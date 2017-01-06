FIFA 06 Jan 2017 FIFA 17: Team of the Year (TOTY) Predictions It's the one you've all been waiting for. RealSport predicts who could make the FIFA Team of the Year, from a FIFA 17 point of view. Jump To David de Gea (OVR 90) Sergio Ramos (OVR 89) Leonardo Bonucci (OVR 87) Pepe (OVR 88) David Alaba (OVR 87) Luka Modric (OVR 89) Arturo Vidal (OVR 87) Toni Kroos (OVR 88) Lionel Messi (OVR 93) Antoine Griezmann (OVR 88) Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 94) David de Gea (OVR 90)Sergio Ramos (OVR 89)Leonardo Bonucci (OVR 87)Pepe (OVR 88)David Alaba (OVR 87)Luka Modric (OVR 89)Arturo Vidal (OVR 87)Toni Kroos (OVR 88)Lionel Messi (OVR 93)Antoine Griezmann (OVR 88)Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 94)Related articles: