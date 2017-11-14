FIFA 18 Career Mode: Best cheap high potential goalkeepers

The likes of Ederson, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Jordan Pickford have upset the status quo in proving that goalkeepers can be up there with the world’s best early on in their careers. You may not have the budget to go for any big stars, but there's still plenty of high potential bargain goalkeepers out there who won’t destroy your transfer budget.
How to choose the best cheap high potential players in FIFA 18 Career Mode
We're looking at the best cheap high potential goalkeepers on FIFA 18’s Career Mode. These are players who all have the potential to hit at least 80 on the game, but can be bought for under £5 million. They can start as squad players but grow into your number one ‘keeper and maybe even challenge some of the best in the world.
For a full list of bargain goalkeepers, look at the table at the end of this page.
Advantages of cheap high potential players
In signing these players, you are saving yourself a huge amount of money. If you were to buy these goalkeepers at their peak, you could be looking at a fee of as much as £55 million. By buying them so early in their career, you can be saving up to £50 million. You do have a greater responsibility over their future though, so be sure to give them the game-time they need and they should be your go-to players in training.
Christian Fruchtl (OVR 65 – POT 86)
Age: 17
Club: Bayern Munich
Country: Germany
Best stats: 68 GK reflexes, 68 GK diving, 66 GK kicking
Cost: £2.3 million (release clause)
Wage: £6,000 a week
Just how many talented German goalkeepers are there? Following on from Manuel Neuer, Bernd Leno, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Timo Horn is Bayern Munich youngster Christian Fruchtl. The 17-year-old is yet to make his professional debut for Bayern, but with Neuer’s understudy Sven Ulreich not performing, Fruchtl could be thrust into the limelight.
His 65 overall on FIFA 18 means he is no joke in goal, with his potential of 86 he's got the talent to be among the world’s best. With 68 GK reflexes, 68 GK diving and 66 GK kicking you may want to give him some training before throwing Fruchtl in the starting line-up. For £2.3 million and £6,000 a week wages, you can’t really go wrong in signing the young ‘keeper.
Mile Svilar (OVR 63 – POT 83)
Age: 17
Club: SL Benfica
Country: Belgium
Best stats: 71 jumping, 63 GK diving, 63 GK kicking
Cost: £1.6 million (release clause)
Wage: £880 a week
Mile Svilar recently became the youngest ever goalkeeper in the Champions League, but after a shaky performance against Manchester United, he's still not quite ready to make the step up to senior level. The 17-year-old has progressed up through the Belgium youth teams, and made a big move from Anderlecht to Benfica last summer.
With an 83 potential, Svilar would be a great player to sign and perhaps play in the early rounds of cup competitions. His 63 overall rating consists of 71 jumping, 63 GK diving and 63 GK kicking, and it'll take just £1.6 million to sign him. After his summer move you will need to hold off until January, where you will find his current wages are just £880 a week.
Gaetan Poussin (OVR 62 – POT 83)
Age: 18
Club: Bordeaux
Country: France
Best stats: 64 GK reflexes, 64 GK diving, 62 GK positioning
Cost: £1.5 million (release clause)
Wage: £2,000 a week
Bordeaux’s Gaetan Poussin is yet to make a senior appearance for the club, but he has risen up the ranks for France’s youth teams. The 18-year-old has played at every age group from U16s to U19s for Les Bleus, but he will need to be patient at Bordeaux with Benoit Costil (OVR 82) the undisputed first choice and other young, talented ‘keepers at the club.
Poussin 62 overall and 83 potential make him a great understudy at your club, but make sure you use him often in training. His 64 GK reflexes, 64 GK diving and 62 GK positioning can be yours for just £1.5 million. You will only need £2,000 a week for the teenager’s wages.
Francis Uzoho (OVR 66 – POT 82)
Age: 18
Club: Deportivo La Coruna
Country: Nigeria
Best stats: 70 GK kicking, 68 GK handling, 67 GK positioning
Cost: £2.6 million (release clause)
Wage: £2,000 a week
Simply known as Francis in Spain, Francis Uzoho has only just made his debut for Deportivo La Coruna. The 18-year-old was the second youngest player to feature in La Liga this season, and his task is now to ward off the threat from established goalkeepers Costel Pantilimon and Przemysław Tytoń in the Deportivo squad.
Uzoho will only set you back £2.6 million on career mode, with just £2,000 needed for his weekly wages. With 70 GK kicking, 68 GK handling and 67 GK positioning, Uzoho can be reliable when called upon, with his 66 overall rating and 82 potential.
Sonny Laiton (OV 60 – POT 82)
Age: 17
Club: Auxerre
Country: France
Best stats: 72 jumping, 71 strength, 67 reactions
Cost: £908,000 (release clause)
Wage: £880 a week
Yet to play professional football is Auxerre goalkeeper Sonny Laiton. The France U17 international has started training with Auxerre’s senior team, so he may get his chance in the second half of the season.
Strangely, Laiton’s best stats are his 72 jumping, 71 strength and 67 reactions – none of the five goalkeeping stats. Those skills help make up his 60 overall, with his potential a promising 82. Given his low overall, you will need just £908,000 to match his release clause, with his wages only £880 a week.
Anton Mitryushkin (OVR 69 – POT 82)
Age: 21
Club: Sion
Country: Russia
Best stats: 72 GK reflexes, 71 GK diving, 69 GK positioning
Cost: £3.1 million (release clause)
Wage: £5,000 a week
Someone who is no stranger to professional football is Anton Mitryushkin. The 21-year-old is the first choice for Swiss side Sion, with over 62 appearances for the club. The ‘keeper has progressed up to the Russian U21 side, and who knows, maybe a senior call-up beckons for the World Cup in 2018.
