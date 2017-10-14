header decal
FIFA

14 Oct 2017

FIFA 18 Celebrations Guide: Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS3, Xbox One & Xbox 360

FIFA 18 Celebrations Guide: Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS3, Xbox One & Xbox 360

Learn how to perform every FIFA 18 goal celebration on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS3 Xbox One and 360.

Running moves

Finishing moves

Signature moves

Interactive moves

Pro Unlockables

EAS FC Unlockables

The feeling of scoring of goal, what could be better? Dabbing relentlessly in the corner just to rub it in your opponents face – that should do it. There are loads of celebrations you can bust out on FIFA 18 – over 100 in fact, so pick your poison wisely. We run you through every FIFA 18 goal celebration available on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS4 and PS3. 

For our tutorial videos on each console, please visit the links at the bottom of this page.

Running moves

Want a build-up before the big fist pump? Running moves can get the fans braced for the big finish, or you can choose to run around like a headless chicken. They are simple to perform, often using just one button. 

Celebration PS 4 & PS3 controls Xbox One & 360 controls Nintendo Switch controls
One Arm RaisedHold circleHold BHold A
Thumb SuckHold squareHold XHold Y
Ear TwistHold triangleHold YHold X
Finger PointsTap circle then hold circleTap B then hold BTap A then hold A
Arms OutTap square then hold squareTap X then hold XTap Y then hold Y
Wrist FlickTap triangle then hold triangleTap Y then hold YTap X then hold X
AeroplaneHold R3Click RClick R stick
Points to SkyHold R upHold R upHold R stick up
Shhhhh!Hold R rightHold R rightHold R stick right
TelephoneHold R downHold R downHold R stick down
Can You Hear Me?Hold R leftHold R leftHold R stick left
Hand OutFlick R right then hold R leftFlick R right then hold R leftFlick R stick right then hold R stick left
Come On!Flick R left then hold R rightFlick R left then hold R rightFlick R stick left then hold R stick right
Blow KissesFlick R down then hold R rightFlick R down then hold R rightFlick R stick down then hold R stick up
Double Arm SwingFlick R up then hold R downFlick R up then hold R downFlick R stick up then hold R stick down
Flying BirdFlick R right then hold R rightFlick R right then hold R rightFlick R stick right then hold R stick right
Hand on HeadFlick R left then hold R leftFlick R left then hold R leftFlick R stick left then hold R stick left
Heart SymbolFlick R down then hold R downFlick R down then hold R downFlick R stick down then hold R stick down
Arms Pointing UpFlick R up then hold R upFlick R up then hold R upFlick R stick up then hold R stick up
WindmillSpin R clockwiseSpin R clockwiseSpin R stick clockwise

Finishing moves

This is what it’s all about, soaking up the adulation from the crowd in the best way possible. There are so many different finishing moves to try out, so have a play around and see which is the perfect fit for you, or the player you’re using. 

Celebration PS4 & PS3 controls Xbox One & 360 controls Nintendo Switch controls
Point to the SkyHold L1 + press circleHold LB + press BHold L + press A
Show RespectHold L1 + double tap circleHold LB + double tap BHold L + double tap A
Spanish DanceHold L2 + flick R up x2Hold LT + flick R up x2Hold ZL + flick R stick up x2
Belly FlopHold L1 + press squareHold LB + press XHold L + press Y
Riding the WaveHold L1 + press triangleHold LB + press YHold L + press X
X (New)Hold L1 + flick R down x2Hold LB + flick R down x2
Big ManHold L1 + hold R rightHold LB + hold R rightHold L + hold R stick right
Baby GirlHold L1 + hold R leftHold LB + hold R leftHold L + hold R stick right
Chest SlideHold L1 + flick R down then upHold LB + flick R down then upHold L + flick R stick down then up
Walk Like MeHold L1 + flick R left then rightHold LB + flick R left then right
Signature Finishing Move (see below)Press XPress APress B
Mask (New)Hold L1 + flick R up x2Hold LB + flick R up x2
Hand springHold L1 + spin R clockwiseHold LB + spin R clockwise
Floor SpinHold L1 + spin R anti-clockwiseHold LB + spin R anti-clockwiseHold ZL + press A
TimberHold L2 + press circleHold LT + press B
Cell Phone (New)Hold L2 + press squareHold LT + press X
Hypnosis (New)Hold L2 + press triangleHold LT + press Y
Workout (New)Hold L2 + double tap squareHold LT + double tap X
Stir the Pot (New)Hold L2 + double tap triangleHold LT + double tap Y
Mannequin (New)Hold L2 + flick R up Hold LT + flick R up 
I Can’t Hear YouHold L2 + flick R rightHold LT + flick R rightHold ZL + hold R stick right
Heart (New)Hold L2 + hold R downHold LT + hold R down
Brick FallHold L2 + hold R leftHold LT + hold R leftHold ZL + hold R stick left
Pipe (New)Hold L2 + flick R up then downHold LT + flick R up then down
Scorpion (New)Hold L2 + flick R left then rightHold LT + flick R left then right
Who Am IHold L2 + flick R right then leftHold LT + flick R right then leftHold ZL + flick R stick right then left
Knee Slide to SitHold L2 + flick R down x2Hold LT + flick R down x2Hold ZL + flick R stick down x2
Knee Slide Fail (New)Hold L2 + flick R left x2Hold LT + flick R left x2Hold ZL + flick R stick left (x2)
Waddle (New)Hold L2 + spin R clockwiseHold LT + spin R clockwise
Twist Flip (agile players) or Cartwheel   RollHold L2 + spin R anti-clockwiseHold LT + spin R anti-clockwiseHold ZL + spin R stick anti-clockwise
RugbyHold R2 + click R3Hold RT + click RHold ZR + click R stick
Elbow (repeated dab)Hold R2 + double tap triangleHold RT + double tap YHold R + double tap X
Kiss the RingHold R2 + double tap circleHold RT + double tap B
The SaluteHold R1 + press triangleHold RB + press YHold R + press X
Chest ThumpHold R2 + flick R down x2Hold RT + flick R down x2Hold ZR + flick R down x2
Push It DownHold R1 + double tap circleHold RB + double tap BHold R + double tap A
Glamour SlideHold R1 + flick R left x2Hold RB + flick R left x2Hold R + flick R left (x2)
TriangleHold L + flick R stick down (x2)
Point UpHold L + flick R stick left then right
Backflip (agile players) or Arms to CrowdHold L + flick R stick up x2
Hand spring (agile players) or Roll &   PunchHold L + spin R stick clockwise
ViolinistHold ZL + press Y
Spanish ArcherHold ZL + press X
Hands on EarsHold ZL + double tap Y
Stomach SildeHold ZL + double tap X
Knee Slide Arms OutHold ZL + hold R stick up
Side SlideHold ZL + hold R stick down
Knee SlideHold ZL + flick R stick up then down
Samba DanceHold ZL + flick R stick left then right
Flip (agile players) or CartwheelHold ZL + spin R stick clockwise
Kiss The PitchHold ZR + double tap A

Signature moves

Signature moves are the easiest to perform, simply tap 'X' (PS4 & PS3), 'A' (Xbox One & 360) or 'B' (Nintendo Switch) and see what the player’s go-to celebration is.

Cristiano Ronaldo – ‘SIIIIIU’

There has been the ‘Right Here Right Now” ever since Cristiano Ronaldo started his iconic ‘Siiiiu’ celebration, but it goes up a notch this year. The FIFA 18 cover star has his own celebration on the game, which cannot be performed by anyone else. It is the Right Here Right Now celebration with added audio; yes you can hear Cristiano shout ‘Siiiiu!’ as he spins round to face his teammates.

The Real Madrid star also has two camera celebrations. One shouting ‘Siiiiu!’ to the camera, and also posing in front of the camera, like he did against Atletico Madrid last season.

Gareth Bale – Heart

The ‘Heart Symbol’ running celebration has been a staple on FIFA releases this decade, but Gareth Bale finally gets his signature sign as a finishing move on FIFA 18.

Antoine Griezmann – Cellphone "Hotline Bling"

A similar move came for Antoine Griezmann, but his Drake-inspired ‘Hotline Bling’ goes up a notch this year. On FIFA 18 the Atletico Madrid superstar performs the celebration with a teammate just for added effect.

Robert Lewandowski – X

Robert Lewandowski’s new ‘X’ celebration features in FIFA 18, which the Pole has only used in the last six months or so. The Bayern strikers simply makes an X symbol across his chest. 

Paulo Dybala – Mask

This will probably be the most popular celebration on FIFA 18. Paulo Dybala’s signature mask celebration look awesome, and it has the power to wind your opponent up.

