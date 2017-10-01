FIFA 18 Career Mode: Best young right wingers (RW) and right midfielders (RM) to sign

Wingers are now perhaps the most dangerous position on the pitch. With more space out wide and more chance of finding yourself one-on-one with a defender, wingers can change games. On the right-hand side today we have Lionel Messi, Gareth Bale, Arjen Robben and Sadio Mane, who all can terrorise defences. They may be slightly out of your budget on FIFA 18 Career Mode, but if you look at players who can develop into top-class performers, you are on to a winner.
READ: FIFA 19 Wingers: Best young RW & RM to sign in Career Mode
How to choose the best young player on FIFA 18’s Career Mode
We are looking at the best young right wingers (RW) and right midfielders (RM) on FIFA 18 Career Mode. These are players who will start the 2017/18 season aged 23 and under with an overall rating of 75 and above, with a potential of at least 82.
Players do have the ability to outgrow their potential on Career Mode, but they have to be playing at the top of their game for an extended period of time. Young, promising players are expensive, so be prepared to use up large chunks of your budget to get hold of them. Our top 10 has been compiled by looking at player stats, potential and age.
For a complete list of all the best young right wingers and right midfielders look at the table at the bottom of this page.
Bernardo Silva (OVR 84 – POT 91)
Age: 22
Positions: RM
Club: Manchester City
Country: Portugal
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best stats: 91 dribbling, 89 ball control, 88 agility
Cost: £78.5 million (release clause)
Wage: £145,000
With so many Manchester City players on form at the moment it has been very difficult for new signing Bernardo Silva to stand out. The 22-year-old right midfielder lit up Ligue 1 last season with Monaco as they won the title, recording 10 goals and 10 assist across the league and Champions League. His task is now to settle at The Etihad and then showcase his talent.
On FIFA 18, Silva’s overall rating is a strong 84, but he has an incredible potential of 91. His best stats are his 91-rated dribbling, 89 ball control and 88 agility, giving him the ‘Dribbler’ and ‘Acrobat’ Specialities. Having just joined Man City, you will have to hold off on signing the Portugal international until at least January. His £78.5 million release clause means he can be poached, but his £145,000 a week wages may turn you away.
Ousmane Dembele (OVR 83 – POT 92)
Age: 20
Positions: RW, LW
Club: Barcelona
Country: France
Work rate: High/Low
Best stats: 93 acceleration, 92 dribbling, 90 agility
Cost: £79.2 million (release clause)
Wage: £132,000
One of the most talented players on the planet, Ousmane Dembele made the £92 million move from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona this summer. The French international is just 20 years old, and impressed in his first season in the Bundesliga, chalking up 18 assists and 10 goals.
On this year’s FIFA, the right or left winger and attacking midfielder has an 83 overall rating with a superb 92 potential, the same current level of Neymar. His bests stats include his 93 acceleration, 92 dribbling and 90 agility, giving ‘Speedster’, ‘Dribbler’ and ‘Acrobat’ Specialities. After his move to Barca, you will need to wait 12 months before you consider buying him, where he has a surprising £79.2 million release clause, and his £132,000 wages may just be acceptable enough to get him on board.
Federico Bernardeschi (OVR 82 – POT 88)
Age: 23
Positions: RM, CF, LM
Club: Juventus
Country: Italy
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 87 ball control, 86 dribbling, 85 agility
Cost: £49.7 million (release clause)
Wage: £97,000
A bit more of an unknown quantity is Juventus wide man Federico Bernardeschi. The right midfielder who can also operate as a centre forward (second striker) and left midfielder joined Juve this past summer after a strong campaign with Fiorentina, scoring 11 Serie A goals. The 23-year-old can now learn off teammates Juan Cuadrado and Douglas Costa and look to become a regular next season.
The Italian has a starting overall rating of 82 with a surprising potential of 88. His best skills are his ball control (87), dribbling (86) and agility (85), providing him with the ‘Dribbler’ Speciality. A £49.7 million may tempt you to go for a player with such a high potential, but you will have to decide whether his £97.000 a week wages will be worth the move.
Raheem Sterling (OVR 82 – POT 87)
Age: 22
Positions: RW, RM, LM
Club: Manchester City
Country: England
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 93 acceleration, 92 sprint speed, 92 balance
Cost: £50 million (release clause)
Wage: £123,000
After making a name for himself at Liverpool, it has been a struggle for Raheem Sterling at Manchester City so far, but there are signs that this season the 22-year-old is finding his feet. The right winger, and right or left midfielder has six goals in eight fixtures so far this season as he challenges for a starting spot with Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva.
The England international has a 82 overall rating with the potential of 87. If you pay his £50 million release clause, you will get a ‘Speedster’ and ‘Acrobat’ with 94 rated acceleration, 92 sprint speed and 92 balance. His wages of £123,000 a week gives you a decision to make over whether to make the signing.
Suso (OVR 82 – POT 87)
Age: 23
Positions: RW
Club: AC Milan
Country: Spain
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 89 ball control, 87 dribbling, 86 agility
Cost: £46.1 million (release clause)
Wage: £97,000
Few Liverpool fans will remember right winger Suso, but the 23-year-old has become a star at AC Milan. The Spaniard picked up seven goals and nine assists in the league last season, and with more talent arriving at the San Siro over the summer, expect those figures to rise for this campaign.
Suso’s overall and potential match Sterling’s with 82 and 87 respectively, but the Rossoneri man is a slightly cheaper option with a £46.1 million release clause and £97,000 a week wages. He has exceptional 89-rated ball control along with 87 dribbling and 86 agility.
Gelson Martins (OVR 81 – POT 88)
Age: 22
Positions: RM, LM
Club: Sporting Lisbon
Country: Portugal
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 95 acceleration, 94 sprint, 94 agility
Cost: £48.4 million (release clause)
Wage: £17,000
There is always the odd player in Portugal who turns heads from the rest of Europe, and one of the current crop of stars to do this is Sporting’s Gelson Martins. The right or left midfielder picked up nine assists and six goals in the Primeira Liga last season, and another useful year could see him make the big move into one of Europe’s top leagues.
The Portuguese international has a reliable 81 overall rating on FIFA 18, but with an outstanding potential of 88. With a release clause of £48.4 million it may be worth waiting until at least January or the end of the season, but his wages of £17,000 a week may cause you jump in straightaway. With 95 acceleration, 94 sprint speed and 94 agility, playing with Martins will be a lot of fun.
Malcom (OVR 81 – POT 87)
Age: 20
Positions: RW, RM
Club: Bordeaux
Country: Brazil
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 93 agility, 86 acceleration, 84 dribbling
Cost: £45.3 million (release clause)
Wage: £41,000
If you want the best player in Ligue 1 outside of PSG and Monaco, Bordeaux’s Malcom is a strong candidate. The Brazilian has improved from a 74 rating to 81 in the space of a year, with the right winger or midfielder already attaining four assists, three goals and four man-of-the-match awards in seven games so far this season.
Expect his 81 overall rating to improve over the course of FIFA 18, as he looks to capitalise on his 87 in-game potential. A £45.3 million release clause may be worth going for considering his £41,000 a week wages, and his superb stats of 93 agility, 86 acceleration and 84 dribbling.
Domenico Berardi (OVR 81 – POT 87)
Age: 22
Positions: RW
Club: Sassuolo
Country: Italy
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 87 agility, 86 ball control, 85 sprint speed
Cost: £41 million (release clause)
Wage: £55,000
Sassuolo have slowly been growing since winning promotion to Italy’s Serie A in 2014, and a lot of that success has been down to right winger Domenico Berardi. The 22-year-old has bagged 48 goals over his four seasons so far in the Italian top flight, and perhaps a move to a bigger club would see a bigger return.
Berardi has a decent 81-overall rating with a fantastic potential of 87. He has 87 agility, 86 ball control and 85 sprint speed on this years FIFA, giving him a release clause of £41 million. With £55,000 weekly wages, he looks to be worth a move as he's someone who can grow into one of the world’s best.
Inaki Williams (OVR 81 – POT 87)
Age: 23
Positions: RW, ST, LW
Club: Athletic Bilbao
Country: Spain
Work rate: High/High
Best stats: 94 sprint speed, 92 acceleration, 85 shot power
Cost: £49.6 million
Wage: £27,000
If you want a speed merchant, Athletic Bilbao’s Inaki Williams is your man. The Spaniard can play as a right winger, striker and out on the left, and is a popular figure on Ultimate Team. His goal-return of 24 goals over three seasons need improving, but 14 assists shows he has good potential.
