FIFA 18 Celebrations Guide: Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS3, Xbox One & Xbox 360

The feeling of scoring of goal, what could be better? Dabbing relentlessly in the corner just to rub it in your opponents face – that should do it. There are loads of celebrations you can bust out on FIFA 18 – over 100 in fact, so pick your poison wisely. We run you through every FIFA 18 goal celebration available on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS4 and PS3.

Running moves

Want a build-up before the big fist pump? Running moves can get the fans braced for the big finish, or you can choose to run around like a headless chicken. They are simple to perform, often using just one button.

Celebration PS 4 & PS3 controls Xbox One & 360 controls Nintendo Switch controls One Arm Raised Hold circle Hold B Hold A Thumb Suck Hold square Hold X Hold Y Ear Twist Hold triangle Hold Y Hold X Finger Points Tap circle then hold circle Tap B then hold B Tap A then hold A Arms Out Tap square then hold square Tap X then hold X Tap Y then hold Y Wrist Flick Tap triangle then hold triangle Tap Y then hold Y Tap X then hold X Aeroplane Hold R3 Click R Click R stick Points to Sky Hold R up Hold R up Hold R stick up Shhhhh! Hold R right Hold R right Hold R stick right Telephone Hold R down Hold R down Hold R stick down Can You Hear Me? Hold R left Hold R left Hold R stick left Hand Out Flick R right then hold R left Flick R right then hold R left Flick R stick right then hold R stick left Come On! Flick R left then hold R right Flick R left then hold R right Flick R stick left then hold R stick right Blow Kisses Flick R down then hold R right Flick R down then hold R right Flick R stick down then hold R stick up Double Arm Swing Flick R up then hold R down Flick R up then hold R down Flick R stick up then hold R stick down Flying Bird Flick R right then hold R right Flick R right then hold R right Flick R stick right then hold R stick right Hand on Head Flick R left then hold R left Flick R left then hold R left Flick R stick left then hold R stick left Heart Symbol Flick R down then hold R down Flick R down then hold R down Flick R stick down then hold R stick down Arms Pointing Up Flick R up then hold R up Flick R up then hold R up Flick R stick up then hold R stick up Windmill Spin R clockwise Spin R clockwise Spin R stick clockwise

Finishing moves

This is what it’s all about, soaking up the adulation from the crowd in the best way possible. There are so many different finishing moves to try out, so have a play around and see which is the perfect fit for you, or the player you’re using.

