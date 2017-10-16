FIFA 18: Team of the Week 5 (TOTW) Predictions

The international break is over, and what a treat we had over the weekend. Manchester City smashed seven past Stoke, whilst Crystal Palace and Watford shocked Chelsea and Arsenal respectively in the Premier League. Serie A took centre stage with so many big clashes, with Juventus’ two-year home unbeaten run ended by Lazio, and Inter overcoming San Siro rivals AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina. With all of that and more, the next FIFA 18 Team of the Week should be packed with talent, and RealSport predicts who could be in that starting line-up.

David de Gea (OVR 90 – 92)

In a fairly dull 0-0 between Liverpool and Manchester United at the weekend, David de Gea provided the one moment of brilliance. The Spanish goalkeeper produced a wonder save to deny Joel Matip and keep clean sheet. With Manuel Neuer suffering another injury, surely De Gea is currently the best ‘keeper in the world.

The 26-year-old is rated at 90 on Ultimate Team, but we can expect this to hit 92 if he makes the Team of the Week. With 90 diving and 90 reflexes, he is already a tremendous goalie on the game, and you can sign De Gea for 220,000 coins on PS4 and 213,000 on XB1.

Thomas Meunier (OVR 81 – 85)

With Dani Alves arriving at PSG in the summer, right back Thomas Meunier would have been concerned over playing time this season. But the Belgian international is giving manager Unai Emery a selection headache, with Meunier scoring twice in the 2-1 win over Dijon. The defender’s second came in the 92nd minute, meaning Paris are now six points clear of champions Monaco.

With Meunier appearing in the Team of the Week two weeks ago, if he appears again this week, his overall will shoot up from 81 to 85. With 84 physicality and 78 defending, Meunier costs 2,800 coins on PS4 and 2,2000 on XB1.

Jannik Vestergaard (OVR 79 – 81)

Borussia Monchengladbach are doing well in the Bundesliga, with a strong 2-0 away win at Werder Bremen lifting them to fifth in the table. Centre back Jannik Vestergaard grabbed the second for ‘Gladbach, heading home Oscar Wendt’s corner.

The Dane Vestergaard should see his 79 overall hit around 81 this week, but with his physicality currently 81 and defending 79, the 25-year-old is already a reliable defender. His current price is 800 coins on PS4 and 700 on XB1.

Bakary Kone (OVR 75 – 78)

One of the games of the weekend came from Ligue 1 where minnows Strasbourg and giants Marseille played out a thrilling 3-3 draw. Despite scoring an own goal, Strasbourg centre back Bakary Kone atoned for his earlier error by bringing the sides level at 2-2. Kostas Mitroglou popped up late-on to steal two points from Strasbourg, who are sitting in the relegation zone in Ligue 1.

Kone’s 75 overall rating could hit 78 this week if he makes the TOTW, so keep an eye on his 75 defending and physicality ratings. At just 700 coins on PS4 and 500 on XB1, the Burkina Faso defender is a real coup on Ultimate Team.

Aritz Elustondo (OVR 77 – 79)

Real Sociedad right back Aritz Elustondo stepped inside to centre back this week, and he grabbed the second in a 2-0 win over Deportivo Alaves. With 13 points from eight games it’s been a steady start to the La Liga season for Sociedad, and with a good run of fixtures to come, they should look to close the three-point gap from the top four.

Elustondo’s 77 rating could get to 79 this week, possibly even 80. The Spaniard has 78 defending and is an absolute bargain on Ultimate Team, setting you back just 500 coins on both consoles.

Raheem Sterling (OVR 82 – 84)

Things looks as if they are finally coming together for Raheem Sterling at Manchester City, with the right winger scoring and providing two assists in the 7-2 rout over Stoke at the weekend. With his place in the side under threat from quality players such as Leroy Sane, Bernardo Silva and others, many felt that time was running out for Sterling at The Etihad, but the 22-year-old is proving them wrong.

The England international should see his 82 overall rating improve to at least 84 this week, so his 93 pace and 85 dribbling stats could rise even higher. For a man with his speed, 13,500 coins on PS4 and 9,500 on XB1 is a fantastic price, so Sterling is definitely one to consider on Ultimate Team.

