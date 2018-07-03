FIFA 18 World Cup: Man of the Match (MOTM) Day 20 predictions

The Round of 16 comes to a close on Tuesday as the World Cup gathers pace in Russia. Sweden and Switzerland compete for a surprise quarter-final berth, with Colombia and England knowing a victory would open up the clearest route to the final in the tournament.

Man of the Match ratings boosts are being awarded on FIFA World Cup Ultimate Team, making the key players for the nations remaining in the tournament all the more valuable. If you have one of these players, and they receive a rating increase, the card you have will be improved. These players can be found in packs from the FUT Store and unlocked through various challenges. This only applies to Ultimate Team on the World Cup update for FIFA 18.

RealSport predicts who could be in the running for a Match of the Match boost on Day 20 of the tournament.

Ola Toivonen (OVR 77 – 81)

Since the retirement of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Sweden have struggled for goals, but the encouraging performances of Ola Toivonen and Marcus Berg (OVR 81) give them hope against Switzerland in the Round of 16. That said, Toivonen is the only non-defender to have scored for the Swedes in Russia, and coach Janne Andersson will, of course, need more from his attackers for the rest of the tournament.

Keep an eye on: Marcus Berg (OVR 81)

Xherdan Shaqiri (OVR 84 – 85)

Despite finishing second in their group, Switzerland will be the slight favourites going up against the Swedes. It hasn’t been a convincing tournament for Vladimir Petkovic’s Swiss side, but with no losses and holding Brazil to a draw, they have proven to be a tough nut to crack. Going forward, Xherdan Shaqiri seems to have found his mojo after a flat season with Stoke, and he is the main threat in the side, following his well-taken late winner against Serbia. It's still unclear who will lead the line for Switzerland, and due to the lack of trust in their strikers, Shaqiri will be encouraged to get into the box.

Keep an eye on: Breel Embolo (OVR 76)

Radamel Falcao (OVR 84 – 85)

There is uncertainty whether James Rodriguez (OVR 87) will feature against England for Colombia, meaning a greater onus on captain and star striker Radamel Falcao. ‘El Tigre’ notched in the 3-0 victory over Poland but has otherwise been starved of opportunities. In a match likely to be a battle of the strikers, can Falcao lead his side to victory for the first time over the Three Lions?

Keep an eye on: Juan Cuadrado (OVR 84)

Harry Kane (OVR 88 – 90)

Harry Kane is Falcao’s opposing captain and striker. The England star is the top scorer in the World Cup so far with five goals, but a Colombian defence with Spurs teammate Davinson Sanchez (OVR 82) and Barcelona’s Yerry Mina (OVR 82) will be his sternest test so far. England’s new-found threat from set-pieces gives them a chance against any opponent, and Kane’s poacher’s instincts will make life very difficult for the Colombians. Kane has shown in this tournament, that if you give him an opportunity, he’ll put it away.

Keep an eye on: Kieran Trippier (OVR 80)