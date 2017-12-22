FIFA 18 Career Mode Guide: Every Premier League club budget and who to sign

The Premier League is the best league in the world. The unpredictability of the English top flight makes it so exciting, and the speed of play cannot be rivalled anywhere else. If you want bigger transfer budgets on FIFA 18’s Career Mode, you need to head to head to the Premier League.

READ: FIFA 19: Premier League Team Ratings and (Transfer & Wage) Budgets

Not sure who to manage though? We give you a quick run-down of all 20 PL clubs and what to expect with each side.

Arsenal

Transfer budget: £80 million

Wage budget: £310,000 a week

4.5 star – 85 Attack – 82 Midfield – 81 Defence

After missing out on the top four for the first time in over 20 years, it's action stations at The Emirates. As manager of Arsenal you need to fire them back into the Champions League spots, whilst also showing they can still compete on all fronts. You should be targeting some form of silverware in your first season in charge, and with the likes of Alexis Sanchez (OVR 89), Mesut Ozil (OVR 87) and Petr Cech (OVR 86) in your side this shouldn’t be a problem.

Right back Hector Bellerin (OVR 81 – POT 88) is the youngster to keep hold of, but you may want to strengthen on the left side of defence. Barcelona’s Jordi Alba (OVR 86) can be picked up for £55 million, with wages of £189,000 a week. Most importantly though, make sure﻿﻿ you sort out the contract situation of star men Sanchez and Ozil.

Targets: Top four in Premier League; Final of Euro League; Win a trophy

AFC Bournemouth

Transfer budget: £36 million

Wage budget: £133,000 a week

4 star – 76 Attack – 74 Midfield – 75 Defence

Premier League survival is still the key for Bournemouth, but a good start to the campaign can open you up to a cup run. There are plenty of winnable games in the Premier League, with the whole bottom half involved in a relegation battle so you should pick up enough points to be more than okay with an attacking Cherries side.

Bournemouth’s success lies heavily on the shoulders of veteran Jermain Defoe (OVR 80), but fellow new signing Asmir Begovic (OVR 82) and strike partner Callum Wilson (OVR 77) will also dictate how things will fare at the Vitality Stadium.

The permanent signing of Nathan Ake (OVR 76 – POT 85) provides Bournemouth a man to build their side around for the future, but he could be aided with another defensive recruit with someone like Benjamin Henrichs (OVR 76 – POT 86). The German can be snapped up for £18.4 million and wages of £32,000 a week.

Targets: Mid-table in Premier League; Domestic cup quarterfinals

Brighton & Hove Albion

Transfer budget: £28 million

Wage budget: £106,000 a week

3.5 star – 72 Attack – 75 Midfield – 74 Defence

After a few years of knocking on the door, Brighton & Hove Albion are in the Premier League. They have performed well so far this season, but they cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal. Regardless of their start to the campaign, staying up is the only goal.

In terms of quality, they do lack behind many of their Premier League rivals. Jose Izquierdo (OVR 78 – POT 80), Davy Propper (OVR 77 – POT 80) and Matthew Ryan (OVR 77 – POT 80) are the stars here, with Solly March (OVR 72 – POT 81) the one to watch out over the next few seasons. Left back is the weakness, so Borussia Dortmund captain Marcel Schmelzer could be a great option at just £16.5 million and £56,000 a week wages.

Targets: Premier League survival; Domestic cup run

Burnley

Transfer budget: £36 million

Wage budget: £116,000 a week

4 star – 74 attack – 75 midfield – 76 defence

After surviving the drop last season by six points, Burnley can start to look beyond just avoiding relegation. This season the Clarets have become even more difficult to play against, with the Turf Moor outfit currently sixth in the PL table. That has come as a surprise, with mid-table a more realistic aim with a cup run thrown in as well.

The Burnley side is well-disciplined, with English trio Tom Heaton (OVR 81), Ben Mee (OVR 78 – POT 79) and Jack Cork (OVR 78) the top performers. Left back Charlie Taylor (OVR 73 – POT 80) is the only youngster coming through, so it is important you sign well. Pace is missing, so bring in Ajax forward David Neres (OVR 77 – POT 85) for £18.3 million and £12,000 a week wages.

