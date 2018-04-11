FIFA 18 Gfinity Elite Series Playoffs Stream: Vitality, Method, Fnatic & Nordavind fight for semifinal spots

After a thrilling finish to the FIFA 18 group stage, it’s time for the playoffs at the Gfinity Elite Series. The five rounds of the group stage came to a conclusion last week, and the Gfinity Arena in London was shocked to see favourites Hashtag United dumped out of the competition.

Vitality’s surprise 2-0 victory over the already qualified Nordavind ensured it was the Frenchmen who went through instead of Hashtag in Group A, whilst Fnatic and Method qualified from Group B.

Team Envy and Unilad Esports topped the two groups, and they will be waiting in the semifinals to see which two sides join them in the playoffs.

The playoffs take place on Thursday, April 12 and will be aired at 6pm BST. Group A runners-up Vitality face Method whilst Group B runners-up Fnatic meet Nordavind.

The stream will go live at 18:00 BST on Thursday, April 12. Please wait a few seconds for the live stream to load.