FIFA 18 Wonderkids: Best wingers (LW & RW) and wide (LM & RM) players to sign in career mode

Having strong young players coming through the ranks is vital for any club, and it's no different on FIFA 18’s Career Mode. More often than not, it is wingers who are the breakout stars, Raheem Sterling when he was at Liverpool is a prime example. There is more space out wide to exploit, less tactics and positioning to understand and less defensive duties. Pace can hurt any defence, and as long as a youngster has that, they will go far. The other skills can be nurtured as they develop.

How to choose the best wonderkid for FIFA 18 Career Mode

We are looking at the best wonderkids who play as wingers (RW & LW) or wide midfielders (RM & LM). Wonderkids are players aged 16-19 who have overall ratings higher than 65 but potentials of 80 or higher. Players who are good enough to be called upon now, and have the ability to become one of the best in the world.

Players can outgrow their potential if they are performing exceptionally well. However, young players can be very expensive due to their high potentials so be sure to check that you are getting your money’s worth. To compile our top 10 we have looked at player stats, potential and age.

We’ve also included a list of the other wonderkid right and left wingers (RW & LW) & wide right and left midfielders (RM & LM) available in the game who are rated 65 or higher at the bottom of the page.

Right wingers (RW)

A legendary name and a new star appear in our Top 3 right wingers.

Martin Odegaard (OVR 74 – POT 86)

Age: 18

Positions: RW, CAM

Club: Heerenveen (on loan from Real Madrid)

Country: Norway

Best stats: 85 dribbling, 83 ball control, 80 vision

Cost: n/a

Wage: £63,000

A name you should be familiar with is Real Madrid loanee, Martin Odegaard. A real favourite to pick up on loan over the last couple editions of FIFA, Odegaard has remained on loan at Dutch side Heerenveen for a second season.

The right winger or attacking midfielder’s career has stalled slightly since joining the La Liga and Champions League holders after making his name at Norwegian club Stromsgodset aged just 15. He made his debut for the national team in the same year, and Europe’s biggest clubs were after him.

On FIFA 18, the creative Odegaard has a solid overall rating of 74 with a more than healthy potential of 86. The 18-year-old has 85 rated dribbling, 83 ball control and 80 vision on the game, perhaps making him more useful as a number 10. His loan deal means you won’t be able to sign him until summer 2018, where he could cost beyond £20 million. His wages of £63,000 a week are steep for a player very early in his career.

Steven Bergwijn (OVR 74 – POT 84)

Age: 19

Positions: RW, LW

Club: PSV Eindhoven

Country: Netherlands

Best stats: 87 acceleration, 85 balance, 84 sprint

Cost: £12.7 million (release clause)

Wage: £9,000

Speedster Steven Bergwijn has already racked up 50 appearances for PSV at the age of just 19. The right or left winger needs to work on producing more, with just three goals so far in his professional career.

On FIFA 18, the Dutchman has a 74-overall rating, with an 84 potential. His 87 acceleration, 85 balance and 84 sprint speed gives him the ability to terrify defenders.

A £12.7 million fee may just tempt you enough to go for Bergwijn, but remember this is a long-term investment. His wages of £9,000 a week should not be a problem at all.

Justin Kluivert (OVR 73 – POT 86)

Age: 18

Positions: RW, LW

Club: Ajax

Country: Netherlands

Best stats: 87 acceleration, 87 agility, 86 sprint speed

Cost: £12.5 million (release clause)

Wage: £7,000

You may recognise that surname, as Justin Kluivert is the son of former Barcelona and Ajax legend Patrick Kluivert. The 18-year-old has the talent to go on and be better than his father, with the right or left winger starting to pick up regular game-time for Ajax.

The young prodigy picked up 20 appearances last season, scoring twice and grabbing eight assists. Kluivert has already been linked with a move to Manchester United and is represented by super-agent Mino Raiola, so a big move may not be too far away.

The winger has a starting overall rating of 73, with the potential to grow to 86. His best stats include 87 agility, 87 acceleration and 86 sprint speed. Similar to Eredivisie rival Bergwijn, Kluivert has a £12.5 million release clause, a fantastic price considering his £7,000 a week starting wages.

Left wingers (LW)

The left wingers lack slightly behind the other positions, so perhaps look at which other players can play in the role.

