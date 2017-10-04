FIFA 18 Career Mode: Top hidden gems to sign

FIFA Career Mode veterans crave finding that one player who goes on to be the next superstar. It can be like looking for a needle in a haystack, and you can opt to send your scouts out to find those future world class players or if you know what you’re looking for, you can dive straight into the transfer market.

How to find a hidden gem in FIFA 18’s Career Mode

We are looking at the best hidden gems on FIFA 18 Career Mode. These are players who are all rated below 65 on FIFA 18 but have the potential to hit at least 82. Last year we had Kylian Mbappe as our number one pick – who will be the breakthrough star for this season? Our top 10 has been compiled by looking at potential, player stats and age.

Angel Gomes (OVR 64 – POT 89)

Age: 16

Positions: CAM, LW, RW, CM

Club: Manchester United

Country: England

Work rate: High/Low

Best stats: 90 balance, 82 agility, 75 acceleration

Cost: £2.4 million (release clause)

Wage: £8,000

Manchester United fans may be familiar with promising youngster Angel Gomes making his debut for the club. Aged just 16, he came on as a substitute for Wayne Rooney becoming the youngest player to represent United since 1953. The attacking midfielder who can play on either wing and in central midfield became the youngest player at academy level since 2001 at the start of last season, despite starting the game on the bench.

His 64 overall is remarkable for a 16-year-old, and this is reflected by his outstanding 89 potential. You should jump at the chance to snap him up for just £2.4 million, and although his £8,000 a week wages are pricey for a kid of his age, he will be worth it. With 90 balance, 82 agility and 75 acceleration he can beat defenders with ease.

Jadon Sancho (OVR 63 – POT 86)

Age: 17

Positions: LW, RW

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Country: England

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 79 agility, 77 acceleration, 77 balance

Cost: £1.9 million (release clause)

Wage: £5,000

One of the most rogue moves of the summer transfer window was Manchester City youngster heading to Borussia Dortmund. Few had heard of the 17-year-old winger, but it is reported that City manager Pep Guardiola was desperate to keep him. BVB brought him for £8 million and gave him the number 7 shirt, showing how highly they rate the player. 11 goals in 15 England U17 matches says it all, and we all wait to see if he can break through at Dortmund this season.

His 63 overall and 86 potential are superb for a 17-year-old. The U17 Euros Golden Player has 79 agility, 77 acceleration and 77 balance on FIFA 18, making him a serious threat when one-on-one with a defender. You will need to wait until at least January to purchase him, so you may consider bringing him on loan. His wages of £5,000 is small for a player with such great potential.

Elias Abouchabaka (OVR 62 – POT 85)

Age: 17

Positions: CAM

Club: RB Leipzig

Country: Germany

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 74 agility, 71 balance, 67 ball control

Cost: £1.5 million (release clause)

Wage: £5,000

Dubbed the next Mesut Ozil, RB Leipzig’s Elias Abouchabaka has torn it up for Germany U17s. The attacking midfielder has eight goals in 11 matches, showing he has considerable more goal scoring intent than Ozil, and with Leipzig strong believers in youth, expect him to get an opportunity this season.

The 17-year-old has 74 agility, 71 balance and 67 ball control on the game, making up his 62 overall rating. His potential of 85 would take him beyond the likes of Juan Mata, Wesley Sneijder and Gylfi Sigurdsson, so he is worth his £1.5 million release clause and £5,000 a week wages.

Jann-Fiete Arp (OVR 63 – POT 85)

Age: 17

Positions: ST

Club: Hamburg

Country: Germany

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 68 reactions, 66 shot power, 66 agility

Cost: £2 million (release clause)

Wage: £4,000

We remain in Germany for Hamburg’s Jann-Fiete Arp. The 17-year-old has also ripped defences apart at youth level, bagging 13 goals in 14 matches for Germany U17s. The striker has already been given his full debut for the club this season, so make sure you check out his progress in the Bundesliga.

