FIFA 18: Aston Villa Career Mode guide, player ratings, tactics, formations & tips

By the end of the 2007-08 season, Aston Villa, under the guidance of Martin O’Neil, finished sixth, guiding the midlands team into the dizzy heights of Europe. Eight years later, Villa found themselves rooted at the bottom of the Premier League and were relegated to the Championship.

A mediocre first season in the second-tier is now behind them, and with a talented group blending experience and youth at your helm, can you guide the club back up to the Premier League and into Europe’s elite on FIFA 18’s Career Mode?

Team Rating

Aston Villa have a 3 ½ star rating in FIFA 18 with a 73 overall. Each of their attack, midfield and defence ratings are 73.

Formation

Aston Villa possess a highly balanced team and relative to the other teams in the championship, they have fantastic strength and depth in each position. The 4-2-3-1 wide provides more defensive stability but against weaker opposition, you may want to consider the 4-3-3 attack to make the most of your pacey wingers and creative spine.

Sam Johnstone starts between the sticks, whilst a flat four of former Premier League defenders lie in front in the form of Neil Taylor, James Chester, John Terry and Ahmed Elmohamady. However, be warned that starting centre backs Terry (33 acceleration) and Chester (68 acceleration) lack pace and so be cautious in playing a high defensive line.

A highly experienced pair of Mile Jedinak and Conor Hourihane lie in defensive midfield with Robert Snodgrass and Albert Adomah on the flanks

Ahead of them is Jack Grealish in the attacking midfield and Jonathan Kodjia leading the line.

On the bench you will want Mark Bunn, Axel Tuanzebe, Alan Hutton, Glenn Whelan, Henri Lansbury, Birkir Bjarnason and Ross McCormack.

Tactics

Aston Villa's strength lies out wide. Albert Adomah (88 sprint speed) provides pace down the left, whilst Robert Snodgrass (81 crossing) provides great technical ability on the other flank. Get the ball to these two and you will be create chances.

If it isn’t working out wide, look to play balls over the top to Jonathan Kodjia (83 sprint speed).

Training

Training provides you with the opportunity to improve your players every week, especially those who are not receiving regular football. Look to use the high growth players to make the most of your time, and at Aston Villa these include Jack Grealish, Andre Green, Josh Onomah and Axel Tuanzebe.

The transfer market

Starting transfer budget: £17 million

Starting wage budget: £72,000 a week

Who should go

Aston Villa have a strong squad, and you will no doubt be targeting to get out of the Championship and into the Premier League. You cannot afford to carry some of the weaker members of the squad, and you should look to seel them immediately. The highest profile name is Gabriel Agbonlahor, who has been at Villa since 2005. The former captain is aging and at 30 and with an overall of 69, you should look to sell him for around £700,000, freeing up £20,000 a week in your wage budget.

Alan Hutton has been a great servant for the club also, but with another right back likely to be on your shopping list and a number of players able to play there at Villa Park, you can shift the Scotsman on. The former Spurs defender will get you around £1 million and save £20,000 a week in wages.﻿﻿

Finally Jed Steer is the third choice goalkeeper at the club, and to save cash you get rid of him. His 65 overall can only reach 71, so it makes sense to sell him for close to £500,000 and £5,000 a week on wages.

Who to sign

New transfer budget: £19 million

New wage budget: £117,000 a week

Right back

Although Ahmed Elmohamady’s ability is perfect for the Championship, he does lack pace. If you get Aston Villa promoted, he may struggle to compete with wingers in the Premier League.

If you are looking for a replacement, go for the Argentine Fabricio Bustos from Independiente. Bustos has attributes of 86 acceleration, 85 stamina and 82 sprint speed, and the right back can improve from 71 to an 85 potential. You should be able to pick him up for £7.5 million and wages upwards of £14,000.

Alternative options:

Nico Elvedi – Borussia Monchengladbach, Age 20, OVR 76, POT 83, Cost: £10 million, Wage: £23,000

Jose Luis Gomez – Atletico Lanus, Age 23, OVR 76, POT 81, Cost: £9 million, Wage: £14,000

Lekue – Athletic Bilbao, Age 24, OVR 75, POT 81, Cost: £11 million, Wage: £18,000

Dion Cools – Age 21, OVR 73, POT 81, Cost: £8 million, Wage: £15,000

Almamy Toure – Age 21, OVR 73, POT 80, Cost: £7.5 million, Wage: £19,000

Left wing

In a similar vein to Robert Snodgrass, Albert Adomah is aged 30 and although at his peak, he will soon drop off. A permanent younger star is needed to provide cover for the next year in the championship before hopefully becoming a mainstay in the coming years.

Your main target should be Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon, who has scored 14 goals this season for Fulham. You will need to match his £10.4 million release clause however, but it's worth it to see his 71 overall reach an 87 potential. The 17-year-old's best stats include 85 balance, 84 sprint speed and 81 acceleration, but expect his £17,000 a week wages to improve.

Alternative options:

Oscar Pinchi - Deportivo La Coruna, Age 21, OVR 70, POT 82, Cost: £5 million, Wage: £12,000

Lucas Rodriguez - Estudiantes, Age 20, OVR 71, POT 82, Cost: £5 million, Wage: £9,000

Erick Aguirre - Pachuca, Age 20, OVR 71, POT 82, Cost: £5.5 million, Wage: £14,000

Christopher Nkunku - PSG, Age 19, OVR 71, POT 81, Cost: £7.5 million, Wage: £31,000

Jeremie Boga - Birmingham, Age 20, OVR 71, POT 81, Cost: £6 million, Wage: £14,000

Contracts

Six players at Aston Villa have contracts running out at the end of the season, and you should look to renew three of them. John Terry may be 36, but with a 76 overall you will want to keep him before the end of the season. Callum O'Hare is a promising youngster who can grow to a 76 overall, so issue him with a three-year deal, and Mark Bunn could be your only goalkeeper at the start of next season.

