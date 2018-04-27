FIFA 18: Calcio A Team of the Season (TOTS) prediction

Serie A has unquestionably been Europe’s most exciting division this season. The Italian top-flight gives us the only title fight, with Juventus currently leading Napoli by one point with just four games to go.

Earlier in the campaign, Roma, Lazio and Inter all had strong spells, and their early form has led to a serious battle for the final two Champions League spots, as the three clubs are separated by just one point.

Fights for the final Europa League spot and to stay in the division are still going strong, and with so many players in Serie A producing fine campaigns, picking the Team of the Season is no easy task.

FIFA 18 will be rolling out their various Teams of the Season from April 27, with teams covering Europe’s top divisions released on FIFA Ultimate Team. RealSport predicts what the Calcio A team could look like.

Alisson (OVR 80 – TOTS 87)

After a fantastic season, Roma goalkeeper Alisson has become one of the most sought-after goalkeepers in the world, most notably by Liverpool. The Brazilian number one has kept 15 clean sheets in Serie A this season, making 101 saves, as Roma lie third in the division whilst also reaching the Champions League semifinals.

Alisson’s 80 overall rating could improve to around 87 for the Team of the Season, but surprisingly he hasn’t had a single in-form card or Ratings Refresh on FIFA 18. His base card will cost you 1,400 coins on both PS4 and Xbox One.

Under threat from: Mattia Perin

Kalidou Koulibaly (OVR 84 – TOTS 90)

Another player who will attract plenty of attention this summer is Kalidou Koulibaly. The centre back has been a rock at the back for a Napoli side that has conceded just 23 goals, and he’s also been useful up the other end, scoring five himself, including the 90th minute header against Juventus that threw the title race wide open.

The Senegalese Koulibaly has an 84 rating on Ultimate Team, which could rise to 90. His normal gold card costs 7,100 coins on PS4 and 6,900 on Xbox One, with an 86 in-form priced at 58,500 coins on PS4 and 49,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Milan Skriniar

Stefan de Vrij (OVR 84 – TOTS 89)

Stefan de Vrij is allegedly on his way to Inter Milan, and after scoring six goals this season, the Dutch centre back is strong in both boxes. The 26-year-old has helped Lazio into the Champions League places, and with just a one-point cushion over fifth-placed Inter, work is still to be done.

De Vrij’s 84 overall rating should rise to around 89 for the TOTS, with his base card on offer for 6,700 coins on both consoles. His 85 in-form card is valued at 37,000 coins on PS4 and 43,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Giorgio Chiellini

Alex Sandro (OVR 86 – TOTS 90)

Alex Sandro is emerging as a contender as one of the best left backs in the world, with the Juventus man chipping in with four goals and four assists. Only time will tell if Juve can hold on to the league title, but if they do, Sandro will have no doubt played his part, bombing up and down that left flank.

Sandro’s strong 86 overall rating could improve to a 90 TOTS card, with that normal gold card priced at 41,500 coins on PS4 and 32,000 on Xbox One. His 87 left wing in-form costs 145,000 on PS4 and 101,000 on Xbox One, and an 87 Path to Glory is valued at 248,000 on PS4 and 204,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Aleksandar Kolarov

Jose Callejon (OVR 83 – TOTS 87)

Napoli’s biggest attacking threat this season has been Jose Callejon. The right winger has set up 13 goals this season and added nine for himself, putting Gli Azzurri firmly in the title picture. The Spaniard’s form over the last two seasons puts him firmly in the frame for a place on the plane to the World Cup this summer.

Callejon’s 83 overall rating could rise to 87 for the Team of the Season, and you can pick up his base card for 3,100 coins on PS4 and 3,400 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Simone Verdi

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (OVR 83 – TOTS 91)

Heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, Lazio central midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has lit up Serie A this season. The Serbian has scored 10 goals in Lazio’s Champions League push as well as setting up a further four for his teammates. At the age of 23, it's the perfect time for him to move on to a bigger club and make the step up to Europe’s elite.

Milinkovic-Savic has received three in-form cards this season meaning his 83 overall could hit 91 for the Team of the Season. His base card is priced at 3,500 coins on PS4 and 3,900 on Xbox One, and an 87 in-form costs 230,000 on PS4 and 195,000 on Xbox One. For his 87 Path to Glory you will need 320,000 coins on PS4 and 280,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Jorginho

Miralem Pjanic (OVR 86 – TOTS 90)

Now one of the best central midfielders in the world, Miralem Pjanic is the heartbeat of the Juventus side. The Bosnian has assisted 11 goals in the campaign whilst scoring four himself, making him a firm contender for the Player of the Season prize.

Pjanic’s 86 overall would rise to around 90 for the TOTS, and you can pick up his base card for around 20,000 coins on both consoles. His 88 second in-form card costs 114,000 coins on PS4 and 105,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Adem Ljajic

Ivan Perisic (OVR 86 – TOTS 91)

Manchester United have also been after Ivan Perisic but Inter Milan have been desperate to keep hold of their man. On the basis of this season you can see why, with the Croatian left midfielder scoring 11 goals and grabbing eight assists, making him one of the most dangerous conventional wingers in the world.

Persic’s 86 overall should improve to 91 for the TOTS, with his base card priced at 22,500 coins on PS4 and 19,750 on Xbox One. An 85 CAM Ultimate Scream which can be boosted to 88 costs around 45,000 coins on both consoles, whilst his 88 in-form is valued at 201,000 on PS4 and 227,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Douglas Costa

Luis Alberto (OVR 80 – TOTS 92)

One of the front runners for the Player of the Season has to be Luis Alberto. The Lazio centre forward has scored 11 goals this season and set up a further 13, making him one of the most dangerous players in the division.

Alberto has received two in-form cards on Ultimate Team this season, meaning his 80 overall could rise to a superb 92 rating for the Team of the Season. His base card is priced at 900 coins on PS4 and 800 on Xbox One, and you can get his 85 in-form for 36,750 on PS4 and 35,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Alejandro Gomez

Ciro Immobile (OVR 85 – TOTS 93)

Ciro Immobile is in the running for the European Golden Shoe with 29 goals this season. He is the top scorer in Serie A by three goals, and his partnership with Luis Alberto in attack for Lazio has fired them into the Champions League places. Immobile has nine assists to add to his incredible goal haul, showing he is a forward who also holds great vision.

Immobile’s 85 overall rating should improve to 93 for the Team of the Season due to his various rare cards on FIFA 18. His normal gold rating costs 12,000 coins on both consoles, with his 87 second in-form card setting you back 63,000 on PS4 and 55,500 on Xbox One. An 88 European Man of the Match item is valued at 124,000 on PS4 and 102,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Paulo Dybala

Mauro Icardi (OVR 86 – TOTS 92)

The only many who could threaten Immobile for the league’s top scorer is Mauro Icardi. The Inter Milan captain has bagged 26 goals this season, and if it hadn’t been for a dry patch at the start of 2018, he would perhaps be the front-runner. With Inter just one point off the Champions League places, the Nerazzurri will be looking for their leader and prime marksman to get them into the top four.

Icardi’s 86 overall should hit a 92 TOTS card due to four rare items on FIFA 18. His base card costs 22,000 coins on PS4 and 18,750 on Xbox One, with his 89 rated third in-form card costing 95,000 on PS4 and 79,000 on Xbox One. His Path To Glory item, currently rated at 89, costs 90,000 on PS4 and 85,00 0on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Fabio Quagliarella

RealSport's Calcio A Team of the Season prediction