Targets: Mid-table in Premier League; FA Cup quarterfinal

Chelsea

Transfer budget: £82 million

Wage budget: £370,000 a week

5 star – 85 Attack – 84 Midfield – 82 Defence

Chelsea may be the champions, but after claiming the title with no European football last season, few made them favourites for the current campaign. Of course, the side has bundles of talent and is well-disciplined, but there is something missing that previous Chelsea sides have had. The Blues still have the capability to win the league, but it looks to be too much with all the other competitions to juggle.

With the likes of Eden Hazard (OVR 90 – POT 91), Thibaut Courtois (OVR 89 – POT 92) and N’Golo Kante (OVR 88 – POT 90) in their side, Chelsea can go toe-to-toe with any team in the world, and one signing could prove the difference if they want to defend their title. There is a lack of options at left wing back, and re-signing Filipe Luis (OVR 85) for £45.1 million and £71,000 weekly wages would solve this.

In terms of youngsters, Andreas Christensen (OVR 82 – POT 90) has been a revelation this season, displacing David Luiz from the starting lineup.

Targets: Challenge for Premier League title; Champions Cup quarterfinals; Win a domestic cup

Crystal Palace

Transfer budget: £40 million

Wage budget: £121,000 a week

4 star – 80 Attack – 76 Midfield – 75 Defence

After finishing 14th last season, Crystal Palace should have been looking up before the season started. A poor opening to the campaign left them in real trouble, but they have shown true grit since Roy Hodgson came in to move away from the drop zone.

The Eagles’ side has grown, with stalwart Wilfried Zaha (OVR 81 – POT 84) now the driving force of the team. With Mamadou Sakho (OVR 81 – POT 82) and Christian Benteke (OVR 80 – POT 81) also in the side, Selhurst Park is a tricky place to go for any side.

One more signing could potentially take Palace into the top half of the table, with a goalkeeper desperately needed. Roma’s Alisson (OVR 81 – POT 85) could be a left field choice, with the Brazilian available for £25.8 million and £40,000 a week wages. If you can then bag the on-loan Ruben Loftus-Cheek (OVR 74 – POT 85) on a permanent deal, Palace could target silverware in the coming seasons.

Targets: Mid-table in Premier League; Domestic cup semifinal

Everton

Transfer budget: £57 million

Wage budget: £259,000 a week

4.5 star – 73 Attack – 80 Midfield – 77 Defence

Throwing loads of cash at your squad doesn’t always work as shown by Everton this season. After losing Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United, The Toffees spent £95 million, but seriously struggled in both the Premier League and Europe during the first few months of the season. Sam Allardyce is bringing the side closer to their potential, and European football may now be back within their grasp, but juggling four competitions may just prove too much for them.

With all that money pumped into the squad, there are many quality players, but surprisingly it is Idrissa Gueye (OVR 83) who is their best player on FIFA 18. He is joined by fellow midfielders Gylfi Sigurdsson (OVR 82) and Morgan Schneiderlin (OVR 82). Tom Davies (OVR 74 – POT 85) is their star youngster, but Everton need a striker if they are to challenge for silverware. Look at Roma’s Edin Dzeko (OVR 84) who already has success in the PL with Manchester City. The Bosnian will cost £41.9 million with wages of £101,000 a week.

Targets: Premier League top half; Euro League semifinals; Domestic cup quarterfinals

Huddersfield Town

Transfer budget: £28 million

Wage budget: £81,000 a week

3.5 star – 75 Attack – 72 Midfield – 73 Defence

The shock winners of the Championship last season, Huddersfield join Brighton in embarking on the Premier League for the first time. David Wagner, best friend of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, has steered the Terriers clear of the relegation zone so far, but they have struggled to find consistency.

A couple of signings would solve this, and the versatile Mohamed Elyounoussi (OVR 78 – POT 84) should be near the top of your shortlist. The Norwegian will set you back £20.9 million and wages of £32,000 a week.

