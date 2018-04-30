Team of the Week 33 (TOTW) predictions

Just a handful of matches remain in Europe’s top leagues, and although many sides have an eye on their summer holidays, and players are saving themselves for the World Cup, some still need to pull their socks up in the fight for survival and European places.

Barcelona became the latest team to be named champions, as the Catalan giants claimed their seventh title in ten years with a 4-2 victory over Deportivo La Coruna, courtesy of a hat-trick than none other than Lionel Messi.

Celtic won the Scottish Premiership, claiming their seventh top-flight success a row with a 5-0 hammering over Old Firm rivals Rangers.

The Premier League looked to be fizzling out, but a victory for Southampton over Bournemouth has brought Swansea, Huddersfield and West Ham firmly back into the relegation battle.

Italy’s Serie A still had a title fight on its hands, but a dramatic late victory for Juventus coupled with a Napoli capitulation looks to be have secured the Old Lady the Scudetto.

Although little time remains in the various domestic campaigns, some players are still churning out star performances, and could be in with a chance of the FIFA 18 Team of the Week.

23 players will be selected at Wednesday, May 2 at 6pm BST on FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) and receive special in-form stats boosts. The squad can be challenged for a coin bonus, or you can find these rare items in packs in the FUT store. You can also buy and sell these cards on the transfer market.

RealSport predicts the starting lineup for this week’s side.

Ron-Robert Zieler (OVR 79 – SIF 84)

Ron-Robert Zieler had to play second fiddle to Kasper Schmeichel at Leicester City last season, but back in his homeland at Stuttgart, the German is showing why he should be the undisputed number one. The goalkeeper made seven saves as Stuttgart held on to a smash-and-grab 1-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen, taking them into the top half of the Bundesliga.

Zieler’s match-winning performance should earn him a second in-form card of the season which would take his 79 overall to around 84. You can pick up the goalie’s base card for 900 coins on PS4 and 1,000 on Xbox One, with an 82 in-form costing 30,000 on PS4 and 50,000 on Xbox One in Ultimate Team.

Marco Davide Faraoni (OVR 70 – IF 78)

A big 4-1 victory for Crotone over Sassuolo has aided their survival hopes, with the club now holding a three-point cushion from the Serie A drop zone with three games to go. Right back Marco Davide Faraoni was the star, setting up two goals in the win that lifts Crotone to 15th in the table.

Faraoni’s work up and down the right flank should see his 70 rating transform into an in-form 78 this week. His silver base card costs 1,800 coins on PS4 and 3,000 on Xbox One.

Ismael Traore (OVR 76 – SIF 83)

Ismael Traore has had a great season in Ligue 1, steering Angers on course for top-flight survival. The centre back scored his third goal of the season in a 1-1 draw with giants Marseille, giving his side a six-point buffer from the relegation zone.

The Ivorian Traore should receive his second in-form card of this season this week, which would take his 76 overall rating to around 83. His base card costs 400 coins on PS4 and 500 on Xbox One, whilst an 81 in-form is priced at 20,750 on PS4 and 23,250 on Xbox One.

Bacary Sagna (OVR 78 – IF 82)

Bacary Sagna was a free agent for the first half of the season, and many were surprised to see the Premier League veteran join Serie A strugglers Benevento in February. Relegation has been confirmed, but that didn’t stop Sagna scoring a last-minute equaliser against Udinese at the weekend.

The right back’s 78 overall rating should improve to 82 as a result, with his normal rating costing 500 coins on PS4 and 700 on Xbox One.

Dusan Tadic (OVR 80 – IF 84)

Dusan Tadic scored two vital goals for Southampton in the 2-1 win over South Coast rivals Bournemouth, reducing the gap from safety to one point. Tadic is now the third Serbian to record 20 Premier League goals, and if he maintains this form for the rest of the run-in, you would back the Saints to stay up.

Attacking midfielder Tadic should switch to right winger this week, and we expect his 80 overall rating to jump up to 84. His base card is valued at 700 coins on PS4 and 800 on Xbox One.

James McArthur (OVR 75 – IF 81)

Crystal Palace’s fluid 4-4-2 formation sees James McArthur line up on the right side of midfield, but he earns a spot in the middle for our side. The Scotsman first set up Wilfried Zaha for the opener against Leicester, then roles were reversed for the second as Zaha laid the ball on for McArthur during the 5-0 win.

McArthur’s superb performance should see his 75 overall jump up to 81, and you can claim his base card for 600 coins on both consoles in Ultimate Team.

Radja Nainggolan (OVR 86 – SIF 88)

One of Europe’s most complete midfielders, Radja Nainggolan has taken form into the upcoming Champions League second leg against Liverpool after grabbing two assists in Roma’s 4-1 win over Chievo Verona. The Belgian now has nine assists in a fruitful season which looks to have secured Champions League football next season at the Stadio Olimpico.

Nainggolan’s has already received an in-form card this season, meaning his 86 overall should improve to 88. The central midfielder’s base card is priced at 44,000 coins on PS4 and 28,750 on Xbox One, whilst his 87 TOTW item costs 220,000 on PS4 and 190,000 on Xbox One.

Hakan Calhanoglu (OVR 79 – SIF 83)

Another star from Serie A is Hakan Calhanoglu. AC Milan may have had an up-and-down season, but European football can still be achieved after a 2-1 win over Bologna in which Calhanoglu scored and set up another. Just one point separates the Rossoneri from Europa League football with three games to play, featuring a massive clash against the team that lies above them, Atalanta.

Calhanoglu’s superb outing is worthy of an Ultimate Team improvement from 79 to 83. The Turkish international’s base card costs 850 coins on PS4 and 1,000 on Xbox One.

Andrej Kramaric (OVR 81 – TIF 88)

Andrej Kramaric has had a superb season, with his hat-trick against Hannover taking the Hoffenheim striker to 12 goals for the campaign. The Croatian should now earn a spot in the World Cup, and he looks to have put the demons of a poor season or so at Leicester behind him.

Kramaric has received two in-form cards this season, so his 81 overall rating could rise to a stunning 88 with another TOTW item. The forward’s base card costs 1,500 coins on PS4 and 1,100 on Xbox One, whilst and 86 in-form costs 34,000 on PS4 and 32,250 on Xbox One.

Carlos Bacca (OVR 82 – IF 84)

Carlos Bacca is the second man to earn a hat-trick this week, scoring three in Villarreal’s 4-1 victory over Celta Vigo. The Colombian now has 15 goals for the campaign which has earned his club a Europa League spot.

Bacca’s 82 overall should jump up to at least 84 this week, and you can claim his base card for 1,100 coins on both consoles.

Giovanni Simeone (OVR 76 – IF 82)

The third and final player to bag a hat-trick in our side is Fiorentina’s Giovanni Simeone, the son of Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone. Giovanni broke Napoli hearts with his three goals and has likely cost the Gli Azzurri of any chance of claiming the Serie A title in the weekend’s shock result.

Simeone’s 76 overall rating should improve to 82 thanks to his treble, and you can pick up the Argentine’s base card for 500 coins on both consoles.

RealSport’s Team of the Week prediction

Who do you think deserves a spot in the Team of the Week? Let us know in the comments section below.