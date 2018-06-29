FIFA 18 World Cup: Man of the Match (MOTM) Day 17 predictions

Right, here we go. The knockout stages beckon, and we are in for a treat. On Saturday, the Round of 16 gets under way, with just over two weeks remaining of the World Cup. France meet Argentina in a clash fit for the final itself, but both sides are far from hitting top form in the tournament. Later on, Uruguay play Portugal in a tie that is far too close to call.

Throughout the World Cup, FIFA 18 are releasing Man of the Match ratings boosts on Ultimate Team. The players’ cards will be increased accordingly, meaning that if have one of these players already in the World Cup mode, their rating will increase. You can vote for the Man of the Match every evening of the World Cup on the EA Sports FIFA website.

RealSport predicts who will be in the running for a rating boost on Saturday’s action.

Paul Pogba (OVR 86 – 88)

After receiving plenty of criticism this season with Manchester United, Paul Pogba is showing his quality in the World Cup. France are far from finding their best football, but Pogba, and his midfield partner N’Golo Kante (OVR 89), are providing a solid platform in midfield. If Didier Deschamps can get the rest of the side flowing, there is no reason why they cannot go all the way this summer.

Keep an eye on: Antoine Griezmann (OVR 89)

Angel di Maria (OVR 85 – 87)

If France have been struggling for form, it’s hard to describe Argentina’s current state. Two woeful performances in their opening matches meant they had it all to do in the final group game against Nigeria. A 2-1 win kept them in the competition, but coach Jorge Sampaoli knows how far they are from even being regarded as contenders for the competition. Angel di Maria has had a quiet tournament, and it's about time the PSG winger stepped up for his country.

Keep an eye on: Lionel Messi (OVR 95)

Diego Godin (OVR 88 – 90)

It’s a toss of a coin that separates Uruguay and Portugal, but what the South Americans have is a solid base in defence. Diego Godin in partnered by Atletico Madrid club-mate Jose Maria Gimenez (OVR 85), and you would do well to find a more in tune defensive partnership on the entire globe. They will be tasked with keeping Cristiano Ronaldo quiet, and you feel if they do, the game's Uruguay’s for the taking.

Keep an eye on: Luis Suarez (OVR 92)

Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 96 – 97)

Speaking of Cristiano Ronaldo, he will know that this Portugal side is not good enough to win the World Cup. But, the Portugal side that won Euro 2016 were deemed not good enough to win it too, and they even had Ronaldo go off injured in the final. CR7 has the capacity to rejuvenate his teammates and his country. In what could be his last World Cup, Portugal need their man to take them through to the last eight.

Keep an eye on: Rui Patricio (OVR 85)