Aaron Mooy (OVR 77 – POT 78) is the current centre of the team, metaphorically and literally, but he only has the likes of Steve Mounie (OVR 76 – POT 83) and Mathias Jorgensen (OVR 75 – POT 78) supporting him. Watch the rise of 21-year-old midfielder Philip Billing (OVR 67 – POT 81) who was young player of the season last year.

Targets: Premier League survival; FA Cup fifth round

Leicester City

Transfer budget: £47 million

Wage budget: £159,000 a week

4 star – 78 Attack – 80 Midfield – 76 Defence

Leicester fans were on cloud nine after their incredible Premier League victory in 2015/16, but it has been a challenge since. They have been fighting against relegation ever since, with a trip to the Champions League finals the only bright spark of last season.

The current squad is still useful, but the Foxes do struggle for consistency. That also applies for star man Riyad Mahrez (OVR 83 – POT 84), who has been eying up an exit from the King Power Stadium for some time, with goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel (OVR 83) and new signing Vicente Iborra (OVR 82) much more reliable performers.

In terms of young talent, it has to be summer signing Kelechi Iheanacho (OVR 75 – POT 86), who had a superb record at Manchester City prior to his £25 million move. A new right back would add strength and depth to the squad, and Porto’s Ricardo Pereira (OVR 80 – POT 85) would be an ideal signing for £30.1 million and £13,000 a week wages.

Targets: Challenge for European places in Premier League; Challenge for silverware

Liverpool

Transfer budget: £69 million

Wage budget: £285,000 a week

4.5 star – 83 Attack – 82 Midfield – 78 Defence

Liverpool added more attacking talent over the summer, but their problems still like at the other end of the pitch. If they want to finish in the top four, that needs to be resolved, as players eye up moves away from Anfield.

With Philippe Coutinho (OVR 86 – POT 89), Sadio Mane (OVR 84 – POT 87) and Mohamed Salah (OVR 84 – POT 86) in the final third, you don’t even need to worry about who the opposition has.

A new left back would be the first step into bolstering the shaky defence, so look at Bayern Munich’s David Alaba (OVR 86 – POT 88) to turn a weakness into a strength. Trent Alexander-Arnold (OVR 70 – POT 86) is one of many Liverpool players with bright futures in the squad.

Targets: Premier League top four; Champions Cup quarterfinals; Win silverware

Manchester City

Transfer budget: £132 million

Wage budget: £275,000 a week

5 star – 84 Attack – 85 Midfield – 82 Defence

The best team in the Premier League, and by a long way. Manchester City are one of very few clubs on FIFA 18 that you can realistically win every single tournament you enter. Perhaps the biggest challenge you will face is to keep all of your star players happy with game time.

Those star men include the scintillating Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 90 – POT 92), Sergio Aguero (OVR 89) and David Silva (OVR 88), with Gabriel Jesus (OVR 82 – POT 92) set to maintain the momentum for perhaps the next decade.

Left back is the only area of concern in the side, but you only need a temporary solution. Real Madrid’s Marcelo (OVR 87) is the best on the game and he can be yours for £68.6 million and £220,000 a week wages.

Targets: Win Premier League; Champions Cup semifinals; Win FA Cup

Manchester United

Transfer budget: £148 million

Wage budget: £310,000 a week

5 star – 87 Attack – 83 Midfield – 81 Defence

Manchester United looked to the only side able to challenge neighbours City earlier in the season, but they have too fallen by the wayside. You should look to play to United’s strengths on FIFA 18 and play more attacking football than Mr Mourinho, and you will likely be rewarded.

Goalkeeper David De Gea (OVR 91 – POT 93) can save you so many points, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic (OVR 88) and Paul Pogba (OVR 87 – POT 92) can do the business outfield. Marcus Rashford (OVR 81 – POT 89) can take United back to what they were with plenty of pace, and you must make sure the local boy never leaves the club during your tenure in charge.

Targets: Challenge for Premier League title; Champions Cup quarterfinals; win silverware

Newcastle United

Transfer budget: £30 million

Wage budget: £140,000 a week

4 star – 74 Attack – 74 Midfield – 75 Defence

With Rafael Benitez at the helm, many thought newly promoted Newcastle would make a smooth transition back into the Premier League. It has not been that easy at all, with the Magpies struggling for quality in all areas. Picking up a new goalkeeper would be a start, with Valencia’s Neto (OVR 80) available for £18.5 million and £26,000 a week wages.