Celebration PS4 & PS3 controls Xbox One & 360 controls Nintendo Switch controls Point to the Sky Hold L1 + press circle Hold LB + press B Hold L + press A Show Respect Hold L1 + double tap circle Hold LB + double tap B Hold L + double tap A Spanish Dance Hold L2 + flick R up x2 Hold LT + flick R up x2 Hold ZL + flick R stick up x2 Belly Flop Hold L1 + press square Hold LB + press X Hold L + press Y Riding the Wave Hold L1 + press triangle Hold LB + press Y Hold L + press X X (New) Hold L1 + flick R down x2 Hold LB + flick R down x2 Big Man Hold L1 + hold R right Hold LB + hold R right Hold L + hold R stick right Baby Girl Hold L1 + hold R left Hold LB + hold R left Hold L + hold R stick right Chest Slide Hold L1 + flick R down then up Hold LB + flick R down then up Hold L + flick R stick down then up Walk Like Me Hold L1 + flick R left then right Hold LB + flick R left then right Signature Finishing Move (see below) Press X Press A Press B Mask (New) Hold L1 + flick R up x2 Hold LB + flick R up x2 Hand spring Hold L1 + spin R clockwise Hold LB + spin R clockwise Floor Spin Hold L1 + spin R anti-clockwise Hold LB + spin R anti-clockwise Hold ZL + press A Timber Hold L2 + press circle Hold LT + press B Cell Phone (New) Hold L2 + press square Hold LT + press X Hypnosis (New) Hold L2 + press triangle Hold LT + press Y Workout (New) Hold L2 + double tap square Hold LT + double tap X Stir the Pot (New) Hold L2 + double tap triangle Hold LT + double tap Y Mannequin (New) Hold L2 + flick R up Hold LT + flick R up I Can’t Hear You Hold L2 + flick R right Hold LT + flick R right Hold ZL + hold R stick right Heart (New) Hold L2 + hold R down Hold LT + hold R down Brick Fall Hold L2 + hold R left Hold LT + hold R left Hold ZL + hold R stick left Pipe (New) Hold L2 + flick R up then down Hold LT + flick R up then down Scorpion (New) Hold L2 + flick R left then right Hold LT + flick R left then right Who Am I Hold L2 + flick R right then left Hold LT + flick R right then left Hold ZL + flick R stick right then left Knee Slide to Sit Hold L2 + flick R down x2 Hold LT + flick R down x2 Hold ZL + flick R stick down x2 Knee Slide Fail (New) Hold L2 + flick R left x2 Hold LT + flick R left x2 Hold ZL + flick R stick left (x2) Waddle (New) Hold L2 + spin R clockwise Hold LT + spin R clockwise Twist Flip (agile players) or Cartwheel Roll Hold L2 + spin R anti-clockwise Hold LT + spin R anti-clockwise Hold ZL + spin R stick anti-clockwise Rugby Hold R2 + click R3 Hold RT + click R Hold ZR + click R stick Elbow (repeated dab) Hold R2 + double tap triangle Hold RT + double tap Y Hold R + double tap X Kiss the Ring Hold R2 + double tap circle Hold RT + double tap B The Salute Hold R1 + press triangle Hold RB + press Y Hold R + press X Chest Thump Hold R2 + flick R down x2 Hold RT + flick R down x2 Hold ZR + flick R down x2 Push It Down Hold R1 + double tap circle Hold RB + double tap B Hold R + double tap A Glamour Slide Hold R1 + flick R left x2 Hold RB + flick R left x2 Hold R + flick R left (x2) Triangle Hold L + flick R stick down (x2) Point Up Hold L + flick R stick left then right Backflip (agile players) or Arms to Crowd Hold L + flick R stick up x2 Hand spring (agile players) or Roll & Punch Hold L + spin R stick clockwise Violinist Hold ZL + press Y Spanish Archer Hold ZL + press X Hands on Ears Hold ZL + double tap Y Stomach Silde Hold ZL + double tap X Knee Slide Arms Out Hold ZL + hold R stick up Side Slide Hold ZL + hold R stick down Knee Slide Hold ZL + flick R stick up then down Samba Dance Hold ZL + flick R stick left then right Flip (agile players) or Cartwheel Hold ZL + spin R stick clockwise Kiss The Pitch Hold ZR + double tap A

Signature moves

Signature moves are the easiest to perform, simply tap 'X' (PS4 & PS3), 'A' (Xbox One & 360) or 'B' (Nintendo Switch) and see what the player’s go-to celebration is.

Cristiano Ronaldo – ‘SIIIIIU’

There has been the ‘Right Here Right Now” ever since Cristiano Ronaldo started his iconic ‘Siiiiu’ celebration, but it goes up a notch this year. The FIFA 18 cover star has his own celebration on the game, which cannot be performed by anyone else. It is the Right Here Right Now celebration with added audio; yes you can hear Cristiano shout ‘Siiiiu!’ as he spins round to face his teammates.

The Real Madrid star also has two camera celebrations. One shouting ‘Siiiiu!’ to the camera, and also posing in front of the camera, like he did against Atletico Madrid last season.

Gareth Bale – Heart

The ‘Heart Symbol’ running celebration has been a staple on FIFA releases this decade, but Gareth Bale finally gets his signature sign as a finishing move on FIFA 18.

Antoine Griezmann – Cellphone "Hotline Bling"

A similar move came for Antoine Griezmann, but his Drake-inspired ‘Hotline Bling’ goes up a notch this year. On FIFA 18 the Atletico Madrid superstar performs the celebration with a teammate just for added effect.

Robert Lewandowski – X

Robert Lewandowski’s new ‘X’ celebration features in FIFA 18, which the Pole has only used in the last six months or so. The Bayern strikers simply makes an X symbol across his chest.

Paulo Dybala – Mask

This will probably be the most popular celebration on FIFA 18. Paulo Dybala’s signature mask celebration look awesome, and it has the power to wind your opponent up.

Paul Pogba – Elbow (Dab)

Already a FIFA classic, Paul Pogba’s Dab is the most irritating on the game. With teammates joining in this year, it will send the opposition crazy.

