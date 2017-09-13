FIFA 18 Player Ratings: Top 10 Premier League Players

Finally, the FIFA 18 Ratings are out, and of course, everyone's attention goes straight to the Premier League. With so much cash spent in the English top flight this summer, there has been much anticipation over this year, but sadly no new signings make up the top 10. There will be much jostling over the course of the 2017/18 season, so the incentive is now there for the Premier League talent to go out and earn in form cards and improve their ratings.

Eden Hazard (OVR 90)

Overall: 90

Potential: 91

Positions: LW

Age: 25

Club: Chelsea

Country: Belgium

Best stats: 93 Dribbling, 93 Acceleration, 92 Agility

Chelsea's Eden Hazard takes the Premier League number one spot, and it is no surprise why. The left winger chalked up 16 goals in the Premier League last season, adding a further five assists as The Blues marched to the title.

With plenty of speculation surrounding his future over the past 12 months, it is a massive move for the Belgian superstar as he looks to impress potential suitors, prove he can do it on the Champions League stage and perhaps fire the Belgian Red Devils to World Cup success.

The 26-year-old improves by one overall this season, with his passing up one to 84 and physicality knocked up one to 66.

David De Gea (OVR 90)

Overall: 90

Potential: 92

Positions: GK

Age: 25

Club: Manchester United

Country: Spain

Best stats: 90 GK Diving, 90 GK Reflexes, 88 Reactions

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea claims second, and after Manuel Neuer (OVR 92) of Bayern Munich sustained a serious injury last season, DDG may be slightly disappointed that he isn't the best goalkeeper in the game.

The Spaniard recorded 14 clean sheets last season along with 74 saves but rarely featured in the Europa League success, with Jose Mourinho opting for Sergio Romero. Silverware is now the key for De Gea, who needs to build a legacy with two Europa Leagues, a Premier League, an FA Cup and a League Cup to his name.

The Spanish number one's diving improves by two (90), speed by one (57) and positioning by one (86).

Alexis Sanchez (OVR 89)

Overall: 89

Positions: LM

Age: 28

Club: Arsenal

Country: Chile

It's safe to say Alexis Sanchez carried Arsenal on numerous occasions last season, and it was almost enough to keep The Gunners in the Champions League. That fifth-placed finish means it is an almost certainty that the Chilean will leave at some point over the next 12 months, after smashing in 24 PL goals last season along with 10 assists.

A deadline day move to Manchester City almost materialised, and a move to The Citizens would have probably made them Premier League favourites for the vast majority.

Alexis sees his position change from striker to left midfield this season, as his rating goes up by one due to his passing and dribbling being upped by one to 80 and 89 respectively.

Kevin de Bruyne (OVR 89)

Overall: 89

Potential: 92

Positions: CAM, CM, RM

Age: 25

Club: Manchester City

Country: Belgium

Best stats: 90 short passing, 90 vision, 90 crossing

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne also goes up one rating to 89. The playmaker will also be crucial to Belgium's World Cup ambitions, and if Manchester City are also to launch a bid for the Premier League title, the number 17 will need to be at his scintillating best.

It was 18 assists and six goals for the 26-year-old in a slightly flat season at The Etihad last season, but with a mini shake-up this summer, silverware may just be around the corner.

The former Wolfsburg and Chelsea man has seen his pace fall two to 75, but shooting has risen by one (75), dribbling by one (85), defence by five (45), and passing up two to 88.

Sergio Aguero (OVR 89)

Overall: 89

Potential: 89

Positions: ST

Age: 28

Club: Manchester City

Country: Argentina

Best stats: 92 acceleration, 91 positioning, 90 finishing

Despite recently becoming the highest scoring non-European in Premier League history with 127 goals, there are question marks whether Sergio ‘Kun' Aguero is still the king of The Etihad. Brazilian sensation Gabriel Jesus (OVR 81) arrived in January and has scored 10 times in 14 PL appearances.

