Team of the Week 41 (TOTW) predictions

Football is back! The new season of the Premier League, Ligue 1, Serie A, La Liga and the Bundesliga will commence over the next couple of weeks, but this past weekend the Football League and Scottish Premiership returned to whet the appetite.

RealSport looks at the top performers to see who could make the FIFA 18 Team of the Week, with action also coming from the MLS, Belgian Pro League and Swiss Super League. Those selected will receive an in-form boost on Ultimate Team, and you will be able to challenge the squad for a coin bonus. You can find the players in packs from the FUT store or buy and sell them individually on the transfer market.

Thomas Kaminski (OVR 70 – IF 79)

We start in the Belgian Pro League where Kortrijk goalkeeper made an incredible 12 saves in the 0-0 draw with Antwerp. Just two games have been played so far in the Belgian top flight, meaning this draw gives Kortrijk their first point of the season.

Kaminski’s heroics entitle him to a big increase from 70 to 79 for the Team of the Week. His silver base card is priced at 300 coins on PS4 and 450 on Xbox One in Ultimate Team.

Scott Boyd (OVR 62 – IF 73)

Kilmarnock got their Scottish Premiership campaign off to a winning start with a 2-0 win over St Johnstone. Centre back Scott Boyd performed in both boxes, grabbing a goal and securing a clean sheet.

Boyd’s performance should take his 62 overall rating to 73, and he will currently cost you just 200 coins on both consoles.

Liam Cooper (OVR 68 – IF 77)

Leeds started things off under new manager Marcelo Bielsa with a 3-1 victory over new Championship heavyweights Stoke. Defender Liam Cooper grabbed one of the goals, as the Whites look to build towards promotion this season.

Cooper should see his 68 overall jump up to a solid 77. The Scottish centre back costs 650 coins on PS4 and as much as 1,200 on Xbox One.

Luke Leahy (OVR 65 – IF 72)

Luke Leahy’s goal against Plymouth proved to be vital, handing Walsall a 2-1 victory in League One. Walsall were one of 11 teams to pick up victories in the English third-tier on the opening day of the campaign.

Left back Leahy should now improve from a 65 overall all the way to 72, with his base card costing 300 coins on PS4 and 650 coins on Xbox One.

Pajtim Kasami (OVR 73 – IF 80)

You may remember Pajtim Kasami from his time in the Premier League with Fulham, and the versatile midfielder is still up to his old tricks back in his native Switzerland. The Sion man netted twice in the 3-0 win over Xamax, leaving them second in the Swiss Super League, three points behind Young Boys after three games.

Kasami should improve from 73 to 80 this week, with his position moving from central to right midfield. 900 coins will get your man on PS4, with a hefty 2,800 needed on Xbox One.

Stjepan Kukuruzovic (OPR 65 – IF 78)

More goals in midfield now as St Gallen man Stjepan Kukuruzovic scored twice and grabbed an assist for St Gallen over Thun. The Swiss side are now third in the table, also on six points.

The Croatian Kukuruzovic is likely to improve from 65 to 78 this week, and his base card costs 200 coins on PS4 and as much as 1,000 on Xbox One.

Damir Kreilach (OVR 74 – IF 80)

Over in the MLS, Real Salt Lake central midfielder Damir Kreilach also bagged a brace, with the Utah state club defeating Chicago Fire 2-1. Salt Lake may lie sixth in the Western Conference but are just three points behind Portland Timbers in second.

Kreilach’s 74 overall should now travel to 80, with the Croatian’s base card valued at 1,000 coins on PS4 but has been going for a huge 10,000 on Xbox One.

Daniel Royer (OVR 71 – IF 79)

Staying in the States, New York Red Bulls left midfielder Daniel Royer was another man to net twice, as his side overcame LA FC 2-1. The Red Bulls sit second in the Eastern Conference, four points behind Atlanta United bit with two games in hand.

The Austrian Royer’s 71 overall rating should now improve to 79, and you can look to get his silver base card for 900 coins on PS4 and around 1,000 on Xbox One,

Valeri Qazaishvili (OVR 75 – IF 83)

Kicking off our front three we have San Jose Earthquakes man Valeri Qazaishvili. The Georgian scored twice in the 3-1 victory over Dallas, but it was still not enough to lift the Earthquakes off the bottom of the MLS Standings. They prop up the Western Conference, four point behind Colorado Rapids.

Qazaishvili has already received a TOTW card on FIFA 18, so his 75 overall should now reach 83. His base card costs 450 coins on PS4 and 500 on Xbox One, with an 81 in-form setting you back 36,750 on PS4 and 37,500 on Xbox One.

Neal Maupay (OVR 71 – IF 79)

Back to the English Championship, with Neal Maupay scoring twice and setting up another in the 5-1 hammering of Rotherham on the opening day. That big result means they top the table, with the Bees aiming for the play-offs this season.

Frenchman Maupay is rated at 71 on Ultimate Team, and this could now rise to an in-form 79. His base card will set you back 900 coins on PS4 and 1,000 on Xbox One.

Pascal Schurpf (OVR 60 – IF 74)

We finish in Switzerland, with Luzern winger Pascal Schurpf also netting a brace and bagging an assist in the 4-2 victory over Lugano. Luzern leapfrogging their opponents into eighth place in the Swiss Super League.

Schurpf should now improve from a 60 overall to 74, and his position should move from right to left wing. To grab his bronze card, you will only need 200 coins on PS4 but 5,000 or more on Xbox One.

