with the potential to hit at least 80 on the game. They have heaps of talent, but need training and game time to reach their potential.

Robert Gumny (OVR 68 – POT 84)

Age: 20

Position: RB

Club: Lech Poznan

Country: Poland

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 91 acceleration, 82 sprint speed, 75 agility

Cost: £3.1 million (release clause)

Wage: £3,000 a week

Aged 20, Robert Gumny has already appeared for Lech Poznan over 50 times. Since making his debut, the right back has progressed from Poland U17s to U21s and can’t be far away from a senior call up.

On FIFA 19, Gumny has a 68 overall which can rise to an 84 potential. Stats of 91 acceleration, 82 sprint speed and 75 agility cost a £3.1 million release clause with wages of £3,000 a week.

Reece James (OVR 67 – POT 84)

Age: 18

Position: RB, CB

Club: Wigan Athletic

Country: England

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 74 strength, 73 acceleration, 70 sprint speed

Cost: £3.1 million (release clause)

Wage: £6,000 a week

Reece James already has some silverware to his name, having won the U19 World Cup with England in 2017 and back-to-back FA Youth Cups with Chelsea. The 18-year-old right or centre back is now on loan at Wigan, a move that has been made permanent on Career Mode, and has slotted into Paul Cook’s starting lineup.

Stats of 74 strength, 73 acceleration and 70 sprint speed take James to a 67 overall which can improve to a potential of 84. To get hold of the defender, you will need £3.1 million and wages of £6,000.

Kevin Ruegg (OVR 67 – POT 84)

Age: 20

Position: RB, CM

Club: FC Zurich

Country: Switzerland

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 80 strength, 79 stamina, 76 sprint speed

Cost: £2.7 million (release clause)

Wage: £2,000 a week

Another youngster with plenty of football under his belt already, the 20-year-old Kevin Ruegg has chalked up 56 appearances for FZ Zurich in his native Switzerland. The right back or central midfielder has risen from the Swiss U15 side all the way to U21s, adding to his experience.

£2.7 million and wages of £2,000 a week can get you Ruegg’s 67 overall on FIFA 19's Career Mode. His potential of 84 means you can expect large increases on his stats of 80 strength, 79 stamina and 76 sprint speed.

Tom Edwards (OVR 65 – POT 82)

Age: 19

Position: RB, RWB

Club: Stoke City

Country: England

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 81 jumping, 78 acceleration, 74 sprint speed

Cost: £2.3 million (release clause)

Wage: £4,000 a week

Stoke have kept much of the squad that suffered relegation from the Premier League last season, but with England international Glen Johnson being released, there is an opportunity for the young Tom Edwards to fight for a first team place. The 19-year-old right back or wing back has made four appearances so far in the campaign, playing understudy to Cuco Martina (OVR 71).

Edwards has abilities of 81 jumping, 78 acceleration and 74 sprint on the game, taking him to a 65 overall with a 72 potential. £2.3 million can get you the England U20 international, with a wage of £4,000 a week.

Dujon Sterling (OVR 62 – POT 82)

Age: 18

Position: RWB, RB, RM

Club: Coventry City

Country: England

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 76 sprint speed, 73 strength, 73 acceleration

Cost: £1.3 million (release clause)

Wage: £880 a week

A second Chelsea loanee, Dujon Sterling also sees his loan move to Coventry made permanent on FIFA 19. The 18-year-old right wing-back has been a firm part of the Sky Blues plans this season, making 11 appearances in all competitions.

England U19 international Sterling has a 62 overall on the game, rising to a potential of 82. Stats of 76 sprint speed, 73 strength and 73 acceleration will cost you just £1.3 million and a wage starting at £880 a week.

Moussa Wague (OVR 69 – POT 81)

Age: 20

Position: RB

Club: Barcelona

Country: Senegal

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 85 balance, 84 acceleration, 84 jumping

Cost: £3.1 million (release clause)

Wage: £17,000 a week

Moussa Wague’s performances at the World Cup saw him seal a switch to Barcelona over the summer. The 20-year-old, previously at Belgian side Genk, stood out for Senegal despite crashing out in the group stages, scoring in the 2-2 draw with Japan.

Right back Wague costs £3.1 million with wages of £17,000 a week on Career Mode, but you must hold fire until January to move for him. 85 balance, 84 acceleration and 84 jumping take him to a 69 overall which can rise to an 81 potential.

Max Aarons (OVR 64 – POT 81)

Age: 18

Position: RB, LB

Club: Norwich

Country: England

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 84 acceleration, 83 balance, 80 agility

Cost: £1.8 million (release clause)

Wage: £2,000 a week

After coming through their youth ranks, Max Aarons has broken into the Norwich first team this season. All nine of the right or left back’s appearances have come this year, which have seen him called up to the England U19 squad.

Attributes of 84 acceleration, 83 balance and 80 agility take Aaron to a 64 overall which can rise to an 81 potential. You can sign the 18-year-old for just £1.8 million with wages of £2,000 a week on FIFA 19.

Alec Georgen (OVR 64 – POT 81)

Age: 20

Position: RB

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: France

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 81 balance, 76 agility, 75 sprint speed

Cost: £1.9 million (release clause)

Wage: £5,000 a week

As much as PSG have been splashing the cash in recent times, they are also invested in youth. Alec Georgen made his debut for the Parisians in 2016 and hasn’t appeared since, going out on loan to AZ Alkmaar and waiting patiently behind Thomas Meunier (OVR 82) and Dani Alves (OVR 82) in the pecking order.

The 20-year-old Georgen costs £1.9 million release clause on the game with a £5,000 a week wage. That cost will get you abilities of 81 balance, 76 agility and 75 sprint speed with a 64 overall and promising 81 potential.

Simon Asta (OVR 60 – POT 81)

Age: 17

Position: RB

Club: Augsburg

Country: Germany

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 69 agility, 68 balance, 68 acceleration

Cost: £950,000 (release clause)

Wage: £1,000 a week

Simon Asta is another man with just one professional appearance to his name, with the 17-year-old making his Augsburg debut last season. The defender has returned to their U19 side with three other right back options at the club.

69 agility, 68 balance and 68 acceleration help Asta to a 60 overall with an 81 potential. A £950,000 release clause with wages of £1,000 is a fantastic price for the former Germany U17 international.

Kyle Walker-Peters (OVR 69 – POT 80)

Age: 21

Position: RB, LB

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Country: England

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 81 balance, 77 acceleration, 74 jumping

Cost: £2.8 million (release clause)

Wage: £19,000 a week

Kyle Walker-Peters is yet to feature for Spurs this season, but that could have been very different had left back Danny Rose (OVR 80) been sold in the summer. Mauricio Pochettino was happy to have the versatile Walker-Peters play understudy to Ben Davies (OVR 81) in Rose’s absence, but unfortunately the right or left back has failed to add to his nine Tottenham appearances.

£2.8 million and wages of £19,000 a week can get you Walker-Peters’ 69 overall and 80 potential. The 21-year-old already holds some useful stats with 81 balance, 77 acceleration and 74 jumping.

