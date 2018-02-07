FIFA 18: Leicester Career Mode guide, player ratings, tactics, formations & tips

Leicester achieved the unthinkable in 2016, becoming just the sixth club to win the Premier League title. A trip to the Champions League quarterfinals continued the dream last season, but their domestic form has struggled since their unbelievable league triumph. Claude Puel has reinvigorated the Foxes side since joining the club in October, but you have the opportunity on FIFA 18 to start the season again and aim higher than mid-table.

Team Rating

Leicester receive a 4 star rating on FIFA 18, due to their 78 overall rating. This consists of 79 attack, 79 midfield and 76 defence ratings.

Formation

Leicester found success with the simplistic 4-4-2 and you can stick with the system or tweak it slightly to a 4-4-1-1. Under Puel, The Foxes have used a 4-2-3-1, with a 4-4-2 diamond another option for you.

Kasper Schmeichel is the undisputed choice in goal, with Danny Simpson, Aleksandar Dragovic, the talented Harry Maguire (POT 84) and Christian Fuchs in the back four.

Skilful Riyad Mahrez (90 dribbling), new signings Adrien Silva and Vicente Iborra as well as the tenacious Marc Albrighton (87 stamina) make up the midfield.

Jamie Vardy (91 sprint speed) can hurt teams with his pace in attack, with Shinji Okazaki playing in the hole behind him.

On the bench, go for Eldin Jakupovic, Robert Huth, Ben Chilwell, Onyinye Ndidi, Daniel Amartey, Demarai Gray and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Tactics

With weapons all over the pitch, you have so many outlets playing as Leicester. It almost goes without saying that you should look to counter-attack with The Foxes, as they perfected that tactic to win the title two seasons ago.

﻿When you have the ball, look to use the speed of Jamie Vardy (91 acceleration) to get in behind the defence.

Riyad Mahrez (92 agility) will beat most defenders, and Adrien Silva (85 vision) can be the man to play the ball into space for the attackers.

Training

Using training in Career Mode provides an excellent opportunity to improve the ability of your players, especially of those who don’t receive regular first team minutes. To get the most out of your weekly sessions, use high growth players, which include Kelechi Iheanacho, Demarai Gray, Onyinye Ndidi, Daniel Amartey, Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell at Leicester.

The Transfer Market

Starting transfer budget: £47 million

Starting wage budget: £151,000 a week

Who should go

With a lot of signings last summer, Leicester had a mini clear-out during the January transfer window. This means there are few players left for you to send packing.

In the first team, you are only looking at Yohan Benalouane to sell. The centre back is your fifth-choice, and at the age of 30, it’s the perfect time to cash in on his 75 rating. The Tunisian will collect you around £4 million and save you £46,000 a week in wages.

Ben Hamer is behind Kasper Schmeichel and Eldin Jakupovic in the pecking order for the goalkeeping position, so it makes sense to sell the 29-year-old. With a rating of 68, he will only get you £500,000 in the transfer market, but you will free up £23,000 a week in your wage budget.

As for the less familiar names, Josh Knight, Layton Ndukwu, Darnell Johnson, Liandro Martis, Joshua Debayo, Faiq Bolkiah and Admiral Muskwe all have potentials of 74 or less, so there is no point even trying to nurture them. For all eight of them, you should look to collect a combined sum of just over £1 million, saving on £28,000 a week in wages.

Loans

This thinned out squad means you have few candidates to send out on loan. Right midfielder George Thomas (OVR 64) has the potential to reach 77, so loan him out to a League One club for the season to get some game time.

Who to sign

New transfer budget: £52.5 million

New wage budget: £248,000 a week

Right back

Danny Simpson is the only recognised right back in the Leicester squad, and with him being the weakest member of the starting lineup, it makes your decision of where to sign first easy. The experienced Stephan Lichtsteiner would become the best defender at the club if you signed him, and although he may be 33-years-old, you can't complain for a price of £8 million. For wages of £92,000 you will get the Swiss international’s 82 aggression, 82 stamina and 82 interceptions.

Alternative options:

Darijo Srna – Shakhtar Donetsk – Age 35, OVR 81, POT 81, Cost: £7 million, Wage: £1,000

Seamus Coleman – Everton – Age 28, OVR 80, POT 80, Cost: £19 million, Wage: £101,000

Matteo Darmian – Manchester United, Age 27, OVR 79, POT 79, Cost: £17 million, Wage: £106,000

Dusan Basta – Lazio, Age 32, OVR 79, POT 79, Cost: £10m, Wage: £48,000

Igor Smolnikov – Zenit, Age 28, OVR 79, POT 79, Cost: £13m, Wage: £62,000

Left back

After addressing the problem at right back, you should look over to the left side of defence. Christian Fuchs is useful, but at the age of 31 he is perhaps past his peak. Look to replace the 76-rated Austrian with the Italian Domenico Criscito. The Zenit defender has an overall of 81, which will cost £17 million with wages of £59,000 a week. Criscito, 30, has attributes of 90 stamina, 83 short passing and 83 sliding tackle.

