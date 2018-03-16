FIFA 18: Everton Career Mode guide, player ratings, tactics, formations & tips

It hasn’t been the easiest campaign for Everton. The Toffees flirted dangerously close to the relegation zone earlier in the season, with Ronald Koeman losing his job. Sam Allardyce steadied the ship, taking the club into the top half, but there has been a lack of consistency. There is no clear philosophy and Allardyce does not know his best team.

Backed by the riches of an Iranian owner, Everton are a fantastic club to manage on FIFA 18 Career Mode. With four competitions to contend with, it's a tough task, but you will inherit a club with the potential to hijack the top six.

Team rating

Everton receive a four-and-a-half star rating on FIFA 18, reflecting their 79 overall. This consists of an 80 rated attack, 80 midfield and 78 defence.

Formation

Various systems have been used at Goodison Park this season as Everton try to shoehorn their best players onto the pitch. To get the most out of your top talent go for Everton’s default 4-2-3-1 formation, but you can also opt for a 4-3-3, 4-4-2 or even go for a five at the back system.

The promising Jordan Pickford (POT 85) is in goal, with Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Ashley Williams and Leighton Baines in the back four.

Midfield ball winner Idrissa Gueye (86 sliding tackle) is partnered by Morgan Schneiderlin in defensive midfield, with Davy Klaassen operating as the number 10.

Theo Walcott and record signing Gylfi Sigurdsson provide the width, and the experienced Wayne Rooney (88 composure) leads the line in attack.

On the bench you should have Maarten Stekelenburg, Phil Jagielka, one of Jonjoe Kenny, Cuco Martina or Luke Garbutt, James McCarthy, Yannick Bolasie, Oumar Niasse and Cenk Tosun.

Tactics

Everton have struggled tactically this season, but with so much talent on the pitch you only need to keep it simple. Gylfi Sigurdsson may be pushed out to the left side, but he is the chief architect in this team. Get the ball out wide to the Icelander and he can whip the ball into the box (86 crossing) or cut inside and look to shoot (85 long shots).

On the other flank you have the pace of Theo Walcott (91 sprint speed), so use the winger to stretch the defence. When the opponents have the ball, Idrissa Gueye will be vital in winning the ball back (87 interceptions) and starting counter-attacks.

Training

Training provides the opportunity to improve your players, especially those who aren’t playing every week. To make the most of your time, use the high growth players in your squad. At Everton these include Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tom Davies, Mason Holgate and Jordan Pickford.

The Transfer Market

Starting transfer budget: £57 million

Starting wage budget: £251,000 a week

Who should go

With so much transfer activity this season, the Everton squad has grown tremendously, and it now needs thinning out. The highest profile casualty is back-up goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg, who at the age of 34 will soon become of no use to you. You can sell the former Dutch international for around £2 million, saving on his £53,000 a week wages.

Cuco Martina is the only other first team name that should go, with the full back only offering a 70 overall. Sell the ex-Southampton defender for £1 million and free up £47,000 a week in wages.

For the fringe players, you should get rid of Morgan Feeney, Antony Evans, Matty Foulds, Conor Grant and Shani Tarashaj. None of them are rated above 68 with all their potentials lower than 78. For all five you should be able to collect a combined fee of £2.4 million, saving a useful £71,000 a week in wages.

Loans

Only one man is worth loaning out from Everton, defensive midfielder Beni Baningime. The 18-year-old can improve to a potential of 82, but his current overall of 64 means he will struggle for first team minutes this season. One year out on loan should be all it takes to enable him to challenge for a place in your side.

Who to sign

New transfer budget: £62 million

New wage budget: £422,000 a week

Starting right winger

In terms of wide options, you only have Theo Walcott, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Yannick Bolasie who can be called upon on a regular basis. With Walcott one of the weaker players in the starting lineup (OVR 79), you should look to bring in a new wide man on the right side.

Top of your shopping list should be Spartak Moscow man Quincy Promes. The Dutchman can operate on either flank or as a striker, and holds stats of 91 sprint speed, 87 agility and 86 acceleration. Those give the 25-year-old an overall of 83, which can improve to a potential of 84. To sign him you will need close to £40 million with wages upwards of £67,000 a week.

Alternative options:

Ricardo Quaresma – Besiktas, Age 33, OVR 83, POT 83, Cost: £20 million, Wage: £59,000

Juan Cuadrado – Juventus, Age 29, OVR 83, POT 83, Cost: £32 million, Wage: £114,000

Pedro – Chelsea, Age 29, OVR 83, POT 83, Cost: £30 million, Wage: £136,000

Jose Callejon – Napoli, Age 30, OVR 83, POT 83, Cost: £30 million, Wage: £77,000

Thorgan Hazard – ‘Gladbach, Age 24, OVR 82, POT 85, Cost: £34 million, Wage: £38,000

Contracts

Just three players have contracts running out at the end of the season, but you should only look to renew one of those deals. Joel Robles may struggle to get any minutes on the pitch this season, but you need a back-up goalkeeper, try giving him a one or two-year deal to give yourself some time to find a long-term option.