City fans would still say that the Argentine Aguero is still their most dangerous attacking threat, and most PL defenders would agree. It may be 29-year-old's swansong in the Premier League, but boy it's been exciting – 127 goals in 186 games and counting.

Despite no change in rating, Aguero's pace has been docked by two to 87, but his physicality has jumped up by two to 72.

Thibaut Courtois (OVR 89)

Overall: 89

Potential: 92

Positions: GK

Age: 24

Club: Chelsea

Country: Belgium

Best stats: GK Handling 91, 88 GK Reflexes, 86 GK Positioning

12 months ago, many questioned Thibaut Courtois's 89 rating, but after claiming the Premier League golden glove during a title-winning season, few can complain. The Belgian is often forgotten amongst the world's best goalkeepers, but with three league titles across two countries to his name, he is up there with the best, at the age of just 25.

There have been rumours that the former Atletico Madrid loanee is considering a move away from Stamford Bridge, and perhaps a European challenge from Chelsea is key to keeping hold of him.

Courtois's diving improves by one to 85, but his reflexes are knocked down to 88.

Hugo Lloris (OVR 88)

Overall: 88

Positions: GK

Age: 30

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Country: France

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris also holds his rating, and it is perhaps his odd error that has held him back from a higher rating. The Frenchman was just pipped by Courtois to the Golden Glove last season with 15 PL clean sheets, with Spurs pushing Chelsea close for the title.

Trophies are now what the former Lyon man needs to add, but the same can be said for much for the Spurs squad, with Lloris only substantial trophy being a Coupe de France back in 2012.

The 30-year-old has seen his diving improve by one to 88, but his handling down one to 86.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (OVR 88)

Overall: 88

Positions: ST

Age: 35

Club: Manchester United

Country: Sweden

A serious injury means Zlatan Ibrahimović's FIFA 18 rating is two below last year, but don't be surprised if that 90 overall returns when the big Sweden returns from injury in the New Year.

United fans have the mouth-watering prospect of Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku (OVR 86) and Marcus Rashford (OVR 79) as attacking options, and if Ibra comes back firing they will be more than well-equipped to challenge on all fronts this season. A Premier League is the only thing missing from Zlatan's glittering trophy haul, and after United's start to the Premier League seasons, it may well just happen.

Ibrahimović's pace has severely dropped by seven to 65, shooting down two to 88 and dribbling down three to 82. It is little solace that the former PSG man sees his defending improved by one to 32.

Mesut Ozil (OVR 88)

Overall: 88

Positions: CAM

Age: 28

Club: Arsenal

Country: Germany

The most amount of controversy in the FIFA ratings this year has come surrounding Mesut Ozil. Despite heavy criticism in 2017, the German World Cup winner has seen his rating only docked by one for FIFA 18.

Arsenal's Ozil earned nine assists last season, the joint sixth highest in the Premier League last season, and considering he was playing alongside Alexis Sanchez, that is a poor return. With so much backlash from pundits and fans, the attacking midfielder will want to prove them wrong with the sterling performances that he is capable of, as he looks to secure a new Arsenal contract or a move elsewhere.

The former Real Madrid man's pace has dropped by one to 72, but his passing has improved by one to 87.

N'Golo Kante (OVR 87)

Overall: 87

Potential: 90

Age: 25

Club: Chelsea

Country: France

Best stats: 94 stamina, 91 interceptions, 90 balance

One of the biggest high-profile climbers in FIFA 18 is Chelsea's N'Golo Kante. The Chelsea man became the first outfield player to earn back-to-back Premier League titles with two different clubs last season, which earned him the Premier League Player of the Season award.

The French international featured in 35 of Chelsea's 38 league games over the course of the season, making the second most amount of tackles with 127.

The five-foot-six-inch midfielder sees his position change to defensive midfield this season, with his pace improving my one to 81 and his dribbling by two to 80.

What do you make of the FIFA 18 ratings? Let us know in the comments section below.