The best players at your disposal now are Florian Lejeune (OVR 79 – POT 83), Jonjo Shelvey (OVR 77 – POT 82) and Chancel Mbemba (OVR 76 – POT 82). It will take a few seasons before the squad looks like one that can get back into the top half of the league.

Targets: Mid table in Premier League; FA Cup quarterfinals

Southampton

Transfer budget: £44 million

Wage budget: £178,000 a week

4 star – 78 Attack – 78 Midfield – 79 Defence

Southampton have been the smaller club to show they can mess with big boys on a consistent basis. The South Coast side haven’t finished lower than eighth since 2013, but it looks as if that was the Saints’ peak. Your challenge on FIFA 18 is to maintain this or perhaps fight for that next step forward.

That could come in the form of big moves in transfer market. An improved goalkeeper would be a start, and you should be able to snatch Kasper Schmeichel (OVR 83) from Leicester for £27.6 million and £58,000 a week wages. If you keep hold of key players Virgil van Dijk (OVR 83 – POT 85), Ryan Bertrand (OVR 80) and Dusan Tadic (OVR 80) you start to put pressure on the top six.

Targets: Premier League top half; Final of Carabao Cup

Stoke City

Transfer budget: £43 million

Wage budget: £142,000 a week

4 star – 78 Attack – 76 Midfield – 77 Defence

Speaking of clubs who may have hit their peak, many are now fearing for the future of Stoke. The Potters have punched above their weight ever since they set foot in the Premier League, never being relegated, but if they are not careful, that could soon change.

Signing Xherdan Shaqiri (OVR 82 – POT 83) a few seasons ago was meant to take the club forward, but he is now only supported by goalkeeper Jack Butland (OVR 81 – POT 87) and the on-loan Kurt Zouma (OVR 79 – POT 86). Bringing in a new full back/wing back can start to plug the holes in the squad, and Napoli’s Elseid Hysaj could be the answer.

Targets: Premier League mid table; Carabao Cup semifinal

Swansea City

Transfer budget: £40 million

Wage budget: £149,000 a week

4 star – 76 Attack – 76 Midfield – 74 Defence

Swansea have also been sliding backwards in the past few seasons, and this campaign could be their last in their spell in the Premier League. The Swans have just parted ways with manager Paul Clement, but in fairness he didn’t have the quality to win enough games in the division.

New signing Roque Mesa (OVR 81) has struggled with fitness, Lukasz Fabianski (OVR 80) has to save his defence on countless occasions and the returning Wilfried Bony (OVR 78) is short of form. A new centre half should shore things up, with former Manchester City man Matija Nastasic (OVR 80 – POT 84), now of Schalke, available for £25.8 million and £33,000 a week.

Targets: Premier League survival; FA Cup quarterfinals

Tottenham Hotspur

Transfer budget: £63 million

Wage budget: £237,000 a week

4.5 star – 86 Attack – 82 Midfield – 81 Defence

After two superb seasons, it is time for Tottenham to convert strong performances into silverware. They have the calibre of players to do it, with strength and depth seemingly in every position. Playing on the big pitch of Wembley is perhaps the only thing that can cause you to stutter this season.

A new left back could turn Spurs into fully fledged title contenders, and the resolute Filipe Luis (OVR 85) is the only option inside your budget. The Atletico man will cost you £45.1 million on £71,000 a week wages.

Of course, Harry Kane (OVR 86 – POT 90) is the goal outlet for The Lilywhites, but Hugo Lloris (OVR 88) and Christian Eriksen (OVR 87 – POT 91) are the team's other core players on FIFA 18. Despite a fluctuating season, the 21-year-old Dele Alli (OVR 84 – POT 90) will undoubtedly improve year-on-year.

