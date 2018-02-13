FIFA 18: Best tacklers

Conceding plenty in FIFA 18? If you keep getting beat when defending in a one-on-one scenario, perhaps you need to bring a defensive player who is better at tackling. Your success rate in the tackle will be greater, allowing you to counter-attack against your opponent.

We are looking at both the best standing tacklers and sliding tacklers on FIFA 18. So if you are looking to stop attackers early or produce some last ditch sliding tackles we have you covered.

For a full list of the best standing and sliding tacklers in FIFA 18, visit the tables near the end of this page.

Best standing tacklers

All of these players have a standing tackle rating of at least 85.

Mats Hummels (Stand 92 – Slide 90)

Age: 29

Positions: CB

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

Standing tackle: 92

Sliding tackle: 90

OVR 89 – POT 89

FUT cost: 37,000 PS4/34,500 Xbox One (OVR 88)

Career Mode cost: £78.4 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £189,000 a week

Perhaps one of the best defenders Germany has produced, Mats Hummels has almost won it all in the game. The 29-year-old centre back has lifted three Bundesliga titles, a German Cup and a World Cup so far in his career with European success at both club and international level the only things alluding the Bayern Munich centre back.

The former Borussia Dortmund defender has a 92 standing tackle and a 90 sliding tackle on FIFA 18, giving him an 89 overall. On Career Mode, this will cost you £78.4 million on Career Mode with wages of £189,000 a week, and on Ultimate Team, where he is 88 rated, you will need 37,000 coins on PS4 and 34,500 on Xbox One.

Giorgio Chiellini (Stand 92 - Slide 90)

Age: 33

Positions: CB

Club: Juventus

Country: Italy

Standing tackle: 92

Sliding tackle: 90

OVR 89 – POT 89

FUT cost: 62,500 PS4/55,500 Xbox One

Career Mode cost: £40 million

Career Mode wage: £198,000 a week

One of the highest respected defenders on the planet, Giorgio Chiellini has had countless strikers in his back pocket over the years. The Juventus legend has won six Serie A titles and three Coppa Italias with the club, but with defensive partner Leonardo Bonucci leaving Turin last summer, the defensive onus has very much fallen on the 33-year-old Chiellini.

With the centre back’s contract up at the end of the season, you should be able to pick him up for round £40 million on Career Mode, but his wages are currently a massive £198,000 a week. On Ultimate Team you will need 62,500 coins on PS4 and 55,5000 on Xbox to get hold of his 92 standing tackle and 90 sliding tackle, which give Chiellini an 89 overall rating.

Sergio Ramos (Stand 90 - Slide 90)

Age: 31

Positions: CB

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Spain

Standing tackle: 90

Sliding tackle: 91

OVR 90 – POT 90

FUT cost: 194,000 PS4/163,000 Xbox One

Career Mode cost: £93.8 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £273,000 a week

Regarded by many as the best centre back in the world, few can rival what Sergio Ramos has achieved in his career. The Real Madrid captain has lifted four La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys, three Champions Leagues as well as two European Championships and a World Cup with Spain. At the age of 31, he still has a couple more seasons at the top, so he may yet better that trophy haul.

Ramos’s 90 overall will set you back a massive £93.8 million on Career Mode, with wages of £273,000 a week. For his 90 standing tackle and 91 sliding tackle you will need 194,000 coins on PS4 and 163,000 on Xbox One to snaffle the defender on Ultimate Team.

Jerome Boateng (Stand 90 - Slide 88)

Age: 29

Positions: CB

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

Standing tackle: 90

Sliding tackle: 88

OVR 87 – POT 87

FUT cost: 112,000 PS4/93,000 Xbox One (OVR 88)

Career Mode cost: £59.5 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £189,000 a week

Partnering Hummels at the back for both Bayern Munich and Germany is Jerome Boateng. Due to his longer stint at the Allianz Arena, the 29-year-old Boateng can laud five Bundesliga titles, three German Cups and a Champions League victory to go with his World Cup win in 2014.

On FIFA 18, the former Manchester City defender has an 88 overall, which is aided by a 90 standing tackle and 88 rated sliding tackle. Boateng will cost 112,000 Ultimate Team coins on PS4 and 93,000 on Xbox One, and on Career Mode you will need £69.7 million and wages of £145,000 a week.

Toby Alderweireld (Stand 90 - Slide 84)

Age: 28

Positions: CB

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Country: Belgium

Standing tackle: 90

Sliding tackle: 84

OVR 85 – POT 87

FUT Cost: 16,500 PS4/16,250 Xbox One (OVR 86)

Career Mode cost: £61.4 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £123,000 a week

We’ve seen the best Italy, Germany and Spain have to offer, but Toby Alderweireld is arguably the best centre back both in the Premier League and his native Belgium. That said, the 28-year-old defender will need to add to his silverware collection, with no trophies since being a bit-part player in Atletico Madrid’s 2014 La Liga victory.

Alderweireld has a superb 85 overall rating on FIFA 18, which can rise to a potential of 87. His 90 standing tackle and 84 sliding tackle make the Tottenham rock tough to beat, and for those stats you will need £61.4 million on Career Mode with wages of £123,000 a week. On Ultimate Team, you are looking at a price of around 16,500 coins on PS4 and 16,250 on Xbox One, giving you his 86 rated card.

Andrea Barzagli (Stand 90 - Slide 87)

Age: 36

Positions: CB

Club: Juventus

Country: Italy

Standing tackle: 90

Sliding tackle: 87

OVR 84 – POT 84

FUT cost: 10,000 PS4/9,800 Xbox One (85 rating)

Career Mode cost: £5 million

Career Mode wage: £92,000 a week

It’s been a long career for Andrea Barzagli, with this one likely to be the 36-year-old’s last. In a eight-year stint with Juventus, the centre back has won Serie A six times to go with three Coppa Italias as well as a Bundesliga success with Wolfsburg back in 2009.

Despite his age, World Cup winner Barzagli still offers an 84 overall rating on FIFA 18, with a 90 standing tackle and 87 sliding tackle ratings. You will need just £6.1 million on Career Mode to sign the veteran, with his wages currently £92,000 a week. 10,000 coins on PS4 and 9,800 on Xbox One should be enough to get your man on Ultimate Team.

N’Golo Kante (Stand 89 - Slide 85)

Age: 26

Positions: CDM, CM

Club: Chelsea

Country: France

Standing tackle: 89

Sliding tackle: 85

OVR 88 – POT 90

FUT cost: 139,000 PS4/114,000 Xbox One (87 rating)

Career Mode cost: £100.8 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £216,000 a week

The current Premier League Player of the Season N’Golo Kante is perhaps one of the most difficult men to beat in the world due to his tackling ability, dynamism and work rate. After winning the Premier League title with Leicester in 2016, the little Frenchman repeated the trick with Chelsea 12 months later following a £32 million switch to Stamford Bridge.

Kante has an 88 overall rising to a 90 potential on FIFA 18, due to his 89 standing tackle and 85 sliding tackle among a glittering array of attributes. You may have to match his mammoth £100.8 million release clause to sign the 26-year-old on Career Mode, with his wages a beefy £216,000 a week. On Ultimate Team you will need 139,000 coins on PS4 and 114,000 on Xbox One.

Cesar Azpilicueta (Stand 89 - Slide 87)

Age: 28

Positions: CB

Club: Chelsea

Country: Spain

Standing tackle: 89

Sliding tackle: 87

OVR 86 – POT 88

FUT cost: 19,500 PS4/16,250 Xbox One (85 rating)

Career Mode cost: £73.7 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £167,000 a week

Cesar Azpilicueta has operated as a right back, left back and now centre back for Chelsea, and is he club’s most consistent performer wherever he plays. The 28-year-old has won two Premier Leagues, a League Cup and a Europa League title with The Blues to add to his two Coupe de la Ligue successes with Marseille. He has also become an architect this season, chalking up an impressive six assists in the Premier League.

Spanish international Azpilicueta will set you back 19,500 coins on PS4 on Ultimate Team, with 16,250 needed to secure him on Xbox One. For Career Mode, his 89 standing tackle and 87 sliding tackle will cost £73.7 million and wages of £167,000 a week.