Paul Pogba – Elbow (Dab)

Already a FIFA classic, Paul Pogba’s Dab is the most irritating on the game. With teammates joining in this year, it will send the opposition crazy.

Edinson Cavani – Sharpshooter

With 49 goals in 50 games last season, and 11 in 11 so far this campaign – Edinson Cavani’s ‘sharpshooter’ celebration has been seen plenty of times over the past 18 months. The PSG man gets down on one knee and lines up an imaginary gun to perform the move.

Lionel Messi – Point to The Sky

A more understated celebration comes from superstar Lionel Messi. With so much class, all he needs to do is point both hands to the sky. 

Mesut Ozil – Baby Girl

Complete with the ‘M’ symbol, the Baby Girl is perhaps the most authentic celebration on FIFA 18. Arsenal man Mesut Ozil sucks his thumb and makes the M with his other hand. 

Michail Antonio – Floor Spin

A hilarious move with was performed by West Ham’s Michail Antonio. Your player will lie on the floor and then run around in a circle, whilst still lying on the floor. 

Bafetimbi Gomis – Predator

An iconic move not seen enough in the Premier League. Bafetimbi Gomis usually attempts to do the Predator towards a camera, but the Galatasaray man gets on his knees and pretends to be a beast attacking its prey. 

Daniel Sturridge – Riding the Wave

Seen in the Premier League regularly, Daniel Sturridge’s ‘Ride the Wave’ is a dance move in which the Liverpool striker waves his arms around. Somehow, it looks epic.  

Christian Benteke – Push it Down

Pinched off NBA star LeBron James – a move called the ‘Silencer’, Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has taken the celebration to the Premier League. He lifts his knee and smashes something over it, making it a powerful but collected celebration.

Olivier Giroud – Scorpion

We’re not a fan of this one. Olivier Giroud performed the celebration the game after he pulled off his outrageous scorpion goal. You didn’t see Henrikh Mkhitaryan do anything like that did we?

Luis Suarez – Kiss the Wrist

His go-to celebration throughout his career, it’s a simple kiss of the wrist and fist pump for Luis Suarez. With no Neymar at Nou Camp this season, Barcelona fans will need to see him pull it out a lot more.

Fabio Borini – Hand Bite

What else do you do after scoring a goal? Biting your hand and sticking your other arm out wide, seems the logical thing to do, right? Well, it is if you are AC Milan’s Fabio Borini.

Samuel Eto’o – Old Man

Veteran striker Samuel Eto’o dropped this one after then Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho questioned the player’s age. He ran towards the corner flag only to whip out a pretend walking stick in response to his manager’s remark.

Wayne Rooney – Triangle

Wayne Rooney has a number of celebrations on FIFA 18. The KO and Stand Tall both remain on the game, with the Triangle his signature move. England’s record goal scorer simply makes a triangle sign and holds it up to the sky.

Adebayo Akinfenwa – Big Man

A cult hero, the Big Man is the perfect name for ‘The Beast’ Adebayo Akinfenwa’s celebration. FIFA 18’s strongest player makes a little dance to show off his light-hearted side.

Interactive moves

Introduced over the past few seasons, it's possible to interact with your surroundings when celebrating a goal. It started off with just the corner flag, but it has been extended to the advertising boards, teammates, your manager, and the pitch-side camera. With an enhanced crowd on FIFA 18, this year you can interact with the fans. They will be seen piling down the terraces to get closer to the players, and you can now give something back whilst celebrating.

Pro Unlockables

Some of the celebrations can only be unlocked through playing Pro Clubs or Player Career. You can then unlock them in the EAFC catalogue. 

Celebration PS4 & PS3 &nbsp; Controls Xbox One & 360 Controls Nintendo Switch controls
Many BowsHold R2 + hold R upHold RT +   hold R upHold ZR +   hold R stick up
PardonHold R2 + hold R rightHold RT + hold R rightHold ZR + hold R stick right
Fall To Knees & BegHold R2 + hold R downHold RT + hold R downHold ZR + hold R stick down
BackflipsHold R2 + double tap squareHold RT + double tap XHold ZR + double tap Y
Slide on BackHold R1 + double tap squareHold RB + double tap XHold R + double tap Y
CockroachHold R1 + press R3Hold RB + press R3Hold R + click R stick
River DanceHold R1 + flick R up x2Hold RB + flick R up x2Hold R + flick R stick up x2
Break DanceHold R1 + flick R right x2Hold RB + flick R right x2Hold R + flick R stick right x2
Praise on KneesHold R2 + hold R leftHold RT + hold R leftHold ZR + hold R stick left
Backwards WormHold R1 + spin R anti-clockwiseHold RB + spin R anti-clockwiseHold R + spin R stick anti-clockwise
Uncontrolled BackflipHold R2 + spin R clockwiseHold RT + spin R clockwiseHold ZR + spin R stick clockwise
HandstandHold R2 + spin R anti-clockwiseHold RT + spin R anti-clockwiseHold ZR + spin R stick anti-clockwise
Spin & FallHold R2 + flick R up x2Hold RT + flick R up x2Hold ZR + flick R stick up (x2)
Rowing on KneesHold R2 + flick R left x2Hold RT + flick R left x2Hold ZR + flick R left (x2)
Seated RowingHold R2 + flick R rightHold RT + flick R rightHold ZR + flick R right (x2)
Knee WalkHold R2 + press squareHold RT + press XHold ZR + press Y
Cradle SwingHold R2 + press triangleHold RT + press YHold ZR + press X
BabyHold R2 + double tap triangleHold RT + double tap YHold ZR + double tap X
Flying DiveHold R1 + hold R upHold RB + hold R upHold R + hold R stick up
Karate KicksHold R1 + hold R rightHold RB + hold R rightHold R + hold R stick right
Jump KicksHold R1 + hold R downHold RB + hold R downHold R + hold R stick down
Ice SkatingHold R1 + flick R down then upHold RB + flick R down then upHold R + flick R stick down then up
Golf SwingHold R1 + flick R left then rightHold RB + flick R left then rightHold R + flick R stick left then right
Dance 1Hold R2 + flick R down then upHold RT + flick R down then upHold ZR + flick R stick down then up
Dance 2Hold R2 + flick R up then downHold RT + flick R up then downHold ZR + flick R stick up then down
Dance 3Hold R2 + flick R left then rightHold RT + flick R left then rightHold ZR + flick R stick left then right
Dance 4Hold R2 + flick R right then leftHold RT + flick R right then leftHold ZR + flick R  stick right then flick

EAS FC Unlockables

Redeem your FC Credits by unlocking items in the EAS FC Catalogue. There are plenty of unlockables available, including Ultimate Team credits, team kits as well as more celebrations. 

Celebration PS4 & PS3 Controls Xbox One & 360 Controls Nintendo Switch controls
KOHold L1 + double tap squareHold LB + double tap X*Hold L + double tap Y
Right Here Right NowHold R1 + press circleHold RB + press B*Hold R + press A
Hand BiteHold L2 + flick R down then upHold LT + flick R down then up*Hold ZL + flick R stick down then up
Stand TallHold R1 + hold R leftHold RB + hold R left*Hold R + hold R stick left
Kiss the WristHold L2 + double tap circleHold LT + double tap B*Hold ZL + double tap A
Old ManHold L2 + click R3Hold LT + click R*Hold ZL + click R stick
Calm DownHold L1 + double tap triangleHold LB + double tap Y*Hold L + double tap X
The BearHold L1 + hold R upHold LB + hold R up*Hold L + hold R stick up
MotorbikeHold L1 + hold R downHold LB + hold R down*Hold L + hold R stick down
Bailando RobotHold L1 + flick R up then downHold LB + flick R up then down*Hold L + flick R stick up then down
MueveloHold L1 + flick R right then leftHold LB + flick R right then left*Hold L + flick R stick right then left
Patty CakeHold L1 + flick R x2Hold LB + flick R x2*Hold L + flick R stick right x2
Muscle FlexHold R1 + flick R up then downHold RB + flick R up then down*Hold R + flick R stick up then down
Push UpsHold R1 + flick R right then leftHold RB + flick R right then left*Hold R + flick R stick right then left
The WormHold R1 + spin R clockwiseHold RB + spin R clockwise*Hold R + rotate R clockwise
DanceHold R1 + flick R down x2Hold RB + flick R down x2*Hold R + flick R down x2
Prancing BirdHold R1 + press squareHold RB + press square*Hold R + press Y
Gallop DanceHold L1 + click R3Hold LB + click R*Hold L + click R stick

*These celebrations do not need to be unlocked on Nintendo Switch

