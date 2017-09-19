FIFA 18: Team of the Week 1 (TOTW) Predictions

Here we go, the first week of FIFA 18. EA Sports’ latest title is available through EA and Origin Access on September 21, when the Ultimate Team Web App will also launch, meaning you can begin to trade before the full game is released. So that means that the first FIFA 18 Team of the Week will be released this Wednesday, with FIFA 18 playable from midnight. We take a look at which players could be the first in form on the new game.

Lukasz Fabianski (OVR 80 > 82)

Tottenham let fly 26 shots against Swansea, but Lukasz Fabianski shut them out. The Polish goalkeeper made eight saves in the 0-0 draw as the Swans picked up their fifth point of the season. If Paul Clement’s side are to beat the drop this season, they will need a few more stellar performances from their ‘keeper to pick up crucial points. Fabianski has an 80-rating on FIFA 18, which we expect to jump up two to 82 this week.

Antonio Valencia (OVR 83 > 85)

An early goal of the season contender, Manchester United right back Antonio Valencia unleashed an outrageous strike to get The Red Devils up and running in their 4-0 win over Everton. The Ecuadorian international has been given the armband regularly over the past two seasons, and the added responsibility seems to have rejuvenated his game. With Valencia at the peak of his powers, Mourinho’s men are a lot of people’s favourites for the tile this season. Valencia’s 83 rating could improve by to 85 in Week 1.

Joshua Kimmich (OVR 81 > 83)

Bayern Munich defender Joshua Kimmich picked up three assists in the 4-0 crushing of Mainz. After the shock 2-0 defeat to Hoffenheim a week ago it was a much-needed confidence boost, and with the news that goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is to spend some more time on the injury table, the rest of the squad needed to step up. Utility man Kimmich looks set to improve by two on his 81 FIFA 18 rating.

Jamaal Lascelles (OVR 73 > 74)

Newcastle skipper Jamaal Lascelles made the final Team of the Week for FIFA 17, and he could easily earn a spot in the first one of FIFA 18. The centre back followed up his goal against Swansea with another against Stoke at the weekend, and after a shaky start to the season, fans on The Toon are more optimistic about their hopes in the Premier League this season. With Lascelles a 73-rated silver card on FIFA 18, he can only improve by one to 74.

Jordon Ibe (OVR 72 > 74)

It was the performance that Bournemouth fans had been waiting to see from their former record signing Jordon Ibe. The £16 million man created both goals as The Cherries came from behind to defeat newly promoted side Brighton 2-1. Ibe’s intricacy around the box may tempt Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe a more central role, with the former Liverpool man struggling for consistent game-time following his move to the South Coast last season. Ibe’s FIFA 18 rating is yet to be revealed, but we are predicting a 72-rating for the wide midfielder, which could hit a silver high of 74 this week.

Paulo Dybala (OVR 88 > 90)

At the age of just 23, Paulo Dybala looks to be Juventus’s main man with the Argentine netting a hat-trick in the 3-1 win over Sassuolo. It is already the attacker’s second hat-trick of the season, with Dybala flourishing in his new deeper role of attacking midfielder. The left-footed sensation could improve by two to 90 this week, but EA could hold him back to just 89 to give room for more in forms for the rest of the season.

Charles Aranguiz (OVR 77 > 80)

Central midfielder Charles Aranguiz, scored and assisted twice in Bayer Leverkusen’s 4-0 win over Freiburg. The Chilean smashed one in following a corner, and picked out Kevin Volland and Julian Brandt to score, giving Leverkusen their first win of the season. After a stellar performance, Aranguiz’s FIFA 18 rating of 77 should reach the 80s.

Maximilian Philipp (OVR 77 > 81)

Borussia Dortmund attacker Maximilian Philipp bagged a brace as BVB crushed FC Koln in the Bundesliga. With Marco Reus ruled out until the New Year, Philipp will get plenty minutes on the pitch this season, and if he maintains his form, Dortmund could be contenders for the title. The centre forward could move to left midfield this week, and his performance deserves an 81-rating, which would be an increase of four.

Dries Mertens (OVR 86 > 88)

Another man who just breathes goals is Napoli’s Dries Mertens. After bagging 34 goals in all comps last season, the Belgian is at it again with six goals in seven matches following his hat-trick against Benevento at the weekend. In the 6-0 thrashing, Mertens bagged two penalties and tapped in Lorenzo Insigne’s cross to keep Napoli at the top of the Serie A table. Mertens’ centre forward positioning could change to striker this week, and he should jump up by two overall for an 88 rating.

Radamel Falcao (OVR 84 > 85)

Monaco returned to winning ways in Ligue 1, defeating Strasbourg 3-0 with number nine Radamel Falcao scoring twice and grabbing an assist. With a mass-overhaul in the principality over the summer, any chance of Monaco defending their crown rests on striker Falcao, who will be in competition with the PSG front three of world-record signing Neymar, Edinson Cavani and former Monaco man Kylian Mbappe. Falcao 84 FIFA 18 rating should jump up just one overall point for TOTW Week 1, taking him to 85.

Sergio Aguero (OVR 89 > 90)

6-0 away wins are virtually unheard of, but Manchester City went top of the Premier League (in alphabetical order) after their incredible victory at Watford. Sergio Aguero linked up beautifully with Gabriel Jesus up front, with Aguero bagging a hat-trick. The Argentine striker is level with Romelu Lukaku on five goals so far this season, but the City man has a better record, scoring every 75 minutes. Aguero looks set to reach a 90-rating in Week 1, an improvement of just one on his 89-overall.

