24 Aug 2018

FIFA 18 esports end of season player power rankings

As we have goodbye to the FIFA 18 esports season, we look at who are the season-ending winners following a superb eWorld Cup in London.

(Photo credit: FIFA)

FIFA 18 has come and gone as football fans around the globe await the release of FIFA 19. They still have some time to wait however, with the new EA Sports title to be available from September 28, and you can expect that professional FIFA players will be itching to get their hands on the game.

The recent FIFA eWorld Cup in London was the biggest FIFA tournament in history from both a financial and global standpoint. Mosaad ‘Msdossary’ Aldossary went home with a whopping $250,000 for lifting the trophy, a fairly healthy chunk of the $400,000 prize pool, with a viewership of 322,000, a 400% increase from last year’s finals. 

With the season now over, it's a great time to look at who were the best player from the past 12 months, and who will be the men to defeat when the FIFA 19 competitive scene comes around.