Christian Eriksen (OVR 87 – 89)

Tottenham finally got their first Premier League win at Wembley with a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth. Spurs fans can be thankful to Christian Eriksen who grabbed the crucial goal after beating defender Steve Cook and placing the ball beyond Asmir Begovic. The result bumps Spurs up to third in the table, and they can now mount their title challenge.

The Dane already has a TOTW appearance under his belt, so his 87 overall rating will hit at least 89 this week if selected. With 88 passing and 84 dribbling he is a beautiful technician on Ultimate Team, with his current price a whopping 137,000 coins on PS4 and 116,000 on XB1.

Tom Cleverley (OVR 76 – 81)

Watford have been the surprise side in the Premier League this season and are currently sat inside the top four with 15 points from eight games. Tom Cleverley has had his critics in the past, but the central midfielder was in the right place at the right time so smash the ball home and claim a 2-1 win over Arsenal.

Cleverley’s late winner could see his 76 overall rating reach the 80s this week, with the England international not having any Ultimate Team stats above 75. The central midfielder can be yours for just 400 coins on PS4 and 500 on XB1.

Cyril Thereau (OVR 77 – 82)

Fiorentina’s Cyril Thereau was the star man, grabbing both goals in the 2-1 victory over Udinese. The left winger got on the end of two flowing Fiorentina moves, showing great awareness in the box. After a tricky start to the season, La Viola will be looking to build on the results and move towards achieving a top-half table finish. They currently lie in 11th, four points adrift of Sampdoria in sixth.

Thereau’s match winning performance should see his 77 overall rating take a big boost to 82 this week. With 78 shooting and 77 dribbling on Ultimate Team, he is already a dangerous player and he can be yours for around 700 coins on both consoles.

Mauro Icardi (OVR 84 – 87)

A hat-trick in the Milan derby is what any Inter or AC player dreams about, and Mauro Icardi did exactly that in the thrilling 3-2 win at the San Siro. The Argentinean secured the victory for Inter with a 90th minute penalty, and pile even more misery on arch-rivals AC Milan who are down in 10th place. After a difficult few years, it looks as if Inter can mount a title challenge this season, with the club second in Serie A, just two points behind frontrunners Napoli, and three points ahead of six-time defending champions Juventus.

Icardi’s superb performance should see his 84 overall his 87 this week on Ultimate Team. The striker is a great signing, costing just 6,400 coins on PS4 and 4,300 on XB1.

Ciro Immobile (OVR 82 – 85)

Staying in Italy, Ciro Immobile was the hero for Lazio in the 2-1 win over giants Juventus. The striker bagged both goals to rock the Allianz Stadium, with Juve now having a lot of work to do to defend their title. As for Lazio, they are now level on points with Juventus, with four generous fixtures to come.

Immobile is deserving of an 85 in-form rating this week, which would be an increase of three from 82. With 83 shooting and 81 pace, any boost would make him deadly, with his current price just 3,100 coins on PS4 and 1,500 on XB1.

RealSport's predicted TOTW 5 line up

Looking for free players? Click the links below:

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2018 (First Season)

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2019 (Second Season)

Free Agent XI

On a tight budget? Click the link below:

Best loan signings

Top hidden gems

Looking for FIFA 18 young players in other positions? Just click the link below:

Best young strikers

Best young right wingers & right midfielders (RW & RM)

﻿Best young left wingers & left midfielders (﻿LW & LM)

Best young attacking midfielders (CAM)

Best young central midfielders (CM)

Best young defensive midfielders (CDM)﻿

Best young centre backs (CB)

Best young left backs (LB)﻿

Best young right backs (RB)

Best young goalkeepers (GK)

Looking for FIFA 18 wonderkids? Just click the link below:

Strikers

Defenders (CBs, RBs & LBs)

Midfielders (CMs, CAMs & CDMs)

Wingers (LMs, RMs, LWs & RWs)

Argentinian Wonderkids

Brazilian Wonderkids

Who do you think will make the Team of the Week? Let us know in the comments section below.