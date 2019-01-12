FIFA 19: Bayern Munich Career Mode Guide, Tactics, Formations & Tips

For so long, Bayern Munich were one of Europe’s most feared the sides. There is still no doubt they are one of the big boys in the Champions League, but after a change in manager and with their senior players aging, the tide is changing in Germany.

Bayern trail Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, and have a massive Champions League last 16 clash coming up against last year’s runners up Liverpool. The Bavarians were the last team outside of Spain to lift the European Cup, but that was still six years ago. They have the capacity to overthrow Real Madrid and Barcelona, and with some promising youngsters now getting their chance, it could be a very different Bayern Munich side we see challenging in the years ahead.

Can you take Bayern back to where they belong on FIFA 19 Career Mode? RealSport gives you all you need to know as you target Champions League success with FC Hollywood.

Team rating

Of course, it’s a five star rating for Bayern Munich. This consists of an 88 attack, 83 midfield and 85 defence.

Formation

Bayern’s default system is a 4-2-3-1 wide, although they have used a 4-3-3 at times to strike with midfield runners. Another formation you could use is a 4-5-1 attack, allowing you to play both James Rodriguez and Thomas Muller in advanced positions.

World class shot stopper Manuel Neuer (90 GK diving) is in goal, with a solid back four consisting of Joshua Kimmich, Jerome Boateng, defensive rock Mats Hummels (92 interceptions) and David Alaba.

New signing Leon Goretzka links up with complete midfielder Thiago (90 ball control) in the engine room, with chief creator James Rodriguez (89 short passing) operating as a number 10.

Thomas Muller (87 finishing) is a goal scorer out wide, with Serge Gnabry on the other flank, with the clinical Robert Lewandowski (91 finishing) leading in the line.

Sven Ulreich, Niklas Sule, Rafinha, Corentin Tolisso, Kingsley Coman, Arjen Robben and Sandro Wagner make up the substitutes bench.

Tactics and instructions

With so much quality on the field, you shouldn’t struggle with Bayern, or need to change around with how they play too much. The squad should allow you to control possession, especially with the midfield trifecta of Leon Goretzka (84 short passing), Thiago (90 short passing) and James Rodriguez (90 ball control).

Robert Lewandowski (91 positioning) and Thomas Muller (92 positioning) will find space in the area and don’t need to be asked twice when in the penalty area, whether it be in the air or along the deck. Get the ball out wide to Joshua Kimmich (90 crossing) at right back or drive at the defence with Serge Gnabry (87 dribbling) on the left and play in the attackers.

You can aid this by playing around with Bayern’s instructions. Tell Muller to ‘get into box for cross’ to get him closer to the goal and stick the ball away.

Meanwhile, Gnabry on the other wing should ‘stay wide’ and ‘get in behind’ to utilise his 90 sprint speed.

With so much movement around him, striker Lewandowski should ‘stay central’ on his support runs.

Don’t forget your subs too, with Kingsley Coman (95 acceleration) bringing an injection of pace, whilst Arjen Robben’s control (89 dribbling) can help you create an opening. If all else fails, throw on the 6’4” striker Sandro Wagner (88 heading accuracy) to offer a direct approach.

Training

In training, look to use your high growth players, which is notified by the green icon. For Bayern, these include Leon Goretzka, Corentin Tolisso, Serge Gnabry, Niklas Sule, Renato Sanches and winter recruit Alphonso Davies.

The transfer market

Starting transfer budget: £106 million

Starting wage budget: £188,000 a week

Who should go

It’s a stacked squad for Bayern, and you could always risk getting rid of a talented player to bring in someone greater, but with this changing of the guard going on with the younger men getting their opportunity, don’t do anything rash in the transfer window.

Instead, sell off some of the young fringe players who don’t have a long-term future at the club. Meritan Shabani, Maxime Awoudja, Ron-Throben Hoffmann, Paul Will and Jonathan Meier can all be let go, and should fetch you a combined £1.5 million and free up £18,000 a week in wages.

Loans

Due to this deep, high quality squad you can afford to send plenty of players out on loan. The Canadian Alphonso Davies has just joined from Vancouver Whitecaps and is just 17, so you should loan him out for the season.

Academy products Christian Fruchtl, Lars Lukas Mai, Oliver Batista Meir, Jeong Woo Yeong and Franck Evina won’t get the game time at Bayern, so look to loan them out to second division clubs around Europe.

Who to sign

New transfer budget: £107 million

New wage budget: £206,000 a week

Back up left back

With the Bayern starting lineup so strong, and with the ‘weaker’ links able to grow into top class players, you need to have a look at the gaps on the subs bench. David Alaba is the only senior left back in the entire squad, so you need to bring in a long-term understudy.

Ferland Mendy has been a revelation for Lyon, and would be perfect, attacking alternative with a promising future. The new French international has a 78 overall rating, and can grow to a potential of 86 so he will be able to challenge Alaba in the years ahead. The 23-year-old’s best stats include 89 acceleration, 86 sprint speed and 83 stamina, meaning he will cost close to £20 million with wages of £41,000 a week.

Alternative options

Player Age Club Country OVR POT Cost Wage Ben Chilwell 21 Leicester England 78 85 £19m £37k Luke Shaw 22 Man United England 80 85 £22m £84k Jose Gaya 23 Valencia Spain 80 85 £23m £29k Benjamin Mendy 23 Man City France 81 86 £26m £92k Grimaldo 22 Benfica Spain 81 87 £27m £12k

Another strike option

It’s not too dissimilar in attack, with Robert Lewandowski’s only out-and-out replacement being the 30-year-old one-dimensional Sandro Wagner. A younger alternative is needed, and one that could replace the 29-year-old Lewandowski in the years ahead.

Marcus Rashford would be an exceptional signing with the Manchester United striker able to grow from an 82 overall rating to 90. The England international can play anywhere across the front line, and holds abilities of 93 spring speed, 90 acceleration and 87 shot power. He will set you back over £40 million with wages of £106,000 a week.

Alternative options

Player Age Club Country OVR POT Cost Wage Andrea Belotti 24 Torino Italy 82 86 £39m £51k Arkadiusz Milik 24 Napoli Poland 81 88 £35m £62k Timo Werner 22 RB Leipzig Germany 83 87 £42m £62k Gabriel Jesus 21 Man City Brazil 83 92 £50m £114k Josef Martinez 25 Atlanta United Venezuela 82 85 £30m £13k

Right back understudy

Joshua Kimmich is likely to move back into a defensive midfield role from right back in a few seasons’ time, and you could do the same on FIFA 19. Plus, the 32-year-old Rafinha is out of contract at the end of the season and isn’t a reliable back-up, so look to bring in a replacement.

Sticking with the English theme, Trent Alexander-Arnold has the potential to be the best right back in the world, able to grow from a 79 overall to 89. The Liverpool and England youngster has abilities of 83 crossing, 82 acceleration and 80 free kick accuracy, meaning he will set you back around £25 million and wages upwards of £35,000 a week.

Alternative options

Player Age Club Country OVR POT Cost Wage Hector Bellerin 23 Arsenal Spain 80 85 £24m £75k Nelson Semedo 24 Barcelona Portugal 81 86 £28m £110k Elseid Hysaj 24 Napoli Albania 81 86 £25m £51k Sergi Roberto 26 Barcelona Spain 83 86 £31m £150k Benjamin Pavard 22 Stuttgart France 79 85 £20m £28k

Contracts

Just three players have contracts up at the end of the season, and you should let them be released. Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery still have quality, but aged 34 and 35, respectively their ratings will drop this season and are only getting in the way of young talent. As for Rafinha, he is a weak link and should be replaced before you release him.

Managerial objectives

As you’d expect, it’s all or nothing in Bayern’s managerial objectives. The treble will be demanded with Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and Champions League trophies expected from the domestic and continental success objectives.

Brand exposure is of a critical importance, and here you will need to gain £176 million from shirt sales over the season and earn £150 million from prize money over three seasons. Bringing in big names and racking up the goals will help you here.

Bayern do like to bring on youngsters, and for youth development you will need to sign four players to your youth academy. These need to be a goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and attacker.

Your financial objective has a low importance, but it does require you to finish the season with a profit margin of £66 million. This may cause you to rethink your transfer policy and sell off some talent. Back yourself to lift silverware at the end of the season, and you’ll be in the clear.

Take over Europe once again

It’s been six years since Bayern were even in a Champions League final, and that needs to change. It may be a tall order to target a fifth European crown in your first season in charge, but perhaps prioritise reaching the semi-finals and take it from there.

Domestically, you just need to be wary of the threat of Borussia Dortmund. Bayern’s Der Klassiker rivals have turned up this season and are firing, and your clashes with BVB will probably dictate the Bundesliga title race. The German Cup should take care of itself, and it’s here where you should look to rotate your squad.

Keeping your big players fresh should be a simple task with Bayern Munich given the depth of talent, and if you get your domestic season off to a good start, you can then turn your focus to Europe. There are enough ‘easy’ games in the Bundesliga to make changes, with Die Roten’s second string side still likely to get the better of any side in the bottom half.

If a treble was possible with any club in your first Career Mode season, it may just be Bayern Munich.

Full Bayern Munich player ratings