Arp’s 85 potential is reflective of the damage he has caused in his youth career, but he needs the game time to swiftly improve his 63 overall. He would be the perfect signing for a Championship-type club, coming off the bench and getting starts in cup matches. You will see the benefits of the £2 million fee about halfway through the second season. His wages of £4,000 a week should not be an issue.

Vincent Thill (OVR 64 – POT 85)

Age: 17

Positions: CAM, CF

Club: Metz

Country: Luxembourg

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 86 balance, 80 agility, 76 sprint speed

Cost: £2.6 million (release clause)

Wage: £2,000

Already a full international at the age of 17, Vincent Thill is tipped for big things. The attacking midfielder or centre forward already has 11 caps for Luxembourg, despite just the one appearance for Metz last season. Thill is Luxembourg’s youngest ever goal scorer, and the nation’s supporters will want him to be the man to spur the team on in international tournaments over the next 15 years.

Thill’s 86 balance, 80 agility and 76 sprint speed showcases his quality, as does his 85 potential. His 64 overall means he can be of some use straightaway, with the choices at attacking midfield slim in the lower divisions. A £2.6 million price tag is worth a move, especially with his wages of £2,000 a week.

Mickael Cuisance (OVR 61 – POT 84)

Age: 17

Positions: CM

Club: Borussia Monchengladbach

Country: France

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 81 curve, 78 agility, 77 acceleration

Cost: £1.3 million (release clause)

Wage: £3,000

Another prospect in Germany is Borussia Monchengladbach’s Mickael Cuisance. The 17-year-old is already getting game-time in the Bundesliga following his summer move from French club Nancy, and could become a regular as the campaign goes on.

You will need to wait until January to snap him up where he can be purchased for £1.3 million. Cuisance’s £3,000 wages shouldn’t be a concern for his 61 overall and 64 potential. 81 curve, 78 agility and 77 acceleration shows what he has in his locker and you sense the Frenchman is braced to take centre stage.

Rekeem Harper (OVR 61 – POT 84)

Age: 17

Positions: CM

Club: Blackburn Rovers (on loan from West Bromwich Albion)

Country: England

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 70 long passing, 69 short passing, 67 shot power

Cost: n/a

Wage: £5,000

English football does have a future, with West Brom’s Rekeem Harper one of the talented youngsters coming through. The central midfielder is on loan at Blackburn this season after making a brief debut in the Premier League against Bournemouth on the opening day of the season. He is only the second Premier League player born this century (after Angel Gomes), so time is certainly on the 17-year-old’s side.

With him out on loan, it will be a season’s wait until you can move from Harper. His 70 long passing, 69 short passing and 67 shot power show he has the skills to make it to the top, but his 61 overall needs to improve quickly if he is to get his shot in The Championship. Be sure to use him regularly in training so he can get to his 84 potential as soon as possible. Next season you should look to snap him up for just over £1.5 million and a weekly wage of £5,000.

Moise Kean (OVR 64 – POT 84)

Age: 17

Positions: ST

Club: Hellas Verona

Country: Italy

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 69 finishing, 68 sprint speed, 68 acceleration

Cost: £2.2 million (release clause)

Wage: £4,000

Someone creating headlines in Italy is Hellas Verona’s Moise Kean. The striker is in fact on loan from Juventus, but his move has been made permanent in FIFA 18's Career Mode. The 17-year-old moved to Juve last season, and got minutes on the pitch, featuring four times and scoring in the final game of the Serie A season. He is the first player to both play and score in one of Europe’s big five leagues and to feature in a Champions League tie. He has one goal in five games so far for Verona, with his eight in 17 for Italy U17s showing his talent.

£2.2 million for someone who could be the best striker in the world is a fantastic price, with his 64-overall rating very impressive for his age. His 69 finishing, 68 sprint speed and 68 acceleration just need to improve a touch for him to have a real impact at your club, and he can begin to make the most of his 84 potential. His wages of £4,000 are as expected.

