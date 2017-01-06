header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

FIFA

06 Jan 2017

FIFA 17: Team of the Year (TOTY) Predictions

FIFA 17: Team of the Year (TOTY) Predictions

It's the one you've all been waiting for. RealSport predicts who could make the FIFA Team of the Year, from a FIFA 17 point of view.&nbsp;

Jump To
link decal

David de Gea (OVR 90)

link decal

Sergio Ramos (OVR 89)

link decal

Leonardo Bonucci (OVR 87)

link decal

Pepe (OVR 88)

link decal

David Alaba (OVR 87)

link decal

Luka Modric (OVR 89)

link decal

Arturo Vidal (OVR 87)

link decal

Toni Kroos (OVR 88)

link decal

Lionel Messi (OVR 93)

link decal

Antoine Griezmann (OVR 88)

link decal

Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 94)

David de Gea (OVR 90)

Sergio Ramos (OVR 89)

Leonardo Bonucci (OVR 87)

Pepe (OVR 88)

David Alaba (OVR 87)

Luka Modric (OVR 89)

Arturo Vidal (OVR 87)

Toni Kroos (OVR 88)

Lionel Messi (OVR 93)

Antoine Griezmann (OVR 88)

Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 94)

Related articles:

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy