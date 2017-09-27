FIFA 18 Wonderkids: All the best midfielders (CM, CAM & CDM) to sign in Career Mode

Regardless of what formation you play, you need a central midfielder. They come in different forms, attacking or defensive, and if you can find a useful youngster who can come in and do a job, you will have a perfect balance to your squad. Finding a teenager who is good enough now and with the potential to become one of the world’s best is what managers dream of, and these can be found on FIFA 18's Career Mode.

How to choose the best wonderkid for FIFA 18 Career Mode

We are looking at the best wonderkid midfielders on FIFA 18. These are central (CM), attacking (CAM) and defensive (CDM) midfielders aged 16-19 who have overall ratings higher than 65 but potentials of 80 or higher. These players who are decent squad members now, but hold the potential to be starters.

A player can outgrow their potential on FIFA 18 if they maintain excellent form. However, just because a player is young it doesn't make them cheap, so be sure to check their potential to make sure the transfer fee is worth it.

A complete list of all our wonderkid midfielders can be found at the bottom of this page.

Attacking midfielders (CAM)

Kicking us off are the number 10s, none of which you will be very familiar with, but some do hold fantastic growth.

Vitinho (OVR 71 – POT 86)

Age: 19

Positions: CAM, LW, RW, CM

Club: Barcelona B

Country: Brazil

Work rate: Medium/Low

Best stats: 74 ball control. 73 balance, 72 long shots

Cost: £9.6 million (release clause)

Wage: £3,000

If you’re looking for flexibility, then consider Barcelona B man Vitinho. The Brazilian can play as an attacking midfielder, on either wing or as a central midfielder, perfect if you are looking to keep a tight squad on your Career Mode.

The 19-year-old has an overall rating of 71 with an 86 potential, with his best stats being his 74 ball control, 73 dribbling and 73 balance. The Barca B star has a release clause of £9.6 million with wages of £3,000 a week, so if you need to bring in a talented youth player he is your go-to man.

Matheus Pereira (OVR 70 – POT 85)

Age: 19

Positions: CAM

Club: Bordeaux (on loan from Juventus)

Country: Brazil

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 78 dribbling, 75 acceleration, 75 ball control

Cost: n/a

Wage: £28,000

Poor Matheus Pereira. Sometimes being a young prodigy can be damaging, with the Brazilian featuring just once since leaving Corinthians back in 2016. That appearance came last season for Empoli, before being loaned to and then purchased by Juventus. Without playing a first team game for the club, Pereira has been loaned out to Bordeaux as he looks to get his promising career going again.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has a 70-overall rating on FIFA 18, with a potential of 85. His stats include 78 dribbling, 75 acceleration and 74 ball control.

With Pereira out on loan you will have to wait until next summer to sign him, where you will be looking for a bid of around £11.5 million to get hold of him. His weekly wages of £28,000 are excessive for a player of his ability.

Fran Villalba (OVR 70 – POT 80)

Age: 22

Positions: CAM, CM

Club: Valencia

Country: Spain

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 89 balance, 77 dribbling. 74 curve

Cost: £5.6 million (release clause)

Wage: £10,000

Spain love producing attacking midfielders, and Fran Villalba could be the next one on the conveyor belt. The attacking and central midfielder has worked his way through the Spain youth teams from U16 to U19 level, but is yet to receive regular game time for club side Valencia.

The five-foot-six midfielder has a modest 70 overall and 80 potential, but he would still be a good purchase for a second division club. His best stats are 89 balance, 77 dribbling and 75 agility. A £5.6 million release clause is a bargain a player of his ability, but for the mid-table clubs who should sign him, you would be sacrificing a move for someone more at their peak. His wages of £10,000 a week are about right, so the decision is up to you.

Laszlo Benes (OVR 69 – POT 83)

Age: 19

Positions: CAM, CM, LM

Club: Borussia Monchengladbach

Country: Slovakia

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 78 balance, 77 agility, 76 short passing

Cost: £4.6 million (release clause)

Wage: £9,000

There are a lot of hot prospects in Germany, and the same can be said for Borussia Monchengladbach’s Laszlo Benes. The attacking, central or left midfielder made his name at Slovak side Zilina, before joining ‘Gladbach last summer.

Opportunities have been limited in Germany, but Benes has picked up his first for Slovakia, no mean feat at the age of 19.

On FIFA 18 Benes has a 69 starting overall, but a valuable potential of 83. His best attributes include 78 balance, 77 agility and 76 curve. A £4.6 million release clause is a steal for Benes, who has £9,000 wages a week.

Central midfielders (CM)

The central midfielders are the most valuable. Having those box-to-box players who can hit passes and make tackles are perfect in the end-to-end style of FIFA games.

Renato Sanches (OVR 76 – POT 86)

Age: 19

Positions: CM

Club: Swansea (on loan from Bayern Munich)

Country: Portugal

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 90 aggression, 86 stamina and 85 shot power

Cost: n/a

Wage: £43,000

Scraping in as a wonderkid is Renato Sanches who turned 20 at the start of the season. The Portuguese international had the world at his feet a year ago having starred for his country at Euro 2016 and on his way to Bayern Munich in a £31 million move.

However, the Bundesliga was tougher than perhaps first thought for the central midfielder, and he has been sent out to Premier League side Swansea.

The former Benfica star holds 90-rated aggression, 86 stamina and 85 shot power, making up his 76 overall and 86 potential. With him being on loan, you’ll have to wait to get hold of the highly rated midfielder, and even then it may take the best part of £35 million or more to secure him. His £43,000 a week wages don't come as a surprise.

Maxime Lopez (OVR 74 – POT 83)

Age: 19

Positions: CM

Club: Marseille

Country: France

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 93 balance, 81 agility, 77 vision

Cost: £15.7 million (release clause)

Wage: £13,000

Someone who hasn’t struggled with consistency is Marseille’s Maxime Lopez. The central midfielder has racked up over 40 appearances for the French side, having only made his debut last season.

The 19-year-old has an overall rating of 74, with the potential to reach 83. His best stats are his 93-rated balance, 81 agility and 77 reactions. Lopez’s cost of £16 million is a fair price, as is his £13,000 a week wages, so if other targets are unavailable or out of budget he is a safe option.

Tom Davies (OVR 73 – POT 85)

Age: 19

Positions: CM, CAM

Club: Everton

Country: England

Best stats: 81 stamina, 79 short passing, 77 ball control

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Cost: £12.9 million (release clause)

Wage: £40,000

Unheard of 12 months ago, now Everton man Tom Davies could have an outside shot of an England call-up for the 2018 World Cup in Russia next summer. The central or attacking midfielder became a regular for The Toffees last season, chalking up 25 appearances, and he’s already featured for Everton 11 times this campaign.

The 19-year-old starts as a 73 rated player, but his potential of 85 will be music to the ears of any future England manager. His best stats include 81 stamina, 77 ball control and 75 balance. A £13 million price-tag is fantastic for a man with an 85 potential, but £40,000 a week wages for a teenager is hefty.

Douglas Luiz (OVR 73 – POT 85)

Age: 19

Positions: CM, CDM

Club: Girona (on loan from Manchester City)

Country: Brazil

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 80 reactions, 79 agility, and 78 stamina

Cost: n/a

Wage: £46,000

With David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Yaya Toure, Fernandinho and Fabian Delph, Manchester City already have a host of central midfielders, but they have another one coming through in the form of Douglas Luiz. The Brazilian is currently on loan at Spanish club Girona, after signing for City in the summer.

Luiz’s stats read similar to Tom Davies’ with a 73 overall and 85 potential. However, the 19-year-old can also play as a defensive midfielder, with 80 rated reactions, 79 agility and 78 stamina. With Luiz out on loan, you will have to wait until the summer of 2018 to sign him, where he could cost close to £15 million. However, his £46,000 a week wages are a touch on the expensive side.

Defensive midfielders (CDM)

Having a platform so that your creative players can showcase their skills is vitally important, so having a strong player in defensive midfield is crucial to your success in FIFA 18's Career Mode.

Manuel Locatelli (OVR 74 – POT 86)

Age: 19

Positions: CDM

Club: AC Milan

Country: Italy

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 79 ball control, 78 stamina, 78 short passing

Cost: £14.2 million (release clause)

Wage: £31,000

With 28 appearances for AC Milan last season, defensive midfielder Manuel Locatelli looks set to become one of the best in Europe. Aged just 19, it will be a tough campaign for the Italian after a massive squad overhaul at the San Siro, but he looks to be in manager Vincenzo Montella’s plans.

Locatelli has a decent 74 overall starting rating, but his potential of 86 would make him one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. The Italy U21 international has 79 ball control, 78 short passing and 78 stamina. His £14.2 million fee is decent for a player with an 86 potential, he just needs a bit of nurturing, and his £31,000 a week wages will be worth it in the long run.

Sander Berge (OVR 71 – POT 82)

Age: 19

Positions: CDM, CM

Club: Genk

Country: Norway

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 84 strength, 82 stamina, 77 sprint speed

Cost: £5.2 million (release clause)

Wage: £5,000

Norway international Sander Berge built a reputation at domestic side Valerenga, and after 34 appearances across two seasons he made the move to Belgian top tier side Genk. The 19-year-old has slowly picked up more and more minutes, and he looks to be regular for the current campaign.

Berge holds 77 sprint speed, 75 acceleration and 74 short passing on FIFA 18, which help make up his 71 overall rating and 82 potential. You can’t really argue with his £5.2 million cost and £5,000 wages.

Ibrahim Sangare (OVR 70 – POT 82)

Age: 19

Positions: CDM, CM

Club: Toulouse

Country: Ivory Coast

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 82 strength, 76 composure, 76 strength

Cost: £5.3 million

Wage: £8,000

Despite racking up just the six league games for French side Toulouse, defensive midfielder Ibrahim Sangare would be a cheeky little signing on FIFA 18. Sangare, who can also play as a central midfielder, has already been capped by the Ivory Coast, and has one goal in two games.

Sangare has a starting overall rating of 70, but with the potential to hit 82. His best stats include 82-rated strength, 76 composure and 76 stamina. Like Berge, his £5.3 million release clause and £8,000 are completely acceptable.

Alfa Semedo (OVR 70 – POT 82)

Age: 19

Positions: CDM

Club: Moreirense

Country: Guinea-Bissau

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 84 strength, 80 aggression, 79 shot power

Cost: £5.5 million

Wage: £2,000

Staying with African players, we have Guinea-Bissau man Alfa Semedo. The defensive midfielder only made his debut for Portuguese side Moreirense this season, after moving from Benfica, but looks to be one of those hidden gems with plenty of growth.

Semedo also has a 70 overall starting rating, with the potential to reach 82 on the game. The 19-year-old has 84-rated strength, 80 aggression and 79 shot power.

For a smaller club, putting £5.5 million on the line on such a young player with not an overwhelming potential is a risk, but his £2,000 a week wages should change your mind.

Other attacking midfielders

Name Age Pos . Club Country OVR POT Fredrik Jensen 19 CAM LM Twente Finland 69 80 Kieran Dowell 19 CAM RW LW Nottingham Forest England 68 84 Oscar 19 CAM CM Real Madrid Spain 68 81 Houssem Aouar 19 CAM Lyon France 67 83 Caio Henrique 19 CAM Atletico Madrid Brazil 67 81 Bright Enobakhare 19 CAM RW Wolves Nigeria 67 80 Brahim Diaz 17 CAM RW ST LW Manchester City Spain 66 85 Oviemuno Ejaria 19 CAM CM Liverpool England 66 81 Gonzalo Maroni 18 CAM Boca Juniors Argentina 66 80 Phil Foden 17 CAM Manchester City England 65 84 Leandrinho 18 CAM Napoli Brazil 65 84 Mason Mount 18 CAM CM Vitesse England 65 83

Other central midfielders

Name Age Pos. Club Country OVR POT Alena 19 CM CAM RM Barcelona B Spain 71 87 Christopher Nkunku 19 CM LW PSG France 71 82 Assane Diousse 19 CM CDM Saint-Etienne Senegal 71 81 Federico Valverde 18 CM CAM RM Deportivo La Coruna* Uruguay 70 85 Jonathan Gonzalez 18 CM CDM Monterrey USA 70 80 Jean Thierry Lazare Amani 19 CM KAS Eupen Ivory Coast 69 81 Vincent Marchetti 19 CM CDM LB Nancy Lorraine France 68 80 Pape Cheikh Diop 19 CM RW Lyon Spain 67 80 Dante Rigo 18 CM PSV Belgium 66 84 Matty Cash 19 CM RM CAM Nottingham Forest England 66 83 Salih Ozcan 18 CM CAM FC Koln Germany 66 81 Moreto Cassama 19 CM CAM Porto France 66 81

Other defensive midfielders

Name Age Pos . Club Country OVR POT Ronaldo Vieira 18 CDM CM Leeds Guinea Bissau 69 83 Yan Brice Eteki 19 CDM CM Sevilla Atletico Cameroon 68 80 Eboue Kouassi 19 CDM Celtic Ivory Coast 67 81 Oriol Busquets 18 CDM CM Barcelona B Spain 66 85 Tyler Adams 18 CDM RWB NY Red Bulls USA 66 82

*Denotes players on loan

What do you make of wonderkids? Who do you want to sign on FIFA 18's Career Mode? Let us know in the comments section below.