Vaclav Cerny (OVR 70 – POT 80)

Age: 19

Positions: LW, RW

Club: Ajax

Country: Czech Republic

Best stats: 90 agility, 88 acceleration, 85 sprint speed

Cost: £3.9 million (release clause)

Wage: £5,000

The left wingers are the weakest out of the four positions, but Ajax man Vaclav Cerny would be a useful man to pick up on Career Mode. The Czech has already represented the first team 19 times, scoring three goals and grabbing six assists. The 19-year-old is clearly a cut above at youth team level, after notching 15 goals and eight assists in just 28 Jupiler League appearances.

Cerny has a starting overall of 70, but with the potential to reach 80. The left or right winger holds 90-rated agility, 88 acceleration and 85 sprint speed, and he would be a perfect signing for any bottom half top-tier club. A very affordable option, so any sides pushing for promotion to the top flight should definitely consider Cerny with his £3.9 million release clause and £5,000 a week wages.

Dennis Johnsen (OVR 68 – POT 81)

Age: 19

Positions: LW

Club: Ajax

Country: Norway

Best stats: 84 acceleration, 79 agility, 77 sprint speed

Cost: £3 million (release clause)

Wage: £4,000

Staying with Ajax, we look at left winger Dennis Johnsen. The 19-year-old is yet to make his professional debut but has impressed for Heerenveen's youth sides for a few years. The Norwegian joined Ajax in the summer and his sole target this season will be to make his debut for the Dutch giants.

Two goals in four appearances for Ajax’s second team shows he is heading in the direction, as he looks to build on the 12 goals he bagged for Heerenveen’s academy last season.

On FIFA 18 Johnsen has a modest overall rating of 68, but his potential of 81 could tempt any club. He has 84 rated acceleration, 79 agility and 77 sprint speed and would be a superb signing for a promotion pusher in the second division. His £3 million price tag makes him a perfect man to fill out your squad, especially with his £4,000 a week wages.

Rafik Zekhnini (OVR 67 – POT 82)

Age: 19

Position: LW, RW

Club: Fiorentina

Country: Norway

Best stats: 90 sprint speed, 89 acceleration, 83 agility

Cost: £3.3 million (release clause)

Wage: £18,000

Another Norwegian in the form of Fiorentina man Rafik Zekhnini. The left or right winger made the move from hometown club Odd in the summer, becoming their record sale for £1. 8 million.

The 19-year-old made headlines for a starring performance against Borussia Dortmund two seasons ago, notching an assist after just 16 seconds. On the back of that, he's got interest from both Dortmund and Manchester United but stayed true to his boyhood club. Fiorentina should be a good move for him, with first team minutes a realistic goal this season.

On FIFA 18, Zekhnini has a 67 starting overall rating but has the potential to hit a respectful 82. His weapons include 90 sprint speed, 89 acceleration and 83 rated agility. Again perfect for filling out your squad with a £3.3 million release clause and £18,000 a week wages

Right midfielders (RM)

There's one already bona fide star in our right midfield wonderkids. Who will you pick?

Christian Pulisic (OVR 78 – POT 89)

Age: 18

Position: RM, RW, LW, LM

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Country: United States

Best stats: 93 acceleration, 92 balance, 91 agility

Cost: £27.6 million (release clause)

Wage: £27,000

Probably the best American ‘soccer’ player there has been since the likes of Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey, with Christian Pulisic holding the potential to be comfortably better than them.

The Borussia Dortmund man was a regular last season, racking up 43 appearances and eight assists. His ability at the age of just 18 is incredible, and how important he is to his country is highlighted by his seven goals in 18 appearances.

On FIFA 18, Pulisic can play as a wide midfielder or winger on either flank and he has a solid overall rating of 78 with a stunning potential of 89. His best stats are 93 acceleration, 92 balance and 91 agility. His £27.6 million release clause and £27,000 a week wage makes Pulisic an absolute bargain for a player of his potential.

Federico Chiesa (OVR 75 – POT 87)

Age: 19

Position: RM, CF

Club: Fiorentina

Country: Italy

Best stats: 85 agility, 82 acceleration, 81 sprint speed

Cost: £19.2 million (release clause)

Wage: £26,000

To have chalked up close to 40 appearances in Italy by the age of 19 is an amazing feat. Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa was a regular in Serie A last season, featuring 34 times across all competitions as Fiore finished eighth in the league.

End product is what the young Italian needs to work on, with just three assists and three goals last season. Right midfielder or centre forward Chiesa has a decent 75 overall rating, with a fantastic potential of 87. His 85 agility, 82 acceleration and 81 sprint speed makes him a tricky customer for defenders. Chiesa is a perfect acquisition for a big club, to be loaned out immediately with his £19.2 million cost and £26,000 weekly wages.

