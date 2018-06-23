FIFA 18 World Cup: Man of the Match (MOTM) Day 11 predictions

World Cup action is coming thick and fast, and it’s crazy to think that we are already approaching the end of the second round of group games out in Russia. On Day 11 of the tournament, England will look to seal knockout stage qualification with a win over Panama, with Group H all to play for with Senegal meeting Japan and Colombia taking on Poland.

In those games where Round of 16 football can be secured or World Cup exits can be sealed, nations will be looking for a man to step up and grab the game by the scruff of the neck. Man of the Match ratings boosts are being awarded every day during the World Cup on FIFA Ultimate Team. RealSport looks at who’s in the running on Sunday’s action, and you will be able to find these new ratings every evening after the public vote on EA's website.

Marcus Rashford (OVR 81 – 83)

Marcus Rashford is being tipped to start for England in their second group game against Panama, and against the weakest side in Group G, the Manchester United forward should be looking to grab a couple of goals. Rashford shone in the warm-up against Costa Rica before the World Cup, and he will have the opportunity to secure a starting spot alongside Harry Kane (OVR 88) in Nizhny Novgorod.

Keep an eye on: Roman Torres (OVR 73)

Ismaila Sarr (OVR 74 – 79)

Few knew what to expect from Senegal ahead of their clash with Poland, but the tactical astuteness coupled with their dangerous attacking threats ensured a win in their World Cup opener. Stade Rennais winger Ismaila Sarr caught the eye in that 2-1 win, and the 20-year-old will look to enhance his growing reputation against a Japan side who picked up a shock win over 10-man Colombia. With so much pace in attack and out wide, Sarr and teammates should have a lot of joy in Ekaterinburg.

Keep an eye on: Genki Haraguchi (OVR 74)

Piotr Zielinski (OVR 82 – 84)

Poland must bounce back following that poor performance against Senegal, and it’s scary to think that if there is a winning result for either team in Kazan, the losers will be heading home. The Poles meet Colombia, who themselves were disappointing against Japan, but at least they had the excuse of losing a man to a red card after just three minutes. After a lack of interplay between strikers Robert Lewandowski (OVR 92) and Arkadiusz Milik (OVR 80), Poland could switch to a three-man midfield, meaning more freedom for central midfielder Piotr Zielinski. That could make a massive difference for Poland as they look to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Keep an eye on: Robert Lewandowski (OVR 92)

Radamel Falcao (OVR 84 – 85)

It’s hard to look into Colombia’s result against Japan due to that red card and considering they were down to 10 men for almost the entire game, they did well to give themselves a chance of a point. James Rodriguez (OVR 87) should start in their second game against Poland, which will be music to the ears of striker Radamel Falcao. It will take the pressure of the Colombian captain, and he will be looking to link up with star man Rodriguez and get on the end of his wicked deliveries into the box.

Keep an eye on: James Rodriguez (OVR 87)