Team of the Week 39 (TOTW) predictions

The World Cup is behind us, and a new European season lies ahead, but the FIFA Ultimate Team of the Week is back! With action in the MLS, K League, Swedish Allsvenskan and Danish Superliga last weekend, we can look at the top performers and see who could make the Team of the Week on FIFA 18.

The TOTW 39 squad is likely to consist of 18 players, and they will be released at 6pm on Wednesday, July 25. You will be able to find challenge the squad for a coin bonus on Ultimate Team, and if you want to get your hands on them, you can hunt for them from packs on the FUT Store. If you want to purchase them individually, you can head to the transfer market.