With a 69 overall rating, you should have no worries in putting Mitryushkin on the bench, and maybe throw him in-between the sticks in your less important fixtures. His 72 GK reflexes, 71 GK diving and 69 GK positioning means he can be trusted to fill in for your side, especially with his 82 potential. You are looking at a £3.1 million release clause for the goalie, with his wages only £5,000 a week.
Bingourou Kamara (OVR 70 – POT 81)
Age: 20
Club: Strasbourg
Country: France
Best stats: 73 GK reflexes, 70 GK diving, 68 GK handling
Cost: £4.6 million (release clause)
Wage: £8,000
Bingourou Kamara has made the step up to Ligue 1 this season, after impressing over three years in Ligue 2. The 21-year-old moved from Tours to Strasbourg last summer, and has gone straight into Thierry Laurey’s line-up.
After his recent move, you will need to wait until January to get hold of Kamara, with his release clause at £4.6 million. His weekly wages of £8,000 may look steep, but considering his 70 overall and 81 potential, it's a fair price. With 73 GK reflexes, 70 GK diving and 68 GK handling, you could take the risk and put Kamara straight into your side.
Agustin Rossi (OVR 69 – POT 81)
Age: 21
Club: Boca Juniors
Country: Argentina
Best stats: 72 reactions, 72 GK positioning, 71 strength
Cost: £2.2 million (release clause)
Wage: £6,000 a week
Another first team regular, Agustin Rossi is the number one for Boca Juniors. The Argentina U20 international moved in February 2017 from Estudiantes and helped his new club win the league in his first season.
Rossi, 21, has a 69 overall on the game, with his potential allowing him to reach 81. His 72 reactions, 72 GK positioning and 71 strength will cost you only £2.2 million, along with is £6,000 a week wages.
Axel Werner (OVR 69 – POT 81)
Age: 21
Club: Atletico Madrid
Country: Argentina
Best stats: 78 GK diving, 77 strength, 74 GK kicking
Cost: £3 million (release clause)
Wage: £12,000 a week
Axel Werner was on loan at Boca Juniors last season, but he needs to wait patiently for his first appearance at Atletico. With Jan Oblak (OVR 88) and Miguel Angel Moya (OVR 82) in front on him in the pecking order, it looks to be a long wait.
The Argentine Werner will cost £3 million for you to sign, with his wages of £12,000 a week making him a slight gamble. With 78 GK diving, 77 strength and 74 GK diving he clearly has the tools, especially with his 69 overall able to hit his 81 potential.
Sondre Loveseth Rossbach (OVR 68 – POT 81)
Age: 21
Club: Odds BK
Country: Norway
Best stats: 70 GK reflexes, 70 jumping, 69 GK diving
Cost: £2.3 million (release clause)
Wage: £2,000 a week
At the age of 21, Odds goalkeeper Sondre Loveseth Rossbach already has three seasons of regular football under his belt. Couple this with 24 caps for Norway U21s and the youngster already has plenty of experience, which could make him a tempting buy for a bigger European club.
With a 68 overall and 81 potential, Rossbach can grow with the stature of your club or be a capable understudy. His 70 GK reflexes, 70 jumping and 69 GK diving make him a steady choice, especially with a £2.3 million transfer fee and only £2,000 a week needed for his weekly wage.
More cheap high potential goalkeepers
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Country
|OVR/ POT
|C
|W
|Gregor Kobel
|19
|Hoffenheim
|Switzerland
|65/ 81
|£1.9m
|£2k
|Phillip Kohn
|19
|RB Leipzig
|Switzerland
|63/ 81
|£1.3m
|£3k
|Florian Muller
|19
|Mainz
|Germany
|63/ 81
|£1.3m
|£1k
|Arijanet Muric
|18
|Man City
|Montenegro
|63/ 81
|£1.4m
|£5k
|Manuel Roffo
|17
|Boca Juniors
|Argentina
|58/ 81
|£506k
|£880
|Ethan Horvath
|22
|Club Brugge
|USA
|71/ 80
|£4.1m
|£9k
|Stole Dimitrievski
|23
|Nastic
|Macedonia
|71/ 80
|£4.4m
|£4Kk
|Augusto Batalla
|21
|River Plate
|Argentina
|70/ 80
|£3.3m
|£7k
|Mirko Salvi
|23
|Basel
|Switzerland
|70/ 80
|£3.3m
|£13k
|Julian Pollersbeck
|22
|Hamburg
|Germany
|70/ 80
|£3.7m
|£12k
|Per Kristian Bråtveit
|21
|Haugesund
|Norway
|68/80
|£1.6m
|£1k
|Carlos Abad
|22
|Tenerife
|Spain
|68/80
|£2m
|£3k
|Justin Bijlow
|19
|Feyenoord
|Netherlands
|67/80
|£2m
|£3k
|Goran Karacic
|20
|Sandhausen
|Bosnia
|67/80
|£2.3m
|£2k
|Unai Simon
|20
|Athletic Bilbao
|Spain
|67/80
|£2.8m
|£6k
|Numan Bostan Soysal
|19
|Genclerbirligi
|France
|63/80
|£1.5m
|£968
|Over Mandanda
|18
|Bordeaux
|France
|62/80
|£1.1m
|£2k
|Aaron Ramsdale
|19
|Bournem'th
|England
|61/80
|£1m
|£3k
|Yehvann Diouf
|17
|Troyes
|France
|59/80
|£739k
|£880
|Luca Plogmann
|17
|Werder Bremen II
|Germany
|57/81
|£410k
|£880
|Cameron Gregory
|17
|Shrewsbury
|England
|54/80
|£290Kk
|£880
C = Cost
W = Wage
Have you snapped up a young ‘keeper on Career Mode? Let us know in the comments section below.