Andre Dozzell (OVR 64 – POT 84)

Age: 18

Positions: CM, CAM

Club: Ipswich Town

Country: England

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 81 balance, 80 agility, 77 acceleration

Cost: £2.4 million (release clause)

Wage: £3,000

Now to The Championship where we find Ipswich Town’s Andre Dozzell. The 18-year-old was part of the England U19 squad that won the European Championships in the summer, but a cruciate ligament injury means he is likely to miss the entire season. Hopefully, he will come back strong and pick up the minutes needed to force a move to the Premier League.

His £2.4 million release clause makes him one of the more expensive players on this list, so you may want to wait until January to see how he develops. His 64 overall rating consists of 81 balance, 80 agility and 77 acceleration, and he could become a well-balanced central midfielder for his country if he develops and hits his 84 potential. His wages of £3,000 come as no surprise.

Gian-Luca Itter (OVR 64 – POT 84)

Age: 18

Positions: LB

Club: Wolfsburg

Country: Germany

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 68 sprint speed, 68 crossing, 68 acceleration

Cost: £2 million (release clause)

Wage: £6,000

Wolfsburg left back Gian-Luca Itter has made his breakthrough to the first team this season, chalking up two full appearances in the Bundesliga. The 18-year-old has been a regular for the German youth teams, appearing 15 times for the U17s, before moving on to the U19s.

Itter will set you back £2 million on FIFA 18’s Career Mode, and with very few high quality left backs available, you need to plan for the future. His wages of £6,000 are slightly pricey, and his best stats of 68 sprint speed, 68 crossing and 68 acceleration don’t stand out. You are best off waiting for his 64 overall rating to get closer to his 84 potential.

Other Hidden Gems

Player Age Pos . Club Country OVR POT Alessandro Bastoni 18 CB Atalanta* Italy 64 84 Reiss Nelson 17 RM Arsenal England 59 83 Moussa Sylla 17 ST Monaco France 60 83 Nicolas Kuhn 17 ST RB Leipzig Germany 61 83 Gaetan Poussin 18 GK Bordeaux France 62 83 Mile Svilar 17 GK Benfica Belgium 63 83 Filippo Melegoni 18 CM Atalanta Italy 63 83 Mamadou Coulibaly 18 CM Pescara* Senegal 63 83 Emmanuel Latte Lath 18 RW Pescara Ivory Coast 63 83 Abel Ruiz 17 ST LW RW Barcelona B Spain 64 83 Mitchell van Bergen 17 RW LW Vitesse Netherlands 64 83 Dan-Axel Zagadou 18 CB LB B. Dortmund France 64 83 Jonas Romero 16 ST Atletico Tucuman Argentina 58 82 Sonny Laiton 17 GK Auxerre France 60 82 Kamil Jozwiak 19 RM Lech Poznan Poland 61 82 Domingos Quina 17 CAM CM LM West Ham Portugal 62 82 Dujon Sterling 17 RB RM Chelsea England 62 82 Alessandro Plizzari 17 GK Ternana* Italy 62 82 Hannes Wolf 18 CAM CF ST RW Red Bull Salzburg Austria 62 82 Nedim Bajrami 18 CM CAM Grasshopper Switzerland 62 82 Rodney Kongolo 19 CDM CM Doncaster Netherlands 62 82 Mamadou Doucoure 19 CB 'Gladbach France 62 82 Ibrahima Niane 18 ST Metz Senegal 63 82 Amine Gouiri 17 ST Lyon France 64 82 Giorgi Chakvetadze 17 CAM Gent Georgia 64 82 Jonathan Leko 18 RW ST LW Bristol City* England 64 82 Ademola Lookman 19 LM ST Everton England 64 82 Harry Chapman 19 LM CAM Blackburn* England 64 82 Luca Plogmann 17 GK Werder Bremen II Germany 57 81 Manuel Roffo 17 GK Boca Juniors Argentina 58 81 Romano Schmid 17 CAM Red Bull Salzburg Austria 57 80

*Denotes players who are on loan

