FIFA 19: Bayern Munich Player Ratings

Bayern Munich are supreme competitors. The German giants have raised the Bundesliga title aloft for the last six seasons and were also the last side outside of Barcelona and Real Madrid to win the Champions League, doing so in 2013. The difficulty they face is maintaining their success, with the lack of competitiveness in Germany meaning they struggle when the quality of the opposition is raised in Europe.

Just one signing has been made by Bayern this past summer, and they didn’t spend a penny in doing so, picking up the talented Leon Goretzka on a free after his contract expired with Schalke. Can Bayern raise their game to take on Europe’s best again under the new stewardship of Niko Kovac? RealSport look at the new FIFA 19 ratings to find out.

Team rating

The Bayern Munich side is frightening. A five star rating consists of a devastating 90 attack thanks to Robert Lewandowski, an 85 midfield and 85 defence.

Manuel Neuer (OVR 90)

Age: 32

Positions: GK

Country: Germany

Despite their lack of transfer activity, having the world class Manuel Neuer back after missing last season through injury is as good as a new signing. The German number one looked rusty during the World Cup when captaining his country, but with a pre-season to dust out the cobwebs, he will look to return to his best this season.

Joshua Kimmich (OVR 85)

Age: 23

Positions: RB, CM, CB, CDM

Country: Germany

Probably the standout performer for Bayern in the past two seasons, Joshua Kimmich has transitioned from defensive midfield to right back superbly. The 23-year-old is eager to get forward too, shown by his six goals and 17 assists last season. Sit back and enjoy Kimmich’s talent for another season.

Jerome Boateng (OVR 86)

Age: 30

Positions: CB

Country: Germany

Jerome Boateng was one of many German players to come back from the World Cup with a damaged reputation. During the World Cup, it was seen as a ‘relief’ when he was sent off against Sweden, with the centre back then losing his place in the team to Bayern colleague Niklas Sule. A move to PSG looked on the cards in the summer, but with that now off the cards, Boateng must work hard to wrestle back his starting spot and show that form is temporary, class is permanent.

Mats Hummels (OVR 89)

Age: 29

Positions: CB

Country: Germany

Boateng’s flaws at the World Cup made Mats Hummels look superb, with the defender having to bail his side out again-and-again when facing the counter-attack. At the age of 29, Hummels is on the cusp of his peak, and with an 89 rating, he is only bettered by Sergio Ramos (OVR 90) in terms of centre backs on FIFA 19.

David Alaba (OVR 85)

Age: 26

Positions: LB, CB, CM

Country: Austria

David Alaba career has stalled in the past few seasons, but that just emphasises how much of an impact he had when he burst onto the scene at Bayern. Still regarded as one of the best left backs on the planet, at 26 Alaba still has time to sit atop of them all.

Leon Goretzka (OVR 83)

Age: 23

Positions: CM, CAM, CDM

Country: Germany

The solitary new signing for Bayern, Leon Goretzka looks to be playing with no pressure in the Bayern midfield. At Schalke last season, Goretzka shook off some injury troubles to chalk up 29 appearances, scoring four goals and assisting four more. With more quality around him and more fixtures this season, the 23-year-old will look to increase those figures, but will face fierce competition from James Rodriguez once the Colombian returns from injury.

Thiago (OVR 86)

Age: 27

Positions: CM, CAM, CDM

Country: Spain

Thiago is the complete midfielder, able to tackle, dribble, pick passes and occasionally find himself on the scoresheet. It’s the reason why former Bayern manager Pep Guardiola took the Spaniard with him when he moved from Barcelona, with Thiago making over 150 appearances for the club since he made the switch in 2013.

Thomas Muller (OVR 86)

Age: 29

Positions: CF, RW, CAM, ST

Country: Germany

Thomas Muller is a fantastic utility man, with his ability to play as a centre forward, striker, right midfielder, attacking midfielder. You can now also add central midfield to that list after shining in the position last season. His industrious attitude equips him to play in a midfield three, and his vision and finishing in the final third make him a serious outlet for the Bavarians.

Arjen Robben (OVR 85)

Age: 34

Positions: RM, RW

Country: Holland

One of two veteran wingers for Bayern, Arjen Robben shows no sign of letting up. The Dutch legend still has the pace to beat a man, and is certainly one of the best dribblers in the world. You have to be something special to win league titles in Holland, England, Spain and Germany and claim a Champions League along the way.

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 90)

Age: 30

Positions: ST

Country: Poland

A lethal finisher, it’s surprising that Robert Lewandowski receives a lot of stick. The Pole had a poor World Cup due to the lack of quality around him, and he was not the only Bayern player who failed to perform when the chips were down in the Champions League last season. His 41 goals in 48 games last season speaks for itself.

Franck Ribery (OVR 85)

Age: 35

Positions: LM, LW

Country: France

Franck Ribery has a year on Arjen Robben, but the Frenchman is still going strong. The decision to retire early for the national team has lengthened his career, with the left midfielder scoring six goals and bagging six assist last season. Can he maintain his level this season with pressure from the young talent coming through?

Full Bayern Munich squad player ratings