Targets: Challenge for Premier League title; Champions Cup quarterfinals; Win silverware

Watford

Transfer budget: £39 million

Wage budget: £151,000 a week

4 star – 76 Attack – 78 Midfield – 75 Defence

The surprise package of this season, Marco Silva has taken Watford to new heights. The Hornets are tenth in the Premier League and with their squad depth they don’t look to be dropping any time soon.

Surprising, on loan goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis (OVR 81) is the best Watford player on the game, with Roberto Pereyra (OVR 80 – POT 83) and fellow goalie Heurelho Gomes (OVR 79) shortly behind. 20-year-old Brazilian Richarlison (OVR 75 – POT 85) has been the gem of this season, and you can imagine the new signing will have various suitors next summer.

A new centre back can help Watford to continue to climb, and Monaco’s Jemerson (OVR 80 – POT 85) could be the answer.

Targets: Premier League top half; Domestic cup quarterfinals

West Bromwich Albion

Transfer budget: £36 million

Wage budget: £138,000 a week

4 star – 78 Attack – 77 Midfield – 77 Defence

West Brom were a tough nut to crack under Tony Pulis, and now the Welshman is no longer at the helm, Baggies fans should worry. There is a lack of quality in the squad, meaning that Pulis dogged style of play is your only option.

Grzegorz Krychowiak (OVR 81 – POT 83) is on loan from PSG and provides something different, but other than him you will be looking to Jonny Evans (OVR 79) and Ben Foster (OVR 79) for consistent performances.

With so many players rated at 77 in the starting lineup, it’s hard to identify what position to sign for. We suggest moving for a right back, and Atletico Madrid’s Sime Vrsaljko (OVR 80 – POT 84) could help move the club forward. New signing Oliver Burke (OVR 70 – POT 84) will play a big role in the coming years.

Targets: Mid table in Premier League; Domestic cup quarterfinals

West Ham United

Transfer budget: £56 million

Wage budget: £212,000 a week

4 star – 79 Attack – 78 Midfield – 78 Defence

With a new stadium, West Ham need to take that next step. They have the players to do so now, but the transition into the Olympic Stadium has not been easy for them. Slaven Bilic lost his job, but David Moyes has shown what the Hammers are capable of.

The Strength comes in attack for West Ham through Manuel Lanzini (OVR 81 – POT 86), Marko Arnautovic (OVR 81) and Javier Hernandez (OVR 81). One to watch out for is versatile midfielder Edimilson Fernandes (OVR 69 – POT 81), but you need to strengthen the defence. He may come at a premium, but Benfica’s Grimaldo (OVR 80 – POT 87) can go on and become one of the best players in the game. The 21-year-old will cost you £33.9 million with wages of £11,000 a week.

Targets: Mid table in Premier League, Carabao Cup semifinals

Who are you managing on Career Mode? Let us know in the comments section below.

Looking for free players?

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2018 (First Season)

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2019 (Second Season)

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2020 (Third Season)

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2021 (Fourth Season)

Free Agent XI

Looking for other cheap high potential players?

Best cheap high potential centre backs (CB)

Best cheap high potential left backs (LB)

Best cheap high potential right backs (RB)

Best cheap high potential right wingers (RW) & midfielders (RM)

Best cheap high potential left wingers (LW) & midfielders (LM)

Best cheap high potential attacking midfielders (CAM)

Best cheap high potential strikers

On a tight budget?

Best loan signings

Top hidden gems

Top lower league gems

Looking for FIFA 18 young players in other positions?

Best young strikers

Best young right wingers & right midfielders (RW & RM)

Best young left wingers & left midfielders (LW & LM)

Best young attacking midfielders (CAM)

Best young central midfielders (CM)

Best young defensive midfielders (CDM)

Best young centre backs (CB

Best young left backs (LB)

Best young right backs (RB)

Best young goalkeepers (GK)

Looking for FIFA 18 wonderkids?

Strikers

Defenders (CBs, RBs & LBs)

Wingers (LMs, RMs, LWs & RWs)

Argentinian Wonderkids

Brazilian Wonderkids

German Wonderkids

Dutch Wonderkids

English Wonderkids

Want to boost your players stats?

FIFA 18 Chemistry Styles: The Ultimate Guide