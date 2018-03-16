FIFA 18: Everton Career Mode guide, player ratings, tactics, formations & tips

It hasn’t been the easiest campaign for Everton. The Toffees flirted dangerously close to the relegation zone earlier in the season, with Ronald Koeman losing his job. Sam Allardyce steadied the ship, taking the club into the top half, but there has been a lack of consistency. There is no clear philosophy and Allardyce does not know his best team.
Backed by the riches of an Iranian owner, Everton are a fantastic club to manage on FIFA 18 Career Mode. With four competitions to contend with, it's a tough task, but you will inherit a club with the potential to hijack the top six.
Team rating
Everton receive a four-and-a-half star rating on FIFA 18, reflecting their 79 overall. This consists of an 80 rated attack, 80 midfield and 78 defence.
Formation
Various systems have been used at Goodison Park this season as Everton try to shoehorn their best players onto the pitch. To get the most out of your top talent go for Everton’s default 4-2-3-1 formation, but you can also opt for a 4-3-3, 4-4-2 or even go for a five at the back system.
The promising Jordan Pickford (POT 85) is in goal, with Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Ashley Williams and Leighton Baines in the back four.
Midfield ball winner Idrissa Gueye (86 sliding tackle) is partnered by Morgan Schneiderlin in defensive midfield, with Davy Klaassen operating as the number 10.
Theo Walcott and record signing Gylfi Sigurdsson provide the width, and the experienced Wayne Rooney (88 composure) leads the line in attack.
On the bench you should have Maarten Stekelenburg, Phil Jagielka, one of Jonjoe Kenny, Cuco Martina or Luke Garbutt, James McCarthy, Yannick Bolasie, Oumar Niasse and Cenk Tosun.
Tactics
Everton have struggled tactically this season, but with so much talent on the pitch you only need to keep it simple. Gylfi Sigurdsson may be pushed out to the left side, but he is the chief architect in this team. Get the ball out wide to the Icelander and he can whip the ball into the box (86 crossing) or cut inside and look to shoot (85 long shots).
On the other flank you have the pace of Theo Walcott (91 sprint speed), so use the winger to stretch the defence. When the opponents have the ball, Idrissa Gueye will be vital in winning the ball back (87 interceptions) and starting counter-attacks.
Training
Training provides the opportunity to improve your players, especially those who aren’t playing every week. To make the most of your time, use the high growth players in your squad. At Everton these include Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tom Davies, Mason Holgate and Jordan Pickford.
The Transfer Market
Starting transfer budget: £57 million
Starting wage budget: £251,000 a week
Who should go
With so much transfer activity this season, the Everton squad has grown tremendously, and it now needs thinning out. The highest profile casualty is back-up goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg, who at the age of 34 will soon become of no use to you. You can sell the former Dutch international for around £2 million, saving on his £53,000 a week wages.
Cuco Martina is the only other first team name that should go, with the full back only offering a 70 overall. Sell the ex-Southampton defender for £1 million and free up £47,000 a week in wages.
For the fringe players, you should get rid of Morgan Feeney, Antony Evans, Matty Foulds, Conor Grant and Shani Tarashaj. None of them are rated above 68 with all their potentials lower than 78. For all five you should be able to collect a combined fee of £2.4 million, saving a useful £71,000 a week in wages.
Loans
Only one man is worth loaning out from Everton, defensive midfielder Beni Baningime. The 18-year-old can improve to a potential of 82, but his current overall of 64 means he will struggle for first team minutes this season. One year out on loan should be all it takes to enable him to challenge for a place in your side.
Who to sign
New transfer budget: £62 million
New wage budget: £422,000 a week
Starting right winger
In terms of wide options, you only have Theo Walcott, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Yannick Bolasie who can be called upon on a regular basis. With Walcott one of the weaker players in the starting lineup (OVR 79), you should look to bring in a new wide man on the right side.
Top of your shopping list should be Spartak Moscow man Quincy Promes. The Dutchman can operate on either flank or as a striker, and holds stats of 91 sprint speed, 87 agility and 86 acceleration. Those give the 25-year-old an overall of 83, which can improve to a potential of 84. To sign him you will need close to £40 million with wages upwards of £67,000 a week.
Alternative options:
- Ricardo Quaresma – Besiktas, Age 33, OVR 83, POT 83, Cost: £20 million, Wage: £59,000
- Juan Cuadrado – Juventus, Age 29, OVR 83, POT 83, Cost: £32 million, Wage: £114,000
- Pedro – Chelsea, Age 29, OVR 83, POT 83, Cost: £30 million, Wage: £136,000
- Jose Callejon – Napoli, Age 30, OVR 83, POT 83, Cost: £30 million, Wage: £77,000
- Thorgan Hazard – ‘Gladbach, Age 24, OVR 82, POT 85, Cost: £34 million, Wage: £38,000
Contracts
Just three players have contracts running out at the end of the season, but you should only look to renew one of those deals. Joel Robles may struggle to get any minutes on the pitch this season, but you need a back-up goalkeeper, try giving him a one or two-year deal to give yourself some time to find a long-term option.
As for Matty Foulds and Conor Grant, you should look to sell the pair in the transfer window so there is no need to give them new contracts.
Managerial objectives
The managerial objectives at Everton are very demanding. First up, your domestic success goal, which has a high importance, requires you to finish in a Champions Cup place and reach the FA Cup semifinals.