Edinson Cavani – Sharpshooter

With 49 goals in 50 games last season, and 11 in 11 so far this campaign – Edinson Cavani’s ‘sharpshooter’ celebration has been seen plenty of times over the past 18 months. The PSG man gets down on one knee and lines up an imaginary gun to perform the move.

Lionel Messi – Point to The Sky

A more understated celebration comes from superstar Lionel Messi. With so much class, all he needs to do is point both hands to the sky.

Mesut Ozil – Baby Girl

Complete with the ‘M’ symbol, the Baby Girl is perhaps the most authentic celebration on FIFA 18. Arsenal man Mesut Ozil sucks his thumb and makes the M with his other hand.

Michail Antonio – Floor Spin

A hilarious move with was performed by West Ham’s Michail Antonio. Your player will lie on the floor and then run around in a circle, whilst still lying on the floor.

Bafetimbi Gomis – Predator

An iconic move not seen enough in the Premier League. Bafetimbi Gomis usually attempts to do the Predator towards a camera, but the Galatasaray man gets on his knees and pretends to be a beast attacking its prey.

Daniel Sturridge – Riding the Wave

Seen in the Premier League regularly, Daniel Sturridge’s ‘Ride the Wave’ is a dance move in which the Liverpool striker waves his arms around. Somehow, it looks epic.

Christian Benteke – Push it Down

Pinched off NBA star LeBron James – a move called the ‘Silencer’, Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has taken the celebration to the Premier League. He lifts his knee and smashes something over it, making it a powerful but collected celebration.

Olivier Giroud – Scorpion

We’re not a fan of this one. Olivier Giroud performed the celebration the game after he pulled off his outrageous scorpion goal. You didn’t see Henrikh Mkhitaryan do anything like that did we?

Luis Suarez – Kiss the Wrist

His go-to celebration throughout his career, it’s a simple kiss of the wrist and fist pump for Luis Suarez. With no Neymar at Nou Camp this season, Barcelona fans will need to see him pull it out a lot more.

Fabio Borini – Hand Bite

What else do you do after scoring a goal? Biting your hand and sticking your other arm out wide, seems the logical thing to do, right? Well, it is if you are AC Milan’s Fabio Borini.

Samuel Eto’o – Old Man

Veteran striker Samuel Eto’o dropped this one after then Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho questioned the player’s age. He ran towards the corner flag only to whip out a pretend walking stick in response to his manager’s remark.

Wayne Rooney – Triangle

Wayne Rooney has a number of celebrations on FIFA 18. The KO and Stand Tall both remain on the game, with the Triangle his signature move. England’s record goal scorer simply makes a triangle sign and holds it up to the sky.

Adebayo Akinfenwa – Big Man

A cult hero, the Big Man is the perfect name for ‘The Beast’ Adebayo Akinfenwa’s celebration. FIFA 18’s strongest player makes a little dance to show off his light-hearted side.

Interactive moves

Introduced over the past few seasons, it's possible to interact with your surroundings when celebrating a goal. It started off with just the corner flag, but it has been extended to the advertising boards, teammates, your manager, and the pitch-side camera. With an enhanced crowd on FIFA 18, this year you can interact with the fans. They will be seen piling down the terraces to get closer to the players, and you can now give something back whilst celebrating.

Pro Unlockables

Some of the celebrations can only be unlocked through playing Pro Clubs or Player Career. You can then unlock them in the EAFC catalogue.

