FIFA 18 Career Mode: Contract Expiry signings ending in 2021

When you set up your Career Mode on FIFA 18, who you will sign in four years’ time is probably one of the last things on your mind. If you know when the big players have contracts running out, you can work out when the perfect time to strike is, and pick them up for a great price. If you are incredibly patient, you can snap these players up on a contract expiry deal in January 2021 and they will then join your club in the summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 94 – POT 94)

Age: 32

Positions: LW, ST

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Portugal

Work rate: High/Low

Best stats: 96 reactions, 95 positioning, 95 composure

Wage: £497,000

Current price: £172.3 million (release clause)

July 2020 price: £60 million

After rumours of a Real Madrid exit over the summer, Cristiano Ronaldo looks settled again in a Madrid shirt. At the age of 32, it looks like he will finish his career at the Bernabeu, but the board have not been loyal to club legends in the past, with previous number 7 Raul forced out of the club. Could there be one last move in Ronaldo’s career?

The left winger or striker is the highest rated player on FIFA 18 with 94. His 96 reactions, 95 positioning and 95 composure will cost you a whopping £172.3 million on Career Mode, so you are best off waiting until his price comes down. His overall will start to drop next season, but you could pick him up for less than £60 million in July 2020. By that point, you should be able to get his £497,000 a week wages reduced.

Manuel Neuer (OVR 92 – POT 92)

Age: 31

Positions: GK

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

Best stats: 95 GK kicking, 91 GK diving, 91 GK positioning

Wage: £202,000

Current price: £88.6 million (release clause)

July 2020 price: £40 million

The best ‘keeper in the world is currently suffering a bit of an injury nightmare at Bayern Munich, but Manuel Neuer is near unbeatable when in form. The former Schalke man is likely to be at Bayern for the foreseeable future, but you may be able to turn his head on Career Mode.

His current price of £88.6 million is not outrageous for the best goalie on the game, with his overall at 92. 95 GK kicking, 91 GK diving and 91 GK positioning are incredible stats, and you are looking at wages of £202,000 a week to get hold of him. At the age of 31, you could still have Neuer for another five seasons.

Luis Suarez (OVR 92 – POT 92)

Age: 30

Positions: ST

Club: Barcelona

Country: Uruguay

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 94 finishing, 93 reactions, 92 positioning

Wage: £449,000

Current price: £175 million (release clause)

July 2020 price: £70 million

With Lionel Messi out of contract at the end of the season, the onus at Barcelona could soon fall heavily on the shoulders of Luis Suarez. The 30-year-old striker has made big moves throughout his career, to Ajax, Liverpool and then Barcelona, so can you make him land another one on Career Mode?

With a 92 overall, goals are guaranteed with the Uruguayan. 94 finishing, 93 reactions and 92 positioning are stats to die for, but £175 million is too much of an ask. In July 2020, you should look to snap Suarez up for less than £70 million, and look for wages closer to £200,000 a week than his current £449,000.

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 91 – POT 91)

Age: 28

Positions: ST

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Poland

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 91 finishing, 91 positioning, 91 reactions

Wage: £312,000

Current price: £133.6 million (release clause)

July 2020 price: £78 million

Another prolific striker, Robert Lewandowski is perhaps the best number 9 on the planet. The Polish international is not the most loyal however, jumping ship from Borussia Dortmund to arch rivals Bayern Munich, so don’t rule out a move away before his deal ends in 2021.

If you want him at your club, you can sign him for £78 million in July 2020 – which isn’t a bad price as he still has a few years left in the tank. The 28-year-old’s hefty wages of £312,000 a week could be an issue, so look at other options first. Lewandowski’s 91 overall consists of 91 finishing, 91 positioning and 91 reactions.

Gonzalo Higuain (OVR 90 – POT 90)

Age: 29

Positions: ST

Club: Juventus

Country: Argentina

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 92 positioning, 91 finishing, 88 shot power

Wage: £242,000

Current price: £111.8 million (release clause)

July 2020 price: £55 million

The strikers keep going, with the old fashioned Gonzalo Higuain up next. With countryman Paulo Dybala the star at Juventus and not the £80 million Higuain, the forward could seek a move away to be the main man.

You should wait until at least 2020 to snap up the Argentine, where you are looking at about £55 million to secure his services. Again his wages are steep, so you should try to get them reduced below £150,000 as opposed to his current £242,000 a week. The 90-rated striker has 92 positioning, 91 finishing and 88 shot power on the game, so he can fire your team to new heights.

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 89 – POT 92)

Age: 26

Positions: CAM, CM, RM

Club: Manchester City

Country: Belgium

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 90 crossing, 90 short passing, 90 vision

Wage: £251,000

Current price: £140.6 million (release clause)

July 2020 price: £75 million

Perhaps the best player in the Premier League at the moment, you wonder if Kevin De Bruyne could be poached from Manchester City in the next few seasons. You feel that only the big heavyweights of Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich could sign the Belgian, but whichever club goes for him they will need a stack full of cash.

With a £140.6 million release clause, the earliest you could possibly get De Bruyne is in July 2020, when you are looking at a move of £75 million. Considering he may have hit his 92 potential by that point, it’s a fantastic deal. Currently, the 89 rated attacking, central or right midfielder has 90 crossing, 90 short passing and 90 vision to unlock defences.

