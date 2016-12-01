FIFA 01 Dec 2016 FIFA 17: Top 10 La Liga Players There is no doubting that the world's best currently play in the Spanish La Liga at the moment. We count down the Top 10 according to FIFA 17. Jump To Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 94) Lionel Messi (OVR 93) Neymar (OVR 92) Luis Suarez (OVR 92) Gareth Bale (OVR 90) Sergio Ramos (OVR 89) Luka Modric (OVR 89) Antoine Griezmann (OVR 88) Toni Kroos (OVR 88) Pepe (OVR 88) Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 94)Lionel Messi (OVR 93)Neymar (OVR 92)Luis Suarez (OVR 92)Gareth Bale (OVR 90)Sergio Ramos (OVR 89)Luka Modric (OVR 89)Antoine Griezmann (OVR 88)Toni Kroos (OVR 88)Pepe (OVR 88)Related articles: