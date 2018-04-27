FIFA 18: New World Cup mode featuring Cristiano Ronaldo leaked

FIFA fans have wondered for months what EA Sports would be releasing ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia this summer. In previous years, separate World Cup games have been released, but with downloadable content so easily accessible on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, it appears as if an add-on is set to become available very soon.

Casey Blue and FIFA streamer NepentheZ grabbed screenshots of Cristiano Ronaldo looking on point in his Portugal kit on the PlayStation 4 store, indicating an update for FIFA 18.﻿﻿