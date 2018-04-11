header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

FIFA

11 Apr 2018

FIFA 18 Gfinity Elite Series Playoffs Stream: Vitality, Method, Fnatic & Nordavind fight for semifinal spots

FIFA 18 Gfinity Elite Series Playoffs Stream: Vitality, Method, Fnatic & Nordavind fight for semifinal spots

The group stages of the Elite Series came down to a thrilling finale, and four teams now have the chance to join Envy and Unilad in the semifinals.

Jump To

After a thrilling finish to the FIFA 18 group stage, it’s time for the playoffs at the Gfinity Elite Series. The five rounds of the group stage came to a conclusion last week, and the Gfinity Arena in London was shocked to see favourites Hashtag United dumped out of the competition.

Vitality’s surprise 2-0 victory over the already qualified Nordavind ensured it was the Frenchmen who went through instead of Hashtag in Group A, whilst Fnatic and Method qualified from Group B.

Team Envy and Unilad Esports topped the two groups, and they will be waiting in the semifinals to see which two sides join them in the playoffs.

The playoffs take place on Thursday, April 12 and will be aired at 6pm BST. Group A runners-up Vitality face Method whilst Group B runners-up Fnatic meet Nordavind.

The stream will go live at 18:00 BST on Thursday, April 12. Please wait a few seconds for the live stream to load.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy