FIFA 18 Career Mode: Best cheap high potential left wingers (LW) and midfielders (LM)

If you're looking to add some depth to your squad or chalk off one of your youth development objectives, you will be relieved to know that you won’t need to break the bank to sign a high potential player. Wingers can be dangerous from such a young age, just look at the likes of Neymar, Ousmane Dembele and Thomas Lemar, all players who tore defences apart at the beginning of their careers.

How to choose the best cheap high potential players in FIFA 18 Career Mode

In this piece we are looking at the best cheap high potential left wingers (LW) and left midfielders (LM) on FIFA 18’s Career Mode. These are players with the potential to hit at least 79 on Career Mode, and can be signed for less than £5 million. They are players who can develop at your club, and if you sign correctly, they can be a starter for almost their entire career. We have compiled our top 10 by looking at player potential, age and player stats.

Advantages of cheap high potential players

The advantage of signing these players is that they can save you a tonne of cash. In signing these players early in their careers you can save as much a £80 million. Your task is to nurture these high potential players, so be sure to use them regularly in training, and if they are struggling to get minutes, send them out on loan.

Jadon Sancho (OVR 63 – POT 86)

Age: 17

Positions: LW, RW

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Country: England

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 79 agility, 77 acceleration, 77 balance

Cost: £1.9 million (release clause)

Wage: £5,000

Unheard of before the start of the season, but a move to Borussia Dortmund at the age of just 17 has brought Jadon Sancho into the limelight. The left or right winger moved to the Bundesliga giants for £8 million after impressing for England U17s, with 14 goals in 17 games.

You are looking at a price of just £1.9 million on Career Mode to sign Sancho, but you will need to wait until January to sign him, where his wages will cost £5,000 a week. The BVB number 7 has 79 agility, 77 acceleration and 77 balance to help make up his 63 overall, with his potential a sensational 87.

Ben Woodburn (OVR 65 – POT 85)

Age: 17

Positions: LW, ST, CAM

Club: Liverpool

Country: Wales

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 82 acceleration. 79 agility, 79 balance

Cost: £2.7 million (release clause)

Wage: £13,000

Despite just 10 games for Liverpool, 17-year-old Ben Woodburn is already making a name for himself with the Welsh national team. The left winger, striker or attacking midfielder could follow in the footsteps of Gareth Bale, with Woodburn netting a superb goal on his international debut in September 2017.

Woodburn’s 65 overall consists of 82 acceleration, 79 agility and 79 balance, with his potential at 85. He’ll cost just £2.7 million to sign, with his wages a slightly pricey £13,000 a week.

Andre Green (OVR 68 – POT 84)

Age: 18

Positions: LM, LW

Club: Aston Villa

Country: England

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 83 sprint speed, 80 acceleration, 75 agility

Cost: £4.1 million (release clause)

Wage: £10,000

More of an unknown quantity, Aston Villa’s Andre Green was used often last season, but we are yet to see him hit his stride. He is clearly rated by his country, with the left midfielder or winger playing all the way from U16s to U20s level.

You’re looking at a fee of £4.1 million to snap up the 18-year-old on the game, with a further £10,000 a week for his wages. 83 sprint speed, 80 acceleration and 75 agility contribute to his 68 overall rating, with a potential of 84.

Cristo Gonzalez (OVR 66 – POT 84)

Age: 19

Positions: LM, CAM, ST

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Spain

Work rate: Medium/Low

Best stats: 75 acceleration, 74 sprint speed, 71 agility

Cost: £3.2 million (release clause)

Wage: £15,000

After impressing for Spanish Segunda Division side Tenerife, Cristo Gonzales has made the big move to Real Madrid. The 19-year-old left and attacking midfielder or striker chalked up over 50 appearances with Tenerife, and now awaits his opportunity at the Bernabeu.

With Gonzalez making the move to Madrid in the summer, you will have to wait until January to sign him where you will need to match his £3.2 million release clause. For his expensive £15,000 a week wages you will get a player with 75 acceleration, 74 sprint speed and 71 agility. We suggest that you wait until Gonzalez’s 66 rating gets closer to his 84 potential before making a move.

Rifat Zhemaletdinov (OVR 68 – POT 83)

Age: 20

Positions: LM, ST, RM

Club: Rubin Kazan

Country: Russia

Work rate: Medium/Low

Best stats: 82 sprint speed, 77 acceleration, 73 dribbling

Cost: £3.7 million (release clause)

Wage: £16,000

A fully fledged first team regular, Rifat Zhemaletdinov is now looking to force himself into the Russia squad ahead of their home World Cup in 2018. The Rubin Kazan left midfielder, striker or right midfielder has worked his way up to U21 level with his country, and it can’t be too much longer before he gets the call-up.

The 20-year-old is rated at 68 on FIFA 18 with a potential of 83. 82 sprint speed, 77 acceleration and 73 dribbling are his weapons, and it'll cost you £3.7 million to utilise those skills. His wages of £16,000 a week may be a touch steep for Zhemaletdinov at the moment.

Okwonkwo Orji (OVR 66 – POT 83)

Age: 19

Positions: LW

Club: Bologna

Country: Nigeria

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 77 sprint speed, 75 dribbling, 73 acceleration

Cost: £2.8 million (release clause)

Wage: £7,000

Bologna left winger Okwonkwo Orji is starting to be given his opportunity in Serie A, with the 19-year-old coming off the bench three times so far this season. On debut, the Nigerian Orji came on with four minutes to play, but grabbed the only goal as Bologna defeated Sassuolo 1-0.

You will only need £2.8 million to sign Orji, with his wages a reasonable £7,000 a week. His 66 overall rating is made up ofstats such as 77 sprint speed, 75 dribbling and 73 acceleration, with his potential a more than respectable 83.

Braian Mansilla (OVR 67 – POT 82)

Age: 20

Positions: LM

Club: Racing Club de Avellaneda

Country: Argentina

Work rate: Medium/Low

Best stats: 92 sprint speed, 91 acceleration, 83 agility

Cost: £3.1 million (release clause)

Wage: £8,000

Left midfielder Braian Mansilla made the move from Quilmes to Racing Club at the end of the 2015/16 season, and has continued his development out in his native Argentina. The 20-year-old has 14 appearances for Racing, but just three of those have been starts.

Mansilla’s 67 overall looks generous at the moment, with his potential at a solid 82. With 92 sprint speed, 91 acceleration and 83 agility, he is dangerous when running at defenders, and you will only need £3.1 million to get those skills. His weekly wages of £8,000 make the young Argentine worth a move.

Rafik Zekhnini (OVR 67 – POT 82)

Age: 19

Positions: LW, RW

Club: Fiorentina

Country: Norway

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 90 sprint speed, 89 acceleration, 83 agility

Cost: £3.3 million (release clause)

Wage: £18,000

Left or right winger Rafik Zekhnini got plenty of time with native side Odds, but the 19-year-old has had to be patient since his summer move to Fiorentina. With just one appearance for his new club, we are yet to determine whether he can do it on the bigger stage.

£3.3 million is a great price for the 67-rated Zekhnini, with his potential of 82 allowing him to remain at your club for a decade. You will need to wait until January to sign him, with his wages costing an expensive £18,000 a week. With 90 sprint speed, 89 acceleration and 83 agility you may just be tempted to make the move.

Chris Willock (OVR 67 – POT 82)

Age: 19

Positions: LM

Club: Benfica

Country: England

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 83 acceleration, 82 sprint speed, 81 agility

Cost: £3.8 million (release clause)

Wage: £4,000

Another young Englishman who has gone abroad is left midfielder Chris Willock. The 19-year-old left Arsenal in the summer to join up with Benfica, and judging by his development with the England youth teams, the Portuguese club may have a very talented player on their hands. Willock has represented his country from U16s to U20s level, despite only playing for Arsenal in two cup matches.

Willock will set you back £3.8 million on Career Mode with £4,000 a week wages, but you will need to wait until January to negotiate the deal. 83 acceleration, 82 sprint speed and 81 agility contribute to his 67 overall rating, with his potential a healthy 82.

Ademola Lookman (OVR 64 – POT 82)

Age: 19

Positions: LM, LW, ST

Club: Everton

Country: England

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 87 agility, 85 acceleration, 83 sprint speed

Cost: £2.2 million (release clause)

Wage: £12,000

With Everton having a very rocky patch, Ademola Lookman has an opportunity to secure regular football. The left midfielder, winger or striker made the £7.5 million from Charlton in January 2017, scoring on his debut in a 4-0 rout over Manchester City. The England U21 international has been limited to just Europa League and Cup appearances this season, but it may not be long before he takes to the Premier League.

Lookman will cost you £2.2 million on Career Mode, a fantastic price for the England U21 international. His weekly wages of £12,000 may be a little steep, but with 87 agility, 85 acceleration and 83 sprint speed, he is incredibly dangerous. His 64 overall and 82 potential allows him to be in your side for over a decade.

More cheap high potential left wingers and midfielders

Player Age Pos. Club Country OVR/ POT C W Lucas Rodríguez 20 LM Estudiantes Argentina 70/ 81 £4.6m £9k Dennis Johnsen 19 LW Ajax Norway 68/ 81 £3m £4k Nicolas Schiappacasse 18 LW ST RW Atlético Madrid Uruguay 63/ 81 £1.8m £5k Josh Sims 20 LM So’ton England 67/ 81 £3.7m £27k Gaston Togni 19 LM RM Independiente Argentina 64/81 £1.8m £3k Samuel Adegbenro 21 LW RW ST Rosenborg Nigeria 71/80 £4.9m £5k Vaclav Cerny 19 LW RW Ajax Czech Rep. 70/80 £3.9m £5k Santiago Rosales 22 LM Racing Club Argentina 70/80 £4.3m £10k Josh Murphy 22 LM RM Norwich Murphy 68/80 £2.9m £16k Tete Morente 20 LW RW CAM Gimnàstic de Tarragona Spain 68/80 £2.5m £5k Philipp Ochs 20 LM LB ST Hoffenheim Germany 66/80 £2.9m £6k Sead Haksabanovic 18 LM CAM West Ham Montenegro 66/80 £2.9m £11k Ballou Tabla 18 LM RM CAM Montreal Impact Ivory Coast 65/80 £2m £1k Andrew Carleton 17 LM RM CAM Atlanta USA 62/80 £1.1m £880 Faitout Maouassa 18 LW LM CAM Stade Rennais France 70/79 £4.9m £10k Dominik Nagy 22 LM CM Legia Warsaw Hungary 70/79 £3.9m £6k Josh Windass 23 LM CM Rangers England 70/79 £4.8m £26k Jan Repas 20 LM RM CM Caen Slovenia 68/79 £3m £10k Vittorio Parigini 21 LW RW CAM ST Benevento Italy 68/79 £2.7m £12k Mattias Svanberg 18 LM RM Malmo Sweden 64/79 £1.6m £1k Jacob Bruun Larsen 18 LM CAM RM B. Dortmund Denmark 62/79 £1.3m £4k Matias Zaracho 19 LM CM Racing Club Argentina 62/79 £1.2m £2k Toshiki Onozawa 19 LM Cerezo Osaka Japan 59/79 £644k £880 Glenn Middleton 17 LM Norwich Scotland 58/79 £715k £2k

Let us know which young players you have signed on FIFA 18 Career Mode in the comments section below.