The 23-year-old has breath-taking sprint speed of 94 on Ultimate Team, with 92 acceleration and 85 shot power. Those stats make up his 81 overall rating, but imagine what they will be like when he hits his 87 in-game potential. With a release clause £49.6 million release clause and £27,000 a week wages, Inaki Williams is a man you need to making a move for.
Samu Castillejo (OVR 80 – POT 85)
Age: 22
Positions: RM, LM
Club: Villarreal
Country: Spain
Work rate: Medium/High
Best stats: 86 sprint speed, 86 acceleration, 84 agility
Cost: £38.3 million
Wage: £32,000
Spanish talent keeps pouring out, with Villarreal’s Samu Castillejo the next man up. The right or left midfielder still needs to knuckle down and improve in the final third, but the potential he has is clear. Now 22, it's a crucial 24 months for Castillejo as he looks to maintain consistency and build on Villarreal’s fifth placed La Liga finish last season.
Castillejo, who has a rare high defensive work rate, has a sound 80 overall rating on FIFA 18, with his potential of 85 taking him to the same level of Manchester United man Henrikh Mkhitaryan. With a generous £38.3 million release clause and wages of £32,000 a week you should strongly consider a move, for which you will receive a man with 86 acceleration, 86 sprint speed and 84 agility.
Other star young right wingers (RW) and right midfielders (RM)
|Name
|Age
|Pos.
|Club
|Nation
|OVR
|POT
|Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
|23
|RM LM RWB
|Liverpool
|England
|80
|85
|Kingsley Coman
|21
|RM LM
|Bayern Munich
|France
|79
|86
|Bertrand Traore
|21
|RW ST
|Lyon
|Burkina Faso
|79
|85
|Christian Pulisic
|18
|RM RW LW LM
|B. Dortmund
|USA
|78
|89
|Iuri Medeiros
|22
|RM LM
|Sporting
|Portugal
|78
|85
|Andrija Zivkovic
|20
|RM LM
|Benfica
|Serbia
|77
|86
|Rony Lopes
|21
|RM
|Monaco
|Portugal
|77
|84
|Alessandro Schopf
|23
|RM RWB RW
|Schalke
|Austria
|77
|82
|Juan Pablo Anor
|23
|RM CAM
|Malaga
|Venezuela
|76
|86
|Charly Musonda
|20
|RM LM
|Chelsea
|Belgium
|76
|85
|Levin Oztunali
|21
|RM
|Mainz
|Germany
|76
|84
|Gil Dias
|20
|RM LM
|Fiorentina*
|Portugal
|76
|83
|Santi Mina
|21
|RW ST LW RM
|Valencia
|Spain
|76
|83
|Helder Costa
|23
|RW RM
|Wolves
|Portugal
|76
|83
|Carlos Mane
|23
|RM LM
|Stuttgart*
|Portugal
|76
|82
|Federico Chiesa
|19
|RM CF
|Fiorentina
|Italy
|75
|87
|Cristian Pavon
|21
|RW RM ST
|Boca Juniors
|Argentina
|75
|84
|Milot Rashica
|21
|RW
|Vitesse
|Bosnia
|75
|83
|Andrea Conti
|23
|RM RB
|AC Milan
|Italy
|75
|83
|Munir
|21
|RW ST LW CF
|Alaves*
|Spain
|75
|82
|Derlis Gonzalez
|23
|RM LM
|Unattached**
|Paraguay
|75
|82
Looking for FIFA 18 young players in other positions?
Best young left wingers & left midfielders (LW & LM)
Best young attacking midfielders (CAM)
Best young central midfielders (CM)
Best young defensive midfielders (CDM)
Looking for FIFA 18 wonderkids? Just click the link below:
Midfielders (CMs, CAMs & CDMs)
Looking for free players?
Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2018 (First Season)
Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2019 (Second Season)
Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2020 (Third Season)
Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2021 (Fourth Season)
Looking for other cheap high potential players?
Best cheap high potential centre backs (CB)
Best cheap high potential left backs (LB)
Best cheap high potential right backs (RB)
Best cheap high potential right wingers (RW) & midfielders (RM)
Best cheap high potential left wingers (LW) & midfielders (LM)
Best cheap high potential attacking midfielders (CAM)
Best cheap high potential strikers
On a tight budget?
Looking for tall players?
Want to boost your players' stats?
FIFA 18 Chemistry Styles: The Ultimate Guide
Which players are you going to sign? Let us know in the comments below.