It is unlikely that you will need Christopher Samba in a year's time, and you should be looking to sell on Alan Hutton and Gabriel Agbonlahor.

Managerial objectives

Given the relative stature of Aston Villa, the board are clearly keen for you to return Aston Villa to their previous heights. Domestic success is of critical importance and for this you need win the league and reach the round of 32 in the FA Cup. The league is vital and whilst a cup run is wanted by the board, they will look past this if you win the title.

Financial objectives are of high importance. You must keep salary growth under 10%, so keep an eye on your finances this season. In the long term, the board want you to increase the club worth by 30%. If you win promotion, this will take care of itself.

Brand exposure, although of high priority, should be easy to complete and only requires you to gain £13.2 million from shirt sales in the first season.

Youth development is of a medium priority and the board want you to sign an academy player and have him play 50% of the games next season.

Long-term stability

In your first-year at the Villa, the team should be good enough to secure promotion but the challenge comes after that. The fight for survival in the Premier League in 12 months’ time will be tough and will require a certain skill and tactical astuteness. If you get past the jump, you can rebuild and perhaps start to dream of European football and silverware, the likes of which haven’t been seen in the midlands for over a decade.

Aston Villa squad ratings

Player Age Pos. Country OVR/ POT Cost Wage Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone 24 GK England 73/ 81 £4.4m £65k Mark Bunn 32 GK England 71/ 71 £1.4m £19K Jed Steer 24 GK England 65/ 71 £550k £6k Defenders John Terry 36 CB England 76/ 76 £1m £27k James Chester 28 CB Wales 75/ 76 £6m £34k Axel Tuanzebe 19 CB RB England 73/ 84 £6m £44k Neil Taylor 28 LB Wales 72/ 72 £2.5m £24k Ahmed Elmohamady 29 RB Egypt 72/ 72 £2.4m £24k Micah Richards 29 CB RB England 71/ 71 £1.8m £24k Alan Hutton 32 RB LB Scotland 71/ 71 £1.3m £23k Christopher Samba 33 CB Congo 71/ 71 £950k £23k James Bree 19 RB England 64/ 79 £875k £5k Midfielders Robert Snodgrass 29 RM LM Scotland 75/ 75 £6.5m £79k Albert Adomah 30 LM RM Ghana 75/ 75 £6.5m £37k Conor Hourihane 26 CM CDM Ireland 74/ 75 £6.5m £35k Jack Grealish 21 CAM LM CM England 73/ 82 £6m £27k Mile Jedinak 32 CDM CM Australia 73/ 73 £2.3m £32k Henri Lansbury 26 CM CDM CAM England 72/ 73 £3.6m £25k Glenn Whelan 33 CDM CM Ireland 72/ 72 £1.3m £23k Joshua Onomah 20 CAM RM CM England 71/ 83 £4.2m £39k Birkir Bjarnason 29 LM CAM RM Iceland 71/ 71 £2.3m £26k Andre Green 18 LM England 68/ 84 £1.8m £12k Callum O’Hare 19 CAM England 57/ 76 £220k £3k Attackers Jonathan Kodjia 27 ST Ivory Coast 75/ 75 £7m £38K Ross McCormack 30 ST Scotland 72/ 72 £3m £27K Scott Hogan 25 ST Ireland 71/ 75 £3.1m £26k Lewis Grabban 29 ST England 71/ 71 £2.4m £45k Gabby Agbonlahor 30 ST England 69/ 69 £1m £23k Keinan Davis 19 ST England 64/ 77 £850k £7k Rushian Hepburn-Murphy 18 ST England 61/ 75 £525k £4k

Who have you signed on Career Mode? Let us know in the comments section below.

Looking for FIFA 18 wonderkids? Just click the link below:

Strikers

Defenders (CBs, RBs & LBs)

Midfielders (CMs, CAMs & CDMs)

Wingers (LMs, RMs, LWs & RWs)

Argentinian Wonderkids

Brazilian Wonderkids

Looking for FIFA 18 young players in other positions?

Best young strikers

Best young right wingers & right midfielders (RW & RM)

Best young left wingers & left midfielders (LW & LM)

Best young attacking midfielders (CAM)

Best young central midfielders (CM)

Best young defensive midfielders (CDM)

Best young centre backs (CB)

Best young left backs (LB)

Best young right backs (RB)

Best young goalkeepers (GK)

Looking for free players?

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2018 (First Season)

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2019 (Second Season)

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2020 (Third Season)

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2021 (Fourth Season)

Free Agent XI

Looking for other cheap high potential players?

Best cheap high potential centre backs (CB)

Best cheap high potential left backs (LB)

Best cheap high potential right backs (RB)

Best cheap high potential right wingers (RW) & midfielders (RM)

Best cheap high potential left wingers (LW) & midfielders (LM)

Best cheap high potential attacking midfielders (CAM)

Best cheap high potential strikers

On a tight budget?

Best loan signings

Top hidden gems

Top lower league gems

Looking for tall players?

Tallest strikers

Tallest centre backs

Tallest players

Want to boost your players' stats?

FIFA 18 Chemistry Styles: The Ultimate Guide