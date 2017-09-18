header decal
18 Sep 2017

FIFA 18 Player Ratings: Top 10 Bundesliga Players

FIFA 18 Player Ratings: Top 10 Bundesliga Players

Bayern Munich dominate the Bundesliga Top 10, but will that still be the case after a shaky start to the season?

Jump To
link decal

Manuel Neuer (OVR 92)

link decal

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 91)

link decal

Thiago (OVR 88)

link decal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (OVR 88)

link decal

Arjen Robben (OVR 88)

link decal

Mats Hummels (OVR 88)

link decal

Jerome Boateng (OVR 88)

link decal

Arturo Vidal (OVR 87)

link decal

James Rodriguez (OVR 86)

link decal

David Alaba (OVR 86)

