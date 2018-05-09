FIFA 18: Eredivisie Team of the Season (TOTS) prediction

The Dutch Eredivisie is often overshadowed by the bigger leagues in Europe, but the technical ability of the division is second to none. PSV Eindhoven have claimed the title, just edging out Ajax, for their 24th title. The biggest shocks in the division came from first Feyenoord, with the defending champions finishing fourth, and then FC Twente who won the title in 2010, but have now been relegated for the first time in over 30 years.

With so much talent coming through the Dutch league, especially from the younger generation, picking a Team of the Season is no easy feat. On FIFA 18, 23 players will be named in the Eredivisie Team of the Season and receive huge ratings increases. RealSport predicts the starting 11 from the Dutch top-flight.

Marco Bizot (OVR 73 – TOTS 82)

It’s a toss of a coin between Marco Bizot and Andre Onana for the goalkeeping spot, with both players recording 12 clean sheets and making 96 saves this season. Bizot gets the nod for helping AZ Alkmaar finish third in the division, meaning we will see the ‘keeper in the Europa League next season.

Bizot’s 73 overall rating should increase to 82 for the Team of the Season, and you can pick up his normal silver card for 1,000 coins on PS4 and 1,200 on Xbox One in Ultimate Team.

Under threat from: Andre Onana

Denzel Dumfries (OVR 70 – TOTS 83)

As attacking full backs go, Denzel Dumfries was the most productive in the Eredivisie this season. The Heerenveen man has set up seven goals and scored three himself this season, a return that will raise the attention of the bigger clubs around Europe.

Dumfries has a 70 overall rating on Ultimate Team, and that could increase to around 83 due to his superb season. His silver card is priced at 2,000 coins on PS4 and 1,500 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Santiago Arias

Matthijs de Ligt (OVR 76 – TOTS 90)

Aged just 18, Matthijs de Ligt is teetering very close to the world class category. The centre back has had another fantastic campaign for Ajax at both ends of the pitch, with the Dutch international contributing with three goals and two assists.

An incredible four in-form cards this season means De Ligt’s 76 overall could reach a 90 rating for the Team of the Season. The defender’s base card costs 4,00 coins on PS4 and 1,800 on Xbox One, with his 87-in form valued at 72,000 on PS4 and 67,500 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Mark van der Maarel

Willem Janssen (OVR 73 – TOTS 81)

The other centre back position is up for grabs, but we’ve gone for Utrecht’s Willem Janssen. The 31-year-old has scored four goals from defence this season, helping his side to fifth in the division, which in Holland means four teams play-off for the final Europa League place.

Janssen’s surprising goal scoring prowess could see his 73 overall rating improve to 81, and you can claim his base card for 1,000 coins on both consoles.

Under threat from: Daniel Schwaab

Angelino (OVR 68 – TOTS 82)

Angelino has been a demon up and down the left flank for Breda. The Spaniard has notched six assists as well as scoring three himself from left back, marking a very successful loan spell from Manchester City. At the age of 21, he may look for a permanent move, and Breda would certainly welcome him with open arms.

Angelino’s attacking work should see his 68 overall improve to 82 for the Eredivisie TOTS. His silver card costs 1,400 coins on PlayStation 4 and 2,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Milan Massop

Steven Berghuis (OVR 76 – TOTS 85)

Steven Berghuis graced the Premier League with Watford a few years ago, but we are now seeing the 26-year-old’s potential. The right winger has scored an impressive 16 goals and recorded 12 assists in Feyenoord’s slightly disappointing season.

The productivity of Berghuis this season should mean his 76 overall improves to 85, with his base card available for just 500 coins on PS4 and 600 on Xbox One. The Dutch international’s 81 in-form card is priced at 15,000 on PS4 and 18,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Brandley Kuwas

Hakim Ziyech (OVR 81 – TOTS 87)

One of the most talented players in the Eredivisie, it can’t be long before Hakim Ziyech moves on from Ajax. The Moroccan has scored 14 goals from central midfield this season, as well as recording four assists, making him Ajax’s Player of the Season. With a World Cup this summer, some starring performances against Portugal and Spain would raise his profile.

Ziyech’s 81 overall rating should increase to around 87 if he makes the Team of the Season. The midfielder’s base card is priced at 700 coins on PS4 and 900 on Xbox One, with his 84 in-form costing 19,500 on both consoles.

Under threat from: Donny van de Beek

Marco van Ginkel (OVR 78 – TOTS 87)

On loan from Chelsea, but with his injury problems behind him, this was the season that Marco van Ginkel put himself in the shop window. The Dutchman scored 14 goals and chipped in with four assists as PSV won the title, and at the age of 25 it would be the perfect time to move.

Van Ginkel’s 78 overall rating has already received a boost to 87 for the Community Team of the Season, voted by the public for the most consistent non in-form players. His base card costs 2,200 coins on PS4 and 2,400 on Xbox One, with his TOTS priced at 48,000 on PS4 and 47,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Jens Toornstra

Hirving Lozano (OVR 79 – TOTS 89)

A contender for player of the season, PSV’s Hirving Lozano has scored 17 goals and created a further eight this year. Having split his time between both flanks, there is a question mark over what position Lozano will play in the Team of the Season, but with more damage done on the left wing (ten goals, eight assists in all competitions) he should be selected there.

Lozano’s 79 overall rating should receive a massive boost to 89 for the Team of the Season due to his two in-form cards. His base card will set you back 700 coins on both consoles, with his 84-rated right wing in-form costing 34,000 coins on PS4 and 33,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Bryan Linssen

Alireza Jahanbakhsh (OVR 77 – TOTS 91)

The surprise package from the Eredivisie, AZ Alkmaar right winker Alireza Jahanbakhsh smashed home 18 goals this season and added 12 assist, making him the most productive player in the division. He is another man who could cause a stir at the World Cup this summer with Iran, as they face Morocco, Portugal and Spain in the group stage.

Jahanbakhsh has a 77 overall rating on Ultimate Team, which we expect to rise to 91 for the Team of the Season. The attacker’s base card costs 450 coins on PS4 and 700 on Xbox One, with an 81 in-form priced at 11,000 on both consoles.

Under threat from: Bjorn Johnsen

Wout Weghorst (OVR 75 – TOTS 85)

The best out-and-out striker in Holland this season has been Wout Weghorst. The forward has scored 16 goals and created a further six for Alkmaar this season, linking up superbly with the flying Jahanbakhsh. Weghorst’s fruitful campaign saw him make his debut for the Netherlands against England in March, and at 25 he is entering a crucial phase of his career.

Weghorst’s 75 overall rating on Ultimate Team could improve to a healthy 85 for the Team of the Season, and you can pick up his base card for 650 coins on PS4 and 700 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Fran Sol

RealSport’s Eredivisie Team of the Season prediction