Alternative options:

Leighton Baines – Everton, Age 32, OVR 81, POT 81, Age 32, Cost: £16.7 million, Wage: £97,000

Nicolas Tagliafico – Independiente, Age 24, OVR 79, POT 84, Cost: £19.4 million, Wage: £20,000

Luke Shaw – Manchester United, Age 21, OVR 78, POT 83, Cost: £19.5 million, Wage: £67,000

Marcel Schmelzer – Borussia Dortmund, Age 29, OVR 80, POT 80, Cost: £16.5 million, Wage: £56,000

Vitaliy Denisov – Lokomotiv Moscow, Age 30, OVR 79, POT 79, Cost: £11.9 million, Wage: £44,000

Contracts

Five players have contracts expiring at Leicester this season, and you should only look renew one of these. Robert Huth may only be on the bench, but at the age of 32 he still has a couple of seasons left in his legs.

As for Ben Hamer, Darnell Johnson, Joshua Debayo and Layton Ndukwu, you should be looking to sell the quartet before their contracts expire in 2018.

Managerial objectives

With Leicester struggling to work out how big the status of the club is, none of their managerial objectives have a high priority. For your domestic success goal, you will be asked to finish in a Euro League (Europa League) spot and reach the FA Cup Round of 16. As for continental success, you must qualify for the Euro League.

Your financial goal, which is also of a medium priority, requires you to finish the season with £17.6 million unspent funds so make sure you save some money from your transfer budget. You will also receive some cash for your Premier League finish at the end of the season.

Youth development is of low importance, and you'll be asked to sign a player from your youth academy and play them in five matches over the season. You will also need to grow a youth player by five overall points and then play them in five matches. If you send your youth scouts out straightway and constantly use these youngsters in training, you should complete this task.

Brand Exposure has no objectives this season.

Do it all over again

If you are looking to recreate Leicester’s incredible league victory on Career Mode, you may be aiming too high. The squad can't compete with the Manchester clubs, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool, but a couple of signings for the Foxes would certainly close the gap.

If you start the season strongly, there is no reason why you couldn’t steal fifth-place, with the traditional top six having to contend with European football in their fixture list. Getting into Europe would provide you with a bigger budget and allow you to bring in more lucrative signings.

Leicester squad ratings

Player Age Pos Country OVR/ POT Cost Wage Goalkeepers Kasper Schmeichel 30 GK Denmark 83/83 £27.6m £58k Eldin Jakupovic 32 GK Switzerland 72/72 £2m £27k Ben Hamer 29 GK England 68/68 £500k £23k Defenders Harry Maguire 24 CB England 79/84 £25.2m £56k Aleksandar Dragovic 26 CB Austria 77/79 On Loan £42k Robert Huth 32 CB Germany 77/77 £5m £55k Wes Morgan 33 CB Jamaica 77/77 £5m £55k Danny Simpson 30 RB England 75/75 £6m £46k Yohan Benalouane 30 CB RB Tunisia 75/75 £5m £46k Ben Chilwell 20 LB England 72/82 £68m £25k Sam Hughes 20 CB England 62/75 £600k £7k Darnell Johnson 18 CB RB England 59/74 £300k £3k Joshua Debayo 20 LB Nigeria 57/66 £100k £5k Midfielders Riyad Mahrez 26 RM Algeria 84/85 £63.4m £106k Adrien Silva 28 CM CDM Portugal 83/83 £42.6m £81k Vicente Iborra 29 CDM CM CAM Spain 82/82 £28.4m £74k Onyinye Ndidi 20 CDM CM Nigeria 78/86 £24.9m £42k Marc Albrighton 27 LM RM England 77/77 £12m £60k Demarai Gray 21 LM CAM England 75/84 £19.4m £39k Daniel Amartey 22 CDM CM Ghana 74/80 £12m £39k Matty James 25 CM England 73/74 £7m £48k Harvey Barnes 19 LM CAM England 68/83 £4.3m £17k Hamza Choudhury 19 CDM CM England 67/77 £1.5m £14k George Thomas 20 RM ST England 64/77 £1m £11k Liandro Martis 21 LM Curacao 61/69 £300k £7k Layton Ndukwu 18 RM England 58/74 £200k £4k Faiq Bolkiah 19 RM LM Brunei 55/69 £150k £4k Attackers Jamie Vardy 30 ST England 81/81 £28.4m £78k Shinji Okazaki 31 CF CAM ST Japan 77/77 £10m £65k Kelechi Iheanacho 20 ST Nigeria 75/85 £20.3m £44k Fousseni Diabate 21 ST Mali 62/71 £400k £8k Admiral Muskwe 19 ST Zimbabwe 59/73 £250k £5k

Who have you signed on Career Mode? Let us know in the comments section below.