For brand exposure you will need to gain £44 million from shirt sales over the season. If you maintain good form and score plenty, this should take care of itself, with bringing in big names a massive bonus.
For continental success you will be asked to win the Euro League, which will be difficult given your other objectives.
Youth development requires you to use an academy player in half of the games next season, so make sure you send your youth scouts out immediately.
Lastly, your financial goal is to finish the season with a profit margin of £66 million. To be safe, don’t spend all your transfer budget in January.
Bridge the gap or target silverware?
With such tough objectives, prioritisation is the key with Everton. Your first thought should be start the league campaign strongly, to give you room to manoeuvre by the time the Euro League kicks off. If you're still there or thereabouts by the end of the group stage, tap yourself on the back.
One or two signings will make a massive difference for the Toffees as you may run out of steam in the second half of the season. These goals are not impossible to achieve, but it will take only the finest of FIFA managers to check them all off.
Full Everton player ratings
|Player
|Age
|Pos
|Country
|OVR
|POT
|V
|W
|Goalkeepers
|Jordan Pickford
|23
|GK
|England
|79
|85
|£23m
|£62k
|Maarten Stekelenburg
|34
|GK
|Holland
|75
|75
|£2m
|£53k
|Joel Robles
|27
|GK
|Spain
|74
|75
|£4m
|£53k
|Defenders
|Seamus Coleman
|28
|RB
|Republic of Ireland
|81
|81
|£23m
|£101k
|Michael Keane
|24
|CB
|England
|80
|83
|£28m
|£80k
|Leighton Baines
|32
|LB
|England
|80
|80
|£13m
|£97k
|Ashley Williams
|32
|CB
|Wales
|79
|79
|£11m
|£97k
|Phil Jagielka
|34
|CB
|England
|79
|79
|£5m
|£97k
|Eliaquim Mangala
|26
|CB
|France
|78
|81
|On Loan
|£88k
|Ramiro Funes Mori
|26
|CB
|Argentina
|77
|80
|£10m
|£78k
|Mason Holgate
|20
|CB RB RWB
|England
|72
|82
|£7m
|£35k
|Jonjoe Kenny
|20
|RB RWB
|England
|70
|80
|£3m
|£35k
|Luke Garbutt
|24
|LB LWB
|England
|70
|74
|£2m
|£40k
|Cuco Martina
|27
|LB RB
|Curacao
|70
|70
|£1m
|£47k
|Morgan Feeney
|18
|CB
|England
|60
|77
|£600k
|£5k
|Matty Foulds
|19
|LB CB
|England
|57
|74
|£100k
|£5k
|Midfielders
|Gylfi Sigurdsson
|27
|LM CAM LW
|Iceland
|82
|82
|£40m
|£114k
|Idrissa Gueye
|27
|CDM CM
|Senegal
|82
|82
|£31m
|£101K
|Davy Klaassen
|24
|CM CAM
|Holland
|81
|84
|£34m
|£92k
|Morgan Schneiderlin
|27
|CDM CM
|France
|81
|81
|£22m
|£97k
|Wayne Rooney
|31
|CAM ST CM
|England
|81
|81
|£20m
|£106k
|James McCarthy
|26
|CDM CM
|Republic of Ireland
|79
|80
|£19m
|£97k
|Theo Walcott
|28
|RM LM ST
|England
|79
|79
|£19m
|£110k
|Yannick Bolasie
|28
|RM ST LM
|DR Congo
|78
|78
|£15m
|£92k
|Tom Davies
|19
|CM CAM
|England
|74
|85
|£18m
|£40k
|Nikola Vlasic
|19
|RM CAM
|Croatia
|68
|82
|£4m
|£24k
|Shani Tarashaj
|22
|CAM
|Switzerland
|68
|75
|£1m
|£37k
|Conor Grant
|22
|CM
|England
|66
|74
|£700k
|£18k
|Beni Baningime
|18
|CDM CM
|DR Congo
|64
|82
|£2m
|£10k
|Attackers
|Cenk Tosun
|26
|ST
|Turkey
|80
|82
|£30m
|£114k
|Oumar Niasse
|27
|ST
|Senegal
|75
|75
|£9m
|£78k
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|20
|ST LM
|England
|71
|83
|£8m
|£44k
Who have you signed on Career Mode? Let us know in the comments section below.
Looking for FIFA 18 wonderkids? Just click the link below:
Midfielders (CMs, CAMs & CDMs)
Looking for FIFA 18 young players in other positions?
Best young right wingers & right midfielders (RW & RM)
Best young left wingers & left midfielders (LW & LM)
Best young attacking midfielders (CAM)
Best young central midfielders (CM)
Best young defensive midfielders (CDM)
Looking for free players?
Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2018 (First Season)
Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2019 (Second Season)
Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2020 (Third Season)
Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2021 (Fourth Season)
Looking for other cheap high potential players?
Best cheap high potential centre backs (CB)
Best cheap high potential left backs (LB)
Best cheap high potential right backs (RB)
Best cheap high potential right wingers (RW) & midfielders (RM)
Best cheap high potential left wingers (LW) & midfielders (LM)
Best cheap high potential attacking midfielders (CAM)
Best cheap high potential strikers
On a tight budget?
Looking for tall players?
Want to boost your players' stats?