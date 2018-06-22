FIFA 18 World Cup: Man of the Match Day 10 predictions (MOTM)

Day 10 of the World Cup, and stories are emerging. Argentina are on the brink of an early exit after suffering a shock 3-0 defeat to Croatia, opening the door for Iceland to take a spot in the Round of 16.

Saturday’s action sees Mexico meet South Korea, and after Mexico defeated reigning champions Germany, they will be confident in booking their ticket into the last 16 with another win. As for South Korea, a defeat is likely to spell the end of their tournament.

Staying in Group F, Germany will be looking to get back on track against Sweden in Sochi, and with the Swedes labouring to victory against South Korea, Germany should be back on the winning trail.

Lastly, it’s Group G and Belgium take on Tunisia. The Belgian Red Devils had to be patient in their 3-0 win over Panama, but the dam burst in the second half and they showcased their quality. Tunisia almost held on for a 1-1 draw against England, but their inability to defend set-pieces cost them late on to lose 2-1. They will need more discipline if they are to get anything against the third-ranked team the in the world, Belgium.

Players are receiving ratings boost on the World Cup version of FIFA Ultimate Team if they are voted in as the Man of the Match. These cards are available in packs which can be bought in the FUT store or unlocked through various challenges on FUT. RealSport looks at the contenders ahead of Saturday’s action.

Javier Hernandez (OVR 81 – 83)

Javier Hernandez was brilliant against Germany, holding up the ball beautifully and laying it off to the wide players. Mexico were wasteful in that 1-0 win and had any of their clear chances gone to the West Ham striker, it would have been a different tale. Against a mediocre South Korean side, he should get plenty of chances to score. A win would send Mexico through to the knockout stages and tighten their grip on top spot.

Keep an eye on: Heung-Min Son (OVR 83)

Thomas Muller (OVR 86 – 87)

Germany need a response after that woeful 1-0 loss to Mexico, and they will look to Thomas Muller to spur this team on. The right midfielder is approaching on 100 caps for his country, and with close to 40 goals, he can be trusted to find the net if given the opportunity. This is the Bayern man’s third World Cup, and he picked up the Golden Boot in 2010, so his experience will be vital in what could be a cagey game against Sweden.

Keep an eye on: Joshua Kimmich (OVR 85)

Robin Olsen (OVR 76 – 81)

Germany will be fired up, meaning it could be a busy evening for Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen. The Copenhagen stopper was superb in their playoff success over Italy at the end of World Cup qualifying, and that will need another big performance if they are to get anything out of the game. Olsen is starting to enter his prime at the age of 28, and a strong showing against the heavyweights of Germany would enhance his reputation and could cause some interest in the transfer market this summer.

Keep an eye on: Sebastian Larsson (OVR 73)

Eden Hazard (OVR 90 – 91)

Belgium relied on some brilliance from Dries Mertens, Kevin De Bruyne and some top finishing from Romelu Lukaku to get the win against Panama, but Eden Hazard didn’t show enough of his quality in the win. The Chelsea man was involved in both Lukaku’s goals, but we want to see him driving at and scaring defences. The attacker is likely to be on his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer, so he needs to show any potential future employers what it is they will be getting.

Keep an eye on: Ferjani Sassi (OVR 69)