Casemiro (Stand 89 - Slide 88)

Age: 25

Positions: CDM

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Brazil

Standing tackle: 89

Sliding tackle: 86

OVR 86 – POT 89

FUT cost: 14,250 PS4/13,000 Xbox One (OVR 85)

Career Mode cost: £87.9 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £202,000 a week

Casemiro has solved Real Madrid’s midfield conundrum. A loan spell out to Porto looked to be the end of him in 2015, but when Zinedine Zidane took charge of Los Blancos, the Frenchman made Casemiro his midfield rock to balance out the creativity of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. The 25-year-old has since become one of the best defensive midfielder’s in the world, and will no doubt start for the Brazil at the World Cup this summer.

Casemiro has an 89 rated standing tackle on FIFA 18, with a 88 sliding tackle. These give him an 86 overall rating which can rise to an 89 potential. That will cost you £87.9 million on Career Mode with wages of £202,000 a week, and his 85 rated gold card on Ultimate Team will set you back 14,250 coins on PS3 and 13,000 on Xbox One.

Sokratis (Stand 90 - Slide 86)

Age: 29

Positions: CB

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Country: Greece

Standing Tackle: 89

Sliding Tackle: 86

OVR 86 – POT 86

FUT Cost: 15,500 PS4/15,250 Xbox One

Career Mode Cost: £51.6 million (release clause)

Career Mode Wage: £97,000 a week

Easily forgotten when discussing the best centre backs in the world, Sokratis has been one of Borussia Dortmund’s most consistent performers since joining the club in 2013. The Greek international has helped BVB lift the German Cup last season, his first major silverware since a Serie A with AC Milan back in 2011.

The 29-year-old Sokratis offers a 86 overall rating on FIFA 18, which consists of a 90 standing tackle and 86 sliding tackle. That will cost you £51.6 million on Career Mode, with wages of £97,000 a week. His gold card on Ultimate Team is priced at 15,500 coins on PS4 and 15,250 on Xbox One.

Sliding tacklers

The following players all have a sliding tackle rating of 85 or higher.

Diego Godin (Stand 86 - Slide 89)

Age: 31

Positions: CB

Club: Atletico Madrid

Country: Uruguay

Standing Tackle: 86

Sliding Tackle: 89

OVR 88 – POT 88

FUT Cost: 48,250 PS4/44,500 Xbox One

Career Mode Cost: £58 million

Career Mode Wage: £110,000 a week

The linchpin of Atletico Madrid’s rise to La Liga glory in 2014, Diego Godin is still amongst the best central defenders in the world. The 31-year-old has been at Atletico for almost eight years now, and has added a Copa Del Rey, Europa League and two UEFA Super Cups to that title victory as well as a Copa America triumph with Uruguay in 2011.

On FIFA 18 Godin offers an 88 overall rating which consists of an 89 sliding tackle and 86 standing tackle. For those defensive stats you will need £58 million on Career Mode with £110,000 a week wages, and 48,250 coins on Ultimate Team for PS4 and 44,500 on Xbox One.

Radja Nainggolan (Stand 86 - Slide 88)

Age: 29

Positions: CM, CAM

Club: AS Roma

Country: Belgium

Standing Tackle: 86

Sliding Tackle: 88

OVR 86 – POT 86

FUT Cost: 119,000 PS4/82,500 Xbox One

Career Mode Cost: £63.6 million (release clause)

Career Mode Wage: £114,000 a week

One of the hardest men in football, Radja Nainggolan is a nightmare to play against. The 29-year-old central or attacking midfielder can tackle, pass and shoot from distance, enabling him to dictate things at club side Roma.

The Belgian international will set you back £63.6 million on Career Mode along with £144,00 wages. That cost will get you his 86 overall, consisting of an 88 sliding tackle and 86 sliding tackle. On Ultimate Team you will need 119,000 coins on PS4 and 82,500 on Xbox One for Nainggolan.

Sven Bender (Stand 86 - Slide 88)

Age: 28

Positions: CB, CDM

Club: Bayer Leverkusen

Country: Germany

Standing Tackle: 86

Sliding Tackle: 88

OVR 80 – POT 80﻿

FUT Cost: 1,600 PS4/1,500 Xbox One (CDM)

Career Mode Cost: £18 million (release clause)

Career Mode Wage: £52,000 a week

A versatile man who can operate as centre back and defensive midfielder, Sven Bender has been a great servant for the Bundesliga. The 28-year-old may have only received seven Germany caps, but with two league titles and two Germany Cups with former club Borussia Dortmund he can say he has had successful career.