Bruno Xadas (OVR 74 – POT 85)

Age: 19

Position: RM, CM

Club: Braga

Country: Portugal

Best stats: 82 curve, 81 agility, 78 balance

Cost: £18.4 million (release clause)

Wage: £6,000

Already wearing the number 10 jersey at Braga is right or central midfielder Bruno Xadas. The 19-year-old has only played 15 times for the Portuguese side, but his four goals in 12 appearances for Portugal U20s has already earned him a reputation.

The teenager has an overall rating of 74 and a potential of 85 to go with his 82-rated curve, 81 agility and 78 balance. A perfect alternative to Chiesa, with a £18.4 million release clause, and just £6,000 a week wages.

Left midfielders

Lastly, we have the left midfielders and they are not short on quality or potential.

Leon Bailey (OVR 76 – POT 86)

Age: 19

Position: LM, RM

Club: Bayer Leverkusen

Country: Jamaica

Best stats: 93 acceleration, 91 sprint speed, 86 agility

Cost: £20.1 million (release clause)

Wage: £26,000

Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey made the move from Belgian side Genk in January last season, after scoring 15 goals and assisting 21 times during his time in Belgium.

The Bundesliga has been a step up for the 19-year-old Jamaican but he has still been entrusted with 14 appearances for Leverkusen.

The left or right midfielder is rated at 76 on FIFA 18, with a superb potential of 86. He has lightning pace with 93-rated acceleration, 91 sprint speed and 86 agility. Just over £20 million is a good deal for the speedster, with his wages currently only £26,000 a week.

Ismaila Sarr (OVR 73 – POT 85)

Age: 19

Positions: LM, RM, ST

Club: Stade Rennais

Country: Senegal

Best stats: 93 sprint speed, 92 acceleration, 79 agility

Cost: £13.6 million (release clause)

Wage: £12,000

Stade Rennais man Ismaila Sarr completes our list, and the Senegalese starlet could be a very useful signing on Career Mode. Sarr can play as a left or right midfielder as well as a striker, a perfect player to bring in if you want to keep a tight squad.

Despite being just 19 years old, Sarr has already represented the Senegal national team, after impressing at Metz last season. There he grabbed five goals and five assists, earning a move to Rennais in the summer, where he has already scored once and assisted twice.

Sarr has a 73 starting overall with a great potential of 85. He holds outrageous pace with 93 sprint speed, 92 acceleration and 79 agility. With an excellent potential his £13.6 million release clause is a good price, as is his £12,000 a week wages.

More wonderkid wingers and wide players

Player Age Pos . Club Country OVR POT Cengiz Under 19 RM LM Roma Turkey 74 83 Kai Havertz 19 RM CAM CF B. Leverkusen Germany 73 85 Ludovic Blas 19 RM Guingamp France 73 84 Ezequiel Barco 18 LM CM Independiente Argentina 72 90 Yann Karamoh 18 RW RM LW Inter Milan* France 71 85 Javi Ontiveros 19 RM LM Malaga Spain 71 84 Jonathan Ikone 19 RM LW Montpellier* France 71 83 Emre Mor 19 RM ST Celta Vigo Turkey 70 85 Josip Brekalo 19 LM RM Stuttgart* Croatia 70 82 Samuel Kalu 19 RM Gent Nigeria 70 82 Eric Ocansey 19 RM LM Eupen Ghana 69 81 Manu Garcia 19` LM CAM Breda* Spain 69 80 Jordi Mboula 18 RM ST Monaco Spain 68 85 Aymen Barkok 19 RM CAM E. Frankfurt Germany 68 84 Andre Green 18 LM LW Aston Villa England 68 84 Diego Lainez 17 RM ST Club America Mexico 68 83 Calvin Stengs 18 RW Alkmaar Netherlands 68 83 Ritsu Doan 19 LM RM Groningen* Japan 68 80 Nikola Vlasic 19 RW CAM Everton Croatia 67 82 Chris Willock 19 LM Benfica England 67 82 Leonardo Da Silva Lopes 18 RM CM Peterborough Portugal 67 81 Aly Malle 19 RM LM CM Udinese Mali 67 80 Dodi Lukebakio 19 RM S. Charleroi* DR Congo 67 80 Orji Okwonkwo 19 LW Bologna Nigeria 66 83 Ballou Tabla 18 LM RM CAM Montreal Ivory Coast 66 81 Sead Haksabanovic 18 LM CAM West Ham Montenegro 66 80 Marcus Edwards 18 RM CAM Tottenham England 65 87 Ferdinando Del Sole 19 RW Pescara Italy 65 84

*Denotes players on loan