Jan Oblak (OVR 88 – POT 93)

Age: 24

Positions: GK

Club: Atletico Madrid

Country: Slovenia

Best stats: 90 GK handling, 87 GK positioning, 84 reactions

Wage: £72,000

Current price: £106.6 million (release clause)

July 2020 price: £65 million

If the current battle between the best goalkeeper in the world is between Manuel Neuer and David de Gea, Jan Oblak could be the next man to enter the fray. The Atletico Madrid man is comfortably the best stopper in Spain, and it won’t be long before other European giants come knocking.

The 24-year-old’s release clause of £106.6 million is steep for a goalkeeper, so you are unlikely to be able to sign him until July 2020, where he will set you back around £65 million. His wages of £72,000 a week are very reasonable for the Slovenian who has an 88 overall rating and 93 potential. With 90 GK handling, 87 GK positioning and 84 reactions, your goal would be safe with Oblak.

Thiago (OVR 88 – POT 90)

Age: 26

Positions: CM, CAM, CDM

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Spain

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 92 ball control, 91 short passing, 90 dribbling

Wage: £198,000

Current price: £107 million (release clause)

July 2020 price: £70 million

A massively underrated player, Thiago is becoming more and more of an important player for Bayern Munich with every passing season. With no Xabi Alonso, Thiago offers the control in midfield and expect the former Barcelona man to come to the fore over the next few seasons.

The 26-year-old’s £107 million release clause is just £10 or £20 million too expensive, so keep tabs on the player every transfer window. By July 2020, his price will be around £70 million, and his overall of 88 would have likely hit his 90 potential by that point. With 92 ball control, 91 short passing and 90 dribbling, he's able to play as a central, attacking or defensive midfielder, Thiago has so much to offer.

Mats Hummels (OVR 88 – POT 88)

Age: 28

Positions: CB

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 92 standing tackle, 90 sliding tackle, 89 heading accuracy

Wage: £189,000

Current price: £69.7 million (release clause)

July 2020 price: £40 million

Like teammate Lewandowski, Mats Hummels left Borussia Dortmund for Bayern Munich in search of more trophies. The centre back’s decision was vindicated in lifting the Bundesliga trophy last season, and at the age of 28 you would expect more will follow.

If you want to snatch Hummels, you will need to match his £69.7 million release clause. For a centre back, that is a touch expensive, so perhaps make enquiries in the coming transfer windows to see what is needed to purchase him. With an 88 overall rating, the 28-year-old is one of the best centre backs on the game. His £189,000 a week wages are just about acceptable for his 92 standing tackle, 90 sliding tackle, and 89 heading accuracy.

Paul Pogba (OVR 87 – POT 92)

Age: 24

Positions: CM, CDM

Club: Manchester United

Country: France

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 91 stamina, 91 strength, 90 shot power

Wage: £172,000

Current price: £112.7 million (release clause)

July 2020 price: £72 million

Paul Pogba completes our top 10, but he may arguably be the most valuable. The 24-year-old experienced a slow first season at Manchester United, but his performances in the Europa League last year showed he can shine on the big stage. With so long left in his career, there is plenty of time to sign him on Career Mode.

With his potential at 92, signing Pogba in 2021 may just be the perfect time, so you could sign the 87-rated man on a contact expiry signing. Getting a player with 91 stamina, 91 strength and 90 shot power for free is outrageous, but it could be done on FIFA 18. His weekly wages of £172,000 are likely to rise, but you should do anything you can to sign the central or defensive midfielder.

More 2021 contract expiry signings

Player Age Pos. Club Country OVR POT Marco Verratti 24 CM CDM PSG Italy 87 91 N'Golo Kante 26 CDM CM Chelsea France 87 90 Ivan Rakitic 29 CM Barcelona Croatia 87 87 David Alaba 25 LB CB CM Bayern Munich Austria 86 88 Karim Benzema 29 ST Real Madrid France 86 86 Sergio Busquets 28 CDM CM Barcelona Spain 86 86 Radja Nainggolan 29 CM CAM Roma Belgium 86 86 Thomas Muller 27 CF RW CAM ST Bayern Munich Germany 86 86 Javi Martínez 28 CB CDM Bayern Munich Span 86 86 Casemiro 25 CDM Real Madrid Brazil 85 89 Kamil Glik 29 CB Monaco Poland 85 85 Stephane Ruffier 30 GK Saint-Étienne France 85 85 Miralem Pjanic 27 CM CDM Juventus Bosnia 85 86 Mauro Icardi 24 ST Inter Milan Argentina 84 89 Kalidou Koulibaly 26 CB Napoli Senegal 84 87 Julian Draxler 23 LW CAM LM PSG Germany 84 87 Shkodran Mustafi 25 CB Arsenal Germany 84 86 Andrea Belotti 23 ST Torino Italy 83 90 Samuel Umtiti 23 CB Barcelona France 83 88 João Mário 24 CM CAM Inter Portugal 83 88 Fabinho 23 CDM Monaco Brazil 83 88 Mateo Musacchio 26 CB Milan Italy 83 86 Kasper Schmeichel 30 GK Leicester Denmark 83 84 Ciro Immobile 27 ST Lazio Italy 83 84 Omer Toprak 27 CB Borussia Dortmund Turkey 83 84 Morgan Schneiderlin 27 CDM CM Everton France 83 84 Adam Lallana 29 CM Liverpool England 83 83 Dimitri Payet 30 LW CAM Marseille France 83 83