As for Matty Foulds and Conor Grant, you should look to sell the pair in the transfer window so there is no need to give them new contracts.

Managerial objectives

The managerial objectives at Everton are very demanding. First up, your domestic success goal, which has a high importance, requires you to finish in a Champions Cup place and reach the FA Cup semifinals.

For brand exposure you will need to gain £44 million from shirt sales over the season. If you maintain good form and score plenty, this should take care of itself, with bringing in big names a massive bonus.

For continental success you will be asked to win the Euro League, which will be difficult given your other objectives.

Youth development requires you to use an academy player in half of the games next season, so make sure you send your youth scouts out immediately.

Lastly, your financial goal is to finish the season with a profit margin of £66 million. To be safe, don’t spend all your transfer budget in January.

Bridge the gap or target silverware?

With such tough objectives, prioritisation is the key with Everton. Your first thought should be start the league campaign strongly, to give you room to manoeuvre by the time the Euro League kicks off. If you're still there or thereabouts by the end of the group stage, tap yourself on the back.

One or two signings will make a massive difference for the Toffees as you may run out of steam in the second half of the season. These goals are not impossible to achieve, but it will take only the finest of FIFA managers to check them all off.

Full Everton player ratings

Player Age Pos Country OVR POT V W Goalkeepers Jordan Pickford 23 GK England 79 85 £23m £62k Maarten Stekelenburg 34 GK Holland 75 75 £2m £53k Joel Robles 27 GK Spain 74 75 £4m £53k Defenders Seamus Coleman 28 RB Republic of Ireland 81 81 £23m £101k Michael Keane 24 CB England 80 83 £28m £80k Leighton Baines 32 LB England 80 80 £13m £97k Ashley Williams 32 CB Wales 79 79 £11m £97k Phil Jagielka 34 CB England 79 79 £5m £97k Eliaquim Mangala 26 CB France 78 81 On Loan £88k Ramiro Funes Mori 26 CB Argentina 77 80 £10m £78k Mason Holgate 20 CB RB RWB England 72 82 £7m £35k Jonjoe Kenny 20 RB RWB England 70 80 £3m £35k Luke Garbutt 24 LB LWB England 70 74 £2m £40k Cuco Martina 27 LB RB Curacao 70 70 £1m £47k Morgan Feeney 18 CB England 60 77 £600k £5k Matty Foulds 19 LB CB England 57 74 £100k £5k Midfielders Gylfi Sigurdsson 27 LM CAM LW Iceland 82 82 £40m £114k Idrissa Gueye 27 CDM CM Senegal 82 82 £31m £101K Davy Klaassen 24 CM CAM Holland 81 84 £34m £92k Morgan Schneiderlin 27 CDM CM France 81 81 £22m £97k Wayne Rooney 31 CAM ST CM England 81 81 £20m £106k James McCarthy 26 CDM CM Republic of Ireland 79 80 £19m £97k Theo Walcott 28 RM LM ST England 79 79 £19m £110k Yannick Bolasie 28 RM ST LM DR Congo 78 78 £15m £92k Tom Davies 19 CM CAM England 74 85 £18m £40k Nikola Vlasic 19 RM CAM Croatia 68 82 £4m £24k Shani Tarashaj 22 CAM Switzerland 68 75 £1m £37k Conor Grant 22 CM England 66 74 £700k £18k Beni Baningime 18 CDM CM DR Congo 64 82 £2m £10k Attackers Cenk Tosun 26 ST Turkey 80 82 £30m £114k Oumar Niasse 27 ST Senegal 75 75 £9m £78k Dominic Calvert-Lewin 20 ST LM England 71 83 £8m £44k

Who have you signed on Career Mode? Let us know in the comments section below.

Looking for FIFA 18 wonderkids? Just click the link below:

Strikers

Defenders (CBs, RBs & LBs)

Midfielders (CMs, CAMs & CDMs)

Wingers (LMs, RMs, LWs & RWs)

Argentinian Wonderkids

Brazilian Wonderkids

Looking for FIFA 18 young players in other positions?

Best young strikers

Best young right wingers & right midfielders (RW & RM)

Best young left wingers & left midfielders (LW & LM)

Best young attacking midfielders (CAM)

Best young central midfielders (CM)

Best young defensive midfielders (CDM)

Best young centre backs (CB)

Best young left backs (LB)

Best young right backs (RB)

Best young goalkeepers (GK)

Looking for free players?

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2018 (First Season)

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2019 (Second Season)

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2020 (Third Season)

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2021 (Fourth Season)

Free Agent XI

Looking for other cheap high potential players?

Best cheap high potential centre backs (CB)

Best cheap high potential left backs (LB)

Best cheap high potential right backs (RB)

Best cheap high potential right wingers (RW) & midfielders (RM)

Best cheap high potential left wingers (LW) & midfielders (LM)

Best cheap high potential attacking midfielders (CAM)

Best cheap high potential strikers

On a tight budget?

Best loan signings

Top hidden gems

Top lower league gems

Looking for tall players?

Tallest strikers

Tallest centre backs

Tallest players

Want to boost your players' stats?

FIFA 18 Chemistry Styles: The Ultimate Guide