The Bayer Leverkusen man has an 80 overall on the game, due to stats of 88 sliding tackle and 86 standing tackle. Bender will cost you £18 million on Career Mode, with wages of £52,000 a week. For Ultimate Team, you will need 1,600 coins on PS4 and 1,500 on Xbox One for Bender’s CDM card.

Marcelo (Stand 85 - Slide 87)

Age: 29

Positions: LB

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Brazil

Standing Tackle: 85

Sliding Tackle: 87

OVR 87 – POT 87

FUT Cost: 37,500 PS4/34,500 Xbox One

Career Mode Cost: £68.6 million (release clause)

Career Mode Wage: £220,000 a week

The best left back in the world, and Marcelo has been perhaps Real Madrid’s most consistent player in recent seasons. The Brazilian has helped the club lift four La Liga trophies, two Copa Del Reys, three Champions Leagues and three Club World Cups during his 12 seasons in Madrid.

The 29-year-old Marcelo has attributes of 87 sliding tackle and 85 standing tackle to give him an 87 overall rating. That will cost you £68.6 million on Career Mode with wages of £220,000 a week, and 37,500 coins on PS4 and 34,500 on Xbox One for Ultimate Team.

Filipe Luis (Stand 84 - Slide 87)

Age: 32

Positions: LB

Club: Atletico Madrid

Country: Brazil

Standing Tackle: 84

Sliding Tackle: 87

OVR 86 – POT 86

FUT Cost: 15,000 PS4/14,500 Xbox One (OVR 85)

Career Mode Cost: £52.3 million (release clause)

Career Mode Wage: £83,000 a week

Filipe Luis has been a regular fixture in the resolute Atletico Madrid since 2010, barring the one season he spent away at Chelsea. The 32-year-old left back is among the best in his position in the world, but is still unlikely to make the Brazil World Cup squad behind Marcelo and Alex Sandro.

Luis will cost you £52.3 million on Career Mode and £83,000 a week wages, getting you his 86 overall rating. This consists of an 87 sliding tackle and 84 standing tackle, which will cost 15,000 coins on PS4 and 14,5000 on Xbox One on Ultimate Team.

