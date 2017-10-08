FIFA 18: All 5 Star Skillers

Got all the skills in the book but no players to use them with? Don’t worry, RealSport has you covered. Here you will find all the players in FIFA 18 with 5 star skills. We have players rated all the way from 94 down to 63, so whatever your budget in Career Mode or Ultimate Team, there is a player for you.

For a list of all the 5 star skill players, please look at the table at the bottom of this page.

Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 94 – POT 94)

Age: 32

Positions: LW, ST

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Portugal

Work rate: High/Low

Best stats: 95 composure, 95 jumping, 95 positioning

Career Mode cost: £172.3 million (release clause)

Wage: £497,000

FUT Cost: 1.6 million (PS4), 1.9 million (Xbox One)

The FIFA 18 cover star unsurprisingly has 5 star skill moves on the game, and his skill with the ball only makes up a fragment of his game. The 32-year-old is one of four players on FIFA 18 to be able to perform the ‘El Tornado’ skill move – if the Real Madrid Galactico needed to be any more dangerous.

The Portugal captain has the highest rating on FIFA 18, meaning he will set you back a whopping £172.3 million on Career Mode or as much as 2 million coins on Ultimate Team. The left winger or striker’s wages of £497,000 a week don’t make things any easier so you will have to pray to get hold of his 95 composure, 95 jumping and 95 positioning.

Neymar (OVR 92 – POT 94)

Age: 25

Positions: LW

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: Brazil

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 96 dribbling, 96 agility, 95 ball control

Career Mode cost: £208.4 million (release clause)

Wage: £246,000

FUT cost: 800,000 (PS4), 1 million (Xbox One)

The third best player on the game with a 92 rating, but can Neymar crack into the top two by the end of the season? His big money move from Barcelona to PSG means he is now the star man, and he can already be seen showboating in Ligue 1, busting out rainbow flicks – so he is worthy of being given 5 star skills.

His Career Mode price eclipses Ronaldo’s with £208.4 million, but if you somehow find the cash, you will need to wait until at least January to sign him. His wages of £246,000 are not as outrageous as Cristiano’s or Lionel Messi’s, so there may be a slight chance to get the left winger. With 96 dribbling, 96 agility and 95 ball control, you can see why his potential is at 94 on the game. The 25-year-old will set you back 800,000 coins on PS4 Ultimate Team and 1 million on Xbox One, so you will need to be lucky (or rich) to get the Brazil icon.

Thiago (OVR 88 – POT 90)

Age: 26

Positions: CM, CAM, CDM

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Spain

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 91 short passing, 90 dribbling, 90 long passing

Career Mode cost: £107 million (release clause)

Wage: £198,000

FUT cost: 72,500 (PS4), 60,000 (Xbox One)

With Thiago having 5 star skills you can make mazy runs from deep with the Bayern Munich man. The central, attacking or defensive midfielder has been instrumental to their success over the past two seasons, but with Bayern currently in a spot of bother, they will need the Spaniard to give his all.

With an 88 rating and 90 potential, he can be the German champions’ game-changer, especially with his 91 short passing, 90 dribbling and 90 long passing. For those skills you will need to pay £107 million on Career Mode with £198,000 a week wages, and as much as 73,000 coins on Ultimate Team for the 26-year-old.

Paul Pogba (OVR 87 – POT 92)

Age: 24

Positions: CM, CDM

Club: Manchester United

Country: France

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 91 strength, 91 stamina, 90 shot power

Career Mode cost: £112.7 million (release clause)

Wage: £172,000

FUT cost: 480,000 (PS4), 540,000 (Xbox One)

A flair player who needs to knuckle down is Paul Pogba. The 24-year-old has it all – he can pass, shoot, tackle, dribble, and he's got all the skills in his locker, but he lacks the consistency. The 24-year-old’s FIFA rating of 87 and 92 potential shows just how talented he is.

The former most expensive player in the world can play as a central or defensive midfielder, costing £112.7 million on Career Mode. His wages of £172,000 a week is a good price considering his rating, if you can pinch him from Manchester United. The Frenchman can be yours for up to 550,000 coins on Ultimate Team, for which you will get a man with 91 strength, 91 stamina and 90 shot power.

Franck Ribery (OVR 86 – POT 86)

Age: 34

Positions: LM, LW

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: France

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 91 balance, 90 dribbling, 90 ball control

Career Mode cost: £32.7 million (release clause)

Wage: £154,000

FUT cost: 27,250 (PS4), 18,750 (Xbox One)

A recent injury has put Franck Ribery’s career in jeopardy, but with so much skill to offer, we hope we will see the 34-year-old pull on Bayern Munich colours once again. With Douglas Costa and James Rodriguez now joining him and Kingsley Coman at Bayern, he has serious competition for a starting spot. Ribery is however the most consistent performer at the Allianz.

The former French international has 91 balance, 90 dribbling and 90 ball control on FIFA 18, helping make up his 86 overall rating. The left midfielder or winger will cost you £32.7 million on Career Mode, and an affordable 27,250 coins on PS4 Ultimate Team & 18,750 on Xbox One.

Angel di Maria (OVR 85 – POT 85)

Age: 29

Positions: RW, LW

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: Argentina

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 92 agility, 86 sprint speed, 86 acceleration

Career Mode cost: £61.1 million (release clause)

Wage: £128,000

FUT cost: 36,000 (PS4), 30,000 (Xbox One)

Another man with a fight for a starting place on his hands is Angel di Maria. With Neymar and Kylian Mbappe joining PSG, the 29-year-old Di Maria may have to settle for a spot on the bench this season, with Julian Draxler and Hatem Ben Arfa also in the mix. Di Maria has experience on his side, having won the Champions League with Real Madrid, but after a tricky couple of seasons, the winger’s career could fade away.

His 85 overall rating shows he still has the ability, as does his 92 agility, 86 sprint speed and 86 acceleration. If you want those skills at your disposal, the Argentine will cost £61.1 million on Career Mode with £128,000 a week wages. As for Ultimate Team, he is more accessible, only requiring 36,000 coins on PS4 and 30,000 on Xbox One.

Ousmane Dembele (OVR 83 – POT 92)

Age: 20

Positions: RW, LW

Club: Barcelona

Country: France

Work rate: High/Low

Best stats: 93 acceleration, 92 dribbling, 90 agility

Career Mode cost: £79.2 million (release clause)

Wage: £132,000

FUT cost: 69,000 (PS4), 58,500 (Xbox One)

After being chosen as the man to replace Neymar at Barcelona, it’s such a shame that 20-year-old star Ousmane Dembele has suffered a serious injury so soon after arriving at the Nou Camp. The right or left winger shone for Borussia Dortmund last season, and despite just one season in Germany he made the move to Barca for £94 million.

A more reasonable £79.2 million will be needed to secure Dembele in Career Mode, but you will need to wait until at least January to sign the Frenchman, who is rated at 83 with a 92 potential. With weekly wages of £132,000 it is a realistic deal, so you may not have to be too patient to get his 93 acceleration, 92 dribbling and 90 agility. As for Ultimate Team, on PS4 you will need just under 70,000 coins and on Xbox One just under 60,000.

Riyad Mahrez (OVR 83 – POT 84)

Age: 26

Positions: RM

Club: Leicester City

Country: Algeria

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 92 agility, 88 dribbling, 88 ball control

Career Mode cost: £53 million (release clause)

Wage: £78,000

FUT cost: 3,600 (PS4), 3,200 (Xbox One)

It’s all gone quiet for Riyad Mahrez since winning the Premier League title in 2015. Linked with moves to Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea, he hasn’t played well enough to earn a move to a big club, and whispers of ‘one-season wonder’ can be heard around the King Power Stadium. At the age of 26 he still has time to get his career back on track.

£53 million is a risky move for right midfielder Mahrez, but considering his £78,000 weekly wages, you could do a lot worse in the transfer market. His 83 overall could rise to 84 if you get him in form, so there is room for growth on his 92 agility, 88 dribbling and 88 ball control. On Ultimate team, you will just need 3,600 coins on PS4 and 3,200 on Xbox One to get the former PFA Player of the Year.

Nani (OVR 83 – POT 83)

Age: 30

Positions: LW, RW, CAM, LM

Club: Lazio (on loan from Valencia)

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 92 agility, 87 dribbling, 86 ball control

Career Mode cost: £30 million

Wage: £42,000

FUT cost: 3,000 (PS4), 1,700 (Xbox One)

It’s been an interesting journey for Nani since leaving Manchester United in 2014. The 30-year-old first went on loan to former club Sporting Lisbon, and that has been followed by permanent moves to Fenerbahce and Valencia. He hasn’t settled well, with a loan spell at Lazio on the agenda this season. There has never been doubting the Portuguese international’s skill on the ball, only his consistency.

The winger and attacking or left midfielder has 92 agility, 87 dribbling and 86 ball control to go with his 5 star skills on FIFA 18. Those stats help make up his 83 overall rating, but he cannot be purchased until next season on Career Mode due to his loan spell. Upon his return, you should look to snap him up for around £30 million, with his £42,000 a week wages likely to be in your budget. On Ultimate Team he is an absolute bargain for 3,00 coins on PS4 and 1,700 on Xbox One.

Ricardo Quaresma (OVR 83 – POT 83)

Age: 33

Positions: RM, LM

Club: Besiktas

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 92 curve, 91 agility, 89 dribbling

Career Mode cost: £25.9 million (release clause)

Wage: £59,000

FUT cost: 2,500 (PS4), 2,000 (Xbox One)

Another Portuguese wide player completes our top 10 in the form of Besiktas man Ricardo Quaresma. The 33-year-old is renowned for his swift skills, with rabona crosses a trademark feature. After a lot of moves in his career he seems settled in Turkey, winning the Super Lig two years in a row.

As for his FIFA attributes, he has 92 curve, 91 agility and 89 dribbling to contribute to his 83 overall rating. The right or left midfielder will set you back £25.9 million on Career Mode with £59,000 weekly wages, but is he worth the money at his age? For Ultimate Team he is an absolute bargain, costing 2,500 coins on PS4 and just 2,000 on Xbox One.

More 5 star skillers

Player Age Pos . Club Country OVR POT Douglas Costa 26 LM RM Juventus* Brazil 82 82 Juan Cuadrado 29 RM Juventus Colombia 82 82 Marlos 29 RM Shakhtar Donetsk Brazil 82 82 Gelson Martins 22 RM LM Sporting Lisbon Portugal 81 88 Andriy Yarmolenko 27 RW RM B. Dortmund Ukraine 81 81 Hatem Ben Arfa 30 CAM ST PSG France 81 81 Stephan El Shaarawy 24 LW Roma Italy 80 83 Ignacio Piatti 32 LW LM CF Montreal Impact Argentina 80 80 Sofiane Boufal 23 LW RW CAM Southampton Morocco 79 84 Mohamed Elyounoussi 22 LM RM CAM CM Basel Norway 78 84 Vincent Aboubakar 25 ST Porto Cameroon 78 82 Yannick Bolasie 28 RM ST LM Everton DR Congo 78 78 Matias Fernandez 31 CM CF Necaxa Chile 78 78 Jorge Valdivia 33 CAM CF Unattached* Chile 78 78 Vitinho 23 ST CAM CSKA Moscow Brazil 77 84 Charly Musonda 20 RM LM Chelsea Belgium 76 86 Ricardo Kishna 22 LW LM CAM Den Haag* Netherlands 75 82 Alexandru Maxim 26 CAM LM Mainz Romania 75 76 Carlos Villanueva 31 CAM CM Al Ittihad Chile 75 75 Aiden McGeady 31 LM RM Sunderland Republic of Ireland 75 75 Elton 31 CAM LM ST Al Qadisiyah Brazil 74 74 Oussama Assaidi 28 LM RM Twente Morocco 73 73 Matheus Pereira 19 CAM Bordeaux* Brazil 70 85 Giorgi Chanturia 24 RM Ural Georgia 70 76 Thabo Rakhale 27 RW CAM RM Orlando Pirates South Africa 70 70 Shikabala 31 LW RW Al Rae Egypt 70 70 Benson Manuel 20 RM Genk Belgium 69 78 Annyong Quan 31 RM Unattached** China 68 68 Ilsinho 31 RM CAM Philadelphia Union Brazil 67 67 Jordan Botaka 24 RM LM Sint-Truidense DR Congo 66 70 Edison Flores 23 LM Aalborg Peru 63 71

*Denotes players who are on loan

**Unattached players are assigned to random clubs on FIFA 18 Career Mode

Looking for free players? Click the links below:

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2018 (First Season)

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2019 (Second Season)

Free Agent XI

On a tight budget? Click the link below:

Best loan signings

Top hidden gems

Looking for FIFA 18 young players in other positions? Just click the link below:

Best young strikers

Best young right wingers & right midfielders (RW & RM)

﻿Best young left wingers & left midfielders (﻿LW & LM)

Best young attacking midfielders (CAM)

Best young central midfielders (CM)

Best young defensive midfielders (CDM)﻿

Best young centre backs (CB)

Best young left backs (LB)﻿

Best young right backs (RB)

Best young goalkeepers (GK)

Looking for FIFA 18 wonderkids? Just click the link below:

Strikers

Defenders (CBs, RBs & LBs)

Midfielders (CMs, CAMs & CDMs)

Wingers (LMs, RMs, LWs & RWs)

Argentinian Wonderkids

Brazilian Wonderkids

Who is your favourite player for skill moves? Let us know in the comments section below.