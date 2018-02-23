FIFA 18: FUT Draft guide and tips

The FUT Draft arrived on FIFA 17 last year and has become one of the most popular modes on Ultimate Team. The Draft allows gamers to use some of the best and expensive players on the game like a TOTY 98 rated Messi and POTY 99 rated Ronaldo, which would cost millions of coins if you were to have them in your normal Ultimate Team. We take you through the FUT Draft in our step-by-step guide.

Step 1 – Choose Single Player or Online Draft

Both the Draft in Single Player and Online modes cost 15,000 FUT coins or 300 FIFA Points to enter. Better prizes are on offer online, and the harder the difficulty you choose in Single Player, the more coins you will receive after each match.

The difficulty has no bearing on the pack rewards you see once you have completed all your matches. There are seven levels: Beginner, Amateur, Semi-Pro, Professional, World Class, Legendary and Ultimate.

Top Tip: If you're new to FUT Draft, start off in Single Player before stepping up to the big leagues online.

Step 2 – Choose your formation

After setting up Draft mode, your first task is to choose your formation. This can't be changed, even in the pause menu, so make sure you choose wisely. You will have the choice of five random systems, so make sure you choose one you are familiar with.

Top tip: With the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar all wingers, make sure you pick a system with wide players.

Step 3 – Select your captain

Your captain will dictate the direction of your draft. You should build your squad around this player. We were fortunate to receive a 98 rated Messi, so it allowed us to select a predominately La Liga side.

Top tip: Can't decide between two players? Their Chemistry Style could be a deciding factor.

Step 4 – Time to Draft

It’s now time to start drafting in the rest of your squad. Build outwards from your captain to get valuable chemistry and remember to prioritise chemistry over a player’s rating just like in other Ultimate Team modes. Look for players of the same nationality or division to build strong chemistry links, so you may have to wave goodbye to that 91 LF Alexis Sanchez if you're looking to build a La Liga side.

Top tip: If you don’t receive any good options for a position, head down to the bench and reserves for another opportunity to draft in a player of that position.

Step 5 – It’s play time

Your side has been assembled, and it’s looking strong. That does mean you will be going up against some equally talented squads, so the margins between a win and a loss can be very fine. Be sure to know the strengths and weaknesses of your side, and don’t be afraid to drop into a defensive mentality and switch on the counter-attack tactic if you feel your opponent has the edge. There are four matches to get through, which are on six-minute halves which you cannot change.

Top tip: Have a look at the attributes of your players to know how you can hurt your opponent the most.

Step 6 – Claim your rewards

The more wins you get, the higher the rewards you receive.

Single Player Rewards

No wins will get you a gold pack worth 5k coins or if you're lucky, a Draft token.

One victory will get you some packs worth 12.5k coins.

Two wins could get you packs worth between 15k to 17.5k coins.

Three wins will get you packs worth between 13.75k and 40k coins.

Four victories can earn you up to 50k coins worth of packs.

Online Mode Rewards

No victories will earn you packs worth between 10k and 17.5k coins.

One successful win can earn you some packs worth between 10k and 35k coins.

Two victories can take you up to 57.5k worth of packs.

Three wins, and you are looking at packs worth between 22.5k and 50k coins.

Four wins earns you a maximum pack worth 135k coins.

A full list of rewards can be found here.

Top tip: Wait for the latest Team of the Week to be released to give yourself a chance of receiving last week’s in form players

Have you completed the FUT Draft? Let us know how you got on in the comments section below.