More top standing tacklers

Player Age Pos Club Country Stand/ Slide OVR/ POT Arturo Vidal 30 CDM CM Bayern Munich Chile 89/ 86 86/ 86 Naldo 34 CB Schalke Brazil 89/ 82 84/ 84 Leonardo Bonucci 30 CB AC Milan Italy 88/ 84 86/ 86 Miranda 32 CB Inter Milan Brazil 88/ 85 85/ 85 Fabinho 23 CDM Monaco Brazil 88/ 85 84/ 89 Andreas Christensen 21 CB Chelsea Denmark 88/ 85 82/ 90 Gerard Pique 30 CB Barcelona Spain 87/ 86 87/ 87 Thiago Silva 32 CB Brazil PSG 87/ 86 87/ 87 Kalidou Koulibaly 26 CB Napoli Senegal 87/ 85 84/ 87 Laurent Koscielny 31 CB Arsenal France 87/ 84 84/ 84 Idrissa Gueye 27 CDM CM Everton Senegal 87/ 85 83/ 83 Per Mertesacker 32 CB Arsenal Germany 87/ 82 81/ 81 Salif Sane 26 CB CDM Hannover Senegal 87/ 76 80/ 81 Kamil Glik 28 CB Monaco Poland 86/ 83 85/ 85 Sergio Busquets 28 CDM CM Barcelona Spain 86/ 80 87/ 87 Raphael Varane 24 CB Real Madrid France 86/ 85 85/ 92 Medhi Benatia 30 CB Juventus Morocco 86/ 84 85/ 85 Niklas Sule 21 CB Bayern Munich Germany 86/ 83 84/ 90 Stefan De Vrij 25 CB Lazio Netherlands 86/ 82 84/ 89 Aymeric Laporte 23 CB Athletic Bilbao France 86/ 85 83/ 88 Victor Wanyama 26 CDM CM Tottenham Kenya 86/ 79 82/ 85 Raul Albiol 31 CB Napoli Spain 86/ 84 83/ 83 Lars Bender 28 CDM CM RB Bayer Leverkusen Germany 86/ 82 83/ 83 Jonathan Tah 21 CB Bayer Leverkusen Germany 86/ 80 82/ 88 Daniele Rugani 22 CB Juventus Italy 86/ 82 81/ 88 Stefan Radu 30 LB Lazio Romania 86/ 85 80/ 80 Vincent Kompany 31 CB Manchester City Belgium 85/ 84 85/ 85 Pepe 34 CB Besiktas Portugal 85/ 82 85/ 85 Samuel Umtiti 23 CB Barcelona France 85/ 83 83/ 88 Danilo Pereira 25 CDM CB CM Porto Portugal 85/ 78 83/ 86 William Carvalho 25 CDM CM Sporting Portugal 85/ 71 83/ 86 Virgil Van Dijk 25 CB Liverpool Netherlands 85/ 83 83/ 85 Gary Cahill 31 CB Chelsea England 85/ 83 83/ 83 Ezequiel Garay 30 CB Valencia Argentina 85/ 82 83/ 83 Joel Matip 25 CB Liverpool Cameroon 85/ 79 82/ 84 Felipe 28 CB Porto Brazil 85/ 79 82/ 82 Allan 26 CM Napoli Brazil 85/ 80 81/ 82 Daniele Astori 30 CB Fiorentina Italy 85/ 80 81/ 81 Gabriel Paulista 26 CB RB Valencia Brazil 85/ 80 80/ 82 Luisao 36 CB Benfica Brazil 85/ 80 79/ 79 Mikel San Jose 28 CM CDM Athletic Bilbao Spain 85/ 74 79/ 79 Caglar Soyuncu 21 CB Freiburg Turkey 85/ 80 74/ 83

More top sliding tacklers

Player Age Pos Club Country Stand/ Slide OVR/ POT Marquinhos 23 CB PSG Brazil 87/ 87 84/ 89 Kostas Manolas 26 CB Roma Greece 86/ 87 84/ 86 Javi Martinez 28 CDM CB Bayern Munich Spain 86/ 87 84/ 84 Jan Vertonghen 30 CB Tottenham Belgium 86/ 86 85/ 85 Jose Maria Gimenez 22 CB Atletico Madrid Uruguay 84/ 87 83/ 87 Dani Carvajal 25 RB Real Madrid Spain 85/ 86 84/ 87 Luiz Gustavo 29 CDM CM Marseille Brazil 84/ 86 82/ 82 Nathaniel Clyne 26 RB Liverpool England 83/ 86 81/ 83 Matija Nastasic 24 CB Schalke Serbia 84/ 86 81/ 81 Josuha Guilavogui 26 CDM CM Wolfsburg France 84/ 86 80/ 82 Kenny Tete 21 RB Lyon Holland 82/ 86 79/ 84 Bakary Kone 29 CB Strasbourg* Burkina Faso 77/ 86 75/ 75 Nicolas Otamendi 29 CB Manchester City Argentina 85/ 85 85/ 85 Eric Bailly 23 CB Manchester United Ivory Coast 85/ 85 84/ 89 Victor Ruiz 28 CB Villarreal Spain 84/ 85 82/ 83 Davinson Sanchez 21 CB Tottenham Colombia 82/ 85 81/ 88 Sebastian Coates 26 CB Sporting Uruguay 84/ 85 81/ 82 Danny Rose 26 LB LWB Tottenham England 84/ 85 81/ 81 Bruno 33 CM CDM Villarreal Spain 84/ 85 81/ 81 Jeison Murillo 25 CB Valencia* Colombia 81/ 85 80/ 84 Dejan Lovren 27 CB Liverpool Croatia 83/ 85 80/ 82 Yeray 22 CB Athletic Bilbao Spain 74/ 85 78/ 84 Georgi Dzhikiya 23 CB Spartak Moscow Russia 75/ 85 76/ 82

*Denotes player on loan

Who have you snapped up on Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments section below.