Celebration PS4 & PS3 Controls Xbox One & 360 Controls Nintendo Switch controls Many Bows Hold R2 + hold R up Hold RT + hold R up Hold ZR + hold R stick up Pardon Hold R2 + hold R right Hold RT + hold R right Hold ZR + hold R stick right Fall To Knees & Beg Hold R2 + hold R down Hold RT + hold R down Hold ZR + hold R stick down Backflips Hold R2 + double tap square Hold RT + double tap X Hold ZR + double tap Y Slide on Back Hold R1 + double tap square Hold RB + double tap X Hold R + double tap Y Cockroach Hold R1 + press R3 Hold RB + press R3 Hold R + click R stick River Dance Hold R1 + flick R up x2 Hold RB + flick R up x2 Hold R + flick R stick up x2 Break Dance Hold R1 + flick R right x2 Hold RB + flick R right x2 Hold R + flick R stick right x2 Praise on Knees Hold R2 + hold R left Hold RT + hold R left Hold ZR + hold R stick left Backwards Worm Hold R1 + spin R anti-clockwise Hold RB + spin R anti-clockwise Hold R + spin R stick anti-clockwise Uncontrolled Backflip Hold R2 + spin R clockwise Hold RT + spin R clockwise Hold ZR + spin R stick clockwise Handstand Hold R2 + spin R anti-clockwise Hold RT + spin R anti-clockwise Hold ZR + spin R stick anti-clockwise Spin & Fall Hold R2 + flick R up x2 Hold RT + flick R up x2 Hold ZR + flick R stick up (x2) Rowing on Knees Hold R2 + flick R left x2 Hold RT + flick R left x2 Hold ZR + flick R left (x2) Seated Rowing Hold R2 + flick R right Hold RT + flick R right Hold ZR + flick R right (x2) Knee Walk Hold R2 + press square Hold RT + press X Hold ZR + press Y Cradle Swing Hold R2 + press triangle Hold RT + press Y Hold ZR + press X Baby Hold R2 + double tap triangle Hold RT + double tap Y Hold ZR + double tap X Flying Dive Hold R1 + hold R up Hold RB + hold R up Hold R + hold R stick up Karate Kicks Hold R1 + hold R right Hold RB + hold R right Hold R + hold R stick right Jump Kicks Hold R1 + hold R down Hold RB + hold R down Hold R + hold R stick down Ice Skating Hold R1 + flick R down then up Hold RB + flick R down then up Hold R + flick R stick down then up Golf Swing Hold R1 + flick R left then right Hold RB + flick R left then right Hold R + flick R stick left then right Dance 1 Hold R2 + flick R down then up Hold RT + flick R down then up Hold ZR + flick R stick down then up Dance 2 Hold R2 + flick R up then down Hold RT + flick R up then down Hold ZR + flick R stick up then down Dance 3 Hold R2 + flick R left then right Hold RT + flick R left then right Hold ZR + flick R stick left then right Dance 4 Hold R2 + flick R right then left Hold RT + flick R right then left Hold ZR + flick R stick right then flick

EAS FC Unlockables

Redeem your FC Credits by unlocking items in the EAS FC Catalogue. There are plenty of unlockables available, including Ultimate Team credits, team kits as well as more celebrations.

Celebration PS4 & PS3 Controls Xbox One & 360 Controls Nintendo Switch controls KO Hold L1 + double tap square Hold LB + double tap X *Hold L + double tap Y Right Here Right Now Hold R1 + press circle Hold RB + press B *Hold R + press A Hand Bite Hold L2 + flick R down then up Hold LT + flick R down then up *Hold ZL + flick R stick down then up Stand Tall Hold R1 + hold R left Hold RB + hold R left *Hold R + hold R stick left Kiss the Wrist Hold L2 + double tap circle Hold LT + double tap B *Hold ZL + double tap A Old Man Hold L2 + click R3 Hold LT + click R *Hold ZL + click R stick Calm Down Hold L1 + double tap triangle Hold LB + double tap Y *Hold L + double tap X The Bear Hold L1 + hold R up Hold LB + hold R up *Hold L + hold R stick up Motorbike Hold L1 + hold R down Hold LB + hold R down *Hold L + hold R stick down Bailando Robot Hold L1 + flick R up then down Hold LB + flick R up then down *Hold L + flick R stick up then down Muevelo Hold L1 + flick R right then left Hold LB + flick R right then left *Hold L + flick R stick right then left Patty Cake Hold L1 + flick R x2 Hold LB + flick R x2 *Hold L + flick R stick right x2 Muscle Flex Hold R1 + flick R up then down Hold RB + flick R up then down *Hold R + flick R stick up then down Push Ups Hold R1 + flick R right then left Hold RB + flick R right then left *Hold R + flick R stick right then left The Worm Hold R1 + spin R clockwise Hold RB + spin R clockwise *Hold R + rotate R clockwise Dance Hold R1 + flick R down x2 Hold RB + flick R down x2 *Hold R + flick R down x2 Prancing Bird Hold R1 + press square Hold RB + press square *Hold R + press Y Gallop Dance Hold L1 + click R3 Hold LB + click R *Hold L + click R stick

*These celebrations do not need to be unlocked on Nintendo Switch